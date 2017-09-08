Are Bank Deposits Safer Than Bitcoin? Any Cypriote Will Tell You The Answer

There's some nuttiness in cryptos for sure, but the weaknesses identified by Merkel fail to induce a desire to sell my exposure.

David Merkel is a famous pundit and often writes sensible stuff. His latest column is titled Where Money Goes To Die, where he explores pockets of nuttiness like housing in 2007 and the dot-com bubble in '99 within the market and comes up with equivalents today in cryptocurrencies and shorting volatility.



With all respect, the only thing that only died was me, of laughter.



The combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies together is $150 billion.

I’m entertained time and time again by great investors and Mark Cuban weighing in on Bitcoin (Pending:COIN) or cryptocurrencies and coming up with nothing but shallow criticism, betraying the most cursory of knowledge of cryptocurrencies.



Don’t get me wrong. Bitcoin and other cryptos could all go to zero. That’s an inherent risk. They could be in a bubble, not denying that either.



Yet, all Merkel comes up with is identifying three highly questionable main weaknesses for Bitcoin:



No intrinsic value - can’t be used of themselves to produce something else.

Cannot be used to settle all debts, public and private

Less secure than insured bank deposits

The Bitcoin has no intrinsic value argument

The dollar clearly has no intrinsic value either. Neither does the euro. Even the intrinsic value of gold is highly questionable as it is in part based on demand for a hedge. But gold being a hedge is one of those social constructs we’ve informally agreed to throughout the centuries.



Bitcoin actually is on comparatively solid ground versus those I just mentioned in the intrinsic value department. Interestingly, Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) has built a stock exchange on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. The security of the Bitcoin blockchain - which is in a symbiotic relationship with Bitcoin - enables these secondary functionalities to be built on top of it. How is that for enabling - and thereby producing - something else?



Legal tender

Merkel views society not being ready to force Bitcoin onto anyone when used to settle a debt as a major weakness. This is like a guy complaining to Henry Ford his machine doesn’t fit before the wagon. Therefore it must be useless. Of course, it can’t be used to settle all debts. But there is clearly nothing preventing Bitcoin from acquiring that status in the future. If that’s something we still want in the future.



Less safe than bank deposits

The final weakness Merkel observes is how Bitcoin is less secure than bank deposits. I have to stop myself from facepalming myself here. Here’s a graph of the value of a "safe dollar" over time:



That’s not a function of the U.S. economy being unsuccessful but because the government increases circulation of the number of dollars to accommodate commerce. And now you mention it; to settle its debts.

Is A Bank Deposit Safer?

On top of that, it is highly questionable whether a bank deposit is really safer. My gut agrees, but it is certainly not unimaginable Bitcoin will become safer. I'm sure the people who had a few million deposited at the Popular Bank of Cyprus would rather have Bitcoin after they saw 48% of their deposits evaporate on a handshake between the ECB, the IMF and the Cypriote government. A lot of money died that day.

A bank deposit is safe because it is a liability on the balance sheet of a highly regulated institution. The bank can only lever its balance sheet up like 10x so you can be sure that there’s always some capital available to pay out a few people who want to withdraw theirs. If too many people want to withdraw at the same time, you have bankrun on your hands.



Oh, but there’s the deposit insurance you say… Yes, the FDIC’s $100 billion credit line from the U.S. government probably ensures you’ll get your money back under most circumstances. Especially, since the U.S. government can always invoke more U.S. dollars into being.



Actually, I’m scratching my head what’s safe about all that compared to Bitcoin. Nobody can make more of them. They don’t need insurance because they are where the decentralized system agrees they are. There’s no one who goes off and starts investing my Bitcoin that I don’t agree to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.