3 Reasons Why AOBC Is No Longer Worth The Risk

Earlier this week we closed our position in American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) for what was essentially a small loss. In hindsight, we should have probably closed our position in June when shares traded at $24 for what would have been a 20% gain in only a short matter of months.

Live and learn.

While we still feel like shares are undervalued based on our longer-term outlook, we felt that in order to protect capital, the prudent thing to do was to get out of the way of what appears to be a deteriorating situation.

Why We Bought - The Bullish Case

There were three key reasons that supported initiating a position earlier this year:

Free cash flow yield of +10% supports target price of +$30 Multiples (P/E and P/S) at the low-end of 3- and 5-year averages An accommodative chart pattern in Q1 2017 (shown below) that suggests a continuation pattern supported by polarity principle and a monthly RSI reading at 50.

Update: Why We Felt It Was Best to "Fold the Towel" - The Bear Case

Reason #1 - Headwinds in Outdoor Market and Retail

Leading big-box sports and outdoor retailer, Sports Authority, filed for bankruptcy in March of 2016. The company would later report that it was being forced to close all 463 company locations as it was unable to find a bidder to willing to keep the company running on a smaller scale. The result has been a glut of sporting goods inventory flooding the market and damaging the operations of many companies in its wake.

The list is long, but some of the more affected stocks include Performance Sports Group (PSG), Under Armour (UAA), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (FL) and Finish Line (FINL). Now you can add American Outdoor Brands to that list, as the company's newly expanded outdoor and hunting accessories segment is getting hit.

On Dick's Sporting Goods' conference call, Chairman and CEO Ed Stack was asked if there were any specific categories that stood out as being most difficult:

Yes, the hunt business. The gun and ammunition business is difficult. That is right now -- that's continuing to be promotional. And I think it's going to become more promotional as we get into the meet [sic] of the season, which is toward the end of the third quarter and to the beginning of the fourth quarter.

This does not bode well for the near-term outlook and could very well result in an earning miss for both Q3 and Q4. A day after this was written, AOBC missed earnings by $0.09 EPS and revenue by $18M, and shares went down 17% after hours.

Reason #2 - The Inherent Cyclicality of the Gun Market

When we purchased our AOBC shares, perhaps we were misled - or perhaps, seduced - by the relative attractiveness of the company's valuation at $20.

This is what we saw:

Historical P/E Multiples 3Y Avg 5Y Avg 10Y Avg PE High 18.66 14.35 29.95 PE Low 9.36 7.4 8.96

Looking ahead to next year's estimate for $1.94 EPS, this works out to a trading range of approximately:

9 x $1.94 = $17.46

15 x $1.94 = $29.10

The $29 price target was also consistent with our DCF valuation:

95M FCF x 1.06 / (.12 - .06) = $29.44

Yet in the midst of a sharply declining share price were forced to revisit these assumptions:

Headwinds facing retail, outlined above Greater cyclicality in the gun market than what we had originally anticipated

During the 8 years of the Obama administration, there was a seemingly unending threat of increased gun legislation. As many readers are already aware, this led to a "boom" for the gun industry over the 8-year period. While we were aware of the "boom" period that had preceded Trump's election victory, in hindsight we failed to appreciate how resilient Republicans would prove to be in the face of calls from the "left" to tighten gun controls. Over the course of our 6-month holding period, there were numerous mass shootings in the U.S. While there were outcries from the left and some moderates, there was little to suggest Republicans would take any action to curb gun laws.

This, combined with the notion that many gun owners had been actively "stocking up" in the preceding 8-year period tells us that there is at least a "considerable risk" that gun stocks may be heading for a cycle-bottom. If this is indeed the case, it would be expected to be relatively temporary yet again - this is not a stage in the cycle we have any interest in being a part of. Keep in mind that prior to 2012, this was a company (then, by the name of Smith and Wesson) that struggled to remain profitable.

While the company has undoubtedly added scale since then, also consider that AOBC has at times traded as low as 5x forward earnings:

5x $1.94 = $9.70

Reason #3 - Where is the Floor?

When you start to consider that both the company's earnings and price multiples could get hit - and significantly, it starts to make you wonder whether today, the reward outweighs the risk. Current book value of AOBC is $7.30.

While the company was successful in achieving returns well above the cost of equity under the Obama administration, one has to wonder if that will continue to be the case now that the threat of anti-gun legislation has subsided. If that turns out to be the case, there is little reason to hold to belief that shares will trade much above their book value.

Add to this, the deteriorating technical position:

We were willing to stand by our original thesis until last week when shares broke through support and the 200-week moving average. At this point, the short-term outlook is simply looking more and more bleak for AOBC shares, and we had to cut ties in order to avoid any outsized losses on our book.

While we still believe AOBC shares to be undervalued relative to mid-cycle, or "normalized" earnings, it's our opinion that the risk does indeed outweigh the risk on a relative basis at the current time, and we are actively deploying our proceeds from the AOBC sale in what we feel are better opportunities available in the current market.

Conclusion

Shares are undervalued based on our long-term outlook, but short-term risks outweigh the rewards at the present time.

Headwinds in the retail gun and ammunition market should be expected to weigh on upcoming quarterly results.

Earlier in the year shares appeared to be consolidating in a continuation, but have since deteriorated into a bearish pattern.

