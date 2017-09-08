Time For An Activist At Lowe's?

We think Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) could be ripe for an activist investor. Since the end of the housing crash, Lowe’s stock has trailed Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) stock performance by more than half!

Even today, Lowe’s shares still trade at a discount to Home Depot. LOW trades at a forward P/E of 16.37 versus 20.53 for HD. Looking at the companies' respective operating performances, it’s not hard to see why (data is from the companies' 10-Ks).

Home Depot’s operating margins have consistently been above Lowe’s, and the gap has been widening. In fiscal 2012, Home Depot’s margins were 335 bps above Lowe's. By fiscal 2016, they were 521 bps more. Part of the reason is scale; Home Depot has about 150 more stores than Lowe's, but we don’t think that is enough to account for 335 bps in operating margins, and it certainly doesn’t account for the fact that the margin gap has been growing. Indeed, the store count gap was approximately 500 back in fiscal 2012.

What is the Reason for Underperformance?

Diving deeper into the two companies’ numbers, we can see some more interesting differences.

Both companies have similar store sizes and similar SKU counts. Lowe’s carries approximately 37k SKUs per store and Home Depot between 30k and 40k. Despite this, Home Depot generated 45% more sales than Lowe's. In fact, if the sales per square foot of Lowe’s were the same as Home Depot, Lowe's would have earned $83B in revenue last year, very close to Home Depot’s $94B haul. So, what accounts for this?

There are some slight differences in the types of products each company sells. We took each company’s sales by category breakdown from their 10-Ks and attempted to equalize the two lists by combining categories. For example, Home Depot discloses plumbing and electrical sales separately while Lowe’s combines the two categories. To make things comparable, we combined those two items for Lowe’s. Our list of "like to like" sales by category is below:

We can see a few slight differences. Home Depot sells 200 bps more tools and hardware as well as paint. Lowe’s sells 400 bps more kitchen, bath, and fixtures as well as 300 bps more appliances.

Selling appliances is certainly a very competitive business as Lowe’s and Home Depot must not only compete with local companies but also other national big box chains such as Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and now J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). Likewise the kitchen and bath category can be very competitive with many independent kitchen and bath oriented sales and design businesses in every decent sized town in America. By contrast, paint is likely less competitive. Outside of paint company corporate stores, there is less independent retailer competition in the paint market. While there is competition from other big box stores, like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), they are not usually thought of as the "go to" destination for house paint. Tools and hardware is another less competitive field as well with similar dynamics to paint. Very little independent competition and muted competition from other big box retailers.

Looking at some other metrics, we can also see Home Depot has an advantage in sales per square foot and sales per employee while Lowe’s wins out on average ticket (which may be explained by more big ticket appliance sales).

We can’t really say for sure if staffing is an issue for Lowe’s since the best employees in the world can’t excel if the store’s inventory mix isn’t optimal. Speaking of inventory, it also appears Home Depot has much better inventory management.

Home Depot turned over inventory 5.11 times on average the past fiscal year compared to just 4.27 for Lowe’s. It would appear that your average Lowe’s is stocked with higher-priced (based on average ticket), slower-selling items. Here again we wonder if a greater reliance on appliances could be the reason. A refrigerator or a range is going to stay on the floor (or in the back) much longer than say a cordless drill or a gallon of paint.

Another interesting item related to inventory management is that Home Depot routes 95% of its product orders through its central inventory management system. Lowe’s manages just 80% of its inventory through its own distribution network (it rests being delivered directly from the supplier to the store). While the comparative lack of centralization around inventory may save money in the short term, it may be more inefficient in the long run as individual store managers can make mistakes in keeping the proper inventory stocked. Indeed, in my own personal experience, the local Lowe's is often out of stock certain items, sometimes for long periods of time (I should mention I enjoy doing home remodeling projects as a hobby and in the midst of completely remodeling my own home, so I am frequently visiting the local Lowe’s and Home Depot).

Summary

In summary it appears that Lowe’s has multiple issues that need to be addressed before the company closes the gap on Home Depot. Our initial prescription for Lowe’s would be to adjust the SKU mix to more closely match Home Depot and improve its distribution network with better inventory management. In our mind what the situation at Lowe’s could really use is an activist investor to bring in fresh, experienced management. Retail isn’t easy and a new slate of seasoned retail and supply chain executives could be just what Lowe’s needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.