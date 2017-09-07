Buy Johnson & Johnson Before Q3 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will beat on EPS and revenue when Q3 earnings are released on Oct. 17th fueled in part by the integration of Actelion and the approval of Tremfya. These beats will occur despite pending talc powder litigation and currency concerns. In theory, JNJ will rally on this news, meaning the time to buy is now.

Analysts are projecting an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.80 on revenue of $19.29 billion for JNJ's third quarter. Year over year, that would equate to increases of 7.1% and 8.2%, respectively. That would also be a 1.6% drop in EPS and a 2.4% rise in revenue from the previous quarter. I believe earnings estimates are conservative and will be beaten, driven by the pharmaceutical division. JNJ went so far as to raise guidance during last quarter's earnings call for the remainder of the year.

Tremfya was specifically mentioned by name by CEO Alex Gorsky during last quarter's earnings call. It is a treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis using a novel approach that selectively blocks interleukin-23. Its approval for use in the U.S. healthcare system will provide a nice addition to JNJ's pharmaceutical earnings. As the graph shows, when compared with Humira, Tremfya displays greater effectiveness in achieving at least 75% skin clearance. The discrepancy is amplified the longer the study went with patients remaining clear at a rate 1.5 times that of Humira at 48 weeks. A drug that is 10% more effective is a game changer in medicine, let alone 50% more effective as Tremfya is. The continued adoption of the new injection will give JNJ a solid tailwind.



The purchase of Actelion for $30 billion closed during the second quarter and its addition will provide a nice revenue boost. The price JNJ paid was debatably too high, however, since it was financed using cash held offshore, it was the right decision. Three distinct growth opportunities were listed for Actelion in JNJ's earnings slides: addressing pulmonary arterial hypertension, improving existing medications, and enhancing execution and global footprint. The most significant, immediate opportunity is in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) franchise, where Actelion is the leader in PAH therapy. Because of Actelion's established position, JNJ will experience no lag as contributions to the bottom line have been occurring through Q3.

In addition to the entire Actelion portfolio, JNJ also acquired a moderate stake in Actelion's discovery operation, Idorsia, that was spun off prior to the acquisition. The initial holding of 9.9% could grow as JNJ has the right to an additional 22.1% of the company's shares. The benefits of the Idorsia investment won't be realized immediately, but with Phase II candidates in the treatment of hypertension, insomnia, and lupus, there is huge potential.



Of course, there are headwinds to JNJ's pharmaceutical business. JNJ's best-selling drug, Remicade, is likely to experience further declines as Pfizer's biosimilar version eats into sales. Foreign currency challenges also provide a headwind to JNJ's third quarter earnings. The talc powder issue, while unrelated to the pharmaceutical division and spurious at best, will nonetheless hang over the company's consumer sales and possibly be reflected as early as Q3 earnings. The largest of the talc powder judgments so far at $417 million sounds significantly worse than it is. The appeal is already underway and anybody with the ability to differentiate causation from correlation can see this should be overturned. Barring a massive cover-up with data from JNJ itself, these lawsuits will dissipate through much lower settlements or complete dismissal.

Fueled by growth in the pharmaceutical division, specifically Tremfya and the Actelion purchase, JNJ will beat earnings estimates for the 16th time in a row when Q3 2017 earnings are released next month. Revenue will also exceed expectations for the first time since the 3rd quarter last year. However, the share price may not initially respond as you'd expect, especially with the talc powder lawsuits making headlines and certain to be addressed during the earnings call. Despite that potential, I believe buying JNJ before the earnings release will provide better returns than trying to catch any dip post-earnings. Thanks for reading.

