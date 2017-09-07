Last week's natural gas storage report indicates that demand was likely higher than we projected.

This was 7 Bcf lower than our estimate of +72 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +65 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.22 Tcf. This compares to the +38 Bcf change last year and +58 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at +64 Bcf with a range of +30 to +83 Bcf. We expected +72 Bcf and were 8 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 7 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimates are currently 25 Bcf over the EIA's reported 3.22 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 29 Bcf.

Looking at the data, this week's storage report was "noisy" and similar to the oil storage report. The loss in power burn appears to not have been as much as we expected with EIA's implied flow 1 Bcf/d less than our estimate. This volatility can also been seen with the wide range exhibited from the Reuters survey.

In summary, either supply was lower than what we thought or demand was higher than we expected.

Nonetheless, this report doesn't take away the fact that 9/8 is expected to be considerably more bearish than the five-year average and last year. We have an implied flow of ~88 Bcf for this week, and that compares to +58 Bcf last year and +63 Bcf for the five-year average.

In addition, with Hurricane Irma expected to make landfall during the week of 9/15, more demand is expected to come offline, which could result in upward revisions to that week as well.

Overall, readers should expect bearish physical balance to continue for a while longer.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to start receiving daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas, a dedicated natural gas publication. We've designed it to be a must-have for nat. gas traders, based on our years of research in the space and regular talks with traders in the industry. Check it out and join us today, before the winter arrives!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.