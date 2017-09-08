VeriFone Systems' (PAY) CEO Paul Galant on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Christopher Mammone

Thank you, Karen. And welcome everyone to VeriFone's third quarter fiscal 2017 conference call. With me today is our CEO, Paul Galant; our CFO, Marc Rothman; and our Chief Strategy Officer, Vin D’Agostino. After our prepared remarks there will be a question and answer period and which we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. An audio recording of this call will be available on our Investor Relations website for the next 30 days.

Certain information you will hear on this conference call consists of forward-looking statements, including management's view of future events and financial performance. These statements are subject to various factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our outlook. For more information, I refer you to our SEC filings, including today's earnings release and our most recent 10-K and 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and VeriFone is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Please note that on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and other information regarding the non-GAAP measures are presented in our earnings release, which is also available at ir.verifone.com. Please always refer to this information for a comprehensive review of our financial results.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Paul Galant, CEO of VeriFone.

Paul Galant

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. Today I'm going to focus my remarks on three main areas. First, our financial results for Q3; second, our divestiture activities of our non-core businesses; and third, our progress in launching our next generation devices and services.

Starting with the financials, the VeriFone team delivered third quarter results above our projected revenue range and at the high end of our non-GAAP earnings per share guidance. Revenue momentum was driven by high single-digit sequential growth in our services business offset by an anticipated slowdown in demand for devices in India following a historic first half surge.

In North America further evidence of recovery within our SMB vertical was offset by forecasted decline in Petro due to the three year EMV delay for that vertical. As we approach our fiscal year-end we remain confident that our next generation products will meet our fiscal 2017 stated volume objectives and our product and client roadmap sets us up for growth in fiscal 2018.

Turning now to divestiture activity of our non-core businesses, in June we successfully completed the restructuring of our China operations into a minority holding. This divestiture has eliminated operating run rate losses and is also expected to improve the competitive position of the newly created local Chinese company in which we now hold a minority stake.

With the successful spin of our Petro Media into a 50-50 joint venture with Gas Station TV in fiscal Q2, and the recent complication of our China divestiture, we have now auctioned two of the three non-core businesses identified earlier in the year.

As it relates to our Taxi business an active sales process is underway and we expect to complete this divestiture in the coming quarters. With these actions, we are improving the overall margin of our services business and focusing our resources and our capital on accelerating its growth.

An important drive of growth for our core payments and commerce business is the successful launch and the scaling of our engage, our carbon and our services platform. VeriFone’s 30 plus million devises in over 150 countries, at the last pinch of consumer payments is a truly unique asset and we are aggressively working to connect our growing device footprint to our payments and commerce services platform to better serve our clients, to capture market share and generate high margin annuity services revenue from each device we deploy.

Our top strategic goal is to scale this annuity based services business globally and we are making real progress in many markets including the United States, Israel, New Zealand and the entire Nordic region to name just a few.

To this end, I am really encouraged by the growth in our Engage and Carbon sales pipeline. These next generation devices are more powerful network endpoints and really enhance our ability to drive growth in our services business.

Engage and Carbon also benefit from an overhaul of our hardware and software architecture that significantly improves the speed and the efficiency of PCI and client certifications. As of today, our Engage lineup has already achieved an industry leading number of PCI 5 certifications. We expect to achieve a critical mass of client certifications globally for both the Engage and Carbon platforms throughout 2018.

Let me share with you some early rollout data. 2017 is the launch year for Engage, we have certified and are now generating revenue in production with our Engage devices in seven countries. Looking at our pipeline into Q4, we will generate Engage revenue in 15 countries including North America before the end of our fiscal year.

Our Carbon pilots in North America and in EMEA are on track for full production rollout in fiscal year ‘18. In North America, we see growing interest in Carbon from the merchant acquiring community, from our top tier retailers, as well as our larger ISOs.

But even more encouraging is the fact that Carbon client engagements are now underway in all of our regions and we are even seeing healthy pipelines forming in markets that have traditionally focused only on basic payment devices. Additionally, VeriFone’s mobile mPOS devices are increasingly in demand by clients who are supplementing their existing VeriFone terminals to enhance the consumer checkout experience in store.

In North America our large market share and installed base with multi-lane retailers’ positions us well to capture a significant share of mPOS demand and as such we are now on track to deliver more than 20% organic growth across our mobile product portfolio in fiscal year 2017.

Our overall services capabilities continue to expand and now incorporate advanced functionality including point of sales software, far more robust the state management, alternative payment solutions and a rich tool set aimed at software companies, developers, acquires and merchants. We are making excellent progress growing services and can point to several tangible examples where VeriFone has already pivoted our business for mostly episodic hardware sales to annuity services.

