Palo Alto Networks - Recently Reported Strong Results - Buy Before The September 27th Investor Meeting

After sales execution issues impacted the results in the two prior quarters, the last two quarters have seen an impressive recovery from those and a rebounding share price

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – STRONG BUY RATED: On August 31st, PANW reported July FQ4 results of $509 million and $0.92, significantly above expectations for $487 million and $0.79 that were based on $481-491 million and $0.78-0.80 guidance.

For FY 2017, revenues increased 28% to $1.8 billion and earnings increased 43% to $2.71. Billings increased 20% to $2.3 billion with subscription billings up 32% and support billings up 23%.

In FQ4:

Deferred revenues increased 43% in FQ4 to $1.8 billion.

Gross margins declined 210bp YTY to 77.3% (near the high end of 75-78% guidance) due to new product introductions.

With good operating leverage operating margins increased 280bp to 20.1%.

Earnings were up 39% compared to 33% in FQ3.

These revenues were up 18% sequentially and 27% YTY, better than the 26% growth of FQ2 and 25% growth of FQ3. Billings increased 23% sequentially and 17% YTY. These numbers reflect the second quarter of the company improving sales execution which had been an issue in FQ1 and FQ2. A major sales reorganization was required and is now working impressively.

Also benefiting FQ4 revenues are new virtualized firewall and feature rich 8.0 operating system products introduced in FQ3 that are fulfilling the early promise of them noted by PANW management on last quarter’s earnings call. And those were quickly followed by a new Traps 4.0 release which added new security capabilities and added MacOS support.

Plus at the June customer event a number of new offerings were announced including a PANW Application Framework, GlobalProtect cloud service and a new PANW Logging Service. The Application Framework is already attracting support from more than 30 security industry vendors. Initial training of the sales force on all these new products is already complete.

Demand was strong in all regions for PANW’s Next-Generation Security Platform and all these new offerings. PANW was clearly taking market share globally in the fast growing cyber security marketplace with all three major regions seeing 27-28% growth in FQ4.

In FQ4:

SaaS-based subscription revenues increased 46% to $156 million.

Support revenues increased 37% to $141 million.

Together these revenues increased 42% to 58% of revenues, a $1.2 billion business annually.

A record 3000+ new customers were signed in FQ4, taking the total to 42,500+. 50 Global 2000 customers were added in FQ4, taking that total to 1250. Increasingly, PANW is winning business away from traditional vendors like CSCO, CHKP and McAfee with its newer technology offerings. The number of Wildfire cloud customers increased by 2000 in FQ4 and 50% YTY to 19K or 45% of all customers.

Repeat business from existing customers also continued strong. PANW’s top 25 lifetime value customers have now spent 100x their initial purchase amounts, up from 50x as of the end of last year and 25x as of the end of FY 2015.

For their October FQ1, PANW management forecast $482-492 million and $0.67-0.69 with midpoints in-line with prior expectations for $486 million and $0.68. These revenues would be up 21-24% but this guidance appear conservative. Billings are guided to $580-600 million, up 12-16%.

For their July 2018 fiscal year, they forecast 21-23% revenue growth to $2.13-2.17 billion, billings growth of 15-18% to $2.64-2.70 billion and earnings of $3.24-3.34. Prior sales and earnings expectations were $2.13 billion and $3.27.

PANW's valuation is 6x the $2.2-2.4 billion in revenues we expect in the July 2018 fiscal year. This is towards the lower end of the 5-10x revenues often afforded high-growth companies with leading-edge technologies for a strong market like cyber security.

PANW has scheduled an investor meeting in New York for September 27th. With this strong business momentum and lots of new products, it should be highly positive. PANW management is very high quality and investors who sold the shares earlier this year when the company had some sales execution issues will be reminded of that at this investor event.

PANW shares continue Strong Buy rated and we encourage ownership in advance of the meeting.

Thank you for reading our research. We hope you like that we focus objectively on the most important investment variables, the latest news and our judgement including Focus Strong Buy, Strong Buy, Buy and Neutral ratings. Please follow us if you would like to see our research and recommendations on the wide-ranging breadth of high-quality, high-growth technology and other stocks. With your support we will be able to launch a Marketplace service including a chat room where we can respond to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.