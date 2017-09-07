AT&T's (T) Management Presents at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coming in for our next session with AT&T, we are super pleased to have with us John Stankey, a man who has worn many hats inside the AT&T organization. Right now, he is running the AT&T/Time Warner Merger Integration Planning. As you have probably read, pretty soon he is going to be heading up the AT&T Media business, legacy Time Warner. And most recently, he was CEO of AT&T Entertainment.

Before we kick it off, I am going to hand it over to John to do a quick safe harbor.

John Stankey

I am prone to make forward-looking statements at the time and some of those are subject to risks and uncertainties. So our results may differ materially to those forward-looking statements at times and you can look on our website for additional filings with the SEC to understand some of the detail around this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -David Barden

Okay. Great. That helped. Thanks. So I guess, if I could, John, I want to start it off by maybe looking backwards a little bit. I am imagining that a lot of what or at least a large part of what's going to inform your new role heading up the new media businesses is going to be informed by what has happened for your role of CEO of AT&T Entertainment and come running the DirecTV merger integration. So I guess it's kind of a level set. Could you give us your perspective as where the traditional linear video business is today? The cadence at which you expect it to kind of decline, if you do? And what the drivers are going to be when you divide them between demographics and technology alternatives?

John Stankey

Sure. I will go back maybe even a step further. I believe that the traditional linear business, if you went back even to times where I was sitting in the strategy organization, we knew that change is on the horizon. We knew that there is incredibly capable user interfaces that are being developed. We knew the customer tastes have been wedded to a different way of consuming. And as a result of that, some of the licensing constructs that were place in the traditional linear video business are bit out of step with the dynamics of what customers want where technology can take things.

I think the linear video business struggles a little bit as other parts of the media business does and that licensing cycles are long time. They are not quick. They are done for five and seven year intervals frequently. And so the ability for that model to adjust to the changing environment is restricted a little bit. We are in the middle of that occurring right now. I think because most of the traditional video distribution business is licensed, the opportunity for those licensing agreements to catch up and allow the flexibility of delivering the content of the end user in a way that makes sense to them has been somewhat restricted. And I believe people know what the solutions for that is. And I believe they know what needs to happen to make the product more viable.

But we are seeing an inflection point right now where because the cost of the bundle and the ability to consume and use the product, there is little bit more displacement than what we have historically seen. I expect that pay TV as we know it today is at peak and it's going to continue to decline. I think the question is, what is rate and pace. There's a lot of licensing that's coming up over the next 12 to 18 months that I think opens opportunities to maybe change that product a bit. And as that product maybe becomes more useful and higher value to a customer, specifically one allowing for more on-demand content in library that we can see that rate of decline probably change and slow down a bit.

And secondly, I think as more operators are investing in new user interfaces and user experiences that will help dramatically. That's a combination of just the experience as well as the ability to bring off-platform content into it. And so my expectation is, we are in a real difficult spot right now, probably because of some of that licensing. I would also say, we have got a lot of customers who are curious that are out there testing. But when we watch the market, we see what's occurring.

Many are leaving the traditional pay TV bundle and they are testing a new offer out there, but the churn levels on those products are pretty high. A lot of folks are round tripping coming back into the core bundle afterwards. I think they are still searching for what the solution is. The solution is more on-demand capabilities, better user interface and higher value for the current amount the people are paying. And I do believe the industry will react to that, albeit a little bit slow because of some of the licensing constructs that are out there.

David Barden

Just in the year-to-date especially, I think people have been surprised that the kind of the rate of decline we kicked off the year at and then maybe moderated a bit in the second quarter. Third quarter is traditionally a little bit better than the second quarter. Earlier today, Comcast I think surprised the people by predicting that actually subs would be negative 100,000 to 150,000. Are you the reason why that's happening? Or is it an industry force that's going to potentially weigh on AT&T in the third quarter as well?

John Stankey

Well, I think we have been talking about what's been going on in the industry in total for several quarters. And I think that trend continues. And as I said, there is a lot of experimentation going on. I think we are little more insulated from it because DirecTV now is a nice catch product. It's a product that people are trying in the new experience. And so we see a bit of an offset.

