11 Top Dividend Stocks For 2017

The market overall is exceptionally optimistic, but a few pockets of pessimism lead to much lower P/E ratios and P/FFO ratios.

Dividend stocks are getting left out in the cold in the great rally of 2017. Rising interest rates over the first quarter diminished the focus on income for many investors. The dividend champions were disregarded in favor of momentum stocks and sectors. Investors trying to find value in today’s overheated market would be wise to focus on safety first. The credit spreads have grown extremely thin across the bond markets as investors are ready to believe this bull market might last forever.

I don’t believe so, and I’d rather be locking in great yields on solid dividend growth stocks. Don’t take my word for it though; ask this dog where he got his dividends:

When Bond Spreads are Thin

When we see thin spreads, quality is cheaper. Investors are giving up less income to switch to higher growth sectors. It should be no surprise that some of that risk-loving behavior infects the equity markets. This is an ideal time to be pushing for a safer portfolio.

Got Dividend Champions?

I’ve got a bunch of dividend stocks for investors and some of them are dividend champions. The idea here isn’t to find huge capital gains. The goal is to find a reasonable value on a great long-term investment that gives the investor a significant level of income.

We don’t want to join the market in this level of euphoria:

Show Me the Dividend Stocks

Shares Purchase Price Symbol Company Name Yield on Cost Current Yield Annual Dividend Annual Income Current Price Position Cost Market Value % of Income 172.28 $58.05 (TGT) Target Corporation 4.27% 4.27% $2.48 $427.25 $58.05 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 11.26% 158.23 $63.20 (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 4.18% 4.18% $2.64 $417.72 $63.20 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 11.01% 409.25 $24.44 (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 5.61% 5.61% $1.37 $560.67 $24.44 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 14.78% 170.79 $58.55 (O) Realty Income Corporation 4.34% 4.34% $2.54 $433.82 $58.55 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 11.43% 273.52 $36.56 (T) AT&T Inc. 5.36% 5.36% $1.96 $536.11 $36.56 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 14.13% 213.47 $46.85 (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 4.93% 4.93% $2.31 $493.12 $46.85 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 12.99% 33.13 $301.85 (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 2.41% 2.41% $7.28 $241.18 $301.85 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 6.36% 50.66 $197.39 (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 1.70% 1.70% $3.36 $170.22 $197.39 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 4.49% 47.27 $211.56 (HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries, 1.13% 1.13% $2.40 $113.44 $211.56 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 2.99% 135.81 $73.63 (MSFT) Microsoft Corporation 2.12% 2.12% $1.56 $211.87 $73.63 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 5.58% 61.75 $161.95 (AAPL) Apple Inc. 1.56% 1.56% $2.52 $155.60 $161.95 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 4.10% 60.2 $166.12 (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 0.34% 0.34% $0.56 $33.71 $166.12 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 0.89%

This should be a great starting point. I built the table using the dividend portfolio tracker (free tool for subscribers). For this article, I put together a simple sample portfolio using equal weights. Due to the exceptionally strong yields on the top 6 companies, they make up the lion’s share of the income.

Several of these companies are present in my stock portfolio.

Target

Target deserves to be on every dividend investor’s radar. The shares are down substantially compared to prices from 2016, but they already rallied up 16% since they hit a low of $50. I didn’t lose faith, I was buying shares right at $50. They aren’t the strongest retailer, but they are far from irrelevant and offer an excellent yield.

I believe Target is still primed to outperform because they should continue to slaughter analyst estimates for earnings. Management provided weak guidance at the start of the year and then smashed it twice. The earnings beat doesn’t show as a huge surprise on the second quarter because management provided analysts with an opportunity to update their guidance.

Currently Target is trading around $58. This is still a solid value, but it isn’t the same as it was at $50. I kept a large chunk of my position, but I did harvest the gains on part of it. If it dips again, I would be happy to grow my position again.

Altria Group

Big tobacco is suddenly out of favor with investors. They have massive earnings growth and dividend growth. They have several decades of increasing dividends every year. They have a seat at the table with the FDA discussing new regulations. Who do you think provides “input” on new regulations?

So what happened to Altria Group? The FDA announced they were pursuing new regulations aimed at converting smokers from traditional tobacco products to newer products which represented a smaller health risk. They didn’t come right out and say “We want people to use IQOS instead”, but they did everything short of making that statement.

I expect the dividend growth to continue and see a solid path forward for earnings as smokers transition to a less dangerous product.

Perhaps investors are forgetting about Altria Group’s dividend history. Let’s check in with a Yahoo Finance chart:

It looks like they slashed the dividend, but that was them giving investors Philip Morris International (PM) as a separate company. If an investor thinks this is a reduction in the dividend, they have it backwards. This was even more dividend growth.

Altria Group's Latest Quarter of Dominance

Earnings per share were up again. On a GAAP basis, they came in at $1.03, but the quarterly performance was influenced by special items. Adjusted for those non-recurring events, diluted EPS would have been $0.85. That would still be up about 5% year over year on an adjusted basis.

Operating income was up 5.4% year over year. The income statement looks great overall. Total sales were up and gross profit was up even more. The biggest decliner was the excise tax on products. That’s not my favorite line anyway.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

This is a mall REIT specializing in outlet centers. Too dangerous to own? That’s why it offers such a compelling yield. By my research, the combination of total debt and market capitalization of common stock is materially less than the fair value of the malls they own. You can argue that malls are going downhill. Fair enough. I agree. I think the professionals who are buying and selling these malls for several hundred million dollars are capable of pricing that into their deals. Capitalization rates are moving higher, but they aren’t high enough to match the panic among many investors.

You might even speculate that those professionals don’t care what some talking head says on TV. It’s almost like they have more experience evaluating the actual properties. Well, to be more precise, it is precisely that.

