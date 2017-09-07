Comcast's (CMCSA) Matthew Strauss Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference

September 7, 2017 11:45 ET

Executives

Matthew Strauss - EVP, XFINITY Services, Comcast Cable

Analysts

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So let's welcome Matt Strauss, Executive Vice President, XFINITY Services for Comcast Cable. So Matt, congratulations on your new role which now encompasses responsibility overall for consumer XFINITY Services. I can't even speak, sorry.

Your new role encompasses all of the XFINITY consumer services, right, for all the residential purposes. In recent years, Comcast has made significant investments to improve the consumer experience beginning with the S1 platform to better customer service, significantly better customer service to innovative products offerings. So with that can you talk about what your current priorities are to help enhance and maintain the momentum Comcast has in improving the residential customer experience?

Matthew Strauss

Sure. Well, thank you Jessica for having me. I'm excited about my new role. You know, my priorities are actually very focused around three things. I'm continuing to drive our product innovation, continuing to drive profitable growth and continue to improve our customer experience. And we've made investments as you noted over the past few years on really building out our infrastructure, so investing in our cloud technology, deploying DOCSIS, investing in all digital; and that has given us the platforms and the ability to launch some really innovative products into the markets and now it's really about scale and how do we get those products into the most profitable segments at the right pace and obviously as quickly as possible.

For Video, that's X1 and X1 has been an amazing platform for us, we have that deployed to 55% of our Video subscribers today, we're pacing to have X1 into 60% by the end of the year. So I think there is great momentum with X1 that really encourages us and that will have the ability to continue to penetrate X1 deeper into our bundles, around our doubles and triples and even our quad play subscribers. The voice remote which we had launched has really been transformational. We have 17 million voice remotes that we've deployed. In a quarter we will generate about 1 billion voice commands. So when you just think about a technology that didn't exist that long ago this is really transforming how our customers are now finding and searching and navigating all the choices and we have a new voice remote that we're launching, the XR15 which is coming out little bit later this year.

On Internet, we've been deploying 1 Gig speeds. We've been deploying DOCSIS 3.1 which will be available across our -- the majority of our footprint by the end of the year and we are continuing to invest in WiFi, best-in-class WiFi; in many ways WiFi has become like oxygen, customers just want more WiFi, better WiFi reliability; so we're deploying our new gateway, the XP6 which I think is going to be the best-in-class WiFi gateway that we've built ourselves and we're very proud off and I think that it's going to be a real game changer for us. But we will continue to lean in HSD and I think that there is a lot more opportunity there, we also launched X5 which we were able to light upto millions of customers and that really is giving customers the ability to control their WiFi network, something people don't really think about, we're now able to provide almost new ways for somebody to enjoy and use Internet beyond just speed and I think that's a huge opportunity for us as well.

And then XFINITY Home which is -- we just passed really an amazing milestone for us that we're proud off, we had our 1 million XFINITY Home customer and that's double where we were two years ago. So we're seeing good momentum with XFINITY Home and XFINITY Home is also in many ways the foundation for how we see the digital home and automation which I think is going to become an increasingly important part to our growth and also our future strategy. But probably what we're most proud off is actually we've also been able to do that with strong financial growth and being very disciplined and focused on growing share but making sure we're growing profitable share. It's obviously a big priority to Dave Watson, our CEO; it's a priority to me, it's a priority to the senior management of Comcast.

And if you look at the first half of 2017, we've been able to increase adjusted EBITDA 5.8%, we've increased EBITDA margins 10 basis points, we've been able to also add more customer relationships; if you look over the course of the last 12 months we have added about 730,000 customer relationship. So I feel like we are firing on all cylinders, both from the product innovation side but also the financial discipline to make sure we're very focused on growing profitable growth. And the investments that we've made in customer experience which in many ways is journey that we're onboard but also somebody we're very committed to; we're starting to see the pay off on that, the return on those investments with first call resolution improvements, lower truck rolls, lower call volume, things that you would look for that give you confidence that we are making a difference and an improvement in our customer experience.

