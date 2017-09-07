7.3% Yield From This Net Lease REIT

Due to the size of the REIT and its balance sheet, the rate is a hefty 7.25%.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) has issued 4,000,000 shares of a Series A preferred stock - its first preferred issue. For those not familiar:

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly-traded REIT that owns and operates commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant net-leased commercial properties. As of June 30, 2017, GNL owned 312 properties consisting of 22.2 million rentable square feet, all of which was leased, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.3 years. Based on original purchase price or acquisition value (properties acquired from Global II in December 2016), 50.5% of its properties were located in Europe and 49.5% of the properties were located in the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The following is a description of GNL's inaugural preferred stock:

As the table below shows, the new GNL preferred is the highest-yielding preferred within the peer group, and with the exception of retail REITs, Kimco (NYSE:KIM) and Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) trade at the lowest dollar price.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

Graphically, the stripped price:

I believe that the issue is cheap for two primary reasons:

This is its first preferred issue, and there was no outstanding to gauge the market's appetite and yield "opinion", and this is a smaller, externally managed REIT that barely covers its common dividend.

Typically, there are two ways to judge a preferred's yield - cost of stability (preferred yield lower than common) or return for limited growth (preferred yield higher than common). Investors in GNL preferred have a cost of stability scenario:

Graphically:

A snapshot of Global Net Lease and its net lease peers:

The FFO payout looks at the trailing twelve months - GNL covered its dividend (98% payout) in the last quarter.

Looking at the equity market for its opinion of the REIT relative to peers:

Kind of a mixed picture versus peers, but GNL has held in well.

The equity dividend yield perspective:

There is no comparison - GNL's dividend is substantially higher.

Bottom line - The equity may have turned the corner in terms of covering the dividend, and could potentially offer higher returns to an investor, but for an income focused investor that also has her eye on stability of capital, the new preferred offers a decent yield with more stability.

