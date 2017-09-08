3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 8, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Merck and Eisai ratchet up the enrollment in a chemo-immunotherapy breast cancer trial

One of the big unmet needs in solid tumor oncology is management of patients with breast cancer that harbors no known targetable aberration like overexpressed hormone receptors or HER2. These cases are known as "triple-negative," and chemotherapy remains the foundation of treatment for advanced disease.

So the hype is real for immunotherapy in this space, as well, given its staggering success in a huge variety of other tumors. And Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab is a pack leader here. So it comes as no surprise that early-stage studies are underway to assess immune checkpoint inhibition as a therapeutic strategy for triple-negative breast cancer.

But early findings from KEYNOTE-150, assessing pembrolizumab in combination with Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) eribulin were promising enough for the companies to announce that enrollment in this trial will be expanded to include more patients, from around 40 included in the initial analysis to a target of 150 patients.

Looking forward: Nothing like nearly tripling the size of your trial to demonstrate how encouraged you are by the early results! The response rate of 33.3% observed in the initial analysis bodes well for this combination in a rather difficult-to-treat population of patients. This tumor area could be one of the next big frontiers for immune checkpoint inhibition in 2018.

NovoCure might just have something in pancreatic cancer, too

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has made a big name for itself in the glioblastoma space with its unusual tumor-treating fields technique. A device worn on the head sends low-energy electric fields through the skull, which preferentially destroy tumor cells. It sounds like jiggery-pokery, but it does work, at least as well as chemotherapy in patients with glioblastoma.

So NVCR is approved and gaining momentum in the brain cancer space. But it now has its sights set on an arguably tougher tumor area: pancreatic cancer. This gastrointestinal malignancy is notorious for its lethality due to resistance against immunotherapy and chemotherapy, and the tendency for these tumors to be diagnosed in the advanced stages.

NVCR is testing its tumor-treating fields technique in the phase 2 PANOVA study, and it will be providing an update of the results at ESMO 2017. Patients in this cohort had advanced pancreatic cancer and received tumor-treating fields in combination with standard gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy.

And the results of this open enrollment, non-randomized study are pretty encouraging. A total of 87% of the evaluable patients achieved disease control, with 40% reaching a partial response. The one-year survival rate of 72% compares favorably with the 20% seen across all of pancreatic cancer.

Looking forward: Obviously these data look highly favorable in a very, very tough treatment setting. NVCR will likely have to overcome the skeptics once again, but if its planned PANOVA-3 trial bears out these findings, it would seem as though it'll have another major coup on its hands with tumor-treating fields. Lord knows pancreatic cancer can use more treatment options, as well.

Sarepta unveils tentatively positive results in DMD

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is looking to make its next big step forward in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a gene therapy called golodirsen, an antisense RNA therapy that targets the dystrophin gene to encourage skipping of an exon that includes the mutation leading to DMD itself.

After years, SRPT has finally divulged early-stage clinical trial results for this therapy. Muscle biopsy results from the phase 1/2 4053-101 study show that golodirsen does in fact promote exon skipping in patients, which demonstrates a proof of concept at the clinical level, representing a 100% response rate for this parameter. Dystrophin expression was also increased in these patients.

Looking forward: While these findings represent a tantalizing proof of concept, it still remains unclear whether the improvement at the cellular level will translate into relief of DMD symptoms and progression. You would be justified in assuming that some kind of clinical benefit will be achieved, but for now it's not possible to know what the results of a placebo-controlled trial might be. Great news for SRPT, but a little bit unclear as to how it'll look moving forward.

