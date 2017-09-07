Don't Leave Millions On The Table

We tend to look for very complicated investments in order to find great returns that will hopefully allow us to reach our financial goals. One of my latest videos was about Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK: NILSY) that will probably be a good investment but is nevertheless complicated. To invest in the company you have to either buy an American Depository Receipt (ADR), buy on the London Stock Exchange or directly in Russia, all activities that include complex tax issues and additional costs for international investors.

Nevertheless, I firmly believe every investor should first do the simplest things in order to build wealth which, for whatever reason, many forget to do. In the below video I discuss how much wealth can be created by owning vs. renting a home, taking responsibility for your own finances by looking for an absolute satisfying return, not a relative one, and buying a 4-year old car instead of a brand new one.

The 3 analyzed examples lead to a difference of $6 million over a lifetime, something not to disregard. Enjoy the video and I am looking forward to your comments and additional simple wealth building ideas that people usually overlook.