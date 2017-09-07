United Airlines: Use The Turbulence To Your Advantage

To no surprise, United Airlines (UAL) lowered Q3'17 estimates due to Hurricane Harvey. To some surprise, the airline included reductions to revenue metrics from unrelated events.

The stock dropped 5% at one point in trading Wednesday on the guide down and is down again today on Hurricane Irma fears. After the big selloff since June highs above $83, United Airlines should be worth another look below $60.

The airline reduced PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) by a large amount while increasing cost impacts including higher fuel charges. The Hurricane hitting United's hub in Houston understandably hurt the results. Houston's Hobby airport was closed for multiple days and disrupted for an extended period.

The market is more concerned about the guidance for PRASM to drop 3% to 5%, down from the previous guidance of up to a 1% gain. The midpoint is a 400 basis point hit. The concerns though are the impacts from basic economy and ULCC pricing. These issues are potentially more long term than issues from Hurricane Harvey or tensions in North Korea.

Source: United Airlines Cowen presentation

The numbers though are very fluid and more importantly United Airlines still guided to pre-tax margins of 8% to 10%. Despite all of these disruptions to the business model, the airline remains highly profitable.

The downgrade by CFRA Research (via Barrons) highlights the absurdity of the current stock price. Analyst Jim Corridore reduced United Airlines to a Buy from Strong Buy while reducing the price target to $80 from $95. The analyst sees some 35% upside in the stock.

The EPS estimates for 2017 don't add up considering the huge cut to Q3 margins. The more important number is the 2018 guidance that isn't impacted by these one-time business interruptions. The analyst forecasts United Airlines earnings $8.50 per share. The stock only trades at 7x those updated estimates. The new price target doesn't even price the stock at a PE multiple of 10.

One key to higher stock prices and a likely outcome of this dip while still highly profitable is a return to aggressive stock buybacks. United spent $400 million on stock buybacks during Q2. The amount turns material as the market cap has dipped to $18 billion. United Airlines ramped up buybacks during 2016 when the stock dipped to lows. One should expect a similar move now.

UAL data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is to use this turbulence to own the stock on the cheap. The market is overplaying the competitive pricing situation and the one-time events will quickly disappear.