It's a national product. It's not restricted to footprint like a cable franchise or some of our wireline franchises, which opens up opportunities for us to hit a part of the market we don't traditionally hit and we are able pull customers in from MDUs structures which traditionally if you look at our existing base, we are way under-penetrated in multi-dwelling units. And so I would say we have got a little bit of help coming to us from the dynamics as we have a slightly different product in place.

Now having said, Comcast indicated today, some of this is being driven because they have got huge metropolitan area that's just gone underwater and there has been a lot of homes lost and they are major provider there as are we. Houston is one of our wireline franchises and markets and one that we actually do quite well on from a share perspective. So I would expect there is going to be some influence of those types of things and they tend to be temporal.

You see customers who obviously lose their home make a decision to disconnect the service and then they go through a cycle of finding someplace else to live. And so there isn't always perfect timing. One day in and one day out. It tends to lag and we have seen these disasters before. But I am sure that there will be some pressure within the quarter for those people who have subs in Houston, given the size of the metropolitan area and the breadth of damage that will be in there that we will experience as well.

David Barden

Is Harvey or potentially Irma a business impacting level event for AT&T? Or is it --?

John Stankey

Sure. I mean, look, we have been in this business a long time and many of you have followed us for a very long time. We have put a lot of infrastructure in the ground. We are a huge capital investor every year. And there's a lot of infrastructure that was exposed to high winds and water and that typically means damage. And obviously, we don't know what the impact of Irma is going to be at this point, what's going to happen. We do know that Harvey's damage is widespread. And it takes a little bit of time to assess it. And I would expect, as we get through there and understand it we will be stating what the impacts to the business are as a result of that.

Now probably the closest corollary we can give to the breadth of the Harvey impact is Katrina. And you know, I will tell you from a rebuilding perspective, that's a multi-year commitment. It's not a fix it in 90 day kind of thing. From a cash investment perspective requires it all to laid out. It tends to follow patterns of people recovering their homes and the areas that they are living in. When something gets wiped out, it tends to get wiped out. And then that service revenue moves to wherever their new home or location is. The investment to replace it tends to come ratably over time as they fix that infrastructure to move back in. I would expect that Harvey will follow something similar to that.

David Barden

One of the things that would be a differentiator for a third quarter experience for an AT&T versus some other company in the video business would be the NFL Sunday ticket but obviously there's been questions about the ratings of NFL in the linear video market at least. Is there a reason to believe that there would be some lesser positive seasonal effect that NFL Sunday ticket would be driving the second half of the year for AT&T versus prior years?

John Stankey

Not amongst our subscriber base. The Sunday ticket is a unique product, right. If people are passionate about the NFL, people who buy Sunday ticket are really passionate about the NFL. They are folks that want it because they want to see every game or they are out of market and that doesn't tend to change. And so if the NFL, which we don't know, they have made a lot of steps to try to improve the product, as they move into the season and they have got some very compelling early matchups, they are doing some very deliberate things with the product to try to speed the pace and the flow of the games. I mean, all of those things could be very helpful to them. But if the NFL were to have a repeat of last year with some pressure on ratings, we don't know. We will see. It really doesn't practice the Sunday ticket offer. The Sunday ticket offer is kind of the passionate of passionate. And we would expect that that will carry through this year.

David Barden

So kind of thinking through the logic of the Time Warner merger, it seems to me it's born out of the logic behind the DirecTV merger, which was to put multiple products together and try to harmonize them to create synergy and then leverage the multiple distribution channels for the mutual benefit of the two businesses. As you look at the DirecTV merger now in retrospect, has it delivered the benefits and the go-to-market space that you expected? And if it has, could you articulate and/or quantify what those benefits have been?

