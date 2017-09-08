Palo Alto - A Strong Quarter, But...

This company has enjoyed strong growth in the wake of a long overdue product cycle. It is forecasting that growth will recede from levels it achieved because of pent-up demand.

Palo Alto - How to determine which way is up

Late last week, Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) reported the results of its fiscal Q4. The results and the guidance were both considered remarkable, and the shares rallied sharply - about 10.5% on Friday. I have a negative bias on the shares - not because of anything specific in either the operational metrics last quarter or the guidance but simply because the company’s moat and its disruption capability have declined. Palo Alto is a strong company in many ways with high levels of user satisfaction. It is currently enjoying some benefits from its strong product refresh cycle. Its appliances and its software offer a high level of capabilities. And yet… this is no longer quite the innovator of the past - more a company focused on continuous improvements in its very broad range of appliances and software rather than a company delivering market-leading innovation and disruption. And the company sells the premium priced offering in the space - without providing users dramatically different functionality or performance.

The title of the article comes from a German song "Falling in Love Again" initially performed by Marlene Dietrich in 1930. It has been reprised many times in many venues, even by the Beatles and continues to be popular. It was initially considered to be erotic - how times have changed.

The headline numbers last quarter showed an increase in revenues of 27% to $509 million. The company had forecast revenues for the quarter of $486 million at the midpoint so the beat was about 5%. Billings, probably a better indication of sales performance, had been forecast to be $635 million at the midpoint and were actually $670 million, a beat of 5.5%. Product revenues came to $212 million compared to a forecast of $190 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $.92/share compared to prior expectations for the period of $.79.

The company had expected a free cash flow margin for the fiscal year of at least 40%; that didn’t happen with a free cash flow margin reported at 37.4%. The company continues to want to exclude the cost of its new headquarters from assessing its free cash flow attainment; using that measure, the free cash flow margin was 42%.

Regardless of how one looks at these things, Q4 was a strong quarter - at least in terms of sales performance. The company has not yet seen fit to attempt to control GAAP expenses which continue to rise at unsustainable rates. Overall, last quarter, the 24% year over year increase in opex, coupled with the decline in gross margin, led to a fall in GAAP income. That pattern has been consistent throughout the year.

Sequentially, GAAP opex grew by 11% sequentially. Research and Development expense was stable. Sales and marketing expense grew significantly because of the strong sales performance in the quarter. The actual increase in sales and marketing expense was greater than reported because of the change in the recognition of commissions which are now deferred and amortized for revenues with longer-term contracts.

The questions one has to pose, and which will be addressed in the balance of this article, relate to the questions of whether the quarterly performance metrics were “good enough” to support a purchase recommendation. And further questions would be is the guidance both credible and high enough both compared to expectations and in terms of being able to recommend the shares as well?

When more than 100% of reported earnings and about 55% of quarterly cash flow from operations come from stock-based comp, and when GAAP net losses continue to increase, the company has to have some hyper-growth/market disruptive characteristics to attract investor interest. As I will try to explain below, while Palo Alto is a growth story, it really is no longer a hyper-growth story and it has its share of issues. Many analysts raised their rating on Palo Alto Friday and earlier this week, and most raised their price targets. One analyst, interestingly launched coverage with an under-perform. My own contention is that the shares are most likely range bound but are a bit more likely to be the subject of unpleasant surprises that are not reflected in the current share price.

The battle of the security competitors

Once upon a time, say a year ago, this would not be a subject worth writing about. Palo Alto ruled the world in terms of how customers perceived vis-à-vis the other major players in the Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) space. One of the things that has happened in the last year is that “Next Generation” capabilities have been achieved by all products in the enterprise network firewall market and vendors differentiate on feature strengths. Security and risk management leaders must consider the trade-offs between best-of-breed enterprise network firewall functions and cost. The quote above was taken from the July 2017 MQ report by Gartner for Enterprise Network Firewalls. It basically sounds a formal knell regarding differentiation in the market that has been enjoyed by PANW since it became a visible company in this space some years ago.

The company acknowledges that it is one of the more expense solutions in the space. To some extent, it justifies its price premium by its customer satisfaction rating. It has a net promoter score of 73, quite a bit higher than many other IT vendors (I can’t help noting that Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) has a net promoter score of 90. Some of the same analysts who don’t get the Nutanix story, love PANW because of its customer satisfaction rating). Quoting from the CEO’s answer on the latest conference call:

"I think we’re really the premium provider in terms of innovation, and we’re not the cheap providers in the market from a price perspective. So, our customers pay for value, and we believe we’re delivering very high value. And as we keep delivering more and more capabilities and value, they’re continuing to pay at the prices we’re looking for and they’re getting a lot for that."

