Brent/WTI Spread: Major Implications For Oil

Right now, a fascinating development is taking place in the oil market and it just so happens that this change has not been focused on too much recently: The Brent/WTI spread is widening. In what follows, I will cover some data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), accompanied by some OPEC data, that explains this phenomenon, and I will give my thoughts on why the data is likely, at the end of the day, bullish for oil investors moving forward.

Let's take a look at the spread

The Brent/WTI spread is an interesting metric that I haven't really focused too much on because, up until this point, I haven't found the trend stemming from it to be all that interesting. Now, however, the picture has changed and I believe that by examining the spread you can get a glimpse into what appears to be getting priced into the global oil markets. Before I get into the numbers, though, I should probably give a basic discussion on what the spread represents.

When we think of oil, we generally think of WTI oil because that's the type of oil produced in the U.S. What's more, with soaring oil production in the U.S. compared to what we have seen in other places in the world, you would expect the spread between it and Brent, the international benchmark for oil, to narrow. After all, when the supply of one thing rises, the price should decrease relative to other comparable things, keeping all else the same.

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

This can best be illustrated in the graph above. In it, you can see the Brent/WTI spread over a period of years. Back in 2011, as U.S. oil production started to really ramp up, the rise pushed WTI prices down compared to Brent, leading to a spread of as much as $27.88 per barrel. This truly was a historical record, but there are other factors besides output that determine what the spread should be. You have the general economic situation facing the U.S. and the world, you have demand changes over time, supply changes of Brent to take into consideration, and a plethora of other items that can affect prices.

One such example here is the lifting of the ban to export oil. Historically, the U.S. had banned crude exports (though some were permitted to places like Canada and we also were allowed to export the finished products from oil processing as well). In 2015, however, the U.S. government removed the ban, allowing companies to export crude for the first time since 1975. This, combined with the proliferation of pipeline capacity that made the transportation of crude less costly, led to the spread narrowing significantly and, at some points, even turn negative in favor of WTI being more costly than Brent.

The picture is different now

In the graph below, you can see how the spread of Brent over WTI has changed from the end of last year through Aug. 28th of this year (the last day, as of the time of this writing, for which data is publicly available). What started out as a fairly small spread over time has grown rather rapidly. At the start of August, for instance, the spread stood at $1.58 per barrel in favor of Brent being the more costly of the two. By Aug. 28th, though, that spread has soared to $5.47 per barrel. While this pales in comparison to the size it was in October 2011, the amount that it stood at on Aug. 28th was actually the highest we have seen since the middle of 2015, more than two years ago.

Source: Created by author

One theory I have is that some of this can be chalked up to disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey. With refinery activity that came offline, analysts have suggested that oil prices should weaken. Keeping all else the same, since the hurricane affected the U.S., it would make sense for some spread to form. However, I think that the amount attributable to inclement weather was probably a minority of the total spread. This is because, as far back as Aug. 22nd, the spread had already grown to $4.64 per barrel. It is true that Harvey formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 17th, but it weakened around the 19th and did not begin intensifying again until the 24th of last month.

Price action since the storm, though not official data provided by the EIA, seems to support this claim. On Sept. 5th, a surge in WTI prices, driven by refineries coming back online, caused the spread to narrow back down to $4.56 per barrel, about where it was two days before it became evident that Harvey would turn into a hurricane again and well before the carnage that eventually ensued.

My own theory is that, while inclement weather was responsible for some of the spread, the larger factor might actually be a decrease in non-OPEC oil production relative to global oil demand. You see, according to OPEC, global oil demand in the third quarter of this year should come out to 97.28 million barrels per day. If this is correct, it would represent an increase of 1.63 million barrels per day compared to the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, non-OPEC oil production (including OPEC NGLs) should rise by only 0.09 million barrels per day.

This trend should reverse a little bit in the fourth quarter, but the picture is still bullish for long-term oil bulls. If OPEC's estimates are accurate, fourth quarter oil demand should grow 0.35 million barrels per day to 97.63 million barrels per day, while non-OPEC supply should expand by 0.76 million barrels per day. In all, from the second quarter through the end of the year, global demand should rise by 1.98 million barrels per day while non-OPEC supply should grow by just 0.85 million barrels per day and it's expected that we will see a deficit in overall supply during the full second half of 2017.

Obviously, this is bullish for oil prices, but the fact of the matter is that, with U.S. production likely to grow through the end of this year (though to a slower extent, I believe, than many have suggested), the price of WTI should languish relative to Brent. Of course, changes in supply forecasts or changes to other factors could change this picture rather significantly, but it's impossible to know the future.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though the rise in the Brent/WTI spread was driven, in part, by bad weather, but I think the vast majority is an indicator that non-OPEC oil supply is not growing at a quick enough pace to meet robust global demand. So long as U.S. output continues to grow, I suspect that the spread will remain high and might grow even larger, which is a net negative for U.S.-based oil firms. However, the overall trend toward what should be higher prices should lift all boats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.