PVH - Solid Fundamentals And Good Momentum Still Justify A Long

PVH (PVH) is one of the few apparel stocks that have managed to perform well in the past two years. Since the beginning of 2016, PVH stock price has almost doubled while many peers have seen their shares post double-digit declines. In a recent article, I highlighted how the company has been able to thrive in the difficult environment, thanks to the strong momentum of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, helped by the high level of geographical diversification which contributed to offset the negative effects of the weak environment in the United States. PVH’s revenue contracted only in 2016 and quickly recovered while many other companies in the industry are still experiencing mid-to-high single-digit declines. In my previous article, I wrote a paragraph where I commented on the company’s type and level of diversification. I am going to propose it again as I think it’s something important for investors to understand:

Besides the relatively low exposure to the department store segment (less than 20% of sales), one of PVH's main strength and reasons why the company managed to thrive while others were suffering is its high level of geographical diversification, as the international segment accounts for about 50% of sales and 75% of EBIT, which enabled positive growth in spite of a weak environment in the United States. Geographical diversification is not the only type of diversification that puts PVH in a strong position. From a strategic perspective, PVH's diversification across all the important channels puts the company in a strong position to thrive during the current "era of ecommerce growth" - its own brick and mortar business, its ecommerce websites, the presence on Amazon through a direct partnership, the presence in best-class department stores and in off-price retailers make the company exposed to all the channels where customers shop today. Whether foot-traffic declines or not, or whether customers prefer to shop on Amazon or on flagship websites, the exposure to the company's products will be quite constant.

The main brands’ momentum and the exposure to less challenged regions let the company overperform and deliver solid results despite the problems in the United States. In this context, Q2 results indicated a further acceleration on many fronts, and I think it’s worth giving a look at them a bit more in detail.

Q2 Confirmed The Strong Momentum

Q2 continued to show tremendous strength on many fronts, with a particularly positive performance in China, Europe and Japan while North America continued to be highly competitive and promotional.

Revenue growth accelerated to 7.3% from 3.7% in Q1, despite the more difficult comparison with Q2 2016 when revenue grew 4.3% against a 2.1% growth in Q1 2016. EPS grew 15%, as a result of a margin expansion driven by international growth. Although gross margin contracted 300 bps, EBIT expanded 145 bps to 9.2% of sales. I think this is mainly driven by the margin differential between North America and the other markets, as the international segment tends to have a higher EBIT margin. By brand, revenues for Tommy increased 4% and earnings were up over 8%. This growth was driven by international revenues, which increased 9% thanks to the positive momentum in both Europe and Asia. Comps in the international segment grew 6%, while they were basically flat in North America, consistent with the weaker environment in the United States.

Calvin Klein’s revenue increased 8% driven by a 20% growth in the international segment that, again, was a result of strength in Europe and China. International comps grew 6%, while they contracted 2% in North America.

The Heritage business also reported a good quarter with a 13% increase in revenue, but such growth was principally a result of “a planned shift in the timing of shipments from the first quarter to second quarter, as well as some sales moving from the third quarter into the second quarter compared to last year's sales trends.” The real underlying trends in the Heritage business imply flat revenues compared to last year. I think this is one of the cases where numbers speak.

I think this is one of the cases where numbers speak clearly. Both CK and TH posted another quarter of strong growth, driving an acceleration in the top line and a further expansion in margins, and confirming the excellent momentum we saw in the previous quarters. Inventory levels grew 6%, basically in line with revenue growth. One of PVH’s strengths is in its balance sheet, which remained extremely solid. The current ratio, an important metric that I use to assess a company’s ability to cover its short-term obligations, is a very strong 1.80 and a net debt/EBITDA of 2.68 is quite solid as well.

The financials are strong, there is no doubt. To assess the company’s future prospects, we need to focus on some qualitative aspects such as the different environments in the various regions. Let me share some thoughts on these aspects.

Europe And Asia Remain Key To Growth

We have already seen that neither Calvin Klein nor Tommy Hilfiger managed to grow comps in the United States. I am still relatively an optimist regarding the prospects of the retail industry in the United States, but I recognize that the current situation is challenging and there is no guarantee that the wave of store closures and the consequent promotional environment will not continue for a while. After all, we have to remember that even after the numerous store closures occurred in the recent past, the United States remain overstored compared to other developed economies. According to some estimates, the U.S. has up to 10 times the retail space per capita of Europe.

Europe is probably going to remain the main driver of growth in the next few years, as the spectacular momentum of the past few years is not fading away. As we could see, growth is actually accelerating in the region, with both the apparel and underwear segments driving growth. Although basically, all the countries reported positive growth, the countries with the strongest performance were Germany, the UK, France and Holland.

