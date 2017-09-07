Fitbit Enters Another Prudent Partnership

Today, Fitbit (FIT) and DexCom (DXCM) announced a partnership to provide continuous glucose monitoring on Fitbit's new Ionic smartwatch. The partnership will enable DXCM's users to see their activity levels and glucose levels on one simple interface. This will enable users to have a better overall picture of their health and track their glucose levels more easily. FIT has jumped more than 14% on this news, and I expect much more upside from this level.

Potential Diabetes Market

This partnership can be very lucrative for Fitbit, as DexCom has a significant market share, as per a Seeking Alpha article by contributor Daniel Schonberger, DXCM has a market share of about 70%. With an estimated 415 million people currently affected by diabetes, this is a huge potential market for Fitbit to capitalize on. Many of the features of the Ionic smartwatch already appeal to certain niches of people such as runners, swimmers, and those who like to track health data on a granular level. Now, with this partnership, there is another large market that will consider purchasing an Ionic. Fitbit's management is prudently creating partnerships to increase the value of this new watch to potential purchasers.

Additionally, another large market segment that FIT is aimed at targeting is those with sleep apena. In my article discussing the smartwatch, published earlier this week, I provided a brief discussion of this potential market:

Fitbit has outfitted the watch with an SpO2 sensor, which allows it to "track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future..." As an article by The Verge discussed, if accurate, being able to detect sleep apnea will be extremely lucrative, as the market is expected to grow to $6.7 billion by 2021. Additionally, Ionic will also offer improved heart rate technology to allow for greater accuracy during exercises, a better measure of how many calories have been burned and real-time heart rate zones to optimize workout intensities. (Source: Fitbit.com)

New Partnership Possibilities

In mid August, I published an article entitled "Fitbit: A Healthcare Darling," where I suggested purchasing shares at the $5.26 level. One of the driving factors for my recommendation was the opportunity that FIT has to create an industry-leading health monitoring product in the new Ionic smartwatch.

I discussed how the red light technology could provide more granular health data and could allow for more partnerships with insurers and other healthcare companies. I believe that this partnership with DexCom is just one of many to come, and sales of the Ionic smartwatch can be driven by these partnerships.

A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Apple (AAPL) and Aetna (AET) would reach a partnership to provide the Apple Watch to the insurer's 23 million members. There were multiple articles discussing this possibility such as from Business Insider and CNBC. Nothing has been announced since this rumor has surfaced, so there is a possibility that the talks have died down, but they still may be ongoing. I believe a partnership with Fitbit may actually be more beneficial for an insurance company. As I discussed in my prior article, since the Apple Watch is tethered to iOS, which only accounts for roughly 12% of the worldwide smartphone market, the partnership would only account for a small segment of the worldwide smartphone market. Nonetheless, in the U.S., iOS controls 42% of the smartphone market so a partnership with Apple would still account for roughly half of the U.S. smartphone market.

However, with the Ionic integrating with Android, which holds the other 88% of the smartphone market in the world and 56% of the U.S. smartphone market, a partnership with an insurer seems much more beneficial, and thus more likely. The partnership with DexCom provides empirical evidence of why partnerships with Fitbit will be more beneficial for these healthcare companies - it will allow for many more users to be able to leverage the technology.

It also is worth noting that Fitbit previously reached a partnership with UnitedHealthcare to pay users up to $1,500 to use Fitbit devices. And with more granular health tracking capability, with the Ionic watch, there is an even greater incentive for insurers to reach these types of partnerships to incentivize their customers to purchase the Ionic.

A partnership with an insurer can be very positive for both companies. First, and most obvious, Fitbit will benefit because the insurer will likely provide a subsidy to reduce the purchase cost of the product, or may even give the smartwatch to its customers free of charge. So what's the benefit to the insurer? The benefit is two-fold for an insurer. They will gain better data on their customers and will be able to more accurately project future costs. Furthermore, by tracking this data, its customers will be able to get a better overall picture of their health and will presumably be able to live a healthier lifestyle, which will reduce the amount an insurer has to pay out.

Conclusion

Today's partnership with DexCom is certainly a positive development for Fitbit. The market has correctly read it as such, and the stock is up more than 14% already, but I continue to believe there is much more upside ahead. The stock is trading just above its 52-week and all-time low, and its trading level is just about at its asset level. With Fitbit nearing profitability, which can be read about more in my prior article, I believe an investor would be prudent to invest at this level.