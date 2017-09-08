Concurrent Computer's (CCUR) CEO Derek Elder on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concurrent Computer Corporation (CCUR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Heather Asher - Senior Counsel

Derek Elder - President and CEO

Warren Sutherland - CFO

Analysts

Joseph Nerges - Private Investor

Heather Asher

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Concurrent's conference call to discuss fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results. Joining me today is Concurrent's President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek Elder; and Chief Financial Officer, Warren Sutherland.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and a variety of factors could cause our company's actual results to differ materially from the information discussed on this call. For additional information, please review our recent public filings with the SEC, including the most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

The content of this webcast contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this broadcast, September 7, 2017. A reconciliation of our GAAP results from continuing operations to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA financial measure for our current period and prior 3 and 12 months periods as well as last quarter, its contained in our earnings press release. Please refer to our description of these non-GAAP financial measures and the earnings press release as well.

You should all have a copy of the earnings press releases, Concurrent distributed today, announcing its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Derek Elder, Concurrent's President and CEO.

Derek Elder

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We made significant progress this past fiscal year with a transformation of Concurrent into a focused leader in video media storage and delivery. Building a solid foundation for growth with our content delivery and Aquari storage solutions.

On today's call, we will provide an update on a recent progress as well as a review of both our fourth quarter and full-year financial results and guidance for fiscal 2018. We will then open-up the call for questions.

We’re successfully executing on the three key growth metrics we identified back in May to measure our success, new technology and channel partnerships, new customer design wins, and expanding customer relationships. During the fiscal year, we announced several new strategic partnership agreements which extend our offerings as well as our reach ion the market, and have helped us gaining traction with some of our new and expanding customers.

These new partnerships include an OEM agreement with Hewlett-Packard enterprise, which expands our reach with telecommunications customers that prefer HPE hardware. We also announced this past year technology alliances with Moonwalk Universal and Endavo Media which expand our reach into new use cases of video archiving and over-the-top, OTT video platform offerings.

And in June, we signed a new channel partnership with Rincon Technology which increases the sales breadth of our offering to Rincon's 1,000 plus customers. At year-end we have a total of 19 channel partners and we believe we now have a solid team to execute our plan and build our business.

We also made significant progress this year with a number of new accounts and new design wins. During the year, we added nine new Aquari storage customers for a total of 18 at the fiscal year end. We also added seven new content delivery customers for a total of 27 customer relationships at fiscal year-end.

The highlights of examples, in May we announced that Midco, a new customer and one of the largest cable television operators in the U.S deployed our full suite of content delivery network products including Aquari Storage [indiscernible] and Edge.

Midco service more than 385,000 subscribers throughout Kansas, Minnesota, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin. The following month we announced that Blue Ridge Communications, a cable operator serving more than 170,000 customers in Pennsylvania implemented our suite of innovative solutions based on our flexible and scalable acquired storage video processing and caching products to serve as the backbone of their next generation IP video-on-demand service.

This included our transcode, origin, edge cache and Aquari storage products that will enable them to deliver streaming video content to any device at any time over any network.

Finally we expanded relationships with a number of existing customers during the year, including three existing Aquari storage customers who came back to purchase more capacity and nine of our existing content delivery customers who purchased our Aquari storage solution for the first time.

An example of our ability to expand the customer relationship occurred in April, when we announced that the top five U.S cable operator expanded deployment of our Aquari storage solution for the purchase of over a petabyte of additional storage.

As existing content delivery customers become Aquari storage customers, and as we add more new acquired storage customers through our expanded market approach, we create a significant long-term revenue opportunity with each new customer. As we build our install base over the next few years, this creates a cycle of system expansions that will help drive the growth of our business.

Broadening our customer base is a key to achieving our goals of improving the predictability of our revenue. Given the business model of our Aquari storage product line, we anticipate that these new and expanded relationships will provide a steady revenue stream for the life of the installation.

