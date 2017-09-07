Ambarella's Computer Vision Chip Is Up Against Some Stiff Competition

But even if the company achieves limited success in automotive, there are other market opportunities for the CV1.

It is up against more established competition though by the likes of Intel and Nvidia.

While not exclusive for automotive, management regards automotive as the most promising market.

Computer vision, the ability for computers to make sense of their environment. The sensors are already there, so is the image processing capability, and now we are in rapid advance in terms of recognition.

This is a really complex task which computers used to approach in their traditional top-down way. Here is TechCrunch describing the problems:

A book looks like /this/, so watch for /this/ pattern, unless it’s on its side, in which case it looks more like /this/. A car looks like /this/ and moves like /this/. For a few objects in controlled situations, this worked well, but imagine trying to describe every object around you, from every angle, with variations for lighting and motion and a hundred other things. It became clear that to achieve even toddler-like levels of recognition would require impractically large sets of data.

With the advancement in parallel computing through neural networks enabled something called machine learning where algorithms are improved by feeding these huge amount of data.

Autonomous vehicles

One of the main and no doubt also most complex application for computer vision is autonomous driving. The company that is probably most ahead here is Waymo, the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous vehicle offshoot. One of the amazing thing is that (from Fortune):

It's the most important news to come out of Krafcik's keynote. The company is manufacturing the entire suite of sensors on its self-driving cars, which includes the vision system, radars, and light detection and ranging radar known as LiDAR. It's not just unusual; it's unprecedented.

Basically Waymo is not only doing the software, but also it is producing all the hardware alone, so at least for now, it isn't likely to get much opportunity in what arguably is the market leader.

Ambarella

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a producer of high-quality image processing chips which go into stuff like action cameras (the company used to be the main supplier to GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)) IP security cameras and drones.

The company lost most of its GoPro business and sales as drones and VR headsets are stalling, hence a 20% fall in its stock price after posting Q2 earnings.

But the company is moving beyond image processing into the realm of computer vision, especially for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with its new chip, the CV1. Here is CTO Les Cohen during the Q2CC:

CV1 starts with our image processing pipeline, which has been optimized over many generations to provide superior image quality, especially with low light and high dynamic range scenes. This enables CV algorithms to produce significantly better results on a bit challenging conditions. Extending our algorithm optimized approach to CV acceleration was a big challenge because of the broad range and rapid evolution of CV algorithms. In addition, we wanted to enable customers to put their proprietary algorithms to allow them to differentiate their products.

There are three things noteworthy here:

Can the CV1 integrate the sensory data from multiple sensors (Lidars, cameras, radars, etc.)? We're not sure, so this looks like an interesting solution for today's ADAS, but it offers a partial solution for future autonomy level 4 vehicles.

Given the level of data and training that algorithms need in order to improve (see below), we think it is unlikely that Ambarella is competitive in this respect, at least not for advanced stages of autonomy.

On the other hand, the CV1 does offer the stereo obstacle detection and terrain mapping technology developed by VisLab (which was acquired in 2015).

The stereo detection offers advantages; according management (our emphasis):

We believe that stereo depth information provides an important augmentation to mono CV processing resulting in an extra margin of safety for autonomous driving and other applications. Mono CV processing depends on training to detect obstacles and may not detect obstacles that are not represented in the training set. Stereo detects obstacles without relying on training because the depth information is used to directly construct a 3D model of the road and obstacles. CV1 incorporates a dedicated stereo disparity engine which provides depth images beyond the resolution of radar and lidar. This depth information is then processed by the CV Flow processor to generate high-level 3D models in real time of the obstacles and terrain. CV1 supports other stereo CV algorithms such as curve and barrier detection, drone obstacle detection and localization. In fact CV1 can implement full autonomous drone functionality including sensor fusion and navigation.

So it reduces the amount of training required for object recognition and, most notably, offers better resolution compared to radar and lidar. But does the CV1 make other sensors obsolete? Well:

Specifically about stereo, I think the situation right now is there are many different types of sensors that people are looking out, radar, lidar, image sensor they all have their advantages and disadvantages. But what’s clear is that you need to have some good depth-sensing capability in the system. And stereo is a particularly low cost and high resolution way of doing that. It’s not necessarily going to be the only depth-sensing technology, but it’s a very good way to do it that can augment other types of depth-sensing technology.

The question then becomes whether its CV1 can integrate data from other sensors or, more likely, whether that will be done by embedding the CV1 into a more complex system.

There are other advantages; the CV1 operates like other AI chips, i.e. they are way more efficient for the purpose of running algorithms (that is, the inference part, we assume these chips won't be used for the much more processing intensive training part):

CV1 uses a fundamentally different approach with a flexible CV hardware engine programmed with a high level algorithm description. This description allows the hardware to exploit all available parallelism without software intervention. We call this high level programming description CV Flow since it specifies data flow connections between a set of optimized CV operators. The CV operators include high level functions such as convolution and matrix multiply which are specifically optimized for deep learning algorithms. In fact neural network development tools like Caffe and Tensor Flow uses similar types of flow based description. This allows us to efficiently map CNN networks trained in these frameworks to CV Flow descriptions that run on CV1.