That statement presents one side of a major debate. Can Palo Alto exist as it currently stands, offering premium products that are hard to differentiate. Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are listed by Gartner as having comparable execution capabilities compared to PANW. CHKP is actually depicted as having a stronger vision in terms of its product strategy compared to PANW. Check Point is of course an unusual company in terms of its profitability and its unwillingness to compromise that profitability for growth. Gartner says that “Check Point lacks proper marketing execution, which leads to confusion in its messaging in the market, or a notable absence, especially when releasing new features." Gartner went on to write that "Check Point’s firewalls are perceived as high-priced solution…however as a feature leader, clients that need best-in-class security get what they pay for."

Some readers feel that looking at Gartner as a source of market intelligence is fraught, but it is one of the leaders in its space. The conclusion that I draw from this most current Gartner reprint is that a significant part of Palo Alto’s ability to grow faster than the market is a function of “unforced” errors on the part of Check Point. It would, it seems to me, be a lot easier to fix user perceptions of Check Point given that it apparently offers best-in-class solutions than it would be to create those solutions. It is simply a matter of harvesting what it has sown. Check Point is in some ways a sleeping giant, and basing an investment thesis on forecasting that the giant will remain slumbering seems to be a highly risky undertaking.

But the same cannot be said with regards to Cisco and Fortinet. I do not propose to evaluate security vendors and their portfolios here, and in any event, I simply do not have the deep domain expertise that would be useful to readers in trying to analyze which vendor has the best products. And I do not propose to comment about the specifics of the performance of each company in their last quarterly reporting period. Cisco, with its multiple transitions and vast array of products, some going up and others declining, is a tricky company to analyze.

With regards to security, it seems to offer users a reasonable set of capabilities and it is apparently gaining traction in the market. According to Gartner:

"Cisco is a good shortlist candidate for most enterprise use cases, particularly when enterprises want to deploy a broad set of security services that interact with the firewall. Garner sees Cisco firewalls on an increasing number of shortlists, and sees continued momentum for the Cisco Security Enterprise License Agreement…"

The threat that Cisco poses to PANW in terms of the ability that the company has to grow faster than the market is most likely under-appreciated.

Fortinet is said by Gartner to have “introduced important new product functionalities and has made product and marketing strategy improvements. The vendor is a good shortlist candidate for all enterprise appliance use cases, especially when price/performance is rated high(ly) in the evaluation."

Perhaps of specific interest in this discussion is that Fortinet’s latest chassis model reinforces the company's ability to serve the performance required in large data centers. Historically it is the large data centers that have been the primary focus of Palo Alto. Fortinet has been seen as a competitor primarily in the small/medium business space.

On this latest conference call, several questioners asked PANW about price discipline. That is not a question that any company is likely to answer candidly and readers need not be disappointed that either the CEO or CFO of PANW broke that particular mold. That being said, overall gross margins declined from 74.6% to 72.9% year on year on a GAAP basis. In particular, product gross margins fell from 75% to 71%, again on a GAAP basis. The year on year decline in gross margins was actually a little steeper in Q4 than the prior quarter, again somewhat of a surprise if discounting actually declined sequentially, which was part of the prepared script.

Management said that the decline was a result of new product introductions. It said that discounting decreased sequentially and year over year. 400 basis point declines in gross margins for a company of this size based on product introductions is a metric difficult to accept on its face. One reasonable explanation is that the company introduced newer, more price competitive products, i.e. it cut prices by introducing new technology. I think many observers might be troubled or at least perplexed that it took such a significant level of change in gross margins to get the Palo Alto sales machine moving again - and indeed, I might make a case that the snap back was more a function of new low-cost products replacing products no longer able to compete.

Palo Alto in its prepared remarks suggested that it had seen less discounting in the quarter. The company suggested that its gross margin decline, which it expects to last into the future, was a function of lower margins on newly introduced products. Did discounting really decline last quarter - or more likely were the new products, essentially price cuts, designed to deal with threats to market share? Has Fortinet now become a real competitor in the enterprise and does that mean that PANW has to reduce its gross margins, whether through discounting or new products, in order to compete?

