Recent Purchase: United Technologies

Monday night, I was disappointed after Georgia Tech blew a big lead against Tennessee, ending a pretty terrible weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference, which went 0-3 against the South Eastern Conference on the weekend. Having attended the University of Virginia, I’m a big ACC fan and was hoping we would continue our upward trajectory in terms of being able to claim the crown of the most powerful college football conference after winning the National Championship in the previous season. Well, needless to say, I needed a little pick-me-up, and I got it in the form of the news that the rumored United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) acquisition of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) had been officially announced.

I love M&A in the markets. I typically find that it creates interesting opportunities for investors. I wasn’t long either of these companies, but I had been following the M&A action because of my interest in the aerospace industry. Last night, when discussing the deal on a SA forum, I said I would likely buy shares of UTX today if the market penalized the company for the high price it paid and the absorption of ~$7 billion of COL’s debt. Well, the entire market sold off due to a handful of concerns, from the North Korean nuclear fears to the DACA issue serving as yet another distraction for Congress to deal with, likely pushing tax reform down the road once again, to another major hurricane bearing down on America’s eastern seaboard. UTX was down alongside the major averages, dropping more than 5%, and I stayed true to my word, buying shares at $111.84.

Missed Opportunities

I’ve been following UTX for some time now. It’s been a major regret of mine missing out on this company in early 2016, when it sold off drastically. The stock was hovering around $80 for a few weeks, yielding more than 3%, and I got greedy, hoping for lower prices. Well, it bounced quickly, alongside with the rest of the market after the now famous Dimon bottom. Luckily, I did pick up some shares of falling aerospace company Boeing back then below $120. BA has outperformed even my wildest expectations since early 2016, so I can’t complain. However, I have a bad habit of dwelling on my past mistakes more so than my successes. I’ve said this before, but as much as I love winning, I hate losing more. I know it’s irrational do to do this, but the competitor in me remembers these missed opportunities as far as price targets go.

I’ve been waiting for a UTX dip since then, hoping to capitalize on lows in that $80 range for a year and a half now. Over time, I’ve recognized this weakness in my character, and I know I need to focus on letting go of missed opportunities. Support levels exist in the market, and UTX bounced off of the $80-85 twice before its strong run-up to the $120s. However, it’s flawed logic sitting around and waiting for prior support levels to hit, because high-quality companies typically make a habit of growing sales/earnings, which means their share price should increase due to fundamental multiples keeping up with performance.

UTX was undoubtedly cheap around $80. A 3.2% yield on this company almost seems too good to be true now. I congratulate all investors who had the guts to step in and buy UTX at those levels, as fear of Chinese growth slowing had set a major dark cloud atop the company’s Otis division especially. But what’s in the past is in the past, and I told myself that if UTX made the deal for Rockwell Collins, I would swallow my pride and buy shares of this company at what I believed to be fair value.

That’s one of the benefits of owning a market leader; typically, you don’t have to find deep value to succeed. Best-in-class assets (especially when the company is operating in an industry with long-term, secular tailwinds) have typically proven themselves to be productive investments so long as the premium paid is fair. In other, more articulate words, I’ll quote the Oracle of Omaha on this one, “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Benefitting from Secular Trends

I’ve spoken about this before, but I’m so bullish on the aerospace industry because it benefits from several secular mega-trends. Urbanization is real. As noted in its 2016 Annual Report, UTX expects global urban populations to grow by $1 billion people by the year 2030. The growth of megacities is a good thing for several of UTX’s businesses. These cities will require elevators and climate control systems. As urban populations increase, it is also likely that travel demand will increase, with airfare taking the lion's share of these passengers who aren’t willing to travel through the "fly over" areas between them. Air travel has been trending up for years, and UTX CEO Greg Hayes believes that there would be ~30,000 new aircraft delivered over the next 15 years to help meet this increasing demand.

According to Morningstar research on UTX, recent acquisitions of Hamilton Sundstrand and Goodrich has increased the value of UTX’s Aerospace Systems division’s content per plane “from an average of $800,000 in 2000 to $3.3 million today.” I view this as a tremendous success by company management, and I suspect the recent Rockwell Collins acquisition will push this average content per plane figure even higher. With so many new planes expected come on-line in the coming decades, I think UTX could turn out to be a fantastic investing opportunity.

Plane Manufacturers Pushing Back

Right now, the global plane manufacturing market is dominated by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). UTX’s Aerospace Systems division relies on these two companies for a very large portion of its sales. Both BA and EADSY have made negative comments regarding the UTX/COL deal, and it is possible that they begin to make moves into the Avionics space themselves, cutting out UTX as the middleman for parts. This is a potential risk for an investment in UTX in the present; however, just how large a risk, I can’t quite tell. I don’t know if making investments into in-house Avionics divisions would be worthwhile for members of either of the manufacturing duopoly.

UTX’s new size and scale (assuming the deal is approved by regulators) should enable it to price its components competitively, should new competition arise. I also have to assume that the IP and technological expertise that both UTX and COL have will be hard to replicate. Both BA and EADSY face competition from upstart plane manufacturers, and right now I assume their main priority is to maintain market share rather than potentially boost margins with Avionics R&D.

Either way, by owning both UTX and BA, I have significant exposure to the aerospace market and its long-term tailwinds. I also own Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which has a significant aerospace division. I’m in the process of looking at General Electric (NYSE:GE), which also has a large aerospace segment. Maybe I need to take a closer look at EADSY as well, to cover all of my bases. At the end of the day, I’m happy to make a diversified call on the industry as a whole here for growth rather than attempt to bet on individual winners and losers.

