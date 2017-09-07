Thoughts On Celgene Rising Despite Negative News Today

This article updates CELG's increased emphasis on and promotion of its CELMoDs, and proposed that this technology could power robust profit growth for decades to come.

I propose that CELG is moving partly as a momentum play, but perhaps to an evolution of the Street's view of its long-term growth prospects.

While the biotechs were generally strong today, REGN was hit hard on bad news, so there may be more to the move up in CELG than moving with IBB.

CELG announced a pipeline disappointment, but the stock moved up to new highs after a very brief price decline.

Introduction - Celgene not as strong as Hurricane Irma, but pretty strong nonetheless

The biotech I have championed most strongly for the past 11 months, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), had a positive technical turnaround Thursday after trading down 2% on adverse news relating to a major clinical trial program. This article explores the bad news and provides some thoughts on why traders may have bought this dip so aggressively.

Just last week, I wrote an article focused heavily on the valuation of CELG. This article focuses mostly on fundamentals that underpin the valuation, with some additional comments on the updated technicals. So in a sense, this article serves as a Part 2 of a two-part series.

First up, the negative news that the market has shrugged off for now.

FUSION defused - what it is, what it means

CELG announced on Thursday:

Celgene Provides Update on the Fusion™ Clinical Program Celgene Corporation today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on five trials and a full clinical hold on one trial in the Celgene FUSION™ program. The trials are testing IMFINZI™ (durvalumab), an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in combination with immunomodulatory and chemotherapy agents in blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma.

The immunomodulatory agents referred to are CELG's Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid.

Some good news came next:

The decision by the FDA was based on risks identified in other trials for an anti-PD-1 antibody, pembrolizumab [Keytruda], in patients with multiple myeloma in combination with immunomodulatory agents. In the FUSION™ program, the Company has not discerned, at this time, an imbalance in the risk benefit profile; however, the clinical holds allow for additional information to be collected to further understand the risk benefit profile of the program.

Then, CELG got into details of what partial and full clinical holds are:

Patients enrolled in the trials on partial clinical hold who are receiving clinical benefit from treatment as determined by the investigator, may remain on treatment. Patients enrolled in the trial on full clinical hold will be discontinued from treatment. No new patients will be enrolled into the listed trials.

As the press release continues, these are Phase 1 or 2 programs, not pivotal Phase 3 trials. Since patients on test drug enrolled in a study that is on a partial clinical hold may continue on drug, it follows that if the investigator is not seeing benefit, the drug should be stopped.

So the effect of a partial clinical hold is adverse for the study and tends to make it open label from the investigator's standpoint and either possibly or definitely open label also from the patient's standpoint. Thus the studies become of limited value.

Two Phase 2 programs involving Imfinzi continue on.

CELG sold off perhaps 2% pre-market on this announcement, then rebounded to fresh all-time highs.

One reason for this could be related to points I made when the deal between Celgene and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was struck. From Multiple Observations On Celgene's Latest Licensing Deals, And Its Valuation, a July 2, 2015, article, which is now behind a PRO firewall:

...Here is the key paragraph from the CELG-AZN press release: "Under the terms of the agreement, Celgene will collaborate with AstraZeneca to develop the anti-PD-L1 antibody MEDI4736 in hematology and make an upfront payment of $450 million. Celgene will lead clinical development across all new clinical trials within the collaboration and be responsible for all costs associated with these trials until December 31, 2016, after which it is responsible for 75% of these costs. Celgene will also be responsible for the global commercialization of approved MEDI4736 indications in hematology, and will receive royalty rates starting at 70 percent of worldwide sales from all uses in hematology. Royalty rates will decrease gradually to 50 percent over a period of four years after the first date of commercial sales."

I continued, commenting that:

This does not look like a great use of CELG funds... Why would Celgene do this, again given its large and diverse, and seemingly very promising pipeline?

Answering my own question, I reasoned that:

...the point of the CELG deal with AZN is in part to protect CELG's moat.

To summarize, I did not like the science behind the deal enough to waive serious concerns about the deal structure.

Now that this program has been lumped by the FDA with that of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, and CELG has a more gigantic pipeline including a better deal for PD-1 agent, the disappointment on FUSION is A) not much of a surprise and B) OK with me.

So a seemingly negative press release may not really be a bad thing, at least in my view.