During Q4, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet with the sale of our real-time business and put in place an operating cost structure that will support our growth and build a strong foundation for the company. We expect full-year revenue growth of at least 10% year-over-year and we expect to generate breakeven to positive adjusted EBITDA for the year.

With that, I will turn the call over to Warren, to review the financials in more detail. Warren?

Warren Sutherland

Thank you, Derek, and good afternoon everyone. Before I begin, please note that the following financial results for the current and prior periods of Concurrent's continuing operations, results from our real-time business which we sold in May 2017 or reported within discontinued operations for all periods we present.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, total revenue was $7.8 million compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and $8.8 million in the fourth quarter the year-ago. Total revenue for the quarter was down year-over-year, due primarily to a very large content delivery order from our largest customer than prior year's fourth quarter. However, our Aquari storage sales grew 158% year-over-year illustrating our increased traction in the market.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $5.9 million, a decrease of 20% from $7.4 million in the third quarter and a 16% increase from $7 million in the fourth quarter last year. On a go forward basis, we expect our operating expenses to be in the range of $5.1 million to $5.5 million per quarter.

Our net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $1 million or $0.10 per share compared to a loss from continuing operations of $3.2 million or $0.34 per share in the third quarter and a loss from continuing operations of $9.5 million or a $1 increase in share in the fourth quarter a year-ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $900,000 in the fourth quarter which included $1 million of severance expenses in connection with reducing our operating costs subsequent to the sale of our real-time business. This compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, which included $1.1 million one-time transaction related expenses and $400,000 severance expense and adjusted EBITDA loss of $699,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Turning to our full-year results. Total revenue from continuing operations was $27.6 million compared with $32 million in fiscal 2016. Total revenue for the year declined primarily due to the content delivery purchasing cycle of our largest customer.

Gross margin for fiscal 2017 was 55% compared to 58.7% last year. Total operating expenses were $27.6 million compared to $24 million last year. Last year's operating expenses were favorably impacted by the $4.1 million gain on the sale of our product lines from 2016.

Loss from continuing operations for the full fiscal year was $11.1 million or a $1.20 loss per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $12.7 million or $1.39 loss per share in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the fiscal year was $10 million which included $1.6 million of severance expenses in connection with reducing our operating costs compared to $7.2 million adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in prior fiscal year, which included $168,000 of severance costs.

In fiscal 2017, we reported an income tax benefit of $1 million compared to an $8.2 million income tax provision in the prior fiscal year 2016 that resulted from a reestablishment of a full valuation allowance on her tax assets.

Turning to our balance sheet. We finished fiscal 2017 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $42.8 million, which includes proceeds from the sale of our real-time business during the fourth quarter. This compared to $18.8 million of cash from continuing operations at the end of the last fiscal year.

We also had $45.3 million working capital at the end of our fiscal year 2017 compared to $22.6 million at the end of the prior fiscal year. The company continued to pay quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share in each of the four quarters of fiscal 2017 and the company has no debt.

Now I'll turn the call back to Derek.

Derek Elder

Okay. Thanks, Warren. I’d like to add a couple of points before we go to Q&A. First, as Warren pointed out, we are out for a company of our size with significant cash position. As we pointed out back in May, our Board has been evaluating a variety of strategies to maximize return to our shareholders. Given that we expect breakeven to positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2018.

The evaluation process has made progress and continues. We’ve developments to report, we will probably do so. In the meantime, as we saw in last week's announcement, the quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend policy remains in place. As we move into the new fiscal year our continued top priority is to maintain a solid foundation for steady profitable growth.

For fiscal 2018, as I stated before, we expect to generate full-year revenue growth of at least 10% year-over-year and to generate breakeven to positive adjusted EBITDA for the full-year. Our first quarter is off to a good start and we look forward to reporting our progress in early November.

With that, we would like to open the line for Q&A. Ryan, can you open the line please?