Our EMEA region is the furthest along in pursuing this services strategy. Several EMEA countries now generate as much as 90% of their total revenue from services and are growing that annuity based revenue stream by double-digits. In these countries our merchants sign multi year subscription agreements with us that cover their devices, payments, commerce and Omni channel services that enhance the consumer experience across all sales channels.

Scaling this highly predictable annuity business in as many places as possible across the rest of EMEA and the globe is a very important element to VeriFone achieving our growth objectives in the coming years.

In North America, our payment services platform is really instrumental in securing enterprise level QSR business, and is now being extended by our team into other greenfield verticals within the broader hospitality sector. By the end of 2017, our goal is to have approximately 400,000 point of sale devices connected to our North America services platform.

Just as a reference point, three years ago we had none. We expect total services revenue just from this portfolio of connected devices to generate more than $30 million annually, growing organically at double-digit for the foreseeable future.

Our services platform extends to several Asia-Pacific markets as well. Highlighting New Zealand our payment gateway strategy there has led to a tripling of our addressable market opportunity just within the past year. Today, approximately 80,000 devices are connected to VeriFone services platform with clients that are paying us a per device monthly subscription fee in return for bundled device and services package. Over the coming year, we expect to grow our revenues by adding commerce services delivered through our app marketplace to further enhance the value proposition to merchants and their consumers.

In Latin America, we have a thriving physical devices services business today and are expanding it to include payment and commerce services in several important markets. This will help capture attractive growth opportunities tied to the vast numbers of merchants that have yet to be able to accept consumer electronic payments. So as you can see, we have multiple tangible examples showing that we are leveraging our global device footprint to grow our annuity services business. We're committed to this transformation and will continue to report our progress to you regularly.

So in closing, we delivered on our Q3 financial commitments, we’ve made meaningful progress in divesting non-core and earnings diluted businesses and we are launching and driving revenue growth from our next generation devices and services globally.

So with that, let me now hand the call over to my partner Marc for his comments. Marc?

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Paul and good afternoon, everyone. For the third quarter, non-GAAP net revenues of $467 million exceeded our guidance and declined 1% sequentially. Top-line results in Q3 benefited from significant strength in both Latin America and EMEA, offset by anticipated declines in Asia-Pacific specifically India.

Our consolidated non-GAAP gross margins in Q3 were 40.7%, a 120 basis points improvement above Q2. With respect to our operating costs, we continue to invest in our next-generation platform. Having said that, our continued restructuring efforts including actions taken early in Q3 are driving lower run rate expenses. In all, we delivered $0.36 of earnings per share for the quarter at the high end of our non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Let me now discuss non-GAAP results by business. Q3 revenues for our systems business was $266 million, down approximately 9% year-on-year in line with our expectations. The decline reflects the prior year surge in U.S. EMV demand, which also generated higher sales within our petroleum vertical, last year's gas station operators upgraded their in store technology to EMV.

Systems margins of 37.9% in Q3 were slightly lower sequentially by 80 basis points due to product line mix shifts. We are forecasting an improvement in product margins in Q4 driven primarily by new product introductions. Our service business delivered revenue of $201 million in Q3 comparable with the prior year and up 7% sequentially. Also excluding the results of Petro Media and our taxi business in both periods, adjusted service growth was 7% year-on-year.

Service gross margins were 44%, up significantly from the prior year. Year-over-year results were also favorable benefitting from a divestiture of our Petro Media business. Our Q3 consolidated non-GAAP operating expenses were $132 million, down sequentially and also reflect an $11 million or 8% reduction compared with the prior year, driven by our focus on restructuring and efficiency initiatives including operating system consolidations. In addition, during the quarter we incurred operating expenses charges of approximately $66 million primarily attributable to our announced divestitures of non-core businesses.

Let me now discuss performance by geography. In North America, we delivered revenue of $153 million, down 3% sequentially. The decline was in our Petro vertical and related to both forecasted reductions due to the EMV liability shift delay and a reduction in sales due to the Petro Media divestiture. All was planned.

Overall, our performance in North America during Q3 was encouraging. Our retail vertical benefited from several large QSR deployments, robust demand for E series mPOS devices as well as refresh business with the earliest Tier-1 retailer adopters of EMV. And our small and medium business vertical grew year-on-year for the first time in five quarters, demonstrating more normalized conditions in this channel.

In Latin America, revenues for Q3 was $71 million a two year high for the region and up 29% year-over-year. We benefited from strong year-on-year growth in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Macro conditions across the region have remained relatively stable. Key recent highlights for Brazil include growth with Tier-2 acquirers and an uptrend in margins due to improved mix from new service leads. Of note is that service revenue now accounts for close to 50% of Brazil’s results.