I do not want to gainsay the results that PANW posted last quarter. The company achieved strong sales performance. Some of the sales performance came on the back of falling gross margins. I think in evaluating the longer-term likelihood of success for Palo Alto, one has to take account of the fact that compared to several years ago, it seemingly has more and more effective competition. So far, the company has been able to avoid seeing sales execution advantage dissipate. It is highly effective in selling what it has and in marketing a perception of leadership in its space. But the perception no longer quite matches reality. That is a risky way to invest unless valuation is at super-bargain levels.

How to measure success in assessing PANW’s competitive battles

Many investors in evaluating the results of a company such as this are going to take a look at billings as opposed to revenues, and more particularly are going to look at billings as a percentage of revenues. This company has a deferred revenue balance of almost $1.8 billion, up from $1.25 billion a year ago, an increase of almost 45% from the year-earlier period. Short-term deferred revenue, which is the source of most reported revenues on a quarterly basis, rose from $704 million to $968 million, an increase of 38%.

In Q4, the sequential increase in deferred revenues was $161 million. In the prior fiscal year, the sequential increase in deferred revenues was 172 million. While looking at the quarterly change in deferred revenue may seem to be looking at an obscure, second order metric, the fact is that it is this decline in the increase of deferred revenues that is troubling to some observers.

Billings growth in Q4 was 17% compared to revenue growth of 27%. That is certainly better than the results of the prior quarter when billings growth was 12% compared to revenue growth of 25%. But it does seem, at least to this writer, that in reality, growth at Palo Alto has changed to a far slower cadence than was the case in the recent past.

The company is now forecasting that full year reported revenue growth will be about 22% at the midpoint, with billing growth of 16.5% at the midpoint. That will apparently limit the growth in deferred revenues to about $530 million or about 30%. In dollars, the growth forecast for this year is consistent with the performance this past fiscal year. The performance of billings or really the growth in deferred revenues was said to be a disappointment this year and obviously reduced the billings growth rate dramatically. The growth in deferred revenue balances is not expected to increase and percentage billings growth for the current fiscal year is expected to fall from the reduced levels of the prior fiscal year.

One issue regarding the future opportunities and growth rate for this company relates to its ability to sell products as opposed to services and support. While the company doesn’t like to forecast attach rates as a metric, certainly at some level the increase in product revenue is going to be a leading indicator of the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Product revenue growth this past quarter was relatively strong at 11%. That was up significantly from product revenue growth of 1% in the third quarter and from negative growth results earlier in the fiscal year. Sequential growth in the quarter was no less than 29%, a level far greater than had been forecast.

The company is forecasting that product revenue growth will slip back to 4%-6% both in fiscal Q1 and for the balance of the fiscal year. Why might that be? Part of the answer may be that the product growth expectation is a sandbag, or unusually conservative. That was certainly the case in Q4.

On the other hand, as mentioned earlier, the company has enjoyed some of the benefits from a very significant product refresh cycle. It would be almost impossible to know just how much of the company’s over-performance in the quarter represented pent-up demand for the new, lower cost products, and how much of it is sustainable. My guess is that there was some of each in the Q4 results. But to the extent that product revenue growth is 4-6% in this current quarter and fiscal year, it certainly is eventually going to weigh on the company’s ability to sell increasing levels of software. It is a factor that I consider in evaluating the future growth prospects for PANW.

16-17% growth in the value of contracts being closed is hardly a bad result. But it is also a rate that continues to show reversion to closer to market growth rates. Palo Alto is still a sales machine. And its sales force, when given something new to sell, has proven again that it is effective and can perform.

The security market has seen bumps in the road with regard to growth offset by highly publicized attacks such as WannaCry and its siblings and by the approaching deadline for the GDPR regulation in the EU. Most projections for growth are about 10% over the next few years. Garner has a lower expected growth rate.

My guess is that most investors at this point expect PANW to achieve a top line CAGR of 20% over the coming years. I simply see that to be a daunting goal, given how much market share the company would have to gain, the issues of rising competition and decreased differentiation and the somewhat muted expectations for growth in bookings and product revenue.

Why do companies pretend that they are improving margins by using non-GAAP analysis?

I don’t think I am quixotic by nature. I realize that most companies I follow use stock-based comp - some more extensively than others and that most investors ignore the differences. I find it illogical to claim that a company is becoming more profitable simply because it has shifted its spending from cash to stock. The stock being granted is a cost and the shareholders will wind up footing the bill.

