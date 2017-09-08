Mondelez: Operating In The Neutral/Caution Zone

While I see long-term challenges, the brands are very strong, and I would not dare to short at these levels but find it too early to step in yet.

The company owns world-class brands, but it is not really well positioned to ride the health trends.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been regarded as an attractive food company thanks to its strong brands and geographic coverage. The company is comprised out of the former snack & food brands business of Kraft, following the split-up of that business back in 2012.

Sales developments have been disappointing ever since amidst a period of dollar strength as well as a focus on margin gains instead of sales growth. The good news is that the dollar has recently lost some strength. On the other hand, the long-term outlook for the business is challenged due to competition within the retail landscape and increased health consciousness.

Shares have recently come down a bit, which makes it perhaps risky to short based on the arguments above, given the strong brands and continued M&A interest in the sector. On the other hand, it is too early for me to step in at these levels as well, although I would use any retreat to the mid-$30s to start initiating a position.

The Company

Mondelez has been regarded as a very well-positioned company, as it is the owner of some very strong brands, including Nabisco, Oreo, Ritz, Tuc and Lu. Besides these cookies and crackers brands, the company is very strong in chocolate, gum, cough drops and powdered beverages. Some of these powerful brands include Toblerone, Cadbury, Cote d'Or, Trident and Stride, among others. The company and its predecessor have often made acquisitions and divestitures over a near 100-year history.

Predecessor Kraft announced the split-up of its business in 2011. The food group famously combined forces with Heinz as Mondelez remained independent. Many believed that Mondelez itself could become an acquisition target, ironically enough for Kraft Heinz. Mondelez aimed to make a move forward, as it made a $23 billion offer to acquire Hershey last year. This effort to gain more scale and create an undisputed leader in chocolate failed, however.

The company posted sales of $26 billion last year and is well diversified across the globe. Sales were down 12.5% last year, but that was mostly the result of a strong dollar at the time, offset in part by 1.3% organic growth which was entirely driven by pricing. Nearly 40% of the business is based in Europe, a quarter of sales are derived from North America, a fifth from the wider Asia region and the remainder from Latin America. That makes it 40% of sales being derived from emerging markets.

The company has been able to boost margins, since it was a standalone business. Adjusted operation margins were up 230 basis points in 2016 alone, coming in at 15.3% of sales. With operating earnings approaching $4 billion, the company posted earnings of $1.94 per share, i.e., on an adjusted basis. GAAP earnings came in at just $1.05 per share. The majority of this discrepancy relates to costs incurred to restructure the business, but furthermore includes amortization charges, costs related to swaps, debt extinguishment costs and adverse currency moves.

The Current Performance

The good news is that dollar strength has turned the other way in 2017, especially in recent weeks. This is offset by a weaker operational performance. Volumes and mix effects were down 3.8% in Q2 2017, marking a deceleration from the Q1 trends which were already down. While the company blames part of this poor performance on the malware attack, which impacted sales by an estimated 240 basis points, it is safe to say that the operational performance is not very good.

This is offset by further margin gains, having risen by 90 basis points in the first half of 2017, and that have now come in at 16.3% of sales. Adjusted earnings totalled $1.01 per share for the first half of the year, and it is comforting to see the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings narrowing.

With margins seen around 16% on $25 billion in revenues, adjusted operating earnings could come in at $4 billion again this year. After adding back $800 million in annualized depreciation & amortisation charges, EBITDA might come in at $4.8 billion. The company holds $1.4 billion in cash and has $18.8 billion in debt, for a $17.4 billion net debt load. If you look at it like that, leverage ratios are fairly high at 3.6 times. Net debt is even higher, if you add back $2 billion in pension and other post-retirement liabilities as well.

What's important to realize is that Mondelez has an equity investment into the coffee business, following the merger with D.E. Master Blenders 1753 in 2015. This stake is valued at $5.8 billion on the balance sheet. While earnings of that business have come down a bit so far this year, the earnings share of Mondelez still trends at $300 million a year. More importantly, this earnings contribution is not included in the EBITDA calculation above. If we subtract this valuation from the net debt load, the leverage ratio comes in at 2.4 times.

Investors Are Cautious

With earnings power trending at around $2 per share on an adjusted basis, earnings yield comes in at 5% with shares trading at $40. Shares have recently sold off from $47 to $40 despite the fact that Treasury yields are falling again. This relates in part to the nervousness of investors, who fear that volume declines can last and that margin gains cannot be maintained.

Other concerns include the emergence of inflation in some soft commodities, as well as a very competitive field in the world driven by internet-based competition from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the entrance of the German discounters in North America. The other big drag has been the comment from the Oracle of Omaha that neither he nor Kraft Heinz would pursue a deal for Mondelez - after all, the businesses were just separated a few years ago.

The good news is that the company has recently seen a management change, the stake in the coffee business might be monetized in the future, and executives praise the recent improving momentum (if you adjust for the malware incident). One key driver going forward has been the recent weakening of the dollar.

Final Thoughts

Some investors are taking short positions in the consumer staples industry, as many names, including Mondelez, still trade at 20 times adjusted earnings, while leverage comes in at 2-3 times and sales are trending downwards.

The poor positioning into unhealthier snacks and chocolate means sales at Mondelez could be pressured due to increased health consciousness, but I would not be too quick to write all these brands off. After all, many of these products are essentially some sort of addictive products for consumers across the globe.

Given shares are down 15% from the recent highs, a short thesis appears dangerous, in my eyes, while I see no immediate appeal as well. I think the recent currency moves and continued improvements, including stabilised organic growth, make it reasonable to believe that earnings might hit $2 per share this year. Perhaps they could hit $2.25 per share next year.

To compensate for the challenged positioning and the reasonable leverage employed, I would be a buyer on a 16 times forward multiple. This means I will start to initiate a position if shares unexpectedly fall further towards the $35 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.