Strength in Argentina and Chile are attributable to recent market wide initiatives for faster greater e-payment adoption in those countries. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, revenues of a $194 million were up 2% from the prior year and up 9% sequentially. We are seeing very good momentum from our first out Engage markets including France and Germany. And additionally, we saw sequential strength in several markets including France, Italy, Russia and also within the Middle East.

Our service business which reflects approximately 46% of revenues in that region continues to remain solid, and our InterCard business in Germany is outperforming our acquisition expectations, including our ability to leverage its technology platform further across the EMEA region.

And finally in Asia, Q3 revenue of $49 million were down 35% sequentially and 4% year-over-year. As we have previously stated, our second half results are expected to be more normalized after a first half demand surge in India created from the start of demonetization. And despite the slowdown versus the first half pace, our business in India was up year-over-year in Q3. And also in Thailand we delivered record sales this quarter as e-Payment initiatives in this country gain traction.

Let’s now turn to the balance sheet and then to cash flow. We delivered solid performance again in Q3. We ended the quarter with total cash of $159 million, gross debt of $878 million and net debt of $719 million. Our net debt levels are down approximately $100 million over the past year, driven by our improved free cash flow generation.

Turning to slide 14, within our working capital metrics, our cash conversion cycle also improved to 56 days in Q3 versus 62 days in Q2, this metric reflects a two day improvement in days of accounts payable due to better terms driven by supplier consolidations. And we also reduced inventory levels by $15 million sequentially.

For the quarter, we delivered $60 million of cash flow from operations and we generated free cash flow of $44 million. We managed our capital expenditures to multi year lows, with total outlays of $60 million during Q3 as compared to $24 million in Q3 of 2016. We continue to drive a run rate reduction in capital expenditures and now expect total CapEx for FY17 to be approximately $75 million, representing a $30 million reduction from recent and prior year levels. This reduction is driven substantially by continued focus on operational discipline and furthermore by our divestiture of capital intensive non-core businesses.

And now let’s turn to our financial outlook. First in Q4, for Q4 we expect both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue of $470 million to $473 million and expect GAAP EPS of $0.22 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 per share. This now reflects a reduction from prior guidance entirely attributable to our taxi business, which we are in the process of divesting. I'm pleased to note that our non-GAAP revenue guidance reflects year-over-year growth for the first time in six quarters. While our non-GAAP EPS expectations reflected greater than 40% year-over-year increase.

And for the full year 2017, we expect GAAP revenue of $1.864 billion or $1.867 billion and non-GAAP revenue of $1.867 billion to $1.870 billion comparable to prior guidance range. Additionally we expect the GAAP loss per share of $1.36 and for non-GAAP EPS for the full year we expect earnings of $1.30. For free cash flow from operations for the full year we expect to be greater than $100 million now and are including approximately $20 million restructuring related activities. Additionally, please refer to slide 16 of our earnings presentation for other supplemental forward-looking financial information.

Thank you. And with that we'll now open up the call to your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of James Schneider with Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is actually [indiscernible] for Jim Schneider. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the $66 million of restructuring charges. I think you had a similar number last quarter how we should think as that will trend over the rest of the year into next year as you work on divesting the taxi business?

Marc Rothman

Certainly this is Marc, let me take that question. The $66 million were charges that hit operating expenses. There is about $50 million as well that's in cost-to-good sold. Both of those charges relate to our taxi business write down of the fair market value of those assets based upon what we believe we'll be able to transact that sale for. And there were additional charges related to the divestiture of China.

I do believe for the most part, we've gotten those significant charges behind us in 2017 particularly related to the three assets that we've either divest or in the process of divesting. I would expect those numbers to come down dramatically in Q4 and into 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then just to follow-up on the LATAM strength the 25% organic growth. Is that something that you expect to continue over the next year or where they’re just one-time sales happening?

Marc Rothman

Thanks again for the question this is on Latin America. Latin America really across the region we've seen a balanced more stabilized region relative to what we've experienced in the last couple of years. We're more diversified today both on the geographic side as well as on the business side. I commented it in prepared remarks on our excellent progress in Brazil around our services offering that's more of a physical service offering.

And we're also looking to expand our digital services in countries like Mexico where we have a gateway network in there as well so you'll see more business in Mexico around payment-as-a-service. But to long and short-term of it is the business has been -- the region has been more stabilized. We're winning our fair share of that business it's broad across all countries Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. And we see positive momentum going forward.

When I look into Q4 for Latin America, I'm basically assuming it's relatively flat to Q3 levels based upon the guidance we've provided.

Paul Galant

And I would just say we have a very talented and strong Latin America team. They have superb relationships, they have a very good understanding of the trends of that market. And most importantly they're real leaders. And because they're leaders they get the first call from their clients, and they're able to solve their client's issues through today both hardware and services. Couple of years ago it was just hardware. So we think that it's a trend that will continue.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Marc Rothman

Thank you.