The situation in Asia is different. The region offers a lot of untapped potential and the company seems well-positioned in the region to take advantage of such growth potential. The management has been clear when it stated that growth will probably not come from North America:

So Asia is virgin territory and principally Asia with probably exception of the Korea market, but even there -- Asia is basically the retail direct-to-consumer market. And even where there are major department stores in Asia it's principally a concession model there so that is -- that in of itself makes it a retail play within a department store environment. So and there obviously there is just growth happening across the board. China got tremendous growth prospects for the future. When you move to Europe -- the difference -- the two big fundamental differences between North America and Europe. One is we clearly over stored in the United States on every level and look you guys are the analysts. You know the statistics and this on a per capita basis depending on the categories it is anywhere from 3x to 7x more square footage in the United States per consumer than you see in throughout Europe.

Asia has the growth; Europe is a more mature market but at least doesn’t show the structural problems of overcapacity that North America has.

The Promotional Environment Shouldn’t Be A Problem

The effects of the huge overcapacity in the United States is that many companies are going out of business and are liquidating their inventories. Other players in a difficult condition are relying on discounts to generate the necessary cash flows to survive. Others have simply expanded their inventory levels too much during the years of “easy growth” and are still facing the consequences. The obvious effect is a promotional environment generated by a war for the customer’s pocket, as the supply seems to be above the demand at the moment. As a consequence, AUR and margins suffer. The promotional environment is probably not as problematic as last year but is probably going to stay here for a while. This is what most of the executives in the industry say and PVH’s management is not an exception. During last earnings call, Piper Jaffray’s analyst Erinn Murphy asked a question about the promotional environment. The management shared its view:

If Erinn it's going to be promotional, it's always promotional. I don't think it will be worse than last year. I think in some respect it should be better. Inventory is on -- inventory is in good shape particularly our inventory. We've positioned ourselves as you can imagine, if you look at where our inventory on the balance sheet is we are up about 6% and our sales guidance for third quarter is 4%. Clearly, we think we've been smart about taking that additional inventory position to try to capture the opportunities that are ahead of us. And I think who knows what's -- I have a crystal ball but relatively speaking we are planning particularly in North America that it's going to continue to be promotional and we are going to have to be competitive in that market but I think you will also see, it's continue to see improvement on the gross margin line because of all the initiatives and because of the momentum of the brands.

Taken on a global basis, it’s obvious that growth in other regions is likely going to offset the negative effects of the promotional environment in the U.S. – it has been so in the recent past and there are no visible reasons now to expect this to change. If we are analyzing the North American situation, the brands’ momentum didn’t translate into positive comps growth, so there is still something that the company has to work on in order to give stability to the top line and as a consequence, to the bottom line. Overall, we can expect solid growth rates in the short-medium term.

Still Worth Holding

PVH’s relative strength compared to the sector is clear. Thanks to the significant momentum of its two main brands and the strong exposure to Europe and Asia, the company has been able to grow all metrics in spite of a challenging environment in the United States. The balance sheet is absolutely solid and revenue is well-diversified across geographies and channels. I don’t see signs that could indicate a deceleration in the short-medium term and the management’s guidance is rather positive:

For the full year, we are projecting non-GAAP earnings per share to be $7.60 to $7.70 […] 12% to 13% over the prior year which is $0.20 higher than our previous guidance and reflects a $0.15 increase due to favorable FX, and a $0.15 increase due to stronger business, partially offset by an increase in marketing for Tommy and Calvin Klein of approximately $10 million. Overall, we are projecting revenue to grow approximately 6%.

Using the midpoint of the guidance, it means PVH is currently trading at less than 17x full-year adjusted EPS. On a GAAP basis, the stock is trading at less than 20x full-year EPS. The valuation makes sense and still justifies staying long, considering the solid growth prospects in the short-medium term. I am waiting for signs of further stabilization in North America, which is the main source of uncertainty at the moment, while in Europe, we should monitor the brands’ strength as it’s clear that they are gaining popularity and growing more than the underlying fundamental trends in the region would justify. Asia will probably remain a fast-growing segment thanks to the attractive fundamentals of the region – the question is more about how much it will grow. The overall result should be positive on the top line and should also generate a modest margin expansion thanks to the higher marginality of Europe and the operating leverage in Asia. I am not a buyer because I am already exposed to the industry through several other stocks that I think are offering more attractive mispricings. But I continue to like PVH at these levels and, although I wouldn’t expect stellar returns, I think holding the stock here still makes sense.