Mike Cavanagh, I know had provided updated guidance on margins being flat this year versus last year; this year versus 2016 and part of what's contributing to that is the fact that we're seeing these benefits and the investments that we've made in customer experience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

The Video ecosystem is in the midst of a transformation. Consumers now view what they want, when they want and Comcast has obviously been at the forefront of this transformation beginning with the vision that Brian Roberts laid out when you announced project INFINITY just about 10 years ago; which eventually lead to the excellent platform which is the base for everything you guys are doing.

What have been the most significant changes in Video consumption in the last year or so? And what do you see as the next significant trends in the Video landscape?

Matthew Strauss

Well, clearly the trend is more and more of consumption the Video is going to go to time-shifting. This is something you're seeing with the decline in live readings, I think that's a trend that's only going to continue. I think what people sometimes miscalculate though is because they see a decline in ratings they assume the video consumption is declining; and actually it's the opposite. We see video consumption increasing, it's just that more and more is getting time-shifted outside of the traditional measurement, so it's almost like dark matter, you know it's there but it's not fully being accounted for.

So in many ways we think that we're just continuing to tap into the changes in the viewing behavior which in some ways we've had a huge role in. We launched on-demand 15 years ago. So if you go back in time, we were deploying MPEG-2 videos over our network to fairly basic cable boxes to deliver on-demand before there was OTT or before there was even any streaming video happening on the Internet; so this is something that we have always been big believers in and have invested in as part of our core strategy that you know, giving customers what they want, when they want it and having that be a core value to what you get when you subscribe to Pay-TV.

And if you look at the trajectory, there has been a lot of hurdles along the way that if you look at where we are today, the reason we found here is; back then on-demand was like -- almost like the Forest Gump box of chocolates, like you didn't know what you were going to get. So we spent years, really focusing the strategy and you know, focusing the strategy to ensure we have the Top 100 Nielsen rated shows that we really focused on stacking. So if somebody wants to binge view and have the ability to catch-up for the beginning, why are there only four episodes, it should be all the episodes; so we now have over 900 series stacked -- we call stacked and available on the platform with over 140,000 choices. We've really looked to collapse the window to make the content available on-demand as quickly as possible after the initial linear exhibition.

So if you have XFINITY and X1 and you're watching a show, and maybe the show is a few minutes into its live broadcast, for some shows you can actually see a little button appear that says do you want to restart it from the beginning; and that's because we're actually blurring the lines between what's live and what's on-demand but we're making the on-demand asset available, in some cases minutes after the liner exhibition. So that has provided us a platform for really inflationary growth around on-demand consumption when you think about how networks launch their shows today and just a large proliferation of original content. In many ways on-demand is becoming the place where people go to sample, and to catch-up and to hear about it and our footprint -- our on-demand platform is probably the largest cable network if it were rated, just given the sheer size of our customers that are using it.

In a given month, over 80% that are using on-demand on average about 32 hours and that's growing up 20% year-over-year. So you're just seeing this continued trend towards time-shifting. In many ways we are trying to satisfy that and to your point when Brian talked about project INFINITY, what we realized very early on is that you can't manage INFINITY. So you need to marry infinite choice with ultimate control and personalized control, and notice where X1 ultimately came from. And we have continued to build upon that strategy with also taking that same premise and saying you should watch what you want, when you want but also where you want. And that's why we've been investing, and have invested in TV everywhere which -- if you look at where we are today, we now have about 40% of our subs that use the XFINITY stream map [ph].

When you're in your home, we think of a mobile device or almost like a TV, it's just a piece of glass. So if you want to watch XFINITY on your phone, your tablet, your computer; it's every channel in your home, it's all the on-demand choices, it's your DVR because it's in the cloud. When you leave your home, we now have 200 live channels that are available. So the lines have really gotten blurred where we're really delivering upon Brian's vision of ultimate infinite choice but what you want, where you want and when you want and I think that we're continuing to see great momentum there.