Paul Galant

Thanks.

Darrin Peller

Hey, thanks guys. Let me just start off, North America, just a lot of moving parts and I appreciate all the color you guys gave, but it would be great if maybe just a little bit more granularity, in other words maybe what were the growth have been or how could it look if taxi was not in the business at this point. I don't know if you can disclose that in North America at least maybe even take it a step further and what would it look like without Petro, just we're trying to figure out what the core SMB and multi-lane businesses are doing?

Marc Rothman

Let me -- I can do that taxi business was down several million dollars year-on-year and it continues to be challenged in fact although we're relatively keeping our Q4 revenue guidance where we had suggested the guidance last quarter we definitely are taking the taxi number down there. The taxi is down on a relative basis year-on-year and Petro Media isn't in the numbers of course because we divested that in Q2. And in Petro Media last year in Q3, and in Q4 Darrin it in the aggregate was approximately $15 million. So it's not insignificant and it's a bit of a pressure point clearly on the North America trend.

So, having said that when we look at the other three verticals, retail, SMB and petroleum, retail there is momentum across many of our segments within Paul and I mentioned the progress that we’re continuing to make on the services side adding more connected devices and clients to our North America gateway starting to see refresh again on the earliest of EMV cycles and we're excited about the segments of pay at the table.

So, we see momentum across both product and clients within that segment going into Q4 and into next year. SMB was the first time we've seen a full quarter of normalized revenue. We'll have to see what happens in early calendar 2018 with the liability shift, see what happens when that charge back reverse back to the retailer, that's a potential catalyst we're not calling that yet I think that's a wait and see, but that would be a positive.

Petro we're unfortunately having to deal with the fact that the liability shift moved out three years so it's much more tamper as we had planned in Petro and we expect to see that going into next year as well. I don’t know if Paul do you want to add any more color?

Paul Galant

No, I think the big news in North America is that we now have a completely new line of our next generation devices. They’re particularly excellent at running attached services, the market in North America is demanding those services, they want to be able to accept alternative payments, they want to be able to do more commerce related things. And we now have a product line that is purposely built for that and they’re very powerful network endpoints and they connect to a services platform, which again organically we grew from 0 to 400,000 connected devices that's now generating $30 million annually, a very good margin and that's growing at double-digit.

So, we think that the wind is at our back across those segments. Nothing we can do about EMV delay in Petro, and taxi we are as we said we're divesting that asset and it was the reason why we went from the $1.32 to $1.34 for the year to $1.30. It was 100% the taxi business.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Marc Rothman

Hey Darrin I just wanted to add one sentence, you asked about the revenues on taxi and I want to be explicit and we’ll file 8-K once we do the transaction. So last year second half it was approximately $60 million of revenue, that's what we thought it would be by the way for the second half of this year it will be more like $52 million.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. When you guys say that you are going return to growth for 2018, I mean, I guess that assumes SMB and multi-lane or the retail side and those businesses keep doing well based on what you are seeing. Petro, does that assume still headwinds remain in there just given the timing around EMV and does that assume I guess the taxi is out of the numbers at that point more or less, right?

Marc Rothman

I think the verticals of retail and SMB will have growth traction next year. We're dealing with a more difficult comp in the first half with Petro as we are still upgrading in store, but the net of it is we see modest growth in North America going into 2018.

Paul Galant

But I would say, I would say petroleum year-on-year is going to be down.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And throughout ‘18 Paul or just in the beginning you are trying to say?

Paul Galant

Probably more so in the beginning.

Marc Rothman

Yes.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Just one follow up and I’ll turn it back to the queue. Paul, when thinking about what’s happening in the industry whether it’s M&A around a lot of the different pieces of the industry converging or just partnerships, I mean, give us an update if you don’t mind on some of the strategic discussions you are having with others in the industry in terms of working with others that are either on the merchant acquiring side or the issuer processing side or the networks or I mean anything changing in your mind in terms of who is who and whose position is where in the industry and any partnerships that we can talk about?

Paul Galant

Well I think changes accelerating at a break neck speed, this is an industry that is undergoing incredible change and it’s very important to have a strategy that allows you to grow amongst all this change, right. So, for us our strategy has been consistent, we are not a merchant acquirer, we are a services company, we are a technology company and we provide that capability to acquirers, we provide it to banks, we provide it to merchants and that is what we will continue to do.

Other people have different strategies, they are trying to become sort of an all-in-one type of institution that does everything from devices all the way through to the acquiring and everything in between. We think that that’s not going to scale as well as what we are doing. And so we continue to work with all of the acquirers around the globe and we are their strategic partner, we are getting their first call and we will continue to do that.