Joseph Nerges

Good afternoon, gentlemen. I’ve got a really a technical question. I’m always amazed that on the computer on Amazon, how they’re able to throw back at me anything that was brought on the internet. My question is and I have Comcast by the way, my cable system, but my question is, is it capable with this system and the cable media provider deliver specific buy recommendations via your system. In other words, if I like to buy, let's say movies that are mystery or comedy or whatever, rather than as Comcast. In this case, we have an on-demand. While I’ve searching through the whole network as find the type of movie they want to watch. But if they knew exactly analytically what I bought in the past, why couldn't they control that back at me, most like Amazon does via the computer. Is that capability -- does that exist with the networks they have in place today?

Derek Elder

The answer is, yes. So we're typically part of a system and the system is composed of several different elements and each one of our customers as a system that’s built up with some different elements and the area that you're talking about which is the recommendation engine has typically provided by one of our partner company. So that would be part of our control plan and I think the Comcast system as something like that, you can imagine Amazon Prime as something like that. So, yes, the system that we have effectively stores hundreds of thousands or millions of pieces of content and as with the recommendation engine that our customer chooses, suggest something a customer wants to purchase down its stored and streamed from our system to your television or your iPad or your telephone.

Joseph Nerges

Well, I guess, I’m confused is, the Comcast -- it doesn’t always they haven't been providing, they’re not suggesting to meet specifically anything. They just throw out their on-demand menu and of course you have the goal looking for whatever you would want, but on your own. What I'm -- the question is can you specifically could they dictate analytically knowing every customer has different needs and wants and like certain types of programming. They’re not doing it and obviously if they had that capability or other provider had the capability they would have to provide much more content on demand or content available, let's put it that way. We play into euro -- I would think play into what we are trying to offer and …?

Derek Elder

So we have a number of customers that do that in our implementations with our partners TiVo and other folks -- other folks that are out there that have capabilities.

Joseph Nerges

So some people are doing it and some people are not, then specifically dictating or suggesting to customers the availability of certain programming?

Derek Elder

Yes, yes, for sure. I mean, Ryan do you have next question in the queue please?

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a follow-up question from the line of Joseph Nerges.

Joseph Nerges

Yes, just one follow-up. This is another matter. I mean, I like the story that you’re presenting going forward. And it seems like you’re finally getting to a point where you’re likely said you’re almost profitable. The market obviously is looking at your stock over the past decade for obvious reasons there. It's like prove it, they want to see it the results not promise over the years and [indiscernible]. I realize you guys have been in management controlling for the last decade, but the point of the matter is you’ve got the money, I would be looking to at this point of time the market has priced your stock so cheaply first based on your assets and your capability. Why are you -- are doing something like a better option where you could possibly buyback maybe 25% of the company for little -- a little above the marketplace right now. And then giving so, you would be saving, let's put it this way, a million two on the dividend as that 25% of the company back alone and take advantage of the market, giving you this opportunity when your story going forward, at least hopefully you guys believe that you’re going to kind of profitable over the next couple of years.

Derek Elder

It is a great question. It's on the list of options that we’re looking at. Your observation is one of the ones that are considered. Very good feedback.

Joseph Nerges

All right. But thank you very much.

Derek Elder

Okay. Thank you so much. Ryan, are there any additional questions?

A - Derek Elder

Okay. All right. Well, thank you everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. Before I conclude the call, I just like to let you know about a few upcoming industry events what we will be showcasing our solutions and will certainly help that you would have a chance to visit us. We will be exhibiting at the IBC show in Amsterdam on September 15 through 19. In October, we will be meeting with customers about our Aquari storage solution at IP Expo Europe at London, on October 4 and 5 and then we will also be exhibiting at the SCTE Cable Tec Expo in Denver on October 17 through 20. So we would love to visit with our investors and our customers of these meetings. So if you happen to be at near one of these cities, we'd love to schedule a visit with you and we look very forward to continuing upgrade or update you on our progress in the future. So thank you very much for joining us today.

And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