So far as it goes, more than all of this company’s reported earnings come from stock-based comp. Last year, in Q4, stock-based comp was 1.88X reported non-GAAP next income in Q4, typically the seasonal high point for net income. This year that metric is 1.42X. For the full year, stock-based comp was 1.93X reported non-GAAP net income. That compared to 2.35X in the prior year. At least the trend is in the right direction, but it becomes harder to value companies that use such a significant level of stock-based comp. This past quarter, stock-based comp was 23.5% of revenues, which is down from 28.3% of revenues the prior year. At this rate, GAAP profitability is several years in the future, and perhaps more if revenue growth continues to slow.

The company did see some improvement in its opex ratios this past quarter. In all, operating expense was up by about 24% year on year while revenues grew by 27%. Given the magnitude of the Q4 beat, I think it is fair to say that the leverage in the model was trivial. For the full year, opex grew by 27% compared to revenue growth of 28%. The leverage in the model is almost invisible.

Sequentially, opex grew by 9% last quarter and revenues grew by 18%. Again, it is hard for anyone to know how much of that outsized growth in revenues related to pent-up demand or a snap-back, and how much related to sustainable growth. The prior year, sequentially quarterly revenues grew 16% and sequentially quarterly opex grew by 8.5%. There is very little evidence on a GAAP basis that this company is seeing any material improvement in expense ratios and some of the improvement it has seen relates to the influences of pent-up demand on the income statement.

There are worse companies in terms of the use of stock-based comp and in terms of operating expense trends. At some level, this company is not even a huge outlier. But again, valuation that is based on a mythical level of earnings in the context of some issues with regards to growth does not present a pleasing pattern for investors.

Valuation

It is, I believe, difficult to make the case that Palo Alto shares are cheap on any basis. Brokerage buy recommendations are based on non-GAAP earnings, and those are significant. But the question of growth is for the most part never addressed seriously.

The company’s forecast for outstanding shares, 97 million at the midpoint, reflects year-on-year dilution of about 4 million shares, a product of stock-based comp. At the current share price, Palo Alto has a market cap of $14 billion. Net cash on the balance sheet, which in my calculation includes $790 million of long-term investments, is about $1.5 billion, leaving an enterprise value of $12.5 billion. The company is forecasting $2.14 billion of revenue for the next 12 months at the midpoint and thus EV/S calculates to be about 5.8X.

While 5.8X is certainly not an outlier, neither is it a total bargain - the question will be the ability of growth to maintain 20%. I think based on the case I have tried to make in this article that growth will continue to compress over the next year and more. As it does, it becomes increasingly more difficult to suggest that 5.8X or higher EV/S is reasonable.

The company has forecast that non-GAAP EPS in the coming year of about $3.30 which would be up from the $2.71 of EPS non-GAAP that it reported for fiscal 2017. The forward P/E on that estimate is 47.5X. Again, that is not an outlier in terms of P/Es for many other tech vendors. But not all of those companies use so much stock-based comp and many of them have faster top-line growth baked into their valuations. The issue is that the “e” reflects a real cost that is not being recognized. The company’s path to GAAP profitability is painfully slow, if it even exists. The business model surely has some risks that gross margin attainment, particularly in the product area, might see competitive pressures.

The company is one of the few that forecasts cash flow and free cash flow, part of the legacy of the retiring CFO, one of the better managers in that role in this space. The company is forecasting that its free cash flow margin will be about 38% - again at the midpoint - which computes to $815 million. This would be up from free cash flow of $705 million in the just completed fiscal year. Last year, stock-based comp constituted 61.5% of reported CFFO from operations and 67% of free cash flow. At the forecast level, the free cash flow yield would reach 6.5%. That is indeed an outlier of the positive kind. It is one of the bulwarks of the share valuation, although one of the key constituents of the metric, the increase in deferred revenue, is slowing noticeably.

Overall, PANW’s valuation is not terrible - it is probably not out of line given its growth rate. But it is no bargain certainly. And the issue of growth rate contraction is one that is not really considered by most positive analysts. In the wake of the earnings release, four brokerages raised their rating on PANW from the equivalent of hold to buy. At this point, ratings are divided with 17 holds and sells and 24 buys. I just think there are more attractive vehicles in the space, and I find myself wondering about how this company will fare absent the impact of a strong and well-received product cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.