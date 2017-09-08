Ascendas REIT: An Excellent Singapore-Based REIT For Income Investors

One of the best asset classes for an income-focused investor to invest in is real estate. This is due to the generally stable value of real estate and the relatively stable income from such assets, especially commercial real estate. Tenants in commercial properties are normally locked into long-term leases, often greater than five years. While this is also true of retail properties, the much more cyclical nature of the retail industry makes that a less desirable holding for long-term income-focused investors. Unfortunately, the extremely low interest rate environment that has prevailed in the United States over nearly all of the past decade has resulted in many American REITs being bid up to levels that give them much lower yields than what this asset class has boasted in the past. Fortunately, the United States is not the only country that has REITs, an acronym for real estate investment trust, as an asset class. One other such country is the Asian city-state of Singapore. One of the finest diversified commercial and industrial REITs in Singapore is Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF).

Ascendas REIT defines itself as a business space and industrial REIT. It is the largest such REIT listed on the Singapore stock exchange, boasting total assets valued at approximately S$10.3 billion ($7.46 billion). This portfolio includes 103 properties in Singapore and 29 properties in Australia, divided up into the following categories:

Source: Ascendas REIT

Here is a much more precise breakdown:

As many experienced real estate investors know, in most cases, location is everything. This is why one frequently finds McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants off of major interstate exists or along highways in population centers. Ascendas REIT is well aware of this fact too and thus all of its properties in Singapore are located near major transportation hubs or population centers:

Business Park, Science Park, and some of the High-Specification Industrial properties are in close proximity to a metro-rail station

Light Industrial and the remaining High-Specification Industrial properties are centrally located near major housing centers

Logistics and Distribution Centers are located near the airport and seaport

Source: Ascendas REIT

As this clearly illustrates, Ascendas REIT has made some intelligent decisions with the position of its properties. By placing so many of its business and industrial properties either near the metro-rail or major housing centers, the REIT has made it relatively convenient for its tenants' employees to get to work. Likewise, placing the logistics and distribution centers near the city's airport and seaport facilitates easy shipping of goods both in and out of the city. These traits will certainly make these properties desirable for tenants.

Another factor that is quite desirable for income investors, especially long-term ones, is growth of both the company itself and of the dividend. There are two reasons for this. The first is that the larger a company is, then the more secure the dividend is likely to be. This is true with most companies, including REITs. For example, a REIT with only one property will be much more adversely affected by the loss of a tenant than a REIT that has one hundred properties. A long-term income-focused investor is also interested in dividend growth as this is needed to maintain the purchasing power of the stream of income that the investor receives from the company or REIT in the face of inflation. Fortunately, this is an area in which Ascendas REIT excels. As this chart shows, the REIT has steadily grown both its portfolio and its distribution per trust unit since its inception, although there was a decline in its per unit distribution during the Great Recession, which the trust has since corrected.

Source: Ascendas REIT

Ascendas REIT has further potential for growth year over year due to the recent acquisition of two properties. In September of 2016, the trust completed the purchase of 197-201 Coward Street, Mascot, in Sydney, Australia, for $153.4 million ($113.514 million). In addition, in February 2017, the trust acquired 12, 14, and 16 Science Park Drive in Singapore for S$437.5 million ($323.745 million). Here are the details on these two properties:

Source: Ascendas REIT

The trust began to earn rental revenue from these two properties immediately following their respective closing dates. This should allow the trust to earn higher rental revenue in 2017 compared to 2016 and, as the value of these two properties exceeds that of the total S$441.6 million worth of property that the trust sold in 2016, also increase the total value of its property portfolio.

Ascendas REIT also stands to increase both its rental revenue and portfolio value through its asset improvement program. This is where a real estate investment trust renovates its properties to improve them and thus increase their value. If done correctly, these renovations also increase the desirability of the property to current and potential tenants and thus increase the amount of rent that the trust can charge to its tenants (although, depending on the lease, any significant increase may have to wait until the lease term expires). Ascendas REIT completed work on S$35.8 million ($25.92 million) worth of such projects in 2016. Here is a list of them:

Source: Ascendas REIT

One important measure of a REIT's health is the occupancy rate. This is essentially the amount of its total aggregate floor space that a REIT has leased out to tenants compared to the total that it owns across all of its properties. Ideally, a REIT should aim to be as close to 100% as possible as this indicates that it is deriving the maximum possible revenue from its assets. Historically, Ascendas REIT has performed quite well here although admittedly not as well as I would like. This graph shows how the trust's occupancy rate in the most recent quarter compares to that of the previous quarter as well as that of the year ago quarter:

Source: Ascendas REIT

First, do not be alarmed that the trust's occupancy rate in China declined sharply over the period. This is due to the fact that Ascendas REIT has been steadily selling off the Chinese properties that it previously owned over the course of 2016 and, as of November 2016, no longer owns any property in the nation. Instead, look at the figures for Australia and Singapore. The occupancy rate in Singapore increased over the period, climbing from 87.9% in March 2016 to 88.6% today. While this increase is certainly promising, I will admit that I would much prefer to see this figure above 90%. The Australian meanwhile is much more impressive, consistently being in the high 90s. If the trust works to increase its Singaporean numbers (as I trust it is), this will serve to maximize its cash flow and prove quite beneficial for investors.

Fortunately, there is every indication that the trust will indeed be able to increase its occupancy rate in Singapore going forward. The reason for this is that the trust is consistently approached by potential new tenants from a variety of industries, as shown here:

Source: Ascendas REIT

The fact that the trust is attracting interest from potential tenants spanning a wide variety of industries is actually quite a good thing. This is because of diversification. Consider the situation that the trust would be in if some economic event resulted in numerous companies in a single industry being pushed into financial distress or even forced to declare bankruptcy. In that case, the REIT could stand to lose a significant portion of its own revenue as its tenants would likely be forced to cancel or renegotiate their respective leases. Ascendas REIT enjoys significant protection against this by virtue of its widely diversified tenant base. In fact, no single tenant amounts to more than 5% of the trust's total rental revenue.

Source: Ascendas REIT

Ascendas REIT also enjoys significant diversification across its properties, with no single property amounting for more than 5.4% of the trust's monthly gross revenue.

Source: Ascendas REIT

This is also important for the trust's protection in the event of a disaster. For example, if a fire were to gut or destroy one of the trust's properties, then it could stand to lose some or all of the revenue from said property until it is rebuilt or repaired, depending on the insurance policy that is covering the property. By ensuring that no single property amounts for an outsized amount of its revenue, the trust ensures that it will not be significantly impacted by such an event.

In the introduction to this article, I stated that real estate is an excellent play for those seeking income. Ascendas REIT is no exception to this. The trust currently pays an impressive distribution of S$0.15743 ($0.11634) per trust unit annually. Considering that units of Ascendas REIT currently sell for S$2.670 on the Singapore stock exchange, the trust has a current distribution yield of 5.90%. Here is how that compares to some American trusts in the same category:

It is certainly worth noting that not one of these American REITs is perfectly comparable to Ascendas REIT; however, they are some of the closest trusts operating in the same general market. As the chart above clearly shows, Ascendas REIT generally boasts a significantly higher distribution yield than its American peers, a fact which should certainly appeal to income-focused investors.

In conclusion, Ascendas REIT offers a very tempting investment for someone that is seeking income. Its combination of a strong, well-diversified portfolio, growth potential, and high distribution yield makes for a very attractive investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.