On kind of where it goes, I think there is different points of view; some will say the future is apps, I would say the future is aggregation and we see ourselves in many ways as the aggregator of the aggregators, that the biggest role of the distributors -- how we're able to offer all these choices on one platform and that's what led us to do the deal with putting networks on the box, we're putting YouTube on X1, we're putting sling on X1 and you will continue to see us in this role of aggregator of really blurring the lines between what's live, what's on-demand, what's DVR, what's OTT; it really shouldn't matter because to a customer these are just choices and you shouldn't have to switch inputs or figure out how to get to that choice and I think that's one of our biggest strengths in what we built with X1 and how we really thought about how we're curating and building our catalog.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

I'm just trying to take in that you just said you're trying sling. I didn't -- okay. In 2016 Comcast bucked the Pay-TV industry trends and gained 161,000 video subs; and again in the first half of '17 you gained video subs versus an industry that's been challenged. With the proliferation of new video services launched in the market, how do you make sure your video product continues to resonate with subscribers?

Matthew Strauss

Well, as I said a little bit earlier, I think with X1 we have the best video product in the market. I'm convinced of it but also the metrics that we see; video consumption, you're looking at increases in transactional revenue, AO revenue, DVR attachment; all of that indicates to me that X1 is working and it's resonating and I think there is still growth for how we're going to get X1 deployed into our footprint through bundling. So we're very optimistic that X1 is resonating.

I think there are also segments; we've got to move away from casting our broad net [ph] to be much more surgical in going after segments that we think are profitable and we're doing this today, we do this in the multi-cultural space, we do it with college campuses, we actually just passed our hundredth school that we now offer XFINITY services to, we're launching a new product; XFINITY Instant TV this year as well. So I think you will see us be very targeted in surgical and how we are growing video and I think that there are those opportunities.

But that being said, this quarter has probably been one of the most competitive that I've seen in recent memory where you have incumbent distributors who are increasing their marketing spend, being much more aggressive with their offers, you also have this new OTT entrants who in some ways appear like they are offering packages that have a negative gross margin to them. And we're going to be competitive and we're going to evaluate offers and we're going to obviously do everything we can that we think is financially appropriate but what we're not going to do is chase unprofitable video subs, I don't think that's what our shareholders expect and certainly it would counter to everything I just said about profitable growth and wanting to be financially disciplined.

So in Q3 you can actually expect to see us lose in the neighborhood of 150,000 video subs, and that's going to be partly due to the competition, it's also going to be due in part to the terrible storms that we're seeing which are affecting two of our divisions. But what you'll also see is us hit our financial numbers because we're very focused, we're very disciplined and we're really looking at household economics, growing ARPU, growing positive cash flow and not getting distracted by unprofitable video subs but looking at it more through the lens of relationships. And to that end, while we'll have a loss on video subs, we'll actually have an increase in total customer relationships in the neighborhood of 100,000 for the quarter.

So I think it is the right balance and I think that you will continue to see us appropriately grow video but do it in a very financially responsible way,

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you think longer term, just to finalize in that point that you can grow over your subs and despite the quarter and the storms and everything…

Matthew Strauss

I do think that there are opportunities to grow video. I think as I said, X1 is a killer product, and it's resonating and there are new products that we will launching in the market that I think will allow us to be very targeted in going after certain segments. But as I mentioned, to the extent there are unprofitable video subs, that's what we're not going to chase and I don't think that's financially responsible.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

All right, okay. I just wanted to clarify that the third quarter is just like a one-off kind of thing.

Matthew Strauss

Well, third quarter is seasonal -- also seasonally this has been a weaker quarter than it has been in the past. So I think it's the combination of those things but yes, I do believe there is opportunity in video and we are continuing to look at video as an opportunity for us to grow but it has to be balanced with this kind of financial discipline.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So I'm going to pass you as there have been -- as you've kind of like alluded to, they have been newly introduced over the top offerings, [indiscernible], YouTube TV, full live [ph]; all of which are subject to -- for the traditional Live TV bundle but there were also a number of offerings already in the market, some are complementary like YouTube and some are subject to there is just sling. You have your own streaming product which you had mentioned briefly, Instant TV coming in the fall which seems like more of a substitute product; you've been trailing this in Boston and also Chicago for some time. Can you just talk a little bit about what you've learned from the trials?

Matthew Strauss

Yes. Let me just take a step back just to make sure I understand what the product is and I'll tell you what we've been learning from it. There is always been a segment of the population that's HSD, first; Video, second. And we have those customers in our footprint but in some cases they take our broadband and they'll take somebody else's video and in other cases they don't just take any video, they just take Internet. And that has always been an opportunity for us to look at how do we attach the right video product to that customer who in some cases it's more economic driven; in other cases they just don't want the traditional video bundle.