The recent M&A activity that you have seen, I think supports that strategy quite well in the case of event of world pay, we have excellent relationships with both as those two terrific companies come together they have a very significant agenda on what they want to do for their merchants as they should. And they need a strong partner, a partner that is really steeped in technology that does everything with security, that does everything with ubiquity, so we feel good about that.

The Amazon Whole Foods merger that you saw is also quite interesting, VeriFone is a long-term partner with Whole Foods and we do expect that we will work closely with them and with Amazon going forward, as Amazon thinks about what they want to do in the brick and motor space.

And we continue to leverage partnerships because in our services platform, which is really important, we are moving to an open marketplace where applications for merchant systems whether it’s a point of sale register, whether it’s managing your employees, as well as the payment front end. If you want to accept Apple pay, if you want to be able to do installment payments, all of those things are software and it’s software that’s developed by third parties using our tools, which then reside on our marketplace which then can be downloaded to Carbon and Engage devices. And that’s the power of the strategy.

Darrin Peller

Got it, all right guys. Thanks very much.

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Daren.

Brad Berning

Good afternoon guys. I was wondering if you could spend a little bit more time on the pipeline and the strength of the pipeline. You are talking about returning to growth in 2018 and the new products are obviously such an important part of that. Can you help us think about on a year-over-year basis, how you feel about the strength of your pipeline from an overall organization now that you have the new products rolling into orders?

Paul Galant

Let’s start with Engage, which is really there to supplement what is already very successful VX and MX line which as you know we are going to continue to sell for a long time still. In the first half of 2017 we were able to transact or sell Engage in four countries. In the third quarter of 2017 where we just ended, we are able to transact in seven countries. In the fourth quarter we will be selling in 15 countries, and then moving out to first quarter of 2018, we're going to add another 10 countries on top of that.

So we are methodically moving Engage not just one device, but the entire family of devices into each of the countries where we are leveraging these as network endpoints for our services platform, right. And so when we sell this device, when we show this device it is never off, it's never a box. It is a live device, it's running applications and it's really quite powerful. The second device strategy that we have is around mobile. And as I mentioned we have been slow to the mPOS world we are catching up pretty rapidly.

And so we will see a continuation of that 20% growth that I talked about in mobile device sales from 2016 to 2017, you can expect us to continue that trend. That's also going to help us a great deal. Incidentally all the new mPOS devices that we're bringing to market are Engage driven. So if you create a payment application and you certify it for a countertop that happens to be Engage. That payment application will work on all Engage devices with very minimum changes and that allows us to move from certifying one device the entire family in a matter of weeks not years. And that's a massive architectural benefit that we get.

Lastly, of course is Carbon. And Carbon is a completely new segment for our company. We're very passionate about it, it's melds the best of what we've ever done in payments as well as all the great work we're doing with Android. And so Carbon is a fully integrated device instead of a merchant having a cash register and a terminal they now have a single device that's sleek, that's beautiful very powerful connected to a marketplace and that merchant can decide I would like to have the following point of sale register because I'm a beauty salon or I'm a Peter shop. I would like to be able to accept Apple Pay, Android Pay I'd like to also be able to offer my consumers direct currency conversion.

I mean all of that rich functionality as well as the functionality to help you run your business whether it's Quick Books or it's the cash register or it's employee management software all of that now resides in our marketplace and our services platform and it connected to Engage. So that's why we feel like we really are starting to pivot to growth again, and we will continue to drive that throughout next year.

Brad Berning

Go ahead sir.

Marc Rothman

It’s Marc let me just add a little bit more color, it's normal for us to put out the full year FY18 guidance in our -- in the fourth quarter. So December we'll do that, now we see what's out there in terms of consensus numbers at this point on the top-line. And we think it's certainly in the fair way at this point otherwise we probably make some arbiters [ph]. We're in the planning processes Paul remarked new products continue to launch both on the device and on the services side.

And we see a lot of interesting trends that we continue to talk about around e-payment initiatives I mentioned in Argentina and Chile, Thailand as well. And there is PSD2 which is I guess equivalent to the 1.3 initiative. We see trends favorable in that direct too. So we see a path we're in the process of building up our 2018 numbers by country and by region and by client. But we believe there is a good basis for growth and we think what's out there right now at least is within the fair way.

Brad Berning

Appreciate it. And then one follow-up on the divestures for taxi. Can you give some thoughts on to whether the JV type structures you've had further divestitures is the right way to think about that business. Or is there capital to potentially redeploy for the lost bottom-line that is contributes even if it’s small margins still contribute something. How should we think about that?

Marc Rothman

I would first of all and you could see based upon the write downs that we have taken I don’t expect a material amount of cash to comeback to VeriFone further taxi business it certainly it’s got its challenges, we need to find the right partner to create some value, that money will be used primarily to deleverage at this point. Having said that, we will continue to look at our pipeline at acquisitions whether it’s on the services side or the distribution side to supplement the portfolio, but nothing to specifically highlight today.