John Stankey

Sure. So I think there is couple of ways to think about it. There's obviously the go-to-market benefits, but then there is operational dynamics of the business. And look, the operational dynamics of the business in terms of generating the cash that we said we wanted to generate out of the transaction have been unequivocally on plan to what we expected. So the mechanics of content cost reductions that flow to existing customer bases at the bottom line, that's all good and we have been pretty clear with folks about what we have been able to achieve there.

When you look at efficiencies we have pulled in and customer acquisition and advertising, that's all good. When you go and you look at some of the churn benefits we expected on the embedded base, we have seen those characteristics flow through. And that is the lion sure of what proved in those transaction our expectations around revenue and customer acquisition were actually quite tempered. In fact, I think externally to all of you, we characterize our expectations round revenue and customer acquisition as we making it. We talk to you about what our expense and efficiency savings were. And we have checked the box and done exactly what we expected and we are generating value to the shareholder as a result of that cash.

Now on the customer acquisition side, the fundamental strategy as I had articulated is, we are interested in high quality customers, multi-product customers, customers that endure a longer and deeper relationship with us. And we are willing to trade some volume to get that. And so our approach has been clearly try to drive more customers into multi-product experiences with us. We have been sharing with you our progress each quarter with respect to that. And we are making good progress. We have been sharing with you our progress on each of the products' churn characteristics, special and multi-product relationships. That's improving, as we would expect.

We haven't quite gotten to what I call the inflection point of multi-product to single product decline. We are still where we have single product exposure in particular standalone satellite. Our churn levels are elevated because we can't protect it with other products. We can't protect it with other value that we can bring to that equation. But we are getting better each quarter as we work along that continuum march. And we will crossover next year. If you look at what we are getting for the lifetime value of multi-product customers coming in, trade it off against the lifetime value of single product customers migrating out, the accretion of value into the business we hit that crossover point. And that's because of better execution around integrating billing systems, distribution channels, customer acquisition strategies, et cetera. And we feel like we are making progress against that. But it's a multi-year effort to do those kinds of things.

David Barden

So the bogey is less a metrics number and more, call it an EBITDA number or revenue number?

John Stankey

Cash and value number, absolutely.

David Barden

So you have been named as going to be the new head of Time Warner and that we are going to bolt this content product now to this larger distribution platform. Tell us about John Stankey, Time Warner CEO. What's the game plan?

John Stankey

It's about running the business, not about me. And look there's some great businesses there and there are some great people in those businesses. And they have done a very good job within the model of the industry that they have been operating in and running those assets and they are very capable, just like AT&T folks have done a great job running their business in the model of the industry we have been operating in. And I think leadership of both companies know we are about ready to hit a moment time in these two industries that's going to be a pretty significant inflection point in change. And one characteristic of that inflection point in change is going to be the dynamic of having skilled direct to consumer relationships.

The AT&T company, on a distribution level, has the experience, the history and the advantage of having a lot of those through our distribution business. the Time Warner company clearly has the ability to make great content, great intellectual property that can be extended and used to differentiate brands and experiences. And our belief is bringing those two together is extremely important in the future. And we believe that the scale dynamics of platform business is moving forward are remarkably different than what they have been in the past. 20% share domestically used to be a really strong business and something that everybody was very proud of.

I am not sure in these global platform businesses moving forward that. 20% of the domestic U.S. population is going to be enough for you to have the kind of data and customer relationships that will allow you to effectively monetize and run your businesses moving forward. And I believe the combined management of both companies understand that and are ready to make those moves and those shifts that are necessary to make that happen.

So part of my orientation as the CEO of this business coming in, my goal is not to go in and try to explain to creators how they can do their job better. That is not what I am good at nor is it my training or my expertise. What I do understand are things like industry structure. I understand the application of technology and the distribution. I understand data and customer relationships. I understand integration and getting people to build business models effectively around the marriage of content and technology. And so my goal and my focus will be on facilitating that.