They maybe price sensitive but there are other attributes that I think is appealing about OTT to this segment in particular; for example, the ability to try before you buy or cancel anytime or activate instantly and get access to whatever you're subscribing to or having the whole experience be digital so you don't have to call, everything can be done online in a very cohesive digital flow. So we look at that and say, well, how do we go after that segment in our footprint and that's where XFINITY and Instant TV comes into play. And we've been testing it to your point in Chicago and Boston that we will be deploying this across our entire footprint at the end of the quarter and into Q4.

And the premise is actually fairly elegant, it's allowing an HSD customer to download the XFINITY stream app and try it free for 30 days. And for less than $20 a month you can get access to a skinny bundle of content; broadcast content, on-demand content, a 20-hour cloud DVR and you have the ability at that point to access it on any of your mobile devices and if you want to also access it on your television, you can access it on the Roku Box or some Smart TVs which will be deploying our app onto. And if you want to upgrade to additional packages, we've created bolt-on packs, so there will be a kids and family bolt-on pack, there will be a sports and news bolt-on pack, there will be a entertainment bolt-on pack and we'll start at about $10.

So this notion of rethinking the product, similar to what we did with XFINITY on campus where how do you get the right product to the right customer at the right time in your life; I think that that is the ambition of Instant TV and we learned -- interestingly, the two things that we learned was one, while there are segments that are mobile first, the TV is still important and you have to have the ability to allow somebody to access, they are constant on the TV and that's where we wanted to ensure that we had that mechanism in place and why Roku was one of the ways that now somebody could access other subscription on the television.

The other was; skinny bundles are great for economic purposes but the reality is, no one ever says they want fewer choices, they say they may want to pay less but I've never heard someone say they want fewer choices. So the notion of making it easier to upgrade which is where we came up with these bolt-on packs is another way to allow this customer to get more choices, they want them but doing in a much more modular way. I think the balance for us is to launch this product but do it in a way that also doesn't cannibalize the base, right.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

How do you do that?

Matthew Strauss

Well, there is a couple of ways you could do it. One, as we know who our HSD customers are so we could be very targeted in our marketing to ensure we're getting the right offer to the right segment, you're not going to see us run across channel commercials promoting Instant TV, it's going to be very surgical in going after that segment. The other is, there are elements of the product that are limiting, like the number of streams will be limited. So if you are a millennial and you live by yourself or with a room-mate, it may be okay if you're a single family home with kids, this isn't going to be the product for you.

So this is something you obviously have to continue to monitor and we'll be very diligent in doing that but I think that we have the right levers in place to allow us to go after this segment as a growth opportunity and by the way there is margin built into XFINITY, Instant TV; different than what I talked about earlier where we're seeing negative gross margin on some of these OTT services. So we've built in we think an economical way to go after the segment and ultimately create that relationship on the video side that we then hope to upgrade overtime ultimately to X1.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Disney, one of your largest programming partners announced [indiscernible] to introduce a direct-to-consumer product. ESPN [indiscernible], it's spring of '18 and then the Disney branded products in 2019; how do you view just these announcements, vis-à-vis the impact on the bundled offerings and its potential impact on your video business?

Matthew Strauss

I was just listening to Bob. I think it would be -- look, I think it's premature for me to comment specifically on Disney, I haven't seen the product, I have to evaluate. So let me try to answer the question a little bit more broadly. There is nothing surprising to me that there are networks that are looking to go direct-to-consumer, you already see it. You see the premiums have done it, you see certain cable networks who have launched direct-to-consumer offerings, there has been a broadcast network that's launched a direct-to-consumer offering. So I don't think that this should be surprising, it's certainly not surprising to us. I think that there is a couple of ways that you have to evaluate this though.

One, if you are a programmer, I don't think direct-to-consumer is for the faintive heart. I think that there are a lot of elements that are going to be challenging. To be candid with you, the notion of you now have the responsibility and the obligations of doing all the billing, all the customer service, ensuring the integrity of the video quality when it's being delivered over the internet and I can tell you the tolerance for somebody when their video isn't working is -- it doesn't exist, people just expect their TV to work when they turn it on and when it doesn't it's like electricity, that's when you notice it. And I think that if you are a programmer going after those kinds of segments and then have to also do the marketing and this is typically a high churn profile as well.

