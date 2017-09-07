Dollar Drop, Gold Pop

There is a natural tendency to ignore problems that seem unsolvable. $19,808,772,000,000 is the total U.S. Public Debt -per the U.S. Treasury Department. That is 19 trillion dollars plus and rapidly approaching 20 trillion. It is troubling to conceive how we continue to pay on this debt, when the value of the dollar is declining. Compounding our debt problem-is that the White House is advocating for a large reduction in tax rates with the hope that economic growth will ramp up close to 4%. I believe that tax cuts are needed, but the implementation will lead to larger deficits and more borrowing and debt in the short to medium term.

Yesterday President Trump agreed to a deal with Democratic leaders to further extend the debt limit for three more months. “We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred -- very important -- always we’ll agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it,” the president said.

The 10 year U.S. Treasury Bond yield is at just over 2%-which reflects anxiety among many investors. There is concern and confusion, because if the economy is robust as the recent 3% growth Q2 report-why would investors be rushing into such low yielding investments. Safety would seem to be the likely motivation.

The Federal Reserve policies of manipulating economic conditions thru the purchase and creation of huge amounts of dollar debts and simultaneously holding very low interest rates-has distorted our capital markets. With the U.S. Treasury, Federal Government, and the FED all printing money, spending money, and inflating money supply, there is a counter reaction of deep concern. Today's spot price of gold has risen to $1,348 per ounce is the counter vote to this distortion of the paper currency. In March I predicted that we might see further dollar weakness, due to the policies of economic distortion. At that date gold was priced at $1,200 per ounce, so we have seen a 12% rise in price. Gold is money, and tends to increase in value as people see that paper currencies are being devalued.

As the mid December debt ceiling extension time limit comes to an end, I see little hope that the precious and few Conservative Republicans, will be able to successfully argue for fiscal sanity. The politicians will kick this debt time bomb further down the road into 2018 by raising the debt limit to ever higher figures. Gold and Silver along with other precious metals will continue to reach higher prices, as investors flock to the safety of hard assets that can not be "printed" into infinity. The silver price may rise faster (in percentage gain) that gold, since its supply is pressured by industrial demand along with its intrinsic value.

There are numerous choices for Silver and Gold investors, from owning physical metals, to investing in high performing miners. I continue to prefer Pan American Silver (PAAS) due to its conservative balance sheet and consistent strong performance and McEwen Mining (MUX)- who is going to benefit from expected approval of a new Gold Bar mine.

We live in perilous times and the more that we socialize and globalize, the greater the chance for a financial meltdown that impacts all branches on the global tree. Gold, Silver and hard assets such as real estate (purchased at below market prices) will continue to be my investments of choice during this period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS, MUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.