Mixed Reaction To The Deal

UTX traded down ~6% when this deal was official announced. Needless to say, there have been mixed reactions to the deal. I’ve read analyst reports applauding the company’s move which will significantly increase its avionics product offering, solidifying its leadership in the industry. I’ve read other reports which say that UTX should remain focused on its current businesses, especially with regard to issues within the Pratt & Whitney division and the engines it's selling to Airbus. I’ve seen some concerned with the increased debt load (UTX will have ~$50 billion of debt on the books after the deal goes through), which means it will have to be quiet on the M&A front for several years as it cleans up the balance sheet a bit. This debt also increases the likelihood that the company will have to stop buying back shares (something it has become popular for on Wall Street, having reduced its outstanding share count by ~13% since 2012). This could hurt EPS estimates moving forward and result in a lower share price.

Luckily, UTX generates massive cash flows with both its aerospace and Otis/Climate, Control, Securities divisions, which should allow it to pay down debt in relatively short order. Making matters better for investors, once the balance sheet is cleaned up, UTX will have the opportunity to potentially split itself apart, with one company focusing on aerospace and another focusing on building infrastructure. Typically, I’m not a huge fan of break-ups, but I do see the potential for two more intensely focused businesses here which could easily unlock value.

Just this morning, Cowen published a rather damning report, downgrading UTX from outperform to market perform, saying the company’s shares will be “dead money” until the deal closes. It’s worth noting that the Cowen analyst went on to say that COL is a “great strategic fit” for UTX, and gave UTX a $120 price target (representing ~10% upside from today’s share price). Cowen’s issue with the deal wasn’t the company that UTX acquired, but instead, the price at which it acquired.

UTX CEO Greg Hayes commented on the premium paid for COL in a recent interview with CNBC’s David Faber. Here’s what he had to say:

“As far as the premium goes, it was about a 25% premium, so full price. But, as I think about it, if we back out the B/E Aerospace equity portion of this, what we’re really paying is a 30% premium for legacy Rockwell Collins. When you’re buying beach front property and you get it at a 30% premium, I think that’s a pretty good deal.”

If you have time, I would suggest reading through the entire transcript of this interview. Hayes gives some pretty interesting insight into this deal, the $500 million in synergies it expects to extract, and other M&A opportunities that UTX has considered in recent years. As a HON shareholder, I was especially interested in the discussion that revolved around that potential deal. A UTX/HON pairing would be an absolutely wonderful company to own, in my opinion. Hayes mentioned a $3.5 billion figure in terms of potential synergies between the two. However, as he also notes, those two companies have many overlapping segments, and a deal between HON and UTX would have likely required for much of the overlapping aerospace segments to be divested to appease regulators, whereas UTX and COL have very few overlaps, something like $200-$300 million, which isn’t much at all when you’re talking about a $23 billion business that UTX operates. This makes COL a great fit for UTX moving forward.

Fair Valuation and Attractive Dividends

I agree with Hayes, which is why I was willing to pay what I viewed as a fair/”full” price for my UTX shares at $111. At that price, I’m paying ~16.8x the upper range of 2017 EPS guidance. UTX’s long-term “normal” P/E ratio, according to F.A.S.T. Graphs, is 17.2x, meaning that I’m getting a slight discount to the long-term historical average. While this isn't a steep discount, I’m alright with it because I believe the new company (assuming the deal with COL goes through) will be a much stronger entity than the old UTX, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this company be re-rated by the market once potential synergies are realized. I’m quite content paying less than 17x earnings for a best-in-class asset like the combined UTX/COL.

What’s more, being that UTX shares sold off a bit on the M&A news, I suspect there is a bit of upside in the stock at current levels, should the deal be blocked by regulators.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, with 18 analysts covering the stock, the average price target on the Street is $127.72. This implies ~15% upside at current levels. The low analyst estimate is $112, which means that even the most bearish estimate for UTX is above the current stock price. Morningstar’s current fair value estimate is $134 and S&P Capital IQ’s fair value estimate is $117, both implying respectable upside. It’s also worth noting that S&P Capital IQ’s 12-month target for UTX is $133, nearly in line with Morningstar’s fair value calculation.

Should UTX stock continue to fall due to negative news coming out like Cowen’s, I will continue to buy shares. My initial purchase was approximately a ½ weighting. Right now, my plan is to add another ¼ position at ~$100 and the final ¼ position at ~$90, should shares fall that low.

And lastly, let’s take a look at the dividend. UTX is one annual increase away from becoming a U.S. Dividend Champion on David Fish’s CCC list. The company has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. If you read UTX’s 2016 annual letter to shareholders, the company states that is has raised “our dividend for the 80th consecutive year.” I’ve never found fault with Mr. Fish’s list, so I’ll side with his research, but either way, whether you’re talking 24 or 80, you’re talking about two impressive dividend income streaks. Without a doubt, UTX is a very shareholder-friendly company. Its 10-year DGR is an impressive 9.8%. This rate has slowed down over time, with 5-, 3-, and 1-year DGRs of 7.0%, 6.1%, and 2.3%, respectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if the most recent 2.3% increase was partially due to management’s knowledge of the COL deal going on behind the scenes. Right now, UTX’s payout ratio is ~43% of the midpoint of management’s current 2017 guidance. This is a fairly conservative ratio, though UTX is a cyclical company, so I don’t mind management leaving wiggle room for future increases during down-cycles. After recent weakness, it is yielding 2.55%, so significantly more than the S&P 500. All in all, I find this company very attractive from a shareholder returns perspective (I spoke about the impressive buyback/share count reduction statistics earlier in the piece), and I’m happy to have finally added the stock to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX, HON, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.