All in all, this looks like an interesting product. So far the traction of the company in the automotive sector is limited to video camera chips (which do compression and processing), and it remains to be seen how much ADAS business it can acquire. The company is sampling the solution to leading customers in Q4.

It has been told by customers that general purpose CPUs and GPUs aren't the way forward here, but other companies are also working on special AI chips, or have already come out with these, like Google with the Tensor, already in its second iteration).

It has to be said that the company doesn't seem to expect any near-time revenues from the CV1. CFO George Laplante on the Q2CC:

I think looking now let’s say five to seven quarters, we should start seeing revenue generation from CV products across multiple markets.

The main reason for such a slow ramp is the software side:

And that’s where I think we are going to spend most of the time to helping our customer, write their software and optimize our software and getting ready for the production and that for any new product we are talking about 12 months at least.

On the other hand, whilst it deems automotive as the biggest opportunity, the chip will also sell in other markets, basically all of its existing markets, the first of which are drones and security cameras. So the TAM is really wide, also because the chip has a higher ASP.

A single chip which can do both the processing and the computer vision will be an ideal solution longer term for drones and security cameras.

To get a feel of what Ambarella is up against in automotive, here is another company which just had a new chip out for this market.

Intel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) isn't of course a newcomer in the field of autonomous driving. From Forbes:

Intel has already launched their own solution for gathering, processing and analyzing the data from autonomous vehicles and helping auto makers like BMW manage that data. Intel’s datacenter group also has the capability enable autonomous vehicle manufacturers to do their training in their datacenters using Intel technology as well. Intel’s approach to autonomous driving incorporates the endpoint, connectivity and the datacenter, and Intel believes that they have the most complete end-to-end solution.

And the company went on a bit of an acquisition spree to bolster its offerings, with a 15% stake in digital map company HERE and of course the eye-catching acquisition of Israeli company Mobileye for $15.3B and computer vision algorithm company Itseez.

There is a whole raft of technologies involved in its automotive offerings, from software to hardware, partnering with the likes of Wind River, Green Hills Software and QNX as well as partnering with the likes of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF).

And here is a new chip, the product of another Intel acquisition, that of computer vision company Movidius. From Smart2Zero:

Intel (Santa Clara, CA) has introduced its Movidius Myriad X vision processing unit (VPU), claimed to be the world's first system-on-chip (SoC) with a dedicated neural compute engine for accelerating deep learning inferences at the edge, enabling devices to see, understand, and respond to their environments in real time.

That seems something very similar to Ambarella's CV1. And Intel keeps on making headways. From SA this week:

Mobileye has made inroads in the Chinese auto market after securing contracts with electric bus maker Yutong and electric car startup Nio, according to Nikkei Asian Review. Yutong produces 70K buses a year and plans to use Mobileye’s tech in every bus. Nio has the backing of Tencent and Baidu.

Movidius was an established player in video processing chips and Intel has its own RealSense depth-sensing camera for computer vision applications (although not for automotive).

No doubt Intel has a more established platform for automotive with a raft of acquisitions, cooperation agreements and automotive clients. It also seems to have something akin to Ambarella's CV1 in the form of the Myriad X VPU.

And it's not just Intel, we could have taken Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to illustrate what Ambarella is up against.

Those algorithms

In the end, the element which is likely to be most crucial and distinguishing for autonomous vehicles isn't likely to be the hardware, it's the software.

That is, the algorithms that actually drive the system no matter on what chips they run. Here is an idea of the effort required. In this case by market leader Waymo (from The Atlantic; our emphasis):

At any time, there are now 25,000 virtual self-driving cars making their way through fully modeled versions of Austin, Mountain View, and Phoenix, as well as test-track scenarios. Waymo might simulate driving down a particularly tricky road hundreds of thousands of times in a single day. Collectively, they now drive 8 million miles per day in the virtual world. In 2016, they logged 2.5 billion virtual miles versus a little over 3 million miles by Google’s IRL self-driving cars that run on public roads. And crucially, the virtual miles focus on what Waymo people invariably call “interesting” miles in which they might learn something new. These are not boring highway commuter miles.

It has to be said that this is to achieve level 4 autonomy. Needless to say Ambarella isn't really a competitor here.

Conclusion

While Ambarella's CV1 chip seems promising, it is up against significant competition in the automotive market, especially since it is a newcomer in the ADAS market where it will be up against big established players like Intel and Nvidia.

Important questions remain; for instance whether the chip is able to integrate the data from different sensors or, more likely, whether it will be part of a larger system which will perform that task, crucial for level 4 autonomy.

The company is optimistic about achieving a position in ADAS systems although it will take a year or so to find out whether that optimism is justified.

Its best bet seems today's ADAS systems and other devices with less stringent demands for computer vision like drones or security cameras.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.