Number one, the right crisp strategy amongst the assets on how we have to manage those customer relationships between the media company and the distribution company. And number two, ensuring we do the right things to set up the data company, the Brian Lesser entity, to be successful on a post-close environment where data is available to all lines of business within AT&T to be able to make the right decisions on how we market and sell, how we build content and how we build on advertising business that ensures that we have a two-sided business model on both subscription and advertising that we think is essential in these platform businesses moving forward. And after we get everybody settled down and we get everybody in their seats and we understand what our goals and objectives are, that's where my focus is coming out of the chute.

David Barden

So what does Randall want to see out of your leadership here? What are your bogey's that you need to deliver in terms of, are you being measured on how the legacy AT&T business is able to monetize what you create? Are you being measured just on what you are doing at the Time Warner? How is this relationship being measured? And how does success get defined for your unit?

John Stankey

I think there will be a couple of things that we look at and I know he will expect. One, in the operations of the media entity itself and he is setting this up for his ability to manage a business that is multi-headed and fairly complex. He is going to expect the cash in return metric back from that business.

Within the decision making to make sure that we are giving back to the corporate parent the right cash in return on investment, the latitude to run that business becomes the purview of not only myself but my counterparts who run other entities, John Donovan in the communications company, Brian in the advertising data company and Lori in the international entity. So at kind of the macro level, we are expected to return a cash number with a reasonable rate of return on top of that that meets the corporation's financial objectives.

Secondly, we need to achieve some degree of integration with the autonomy. The autonomy for the businesses to make decisions that are right for them to respond quickly into the market, to be agile, to keep the cultures that are important for each of the respective businesses. But for us to do the right things across the trends as each of the operating companies, in particular the data company, ad company, the communications company and the media company and at the senior level there will be compensation and expectations around how we collaborate to ensure that we are making the right decisions on behalf of the AT&T shareholder.

So there clearly could be some decisions that we make that might be detrimental or problematic or dilutive to one P&L, but for shareholder are constructive and overall value creation. And we will have incentives that he administers and that he puts into the equation to ensure that those real big pay dirt issues on integration and opportunity to work across the trans were done effectively.

And I will tell you, culturally watching how other businesses work, watching how AT&T works, I think that's one of the things I would give us high marks on and particular high marks under Randall's leadership, being willing to make the right decisions for trade off on one aspect of a P&L versus another for the benefit of the shareholder. Those aren't the hard ones for us to make. Those have typically been things we get to pretty quickly and I am pretty confident we will be able to navigate through them.

David Barden

It seems to me there's kind of two parts to the merger. One is going to be, how you run the legacy Time Warner business in the most efficient manner possible? And then the second is going to be how you kind of plug-in to the mothership, so to speak and work with them to monetize what is you are creating to the maximum extent possible? Assuming that's generally correct, let's start with how are we going to change how Time Warner gets run? Historically, it's been kind of three very separate fiefdoms that have all been very successful, maybe with kind of their own cultures and their own leadership figures, which have kind of had this trickle down effect on these businesses. How do you kind of change that and try to economize and make it efficient in ways that don't compromise some of those legacy cultures and relationships intercompany?

John Stankey

So a slight refinement on your opening there. I think it's running the media entity effectively in cooperation with other entities. The mothership, maybe this is a vernacular issue, the mothership of old was an AT&T, a very large staff holding company that serviced operating entities isn't much of a mothership anymore. I think what this most recent announcement, most recent restructuring we have done has actually accomplished is disaggregating the mothership.

I kind of refer to this as the reverse merger in many respects where we are undoing that entity that use to Hoover in acquisition targets and take out duplication and bring it into a large corporate overhead structure to get synergies out and we have disaggregated it out into operating units. So it's more about collaboration back and forth with those operating units than up to the mothership. The mothership should get to be a relatively small and efficient holding company over time. And that's kind of the march we are on.

Now to answer your question about what needs to be done in the media company, a very careful balancing act I think is the answer to that. And I would tell you, I have had the luxury of spending a fair amount of time with different folks within the Time Warner entities, all within the restrictions and constructs of what we can do in a premerger planning process within the law. But I think everybody, even if this transaction had not occurred, I think that there is a sense among many folks within the Time Warner entity that they know there were things that they were going to need to do better amongst themselves even if this transaction had not come along.