I think there are just challenges that are inherent with that business and probably the biggest one is how do you do that in a way that doesn't also undermine the value of the bundle and I think that's the one that we'll have to be revealed overtime because if you're a customer, if you're a consumer, I think that you may ultimately be presented with all of these offerings where it feels like you're paying more and getting less and in some ways that could be good for the bundle, it could actually inherently demonstrate the value of the bundle because everything À la carte -- when you add it up costs even more. So I think that's one potential outcome but if you're a programmer it is a fine line because you may ultimately be trading what is arguably like a monthly annuity where you're getting fixed license fees from distributors for À la carte consignment economics because if this is where the markets goes and we have the platform and the capabilities to offer OTT services, obviously we're doing that as I mentioned with Netflix and YouTube.

So if that's where the market goes, we're very open to carrying these OTT services. The question will be how does it ultimately rationalize with the value of the bundle and someways maybe it helps us rationalize our programming costs in rethinking what services need to be bundled versus what services we can simply offer À la carte.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then just one within Disney specifically, would you consider including their direct-to-consumer offerings as part of your excellent platform like you do with, let's say Netflix and you mentioned sling and others?

Matthew Strauss

Yes. I mean again not knowing exactly what the product is but just listening to Bob, we'd be very open to it, we'd be very open to exploring it. I think it will ultimately come down to what is the value of those OTT offerings versus what we currently distribute today and how does the economics of those things ultimately work. But from -- if you go back to what we talked about earlier about this notion of choice in project INFINITY and investing in the platform that gives us the capabilities to be the aggregator of aggregators, we're very interested and open to offering all different types of choices under different kinds of models.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you'll have interesting negotiations coming up. You've signed recent agreements with FX and AMC to provide a premium advertising free experience; what are the Company's goals with these offerings?

Matthew Strauss

I think that there has always been a segment of the population that's willing to part incremental dollars for premium experiences, TV is obviously no different. And we see this through EST, electronic sell-through; we -- in the few years that we've been selling movies and even TV shows we've actually become one of the largest digital retailers in the country just given the sheer size of how many transactions we're able to generate on our platform. So it was very clear to us that there were segments of the population that were buying content in part because it didn't have commercials or in some cases because the contents -- like on the movie side, typically the windows earlier, if you purchase it versus rent it. So this is another great example of just how with X1 we have the platforms to innovate and to try different models.

And when you look at the proliferation of original programming and the high quality original programming that's happening in the market there are some cable networks that I think are arguably have a lot of the attributes to lend themselves to a more premium experience; FX and AMC are just two examples of that where they are producing high quality original programming, award winning original programming, really strong brand, really strong loyal fans, high ratings; so this notion of being able to create a premium experience for somebody just seemed like a natural thing for us to try. I don't think it's for everybody but I think that there is a segment that will see a lot of value. And so the way that this will work is, if you -- if you're an FX subscriber and I think this is probably one of the biggest differences to what we just talked about with OTT is -- this is actually an execution that I think is very much a value to the bundle because you need to be an FX subscriber in order to upgrade FX plus, you need to be an AMC server subscriber in order to upgrade AMC Premier.

So in many ways it's working in collaboration with the bundle so instead of focusing on the 15% of people who don't subscribe to Pay-TV they are focusing on the 85% that do. And it's allowing us to collaborate much more closely with them on how we market and how we're able to offer these kinds of experiences but the way that it will work is, you will always get the free on-demand offerings with that, that's not going away; but if you now want to upgrade it, you're an FX customer for $599 a month, you get access to Ad-free, so all the current series will be ad-free, they have all the prior seasons that they've also made available as well, so in many ways it has the completeness of being able to catch-up from the beginning. There are -- I think that there is an opportunity to experiment with Windows; AMC for example has shown an interest in experimenting with Windows, so today everything is [indiscernible] of life. Well, why? Why couldn't we flip that? And if somebody wanted to pay a little bit extra, could you even offer them the ability to watch content before live.