Maybe - just maybe - Mr. Market, which appeared to like the CELG-AZN deal in the overheated atmosphere for biotechs that was present in Q2 2015, now tends to agree with my longstanding view of the deal.

So that could be one reason CELG moved on up with the biotech leaders soon after regular trading opened.

Next, a comment on the technical position of CELG.

CELG moves with the leaders - commentary

Perspective is important in drug stocks, due to the time frames of drug development, so here is a 10-year view of CELG:

CELG data by YCharts

Perhaps it is making the turn upward that it made when it broke to new highs following the Great Recession period. CELG has outperformed most of its peers on most relevant time frames. Especially because this move to new highs, above the mid-2015 breakout highs, is occurring with no specific catalyst, I like this breakout even better than, say, that of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a stock I turned bullish on early this year.

Short term, large-cap biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB) may be enough above their moving averages to lead to some profit-taking, and the same can be true of CELG. But I am staying long and strong and not trying to fine tune any short-term trading here.

So, to summarize so far, CELG has moved with the biotech bulls Thursday, resisting some bad news, and may be technically overbought short term but in a great position on the long-term charts.

This raises the question of whether the latest CELG buyers are just momentum players, or is a fundamental revaluation of CELG going on.

The latter may be the case, and to support that view, the next section will update my old, favorite, long-term bull case for CELG. This way of thinking of CELG looks beyond the patent expirations of currently-marketed products toward the potential CELG of 2025 and beyond, possibly to the 2040s or longer than that.

Additional emphasis from CELG on CELMoDs - background

I think of the term "CELMoD" as mostly a marketing term. It reminds us of Celgene, and incorporates the small letter amongst capitals of IMiDs. The IMiDs are a subclass within CELMoDs and consist of Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid.

I began talking about CELMoDs in Q2 of 2015, discussing how CELG was planning to grow through the Revlimid and other patent expirations that were already in my sight. The article and some relevant points in the article follow:

Celgene's Plan For Life After Revlimid, With Discussion Of Q1 Earnings ... Beyond IMiDs? IMiDs accounted for about three quarters of Celgene's sales in Q1. A large part of my long-term positive investment thesis for CELG revolves around them and the potential for Celgene to go beyond them... CELMoDs appear planned to supplant IMiDs by virtue of being both more effective and/or safer. In addition, they have a broader range of (potential) action. I believe that Celgene has a high degree of confidence in the success of its CELMoD program, and is highlighting it for that reason... This is exciting. Celgene does not create and publicize to the world its CELMoDs as a center of excellence in order to see them fail. Its goal is for CELMoDs to lead the company's dominance with next-generation treatments of blood cancers and a successful entry into oncology products on a much broader scale.

The article has much more in it about what was publicly known about CELMoDs.

The article's conclusion was this, with CELG around $110:

Concluding thoughts Using consistent valuation methodology, and looking forward to, say, 2017 EPS, which appear fairly predictable in Celgene's case, CELG in my opinion is reasonably valued relative to a generally pricey group of U.S.-listed stocks. Its track record, increasing disclosure of its next-generation science that goes beyond IMiDs, its other Thematic Centers of Excellence [most notably CELMoDs], and its known growth drivers make it a core holding for all growth investors to consider, in my opinion.

I followed up with commentary on CELMoDs into 2016, and as late as a year ago or less, when I did a search for CELMoDs, it was two of my own articles that came up first and second on the list. That's how obscure this effort within CELG was.

Last year, CELG began promoting CELMoDs more openly, beginning on Sept. 29 with an "R&D Deep Dive on Protein Homeostasis." The links to the PDF and webcast can be found on the Archived Investor Presentations of the Celgene web page. PDF Slide 29 and thereafter provide some organizational information about how to think of CELMoDs both in relation to IMiDs and to some of CELG's alliances.

Now it is teasing investors more, as seen with the emphasis that its CFO provided this week in an investor conference.

CELG begins to promote the potential of CELMoDs more heavily

Peter Kellogg, the CFO of CELG, presented at an investor conference this week of which Seeking Alpha kindly wrote up a transcript. First, he gave prepared remarks, which included four sentences about CELMoDs, including these:

These are very much like Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid, only they have been reengineered with different substrates and different characteristics to have different therapeutic benefits. So you'll hear more and more about next-generation CELMoDs coming through our pipeline, which really are unique. And I think it's an area of expertise that Celgene is very strong in the industry.