And they get at issues around, do they have the right kind of a scale platform to distribute their content moving forward, do they have the right collaboration around data, are they using intellectual property that they have in the library most effectively across the different brand positions they have to build those direct relationships with consumers? I don't think you will walk into the Time Warner company and find that those aren't front and center topics that people were discussing.

I also believe that as you walk in there, generally speaking, my goal walking into this is to ensure that we preserve the integrity of some very, very good brands in a very, very good creative process. So everything we do is about protecting that. The marketing, the brand position, the creative content development, the people involved in that, that's sacrosanct and paramount. They should have independence, flexibility. They should be able to react to markets effectively and quickly. But then I ask about things like, are there opportunities for us to think about efficiencies and back office functions or administrative functions that aren't necessarily as much of a facilitator how the product itself is positioned and brought to market.

And I believe that everybody wants to do more content work and wants to bring more product to market. And I think with the right incentive structures, we can walk in and say, look, if we can operate more efficiently, there's more we can undertake that's value-added to consumers, more content that can be brought in, strengthen our position and our brands in the market that that's something that everybody can get behind and get energized around. And my job as the leader is to ensure that everybody understands that clear trade-off and value proposition of marching down that trail.

David Barden

Recognizing that there isn't a mothership, like we used to say that John Stephens is one of the few people on that mothership and he is allocating capital in the business. Content is obviously the lifeblood of this business. Making content is getting more expensive. There is more people creating more content. Jessica gave a presentation today about how we are reaching peak scripted content. We never had more good content out there with more people paying more it created. It's getting more expensive to be at the forefront of creating great content. Is AT&T going to reallocating dollars from the wireline business to the content business? Or is this your, if you want to put more dollars into content, you need to figure out a way to find that money inside the media business?

John Stankey

So let me, maybe unpack two things you say there. First of all, I am pretty familiar with structure issues and I suspect data that Jessica, I wasn't here to see the presentation. I can guess what kind of data she is looking at, what she is seeing, but one thing I want to talk about is, the rules around content and monetization of content are changing in these industry structure dynamics.

And what we used to define, what somebody maybe five years ago defined as being an expensive standard to build a half-hour or an hour of content, they may be entirely rational decisions when viewed through the lens of the cost per hour viewed. And so I think one should step back and understand that when we talk about the importance of platforms and scale direct to consumer relationships, just looking at the cost of goods sold equation and not looking at the cost per hour viewed could give you the wrong conclusion to answer on what might be rational decision making to build a long-term franchise or a scale direct to consumer construct.

So I am not going to suggest that there aren't maybe some decisions on the margin that at the cost of their being paid maybe look a little silly and that nobody should be concerned about that dynamic, but I would also say that there's probably some things when looked through that lens over the next five years, you may step back and see on a unit cost basis they appear to be much more rational than maybe the old model was and actually that could be less volatility and more flexibility in that monetization over time. And it's that industry structure that we have to plan that is one of the dynamics precipitating this combination of two companies and how we need to think about this moving forward and where we are going.

So I would tell you, our capital allocation decisions have a lot of different heads on them going forward. I mean we like the diversification that this transaction brings in terms of getting us into a business that we view as being relatively less capital intensive than our other business. And an opportunity to maybe make some returns that are little bit more dynamic and possibly returns that can transfer outside of domestic businesses into international businesses.

I don't think our intent is to starve one business at the expense of the other. Our intent is to invest in businesses to get reasonable return back to them. There are compelling cases to be made for investment in the communications business. There are compelling cases to be made for renovation and transformation of the ad business. There are compelling cases to be made in the media business. All leaders are going to want to help themselves by running their businesses as efficiently as they can. I don't think it's a zero-sum game of win or loss. It's about growing and driving returns that allow you to build a viable business moving forward, some of which, as we just discussed a few seconds ago, can come from self-help and running the business more effectively.