So I think that we're excited about having the ability to try these kinds of services and work together with partners and I think that this is one where ultimately our customers are going to see the benefit because we haven't taken anything away, we're just giving them more choices and how they can enjoy their video.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So let's switch gears a little bit and move onto broadband. Your penetration is still less than 45% of Comcast which is amazing, like it still lives a long runway. Can you talk about the competitive environment in your footprint and where do you think penetration ultimately will go?

Matthew Strauss

Well, broadband is certainly a competitive market. We've seen increases in broadband competition as well as I mentioned earlier on video but at 45% to your point we think there is real growth in broadband. And our strategy is actually very precise, it's really around speed, access and control. And we think that that is the recipe that's going to allow us to continue to grow share in broadband. So let me try to break down each of those. For speed, this is where I mentioned earlier, we are continuing to rollout DOCSIS 3.1 that will be available to the majority of our footprint by the end of the year and continue going into 2018 but we are now rolling out 1 Gig speeds. So having the ability to rollout and have the marketing messaging and making sure that we're really appealing to the segments, we're able to say we've got the fastest speeds. Given the investment and the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 we're able to -- and we have the bandwidth to do that.

On access; by the way just on that point though -- on speeds, when you look at even our base today, we have about 55% that take over 100 megabit speed. So we've done a good job upgrading customers to higher speeds, we see the demand for higher speeds, we've actually increased speeds 17 times in the past 16 years; so we're going to continue -- I think that as we continue to increase speeds and as more services that are coming out to market are requiring faster speeds, I think that we're going to be able to tap into that in a very competitive way.

The second one that I mentioned was access, and this is really WiFi. Almost every device is really accessing the internet over WiFi and this is where we've invested as I mentioned earlier with our new gateway, the XP6, which we are starting to deploy and this is by far the fastest WiFi gateway in the market. I think it's going to allow us to continue to ensure that we're delivering the fastest in-home WiFi for our customers. We've also made an investment in a company called Plum, and this will allow us to optimize the WiFi in the home. So if you have dead-spots or there is certainly is a home depending on your size reliable, we're really excited about Plum and what that's going to be able to bring to the table.

There is also a hardware component to this, so I actually just had this put in my home. So we're going to be deploying these hexagon -- they almost look -- they are little bit bigger than what I'm showing you but you just plug them into the outlet in your home and it creates a mesh network throughout your home, again about WiFi reliability. And as I said earlier, WiFi has become like oxygen, customers just -- they need it, they want more of it; so the notion of speed but also married to best-in-class WiFi and reliability and it's something that we're going to continue to invest in. And I think that with the XP6 and Plum, you're going to continue to see us.

And then when you're out of your home, that's where we've also have been launching and continue to invest in our WiFi hotspots; we have 18 million WiFi hotspots, that is a value that you get if you're an XFINITY internet customer. So it is that balance of -- when you sign-up for internet, it's a little bit like what we're talking about video; when you subscribe to video, we want you to watch what you want, when you want, and where you want. And with internet to a certain extent there is a lot of similarity, when you sign-up for our internet, not only do we want you to be the fastest but we want to give you the most coverage and that's both in the home and out of home. We think that's a tremendous value for our customers.

The third, and this is one that's new; I mentioned earlier X5 and this is one that I think people don't fully understand only because it's new which is while the internet in many ways has connected us, there are certain elements what I think has actually made us less connected, so -- like for example, I have four kids and at the dinner table every one of my kids is using their device and like it's really frustrating as a parent and in the past if I had to like to rip out, like unplug the modem to get them to talk to me. So now with X5, you have that control. So I can pause the device in the home, I can limit how on a device-by-device basis how much time they have to access to the internet, if a new device comes on to the network I know about it and I can approve it.

I think this notion of control and giving customers the ability to better control their network and also how that could ultimately lead to automation and more automation is a new dimension to what we are introducing to what you get with XFINITY internet, I think it's going to be the combination of those three things that is going to allow us to continue to grow share and continue to ensure that we have best-in-class.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So given all the statistics you just gave, rolling at DOCSIS 3.1, the increase in speeds, all these hotspots, I mean you've -- X5; you've created tremendous value. How do you ensure you're receiving -- you, the Company, is receiving proper value of your product as bandwidth consumption continues to grow?

