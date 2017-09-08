Albemarle Is The Stock To Own If One Is Betting On EVs And Electricity Storage

It is no secret that the EV trade is a very crowded one. People increasingly believe it is the "wave of the future;" therefore, they want to be a part of the trend. But being part of it is very hard. Investors can buy Tesla (TSLA), which currently trades at similar valuation levels as car makers that sell close to ten million units per year. This is based on its own sales volume in the 100,000 units per year range. A stock which has a roughly 100-fold increase in sales baked into the price is hardly the opportunity of a lifetime to participate in this trend. It may have been a few years ago and those who did get in early on did make out well. But at today's price levels, it is more of an opportunity to take profits, rather than investing currently for future profits. Aside from Tesla, there is no direct way of investing in the EV trend. Most major car makers offer EVs, but EV sales make up about 1% of total sales on average for most of the established car makers. There may be an opportunity to start differentiating between them in a few years, based on how well they can make the gradual switch to more EVs, but at this moment, there is no way of telling which established car makers are likely to become leaders, nor is it clear yet how beneficial that leadership will be to the bottom line. That is why I decided to take a position in lithium-producing Albemarle (ALB) stock, which I believe is the best indirect avenue for participating in the overall rise of EVs, as well as other changes taking place in the global energy sector.

It is not as if Albemarle is the cheapest stock to own either. There is already a significant premium attached to the stock due to expectations of robust growth. It is currently trading at a P/E ratio of almost 44. I personally tend to focus as much, if not more, on the revenue/price ratio, which in the case of Albemarle is about 4.4. By contrast, Tesla is looking at a revenue/price ratio of about 6.4, based on this year's expected revenues. This is all the more troubling if we are to also consider that Tesla currently does not turn a profit, while Albemarle announced an operating profit of $103 million, on revenue of $737 million for the second quarter of this year. The profit margin as a percentage of revenue was therefore 14%, which is a relatively comfortable situation, especially for a company that is growing. By contrast, the size of Tesla's second-quarter loss was equivalent to almost 17% of revenue, meaning there is some significant work that needs to be done before we see some actual profits.

In terms of revenue growth, Albemarle has seen an increase of 10% in the first half of the year compared with the previous year. Tesla saw revenue more than double during the corresponding period. It should be noted, however, that Tesla's revenue growth did stall out in the second quarter, compared with the first, with growth of only 3%. If one were to bet on which company is likely to grow faster in the next few years, the obvious answer may be Tesla, given that the model 3, which will be mass-produced, is likely to increase unit sales exponentially in the shorter term. For the longer term, however, Albemarle might in fact have higher prospects of revenue growth because it is to a great degree dependent on the entire global EV trend for its growth. Unlike Tesla, it cannot be out-competed by its peers in terms of quality and desirability of product. Albemarle's peers can only contribute alongside it in supplying the necessary material needed in EV batteries, while for all we know, five years from now Tesla's cars may be completely out-competed by other automakers within the EV market.

The fact that Albemarle depends to a great extent on the entire emerging EV market for its future growth prospects, rather than just one car maker, in effect makes it a more secure investment; because as long as the EV growth trend continues, it can also continue to sell, regardless of how popular or how profitable any particular EV brand may be in the future. The only way that investing in this stock would lead to substantial losses would be if for whatever reason the EV trend were to go into reverse, which I do not see happening any time soon.

EVs not a choice, but a longer-term must in order to try to secure a decent economic future for the world.

I bought some Albemarle stock because I feel that I must participate in what I believe to be the longer-term trend of switching at least a significant proportion of the global car fleet over from oil-powered to electric. I do not believe that this will happen because we are all ready now to unilaterally self-sacrifice at individual or national level in order to save the planet from climate change. I do believe that a number of national governments are increasingly looking at the very real potential prospect of there not being enough oil available to continue with the growth in personal vehicles we are seeing around the world, unless a growing proportion of those new cars coming on the world's roads will be powered by something other than oil. Even with the efficiency improvements we have seen from ICE vehicles, there is no way that we could power all of the roughly 2 billion cars that are forecast to be on the world's roads by about 2035, unless at least a few hundred million of the cars will be powered by something else. We currently have about 1.2 billion cars on the road worldwide. I know that this concept is hard to get across at a time when everyone is talking about peak oil demand and endless oil supply potential, due to the shale miracle, but I did just recently write an article explaining my contrarian view on that issue, which I believe is validated by the facts we have, as long as we take care to acknowledge those facts.

While this year we may see about one million EVs sold, I believe that for the global economy to be relatively fine one or two decades from now, we will have to see EV sales rates of tens of millions of units per year. It will not lead to peak oil demand as it is too often being suggested at the moment, but it will allow for the world's economy to continue crawling along, as it has been since the 2008 financial crisis.

Albemarle's own global lithium demand forecasts suggest that EVs are by far the greatest source of increasing lithium demand.

Source: Albemarle.

As we can see, there are a number of other industrial applications where lithium demand is going up. But the automotive sector is by far the most important driver of growth. I personally think that grid storage might have more potential than currently being projected, given the drive to increase the world's reliance on electricity sources that are dependent on weather patterns such as wind and solar. I don't know whether it will start taking off after 2021 as the chart suggests or perhaps earlier, but I do believe it is going to be a major industry going forward.

Albemarle well-positioned to play major role in future global energy mix.

Lithium currently makes up about 36% of its total sales by revenue, and it is the world's number one global producer of lithium, as of 2016.

Source: Albemarle.

I believe that gradually lithium will become the source of the majority of Albemarle's revenue source, which is not to say that its other sectors are not also growing and providing increased revenues and profits. It is just that lithium is growing at a much faster rate than the company's other business sectors.

Within the context of EVs - electricity storage and other industrial developments increasingly playing the role of transforming the world's energy and transport sectors - moving it away to some extent from the mainly fossil fuel-based economy and towards a more diverse and cleaner future, Albemarle is the must-have, long-term, buy and hold stock in my view, which is why I started building a position in it in the past few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.