I would tell you bias, as a company that now comes with a content production engine and an opportunity to see a funnel that's probably unparalleled to others in the industry, we see a lot of great projects that come through because of the strong brand positions of HBO and Warner and others. I would tell you that we look and say that maybe stuff that we used to license we should manufacture and then ultimately own ourselves for long-term monetization. And that you now have new choices. So investment that you made in a licensing construct and a capital allocation decision to licensing, on the margin you may make a different decision to own and operate and monetize that over a period of time.

I think that's great. I think that's more flexibility. And when you own the IPR, it allows you to innovate differently. It allows you to take that IPR and build it into the user interface and do different things with it that start to differentiate your product. It allows you to tune that product through development through the right demos and the right customer base and match it through your advertising business where you see opportunity. That flexibility moving forward is the flexibility that a modern media company needs and why we believe putting these two together is one of the essential elements.

David Barden

And so that's a good segue to talk about the other part of the opportunity which is less optimizing the organization as a standalone media company but how the rest of AT&T can maximize value using Time Warner. I think is it going to be as we look over the next couple of years, is it going to be like the DirecTV merger where we might not see AT&T taking market share in wireless or broadband or video necessarily because of the content relationship with Time Warner necessarily, but there's an opportunity to create deeper value relationships with some cohort of those subscribers and that's what this merger was really all about is kind of taking that model that you to developed with DirecTV and trying to build deeper longer term value relationships with maybe some of small group of people through time or does it work differently?

John Stankey

I think we aspire that both occur. We aspire, I mentioned that one of the key priorities early on is get data right and get the advertising business up and running. We have got huge customer bases in our mobile space. We have got great subscription video. We are now starting to put content out on more and more of our products that drive more engagement.

You think about that without gaining another customer, if you can take those avails, those opportunities and move them into device specific or customer experience, customer specific monetization opportunities, that could be great growth just in CPMs and open up new inventory and new opportunities within that existing base. That drives more lifetime value in a subscriber who may be a wireless subscriber that you can now start to get them engaged in content and as a result of that you can change the advertising monetization model as they engage.

So that's an example of working the base and getting more value out of the base. In a different advertising model and making sure that we sustain a two-sided monetization model, subscription and advertising, we think is really important for the health of this because, to Jessica's point around why there's more content being created right now, let's remember that if its subscription only, not as much content gets built. If customers really like a broad plethora of content, broad choice, you need both subscription and advertising to have the maximum amount of content being built. And we think that's the right thing for the industry and it's the right thing for the consumer.

Now as we get a couple years into this and we start to understand the demographic and we start to do the right things on the innovation of content, do I believe we can incrementally move share in some of our core product lines, I absolutely believe we can start to do that. Day one, is that going to be a big driver as we come out before we have a chance to basically charter those projects and fine tune them to the bright demographic, it takes a little bit of time to get that done, Dave. But we will get there and I would hope this does become accretive from a subscriber and relationship perspective, especially as you start to think about this as something beyond a domestic construct.

David Barden

So walk us through what we are going to see in the first year after close? You have talked about, I think soon there is DVR coming for the DirecTV Now product. You talk about maybe "fiddling with the DirecTV Now product to create new packages" But what are we going to see as the investing side, the consumer facing side reflection of the merger, what happens in the first year?

John Stankey

So you have just alluded to a couple on the distribution company side that I think you should expect. I always like to put what we did with DirecTV Now in context, because sometimes there is the exclusive focus on what the initial product was that was launched on the platform rather than the context of what the platform means in total. What the platform means in total as a means to be able to distribute content to any device anywhere to any customer, whether it be an AT&T network or not. And having that infrastructure in place to be able to do that at scale with on-demand and live content, over-the-top, managed or unmanaged networks, that's a pretty fundamental building block for our business moving forward.

We chose to put a fully featured pay TV look-alike product on the platform to start. That doesn't mean that there is an iteration one, two and three that comes on top of that. You should expect post-close that there will be some other variants that you start to see in the market of assembly of content that can be married either to customers who buy product and service from us for access or customers who don't. And those iterations will continue to mature over time.