That sort of sums up what CELG was alluding to in last September's R&D Deep Dive. So far, that was no big deal.

What caught my attention came later when the interviewer in the Q&A part of the event asked "where do you think the next move for Celgene is? Is there any direction that you think is really exciting?"

Mr. Kellogg replied by emphasizing CELMoDs, saying in part that CELG has:

... a very rich library of assets coming through the pipeline in early development, where they've been designed to take on certain tasks in focused subsets of multiple myeloma as well as other diseases.

Just to interrupt his response, it's worth pointing out that CELG has a "very" rich - not merely rich - group of early stage CELMoD assets.

He then went on to promote the two lead CELMoDs:

And the two, there in the pipeline that are most noteworthy are CC-122 as well as CC-220. And just to show the flexibility of these assets and how important and fundamental they are, CC-220 is being developed both in hematology as well as in lupus, which speaks a lot to how broadly based the efficacy and benefit of these drugs can be.

It is very interesting that CC-220 can possibly work in two seemingly unrelated disease conditions. Is CELG on the verge of reshaping how we think about interrelationships between medical conditions?

That would be enough, given how much else is known to be going on at CELG, and undoubtedly much is happening the public knows not of. Yet look at the extent to which the Chief Financial Officer pushed the CELMoD theme:

Behind that, there's a lot of other CELMoDs coming through our pipeline, some of which we've discussed and many of which we haven't really disclosed. So I do think that the reason we did that deep dive was to prepare investors to be aware that, hey, there's quite a bit coming. Some of them will be going into multiple myeloma. Some will be going to other hematology areas. And some, quite frankly, may be going to some areas of immunology and perhaps even neuroscience. So that's all to be determined. What is clear is there's still a tremendous amount of unmet need beyond Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid. As well as they've done, there are still segments in the market for multiple myeloma as well as other areas in hematology, where there's tremendous unmet need with the patients. And so we're targeting those very serious unmet need areas, and we think actually there's tremendous potential there. So that's protein homeostasis.

So, CELG is out hunting more elephants with CELMoDs, with the hope and expectation that it can replicate its Revlimid success on a larger scale.

A number of alliances that CELG forms with small companies tie into CELMoDs. Also, occasionally CELG may make an acquisition that raises an eyebrow. I would think "CELMoD" first when that happens.

CELMoDs might be the gift that begins giving to CELG, its shareholders and society, and just might keep on giving for years to come.

Perhaps the Street is thinking about them now that CELG is showing more excitement that over the next couple of years, a growing number of CELMoDs may enter clinical trials for a range of diseases, some of which may appear to be unrelated to cancer/myeloma or autoimmune diseases, the company's current areas of focus.

Concluding remarks - could CELG emerge as the pre-eminent biotech company?

CELG is a difficult company to value, due to its very high GAAP R&D expenses and the patent expirations that draw nearer every day, especially to Revlimid.

That said, the updated points made in this article support, in my view, the various valuation-oriented points made in my Sept. 1 article on CELG.

Putting everything together and simplifying, I see CELG as having the two main business attributes that biotech and general growth stock investors seek.

First, CELG has strong ongoing sales and GAAP profit momentum, with 97% gross margins.

Second, it has an increasingly clear, diverse and deep set of opportunities to win the future beyond patent expiries of its current lead drugs.

Subjectively, I would add that I like the way CELG's management acts and presents the company's growth story.

Unfortunately for a different biotech growth story, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) found that its expertise in anti-virals did not scale. CELG's focus on a form of immuno-oncology with Thalomid and the follow-on IMiDs scales well to the giant field of oncology as well as autoimmune diseases. I believe that if the CELMoD story is generally successful and meets up with a reasonable degree of success in the late stage pipeline, such as ozanimod for a variety of indications, mongersen and CC-486, investors could look back at CELG in 10-20 years and wonder why the stock, which looks expensive now on a variety of metrics, was allowed to be so cheap.

Risks with CELG are high; R&D is not guaranteed in any way, shape or form. Please do not take anything said in this article or others by me on CELG as indicating that I am unaware of the uncertainties involved in buying growth names.

To summarize, with CELG around $141 as I submit this before the close on Thursday, I am hopeful that investors are beginning to perceive more CELMoD value that may lie within CELG and may be marking CELG shares higher in part as a result of the long-term platform technology potential from this platform technology.

I remain long CELG with a multi-year and, if things go well, multi-decade time frame.