Paul Galant

And I would just say that the taxi business is a very niche specific business, it actually has I think some good runway ahead of it, it needs the proper investment, it needs the proper focus and I think that there are a number of companies out there that would make a very good home for that business. We are conservative as it relates to that business in terms of value and everything else, simply because it has not climbed very much, it’s been a challenged business for us.

But again, our desire is to get that business into the hands of someone that will really continue to grow it.

Brad Berning

Excellent, I will get back in the queue.

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Brad.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi, guys. I wanted to ask you about the next generation devices Carbon and Engage and whether the value preposition that you have described, just seem like quite compelling. Is it in your future kind of thinking about ‘18 and beyond that this drives uptake that is really additive to the natural terminal upgrade cycle, or is there any risk that these new products now that they fit the sort of demand environment better than your past products simply get soaked up by the natural kind of cycle as it progresses?

Paul Galant

That’s a great question. Something that we talk about are we creating revenue lift or is it just replacing the revenue of legacy. The fact that the matter is, we started early in this process and we said we cannot live with 13 operating platforms, it’s virtually impossible for us to do what we want to do. And so when we think about Carbon, when we think about Engage, it’s really with the mind that we are finally getting to a global operating system that is able to provide us with the kind of platform that we need to build the services business. Really that’s how we think about it.

Selling -- just Carbon, Engage in general, if you kind of like look at it from a technology point of view, it’s got some massive advantages, right. It’s got more processing power, it’s got more memory that memory is a lot faster, it’s got better connectivity, it’s got fever components, it’s able to leverage more powerful software, I mean, I can run some really big applications on a device that here too for was always 32 meg of ram and it ran a basic payment application, well that’s changed with this device.

And it allows us to have better margins, it allows us to speed up the development cycle and certifications by multiples, it allows us to drive faster revenue and most importantly it is a network endpoint from which we can deliver services, those services are high margin, they are annuity. And so to me when I think about how many Engage devices have we sold, or Carbon devices have we sold, I don’t really think of it as it’s better than and MX or VX sale.

I think of it as we have gotten a device into the hands of a client and look at what more they can do with it and look at how much more annuity revenue we can capture, instead of a onetime sale we create an annuity sale. That’s really the heart of the matter for us.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. On the kind of annuity services business, it seems like you guys where you certainly have penetration in key geographies like the Nordics, and this is sort of before this next generation of services offerings that you are going to bring to market with these new products.

Is there anything unique or special about the markets that you do have significant penetration in terms of annuity services today in terms of the value chain or how the market were structured or the competitive environment your go-to-market advantages, or is this just a question of devoting incremental resources to particular markets in order to push that annuity services business. It just seems like you have had quite a bit of success there in certain geographies where the geographies have lagged behind?

Paul Galant

Five years ago or three years ago even we would have said that some markets are ready and some markets are not, right. There are some markets that really all they care about is a basic payment terminal because what they are doing is replacing cash. And so it’s all about emerging markets, keep cost down, pump up the volume and put as many basic devices into the hands of as many people.

That is about as hardware centric, episodic centric as you can get. That’s not what the markets want today and the reason for that is first of all the payment instruments are vastly different. Today it’s not just cards, today it’s cards and phones and QR codes and NFC, it’s just a much more varied payment environment. And so we are seeing in the emerging markets the rise of Alipay, the rise of WeChat pay, the rise of these wallets. Basic payment terminals don’t accept that.

And you could say but the basic payment terminal accepts the cards and use your phone to accept the other stuff, but that’s not really how merchants work, merchants want a single place where they can capture consumer payments, where they can transact, where they keep data, where they have the receipts.

So because of that -- sorry for the long winded explanation, but it’s an important distinction. Because of that we really do see a pretty significant path to being able to grow our services business in more than just the Nordics and North America, we see it as really growing throughout Asia, throughout Latin America, even in small markets in the Middle East and Eastern Europe we see demand.

And if we have the right product, we have the right solution, we will meet that demand, because people trust us, they trust the security of our devices, they trust our distribution channel, they know that we are in the business of payments technology.

Ramsey El-Assal

Great, thank you very much.

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi, guys thank you for taking the questions. A couple of questions on North America and sort of the legacy business, Paul I know you mentioned the growth in mobile. I just wonder generally how you are thinking about foot traffic at large merchants I know you have touched on Amazon, Whole Foods a little bit, but just generally strategically how do you think about that Tier-1 install base in terms of its growth sustainability?

Paul Galant

Yes it’s something that we absolutely obsess over you could well imagine given our market share in North America retail. So, I think that there is a little bit of a narrative that’s likely over blown and what do I mean by that, clearly there is a lot of reporting on large Tier-1 retailers that are having a terrible time today. And there is lots of reasons and lots of theories as to why.

