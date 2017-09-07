AcelRx: Ironically, I Misunderstood The Diamond

On August 22, my article "ACRX: A Misunderstood Diamond In The Rough" was published on Seeking Alpha. In this article, I sought to give a comprehensive defense as to why ACRX was (and continues to be as of the time of this writing) not only misunderstood, but undervalued.

I stand by everything I wrote, save one point. In this article, I attempted to refute the issue of the alleged cancellation of the FDA AdCom meeting for ACRX's potential blockbuster drug Dsuvia. In my refutation, I showed that through my own intensive research, I found the daunting statistics of Mr. Feuerstein's article FDA Precedent Suggests Dynavax Hep B Vaccine Faces High Rejection Risk to be incorrect and much more encouraging to ACRX investors than what would be expected from reading his article.

In doing my research I came across an inconsistency that embarrassingly enough, I failed to interpret. The FDA has made public their schedule of all AdCom related happenings, and on this schedule one can see all the AdCom meetings scheduled for pending drugs as well as all cancellations of scheduled AdCom meetings yet to occur.

Take for example Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc's (NASDAQ:NBIX) NDA: 209241, for their application for valbenazine. On February 16th, the FDA posted the notice of cancellation on the calendar posted above. In reading through the FDA's detailed AdCom schedule, I found it curious that neither a notice of an AdCom nor a notice of cancellation of an AdCom meeting was posted for ACRX or Dsuvia. Again, a more thorough researcher would have looked into this further, while I chalked this up to a lack of bureaucratic efficiency. Consider it a lesson learned.

Still there has been an almost uncanny division between ACRX investors. Some passionately insist there officially was an AdCom scheduled that was subsequently cancelled. Others point out, as I do above, that this can't possibly be true as the FDA itself did not officially schedule the very AdCom meeting many insist was cancelled. Why so much polemical division?

There were preliminary discussions by ACRX regarding the tentative AdCom meeting in an 8-K dated May 8th, 2017. However, as evidenced above, there was never a meeting official AdCom meeting scheduled for ACRX's Dsuvia. Therefore the appropriate question to ask is why did the FDA decide to cancel a tentative meeting never actually scheduled? Or more aptly put, why did the FDA decide not to schedule an AdCom for Dsuvia?

There is very little information regarding the reasoning for this, however there are a few speculative theories. First, as Jefferies Analyst Matthew Andrews believes, this could be indicative of how uncontroversial Dsuvia is as a product. Andrews commented, "While the FDA under Dr. Gottlieb is focused on addressing the U.S.’s opioid crisis, we believe this will largely focus on the appropriate use and duration of chronic (not acute) opioid therapy. The CHMP’s decision on the Dsuvia MAA in Europe is expected in H1 2018...We probability weight our U.S. and Europe Dsuvia estimates at 75% and 80%, respectively."

Additionally, as I stated in my previously cited ACRX article, Dsuvia has proceeded through the development, trial, and subsequent approval processes with a high degree of efficiency in phase II (Clinical Trial: NCT01710345), as well as phase III: SAP301 (Clinical Trial: NCT02356588) SAP302 (Clinical Trial: NCT02447848), and SAP303 (Clinical Trial: NCT02662556). Except for the very incident this article is addressing, there have been no noteworthy issues regarding Dsuvia's approval.

Another possible reason for the FDA's decision not to schedule an AdCom, is that Dsuvia was filed as an NDA under 505(B)(2). According to Camargo, "The provisions of 505(B)(2) were created, in part, to help avoid unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on a previously approved drug; the section gives the FDA express permission to rely on data not developed by the NDA applicant."

Essentially, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in ACRX's Dsuvia, sufentanil, is already FDA approved for treating pain. ACRX merely takes this approved API and creates a revolutionary acute pain relief product for scenarios such as a battlefield, an ambulance, or a post-op room. Camargo continues, "A 505(B)(2) NDA contains full safety and effectiveness reports but allows at least some of the information required for NDA approval, such as safety and efficacy information on the active ingredient, to come from studies not conducted by or for the applicant."

Thus, ACRX was allowed to submit their positive data and trial results subsidized by data from past sufentanil studies, clinical trials, and developments. All of which proved strong enough to approve sufentanil. The most telling aspect of the 505(B)(2) is it generally allows for a more timely approval of the drug under review. One surefire way to decrease the time spent on getting a drug approved is to skip an unnecessary or unneeded AdCom meeting.

Finally, a third theory as to why the AdCom was never officially scheduled is really more or less supplementary evidence for both of the previous two possible reasons for the AdCom boondoggle. In the above referenced 8-K filed May 8th, Boris Peaker, an analyst with Cowen, asked, "My first question is I'm just curious what you anticipate the advisory committee to focus on, since this is not really a new chemical entity." To which ACRX CMO, Dr. Pam Palmer replied, "Most of the opioids that have gone to the AdCom have really been around abuse-deterrent formulations. And so certainly that's not what we are. We're looking to be used in medically supervised settings...So the majority of our REMS is really around making sure we have a restricted distribution specifically to medically supervised settings and not to retail pharmacies. So there could possibly be questions regarding the appropriateness and the details of our REMS."

It seems from this quote, and I admit this is largely speculation, that Dr. Palmer believes the AdCom meeting is either largely unprecedented or unnecessary for a drug like Dsuvia - that is an opioid which is not an abuse deterrent. Furthermore, she goes on to speculate that possible AdCom questions will be around their Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). A REMS is an evaluation of the risk and downsides of a product as well as its benefits and upsides. A REMS will then compare the two in an effort to show the efficacy and necessity (or not) for that drug. Due to the clear lack of risks and downsides paired with huge benefits in efficacy and safety compared to the industry standard, the FDA likely had little to no concern or questions regarding Dsuvia's REMS.