Think a recession would decimate Tanger and make this a terrible pick? Let’s check how Tanger did in the last recession:

WACC for Tanger Factory Outlets

I ran some numbers to find the WACC (weighted average cost of capital) for SKT:

That gives us the estimated cost of capital. I dug through the 10-Q to get the values for the unconsolidated entities and their ownership in those so I could get a more precise WACC.

This 7.1% is not uncommon for a weaker REIT. It wouldn’t be strange for a smaller company with a poor history, weak management, and poor growth prospects. For a dividend aristocrat with excellent coverage operating in a small niche, this is remarkably strange.

Property Value for SKT

Let’s take a look at some actual transactions to get a feel for the capitalization rates used to value SKT’s portfolio. For investors scanning an earnings release, using CTRL + F and the letters “capi” is the fastest way to search for any announcement indicating the valuation on a transaction. Consequently, you’ll see “capi” highlighted in each screenshot.

From the Q3 2016 earnings release: Transaction valued property at 5.9% capitalization rate.

From the Q2 2016 (yes 2016) earnings release: transaction valued at 6.27% capitalization rate.

From the Q1 2016 (yes 2016) earnings release: transaction valued at 7.0% capitalization rate.

Notice that this transaction where the property was valued at a 7% capitalization rate involves management referring to it as a “bottom-tier asset.” Their language is pretty clear. They viewed that as a very weak property with less growth potential. Their other transactions are showing higher capitalization rates.

When management saw they could simply invest in their own company, valued around a 7.1% capitalization rate, is it any surprise they jumped on it? Perhaps it is; few management teams are ready to walk the walk so hard. This is a scenario where management came out with a huge share repurchase program during the quarter, and then promptly followed up on it hard. They told us the shares were undervalued, and then they stood the line.

Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation is the darling of income investors. Despite being exposed to retail properties, they offer a monthly dividend and have increased it over 80 times. They haven’t cut their dividend since…ever.

Realty Income Corporation also locks tenants into long contracts and carefully monitors the credit quality of their tenants. Despite all the panic about retail properties, O keeps their occupancy rate extremely high. Due to those long contracts, it would be much more difficult for the tenants to suddenly pull out and leaving O handling vacant properties. Let’s see how O is managing the vacancy challenges:

O deserves a premium to the rest of the sector, but the current premium is more than I can stomach. In most parts of the market the premium for quality is pretty thin. With O, the premium to weaker REITs is pretty significant. I favor keeping O on the watch list, but I am not willing to pay the premium to peers.

O’s technique worked out pretty well over the last few decades. Let’s look at how they performed when assessed for Alpha (using market risk):

It looks like they fit pretty nicely into the portfolio.

AT&T Inc. or Verizon Communications

Pick either one. AT&T and Verizon have huge dividend yields and plenty of earnings to easily cover them. It seems the pricing on the stocks reflects investors believing future growth opportunities for this industry will be lackluster. They might be right, but what event will drive these behemoths away from their market share?

My belief is that any technology capable of driving them out would be thoroughly decimated by new regulation. Huge corporations at the top of an oligopoly have a great deal of political clout thanks to money in politics. Unless the company bringing the new technology is Apple, Amazon (AMZN) or another absolutely massive firm, I would see little chance of it succeeding. Any patents might be purchased to keep new technology from ever coming to market.

Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, or Huntington Ingalls Industries

We’ve got three solid options here for investors. Are you looking for some serious firepower in your portfolio? The dividend yields aren’t as large here, but the companies have the potential for growth on the high volume of orders as nations build up their armed forces. Huge allocations to the sector could be too speculative, but a small allocation serves as a hedge against international conflicts.

Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft is an old company, but investors are finding new love for it. I haven’t been in the group. I prefer technology companies that earn their revenue by making a product consumers are excited to buy. While I still use the Windows operating system for most things, I’m not excited to buy things from Microsoft. Apple on the other hand has a huge segment of the population excited for their new product releases.

NVIDIA has a dreadfully low dividend yield, but the company gets major points for being highly innovative. They developed the NVIDIA Shield and have recently seen some major success working with other businesses. For instance, Wal-Mart (WMT) will be using their GPUs (graphical processing units) in developing their cloud computing business. Wal-Mart doesn’t seem too happy about Amazon’s movement towards including traditional retail and is ready to respond. If Amazon won’t respect Wal-Mart’s area, Wal-Mart won’t be friendly to them either.

I probably should’ve included Intel (INTC) as another option. Solid dividend yield, plenty of earnings, and customers are still excited to build new gaming rigs. AMD (AMD) is currently providing strong competition, but AMD doesn’t have the track record of producing bleeding edge processors that INTC offers. I believe happy customers are the best customers:

No Failing at Math

Someone might notice this piece references 11 stocks in the title, but there are 12 in the chart. You can pretend I’m excluding NVIDIA for its lower dividend yield, or you can take it as my refusal to lump Microsoft in with the rest of the group.

Conclusion

Investors have several options readily available to them for grabbing a strong dividend yield. They can capitalize on the general panic around the retail sector if they want a higher yield, or they can put some faith in MO, T, or VZ to be stronger than the market believes. Investors who want a little insurance against international conflicts can add some Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, or Huntington Ingalls Industries. If the investor wants technology, they can look to Microsoft or they can pick companies the customers actually like buying products from such as Apple, NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD.

What Would I Buy First

Based on the current market valuations, I think I would grab MO first and SKT second. I’ll take a fresh buy rating on each:

Buy Rating on MO

Buy Rating on SKT

I have large allocations to both of them and think the market is pricing in too much fear. This is how excited I get when I see MO on sale again:

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SKT, TGT, WMT.