Matthew Strauss

We have a strong model here, long-term profitability model, it's really about volume. And that's how we look at it and I think that what you're seeing is -- while speed has been primarily the driver for WiFi, as we introduce additional value, I think it will allow us to also command more rate and also allow us to differentiate our broadband product from the competition because I think it's just becoming -- people want the best broadband, I think as long as we're able to continue to deliver that and surprise them to light them with what they should even expect, it will allow us to continue to grow our HSD profitability.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Moving onto XFINITY Home; as you mentioned you have just over 1 million subscribers which is basically double on the list two year or so but it still seems like it's early days penetration of homes passes like 1.8%. Can you talk about the total addressable market and where do you think penetration levels can go in this segment?

Matthew Strauss

So XFINITY Home, in our footprint is about $9 billion market. So as I mentioned earlier, we just passed our millionth XFINITY Home subscriber which is double where we were two years ago. What's probably most relevant as well with XFINITY Home is that 90% plus of XFINITY Home customers are through the bundle. So when we talked -- when I talked earlier about being really focused on the value and the value of the bundle, our ability to launch new products off of the investments we've made in our infrastructure, XFINITY Home is a great example of that. I think there is another piece to XFINITY Home which is still in the early stages but it's around automation; the notion of being able to allow customers to get wireless cameras, lighting modules, digital thermostats, door-lock sensors, the connected home. In many ways that strategy as we continue to go deeper into our base of automation is being built off of the XFINITY Home infrastructure.

So while XFINITY Home is a new revenue generating unit for us and I think that there is more growth given the fact that we've hit 1 million but there is certainly more growth opportunity for XFINITY Home; it is also powering a much broader strategy for us as we start thinking about the digital home and where that ultimately fits over the next few years.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

There is only a few minutes left and I just want to ask you a bigger picture; but what do you see as -- I mean, you've talked a lot about different drivers of growth but what do you see as the biggest opportunity for Comcast over let's say the next three to five years?

Matthew Strauss

So -- I was going to give you an abstract answer but let me try to ground it and then I'll give you the abstract answer. If you think about how we typically go to market today, it's really driven around price and the more products and services you take from us, the better the price. That is the value of the bundle, so we're not going to take our foot off the pedal around the bundle, if anything that's core to our strategy. But what we do want to transition to is selling on experience that we have the best experience and the more products and services that you take from us, the better the experience and the better the price, and that to me is a big game changer. So what does that mean, in some ways here is the abstract answer; I think of it a little bit like time. How do you gain more share of time in someone's life with your products and services, so on video I know it's four to five hours a day is what our customers on average spend on video; so how do I expand that? And then I think about your phone, you know, I check my phone 100 to 200 times a day, maybe even more, it's the first thing I see when I wake up, it's the last thing I look at before I go to sleep, I never turn-off my phone anymore, it's always on.

Okay, now let's talk about the TV. The TV starts being off, you turn it on to be entertained, and then what do you do when you're done; you turn it off. And the reason you turn it off because it's no longer providing you any value. So I think of it in terms of -- let's flip it, let's flip the paradigm. What if I said to you I never want you to turn off the TV. I want the TV to be on 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Well, if you start going down that path from a product perspective, what you realize is, let's stop thinking of the TV as a conduit for video, let's start thinking of the TV as a display and video as a big piece of it but you realize you need to start expanding into other areas if you want to gain more share of time in someone's life and that is the mindset that we think around which is this notion of the digital home. Not that we won't be focused on mobility and out of home access but really, really the next five years for us will be this notion of owning the home and how do we connect these products together in a way where they are better.

So if I use -- if I have X1 and I have XFINITY Home and I could talk into my voice remote and say set the alarm, guess what, it works or somebody rings the doorbell and I can look on my TV and see the camera, that's because you have two products that are tethered together in a way that they work better. That notion of how we're going to start contextualizing in bringing these services together and start rethinking of the TV as a display is ultimately what I think is our biggest opportunity, and it's one that I'm very excited about because I feel we have the right products, the right platforms and capabilities to actually effectuate that vision.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Great, thank you so much.

Matthew Strauss

Thank you.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

We're out of time but thank you so much for coming.

Matthew Strauss

It's a pleasure. Thank you.

