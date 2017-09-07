What Happens If OPEC Extends Its Oil Output Agreement?

In recent days, some interesting news has come out regarding OPEC and its intentions moving forward. I have long been a proponent of the idea that the group, alongside many non-OPEC nations, will at least extend their oil production cuts through most, if not all, of next year, and may even cut output further. In what follows, I will discuss some reasons statements made by members of the production cut agreement, and give my thoughts on why developments are, for the most part, bullish for long-term oil investors.

Some comments from relevant parties

In this article, I would like to focus on comments made in recent days by three production cut members: Russia, Iraq, and Iran. For starters, that's begin with Russia since it's the largest oil-producer of the three and the largest of the non-OPEC members who are party to the output deal. According to a Bloomberg, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, said that an extension of the deal through next year appears likely. In the two images below, you can see excerpts provided from the Bloomberg article.

*Taken from Bloomberg

*Taken from Bloomberg

Alexander Novak, Russia's Energy Minister, supported this view when, on September 5th, he announced that Russia is open to the idea of extending cuts next year if an imbalance persists. However, he did mention later that it's premature to make any predictions or decisions today since he believes the market is rebalancing at a good pace.

Iraq's Oil Minister, Jabbar Al-Luabi, claimed that their nation has gone above and beyond expectations. In a prior article, I made the case that output from Iraq has far exceeded, throughout this year, what the nation pledged it would produce. Fortunately, in the most recent month available (July), data did come in a bit better, showing that production from the country declined to 4.468 million barrels per day, down from 4.501 million barrels per day a month earlier, but that was still quite a bit higher than the 4.351 million barrels per day the nation pledged to produce in November of last year.

In his statement on the matter, Al-Luabi claimed that output from Iraq has since declined, falling to 4.32 million barrels per day. If this is true, it's great to hear, but this does not include the fact that, even to Iraq's government, the amount of oil being produced and sold by the Kurds in the country. Official estimates, while incredibly outdated, suggest output from the ethnic group totaling between 0.30 million barrels per day and 0.35 million barrels per day.

The final piece of news lately has come from Iran. While Iraq has stated that it's too soon to tell whether the output agreement will be extended through most or all of 2018, Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, stated that, "there are talks underway to extend it, but they are not official yet." This seems to confirm the Russian stance that 2018 will likely be covered, from beginning to end, by a continuation of the output cut, but one thing that undermined, to some degree, the credibility of Iran's claim was Zanganeh's statement that compliance under the deal has actually improved so far this year. As I have stated previously, this is simply not true unless it covers very recent data that will be released in the near future.

What if OPEC extends the cuts?

Personally, I believe there's a good chance that, sometime next year, OPEC and some non-OPEC nations will agree to an increase in their cuts. It could even happen as early as November of this year, but I'm not holding my breath. Even if my prediction is incorrect on this front, I believe there's an incredibly high chance of an output extension. If I am correct on this front, you can expect, assuming OPEC's production estimates remain in complete compliance (this assumes Iraq is being honest and recent confrontations regarding OPEC compliance with other nations will work), assuming that their estimates for the rest of the world are accurate, demand is accurate, and both Libya and Nigeria don't see additional production increases from July, the following quarterly outcomes.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Based on the table above, it looks as though we saw excess oil production in the first half of this year but the second half of this year should prove to be quite bullish for oil investors. Next year, seeing as how there are global seasonal fluctuations in demand, we should expect a similar trend. What's interesting about all of this data, though, is that, despite the expectation that supply outpaced demand in the first half of 2017, OPEC believes that OECD commercial stocks, plus oil at sea, posted a net increase during this period of only 3 million barrels. It's impossible to know what this disparity means since the actual excess implies a build of 111.99 million barrels during the same time frame, but it's possible that differences in non-OECD nations (driven by either more storage done by those nations and/or by higher-than-expected demand), combined with the fact that the inclusion of NGLs in the data may muddy the waters a bit, could account for the difference.

If we assume that all that matters is the net amount of oil in OECD nations, plus the amount of oil at sea, and if we rely on a scenario where the same kind of disparity exists in the first half of next year as it did this year (adjusting for calculated volume differences for both time frames), then we could see quite a bit of excess oil consumed by the end of 2018. Relying on these assumptions, I calculated that we could see global oil inventories fall by up to 427.15 million barrels by the end of next year. That would represent the overwhelming majority of excess oil and may actually be enough to take us below the historical average for OECD nations.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe there's a good basis to believe that oil markets should expect OPEC and non-OPEC nations to continue working together to bring balance back to the oil market. It's uncertain exactly the kind of timeline we should anticipate from this rebalancing process, but I think there's a good probability that markets will be rebalanced or mostly rebalanced by the end of next year if OPEC and non-OPEC nations extend the agreement. Personally, I would prefer that they cut output further in order to accelerate this trend, but pickers can't be choosers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.