So I am not going to debate that, I am just going to assume that those retailers are going to close the stores that they have announced and I think there are like 21 retailers the last time I saw big ones that are closing stores and it supposed to be more than 3,000 stores and each one of those of course has many terminals that they use that is a reality.

Having said that, I believe that if you look at retail chain opening or the net amount, I believe there still positive growth in the number of retail establishments between 2016 and 2017 and you are seeing that because you are seeing it in the malls yes the large department stores going out, but in its place come like 30 or 40 smaller shops that are really focused on the consumer engagement with their brand.

So in terms of homes for technology that VeriFone produces I don’t see that we are losing all that much on a net basis. I think it will take some time to transition. But I really think the most valuable thing we get when you go from a department store to the 40 or 50 smaller guys if the 40 or 50 smaller guys are buying more than just the terminal, they're buying an end-to-end solution.

And really Omni channel is that something that they all want. Because without Omni channel they're not able to compete effectively with e-commerce players. And so between those two things, I feel very good about our go forward.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay, that's helpful color. And as a follow-up, given the dominant share in Tier-1 and sort of the changing environment that you've described, is there -- do you think VeriFone can extend the incumbency it has in Tier-1 as maybe retail fractures a little bit and you have new players. In other words if Wal-Mart for example were going to open a new store and have X numbers of lanes VeriFone would have probably those lanes. As you have more retailers and fragmentation of retail do you maintain the same share you have in those new stores?

Paul Galant

It really depends on how we look at that distribution channel. If we think of those as small and medium merchants, we get to those through our acquiring and bank partners for whom we are increasingly the strategic partner for technology. If you're thinking about Tier-1 we have such deep penetration with those folks and not just on the terminals, but we brought AJB, which is the core gateway system that they all use.

And so we think we're going to do just fine in North America. We think that our strategy, our devices. our services mean that we're not only going to sale hardware we're going to sale hardware, but that hardware is running attached services for which we get paid. So that's the -- I think that's the most important transformation that we are making.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay, thanks.

Wayne Johnson

Hi, yes. Good afternoon. Could you talk a little bit about the backlog in the device connectivity? I think you said 400,000 connected devices in North America, what's the backlog for that number and how should we think about that going forward?

Paul Galant

As of the end of Q3 our Q3, we have 301,000 devices. That grew by about 100,000 devices from Q2. So in Q2 we had about 206,000, in Q3 we had 301,000. We will hit the 400,000 devices, connected devices. And then we're going to continue to grow. Today our backlog is somewhere between 175,000 and 200,000 devices. And that backlog again I just want to remind is yes, we're excited about the hardware, I could tell you we're a lot more excited about the fact that each one of those is in attached services.

It's good margin it's annuity and it allows us to expand overtime as good as our solution is we can bring more applications into it. We might find ourselves with higher and higher ARPU on those devices.

Wayne Johnson

Alright thank you, that's directionally helpful. And then just another point of clarification regarding taxi. So going forward, it wasn't in -- it's not in the results or expectations going forward. It was included in the most quarter. So if I understand correctly at 44% gross profit margins for services, does that mean that without taxi that service gross profit margins could be 50%?

Marc Rothman

Hey Wayne Marc here. I'd like to clarify your question let me comment to it. In the guidance that we provided today it includes revenues for taxi and the operating results from that business in Q4. So the guidance does include that, we tempered the guidance because we see a takedown in its outlook for actually both Q3 and Q4. So it's in the number and it's in the number that I've provided today.

When we move forward post divestiture, that business is operating at gross margins and operating margins well below the corporate average. So when we take out what looks like close to $100 million of revenue this year, the operating margins I believe will grow by about 100 basis points.

Wayne Johnson

That's helpful. And the gross profit margins would be more than that?

Marc Rothman

They would the services margins all things being equal should grow by quite a bit more not at the 50% level, but something a 200 basis points better than we have been achieving today.

Wayne Johnson

Great, thank you.

Marc Rothman

You’re welcome. Thank you, Wayne.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Hey, thank you guys. Just on the taxi side, is the incremental revision there drive by transactions or fewer installs, just trying to understand what incrementally changed in the outlook. And also as you’re confidence in finding a partner, I guess at the right price for the taxi business has that changed less than it is?

Paul Galant

No, it is not, we have interest in the asset. What I can tell you is that both the transaction business as well as the advertising business within the taxi vertical have softened and the numbers that we had planned, which were conservative by the way. We're just not going to hit those numbers in that business. And there is a whole host to reason as to why that is write sharing, the fact that a lot of the fleet owners or clearly upside down on their leases.