It is now common knowledge that Dsuvia is not prescribed, it is not sold at local pharmacies, and it is not given to patients leaving the hospital. Really the only way to abuse Dsuvia (questions an AdCom panel would be addressing vis-a-vis the REMS) is to forgo consuming the drug in an effort to accumulate it and future dosages for a rainy day. Let me pose this hypothetical: You just were in a traumatic car accident in which your right leg was severely fractured and the soft tissue is mangled. The EMT gives you a quick and effective Dsuvia application for your imminent and excruciating pain. Which Seeking Alpha article reader would be willing to forgo much needed pain relief for the possibility of a future high? The point of this hypothetical is to illustrate a standard scenario for Dsuvia's use, and subsequently show how its designed usage has an effective REMS naturally built into the drug profile.

As a concluding point to the above rhetoric, it seems appropriate to use deductive reasoning combined with historic precedent. If the FDA had any reasonable outstanding concerns with Dsuvia, its REMS, or its use, wouldn't they schedule an AdCom and actually have it so as to alleviate said concerns?

There are only two reasons, broadly speaking, the FDA would not schedule an AdCom meeting. First, the drug in question is not proceeding along well enough to even merit a meeting. Perhaps the FDA sees too many abhorrent outstanding issues already, or perhaps historically the drug has had a questionable application.

Second, the drug in question really isn't in question. The FDA comprises learned individuals who understand a drug and all of it's benefits and risks much better than the average investor. Thus they would be able to perceive with greater accuracy, any actual outstanding issues, questions, or concerns with a drug. If they have these but they aren't so egregious as to put the drug under observation in the aforementioned group of high risk drugs, they seek to schedule an AdCom meeting.

To corroborate my analysis, I welcome the insight of Linda Ann Sherman, M.D., M.P.A., and former director of the FDA's Advisory Committee Oversight and Management Staff. Regarding the purpose of the AdCom meeting, Dr. Sherman said, "Surprisingly, many products do not make it to advisory committees. Those that do usually represent new technology or some element of controversy."

Although Dsuvia is a revolutionary product in terms of it's capacities, implications, and efficacy, it is not in terms of the API or technology, so the first reason can be reasonably ruled out. Again to reiterate, it logically follows that if the FDA had any pending questions or concerns regarding the newness of Dsuvia's technology, an AdCom meeting would have been officially scheduled by the FDA. Conversely, if Dsuvia had any outstanding issues (not so great as to cause an outright FDA denial of an AdCom as discussed above), the AdCom would have been formally scheduled.

But Wait, There's More

Since the publication of my other ACRX article, more news has surfaced that I think is worth sharing with those of you who read my original piece, or are ACRX followers and investors. First, it is no Wall Street secret that individuals inside the company have the most information and therefore their stock market purchases and sales should be noted.

If someone in leadership is buying their company's stock, this is generally seen as a positive signal, because insiders would only willingly buy on the open market if they, like any investor, believed the stock price was likely to increase.

To wit, there have been a few insider purchases of ACRX stock recently. In a transaction dated August 22, 2017, ACRX CMO Pamela Palmer purchased 10,000 shares of ACRX stock bringing her total ownership to 415,801 shares. Similarly, on August 24, 2017, CEO Vincent Angotti purchased 15,000 shares of ACRX stock bringing his total ownership to 15,000 shares. Finally ACRX director, Mark Edwards purchased ACRX stock on two separate occasions. First he purchased 200 shares on August 22, 2017 and then on August 24, 2017, he purchased an additional 4,800 shares, bringing his total ownership to 120,000. There have been no recent dispositions.

Additionally, on August 22, 2017, ACRX amended their agreement (entered into on August 4th, 2017) with Patheon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: PTHN)(FRA:PON). The agreement was entered in an effort to start the manufacturing of Dsuvia, and perhaps was amended due to the finalization of Thermo Fischer's (NYSE:TMO) purchase of Patheon.

Despite the changes on Patheon's side, I see this contract as a positive signal for ACRX as it is unlikely management of both companies would enter into this agreement unless it was mutually felt or perceived that Dsuvia's fate was serendipitous. The amendment gave ACRX the right to purchase the product in bulk from Patheon, and Patheon agrees to perform release and stability testing of the finished packaged product.

Finally, RBC, in a note issued Friday, August 25, 2017, reiterated their buy rating on ACRX and raised its price target to $6.00. This is the most recent in the many upgrades and price targets.

The divide between ACRX investors is polemic, with the main source of fear being the lack of AdCom meeting. Primarily, there was never an AdCom meeting scheduled, there was only discussion of scheduling one. Therefore one can't cancel what was never scheduled, ergo there was never a cancellation of the AdCom meeting. Additionally, the lack of AdCom meeting has scared some investors.

Yet historically, the lack of AdCom for a drug profile such as Dsuvia's is unnecessary, and more so, it is indicative of how uncontroversial the product is. Had Dsuvia been riddled with issues, concerns, medical quandaries, and botheration on its path to approval I would be nervous as well; but, this is simply not the case. Hopefully as October 12th draws near, any remaining misunderstandings, ironic or otherwise, will be cleared, and ACRX's true intrinsic value will become crystal (diamond?) clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.