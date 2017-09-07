Teleflex To Acquire NeoTract For Up To $1.1 Billion

The deal is complementary to Teleflex' other devices and management forecasts strong earning accretion by 2019.

Medical device supplier Teleflex has agreed to acquire NeoTract for up to $1.1 billion.

Teleflex (TFX) has announced an agreement to acquire NeoTract in a transaction valued up to $1.1 billion.

NeoTract is a medical device company that develops devices in the field of urology.

The acquisition of NeoTract will strengthen Teleflex’s portfolio of urology devices and thereby accelerate sales growth.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based NeoTract was founded in 2004 to develop effective devices that address needs in the field of urology.

Management is headed by David Amerson, who was previously Global Vice President and General Manager Coloplast.

Below is a brief overview video about NeoTract:

NeoTract’s primary offering is the FDA-cleared UroLift® System, a low invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

The UroLift System follows a transurethral outpatient procedure, delivering permanent implants that hold open the urethra, as well as reducing the prostate obstruction without heating, or removing prostate tissue.

From 2006 to 2017, NeoTract raised $175.78M in 6 rounds from 4 disclosed investors, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation (JNJ), New Enterprise Associates and Windham Venture Partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Teleflex plans to acquire NeoTract for an upfront cash payment of $725 million, and up to an additional $375 million if NeoTract achieves certain commercial milestones related to sales through the end of 2020.

Teleflex plans to finance this deal through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Some of the benefits Teleflex will get through the acquisition include:

Expand product portfolio into large BPH market

Enhance sales growth and capitalize on existing sales channel

Incorporate NeoTract’s strong clinical data and established reimbursement

Benson Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex, said of the deal,

We are excited to announce this definitive agreement with NeoTract, as this combination is expected to solidify Teleflex’s ability to generate mid-single digit constant currency revenue growth for the next several years, as well as enhance Teleflex’s margin profile. NeoTract is a truly unique company with a differentiated technology that targets a greater than $30 billion addressable market, and through their internally developed, patented UroLift System, have achieved sequential quarterly revenue growth of 20% or greater in 13 of the past 14 quarters. Importantly, while we believe NeoTract has compelling growth opportunities as they continue to penetrate the market with their existing product, we look forward to potential longer-term benefits from their second generation UroLift System, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2018, and being able to leverage our international distribution network moving forward.

The deal is similar to TFX’s deals for Vascular Solutions, Vidacare and LMA in that it promises to increase the firm’s scale within its existing call points and contains a product portfolio that is complementary to its existing product lines.

Teleflex management has experience in making large acquisitions such as this, with its $1 billion deal for Vascular Solutions, so I don’t see integration risk.

The market likes the prospects for the deal, as TFX is up sharply after the announcement,

By acquiring NeoTract and its family of lower urinary tract symptoms such as those related to prostate issues, Teleflex expects the financial accretion impact in 2019 to be ‘significant...including $0.35 to $0.40 of adjusted earnings per share…’

It will be up to management to follow through on that expectation and turn it into reality.