There is a lot of stuff that has to get done and repositioned in that business. And right now we're unfortunately hitting the brunt of it. I do think that in the out years it's going to get back to growth as more digital capabilities are brought into taxies, but at this moment it's in a tough transaction and it's entirely the reason why we are flashing $0.43 for Q4.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Got it. And just as a follow-up a lot of this were at the MasterCard Investor Day today and Visa had a similar messages just around QR codes to help accelerate merchant acceptance. So, I'm curious sort of how does this QR code push changed your thinking around addressable market or sales cycles I heard your prior answers around ecommerce and total solution, which I agree with but I'm just curious if this QR code piece changes your thinking around addressable market?

Paul Galant

No, it doesn't. I think that this has been as I said the rate of change is accelerating in this business. And perhaps the most startling thing has been the incredible growth and success of people like Alipay and WeChat Pay there are others of course. And what they have is a completely different architecture for accepting consumer payments, merchants accept a QR code, they don't accept payment credentials. Right, a consumer can hold the QR code that identifies them and a merchant can read that QR code and by its natural of reading it, it identifies itself. And those two are joint in the cloud run by Alipay and a transaction take place.

It is a cheaper way to accept the payment, right. So anyone with the cell phone can start to produce a QR code, it has massive limitations for sure, but it has created a major change. Now, as I said, maybe for the smallest merchant, accepting a QR code and having only QR code acceptance on a cell phone maybe realistic, but our clients, that's not the case.

They want their device, their terminal, if you will to be able to accept any payment form factor that they choose to accept, which means that our devices have to be able to both produce QR codes, which they can as well as read QR codes which increasingly they’re able to because we're adding cameras. So, in our Carbon line, it all has cameras embedded and more and more of our Engage line has it in the roadmap.

So we're going to help merchants accept any kind of payment and we're working with acquirers to make sure that they can enable payment acceptance and to be able to provide a consolidated view for the merchant of all the business they do irrespective of the particular form factor.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Got it, thank you.

Paul Galant

Thank you. And we have time for one more question, please.

Bryan Keane

Hi guys. Most of my questions have been asked and answered. Just trying to think Marc on how to think about EMEA and APAC going forward, just the puts and takes there, as we carry through to Q4 and then into '18.

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Bryan. On EMEA and I'd say let me actually do the whole quick round up so it's all inclusive when we transitioned into Q4, I see as I said earlier Latin America is fairly balanced relative to Q3 EMEA and Asia expect to be stronger after Q3 levels and North America with the taxi adjustment probably down slightly that's what's embedded in the guide.

As we move into 2018 see positive momentum off of the number of macro trends in EMEA particularly in the Nordics and perhaps Western Europe around PSD2. So we'll benefit from the some refresh there as well in a number of service pipeline opportunities that we have. So Latin America has been as I said earlier nice and stable. That does change unfortunately quickly based upon what we see today particularly around Argentina and Chile we see some modest momentum going into next year.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And then on APAC, will that be show a pickup in the next year, and then just to clarify the PSD2 initiative, does that create -- that creates I guess additional need for new terminals, just want to make sure I understand the impact there why that drives demand?

Paul Galant

You want to take Asia and then I will do PSD2 go ahead.

Marc Rothman

On Asia, Asia is a little bit trickier. There is a number of significant opportunities Thailand in particular some more momentum in Japan. We see perhaps growth again in Australia in 2018. The Tricky part of Asia is the demonetization surge in the first half of this year. So the comp will be difficult. But as I see Asia in our initial planning, we also see modest growth in that region.

Paul Galant

Yes I would say Asia is opportunity rich for us especially as we drive from terminals to services. There is a whole lot we can do that we intend to do. On PSD2 Brian it is very similar to the conversation we just had about alternative payments like Alipay and WeChat Pay and Apple Pay et cetera. It's a different way for consumer to make a payment to a merchant it has benefits to that merchant for a whole host of reasons. And so what they may choose to do is they say hey, you know what, we would like to accept a consumer PSD2 payment, we would like to incentivize that consumer to pay us through the PSD2 channel.

And if they do that they're going to do that on our payment devices. So our software and our services platform will enable that particular terminal, but also accepts Visa and MasterCard and everything else to be able to transact the PSD2 where the consumer identifies themselves on the PSD2 terminal and it is a dual factor authentication. There is a gateway key. And that gateway key in the terminal talks to our gateway and switches the transaction to a bank, because there is now open APIs. And we of course facilitate that instructions and then you've got the bank-to-bank transfer in real time.

So, it’s going to -- it’s a law that starts in January of 2018, it’s not in one country, it’s across all the European countries, the European Union and I think it’s a big opportunity for us.

Bryan Keane

Okay, helpful. Thanks guys.

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Brian.

Paul Galant

I was just going to say thank you everyone for dialing in, we appreciated and we look forward to chatting with you following this call. Operator, you can close the call.