The capabilities of that platform will get better. It was first go down. We have another big release of the platform coming out here in the fourth quarter. You mentioned one of the bid features it will bring. It will bring the capability for recording live content, managing the store and taking it on any device, doing that in the cloud and all the benefits that come with that. It will be a nice feature for what I would call the more traditional pay TV construct.

But you should also expect that there will innovations on that platform that start to come in that allow you to do things like look at off-platform content, search and discover content elsewhere in other environments to be able to bring into a seamless engagement construct within an AT&T experience. So those are important things to drive more engagement over time. More engagement means more opportunity to monetize, either through subscription or throughout ad-supported constructs. And so that's of march that will be really important moving forward.

Now taking Time Warner content post-close, you should expect to see experimentation and piloting content that's available today in traditional means that we can start to innovate on top. Look, we have got, I have been quoted as saying externally we are not interested in selling CNN. I am not interested in selling CNN because I think CNN does, first of all, great work in the business today. They have got wonderful content that's time and place specific, that's time of day specific, that can engage audiences in real time that could be matched up really well to ad-supported constructs and that can be repackaged in a lot of different ways to match today's consumption patterns, for example in mobile.

And we have got a great customer base to experiment with and to the extent that we get success in that, experimenting with our own customer base, using our distribution to begin to expose people to new variants of how they can consume CNN content, we will of course choose to broaden that and take it out further because we want more engagement, especially in an ad-supported business. So there's other variants you should see on what I would call embedded content models that will be in the first year.

But I will go back to what I opened with when you asked me what the key priorities were at close look. Getting the direct-to-consumer construct right in these combined businesses and having that path established, charted and articulated out to the market and our employee base as we get out of this year and into next year, don't underestimate the importance of that. It's really important because so many other decisions branch off of what you choose to do there. So many other decisions in the business about what content you build, how you license, how you are going to market, how you are going to build technology platforms, they all underpin that direction and that decision.

And then as I said, we are putting these two businesses together to build a different data model to get that data in that flywheel that allows you to have a scaled consumer platform, getting the data infrastructure up and right, getting the data in the models that can used, building the new ad models, you should expect during the first year repeated iterations on that. And even before we have full infrastructure on data and what I would call programmatic driven placement of advertising in the premium space, there's data that can help us sell existing ad inventory differently and more effectively and we will be doing that as we get through that first year.

David Barden

And before we get to that first year and just a last minute, just updating us on the process, there is a report out today that says that DoJ approval could be days or weeks away. Obviously Brazil hasn't yet approved the transaction. I guess two questions we have heard. As number one, can the DoJ approve the deal if they don't have a confirmed head of any trust which they don't right now? And number two, could the deal to closed even if Brazil isn't part of that? Could it be ring fenced somehow?

John Stankey

So first of all, I would tell you that we are down to those two approvals, Brazil and United States. And there has been great progress. 17 other jurisdictions have approved the transaction. We are good to go including several in Latin America where we have similar constructs to what we have in Brazil. And I would tell you that the process that we are using both domestically and in Brazil is moving in a way that is very consistent with what we would expect. It's not out of pattern to anything we have seen.

We respect those processes. We will continue to work through it with them. We don't see anything that's troublesome or problematic and we are going to continue to operate and work through them and we are confident we are going to close it by the end of the year. to the second part of your question, we are not contemplating anything like that because we don't see anything out of pattern to the process we are working through. And so we feel really good about where we are right now.

We are going to continue to march down this path and figure it out. I am confident we are going to get it done. I am confident when we get it done, we are ready to go. Obviously everybody is anxious to get going. And if it comes sooner, that's great. That's wonderful. We would be ready to hit it and hit it hard and come out hot and hard.

David Barden

Okay. well, that sounds like a great place to be. Thanks John.

John Stankey

My pleasure. I appreciate it.

David Barden

Thanks everybody. Next up in this room, we will have AMC Networks and upstairs we are going to have Sprint's CFO, Tarek Robbiati. Thank you.

