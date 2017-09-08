Equifax: Sell Before It Worsens

After the bell on Thursday, information solutions firm Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced a major cybersecurity incident that could potentially impact nearly half of the consumers of the United States. While shares fell in the after-hours session, things are likely to get much worse, especially after it was discovered that three insiders sold shares of the company right after this breach was discovered.

For those that don't follow the company, it prides itself on managing and protecting data, so this is a very embarrassing incident. Imagine what the outcry would be if a major bank had a ton of its money stolen, perhaps your money that was supposed to be safeguarded. Unfortunately, the breach also was related to UK and Canadian resident information, so this is not just an incident limited to the US. The investigation surrounding this problem is not finished yet, so it is possible that the news could get even worse.

This doesn't exactly come at a great time for the company, which recently saw its slowest quarterly revenue growth in three years. After more than 20% top line growth in last year's Q3 and Q4 period, the company only saw growth of 5.6% in its most recent quarter. While Equifax is expected to grow both revenues and adjusted earnings this year and next, we are likely to see a hit to GAAP earnings, thanks to costs associated with this breach. Recent data breaches to firms have cost from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. If even a few customers leave, the business could see its revenue growth slow to the mid- or even low-single digits.

The biggest impact is likely to be to its global consumer segment, which sells credit monitoring and theft protection services. Why would you subscribe to a firm that cannot protect your data? Additionally, some of Equifax's other clients that rely on the firm for credit monitoring services of other data-driven services may wonder if the data is even accurate anymore.

There are other items not to like about this firm, primarily when you look at its balance sheet. Of the just over $7 billion in assets, more than $4 billion of that was in goodwill, with another nearly $1.4 billion in intangible assets. Due to the acquisitions made in recent years, the company finished its latest quarter with just $400 million in cash but more than $2.8 billion in debt. Additionally, the stock traded at more than 21 times next year's earnings at Thursday's close, expensive for high-single digit growth. With the stock having very little short interest, short-sellers could drive the price much lower.

Of course, perhaps the biggest damage could come from the potential insider trading situation that was detailed. Three executives - the CFO, the president of US Information Solutions, and the president of Workforce Solutions - sold roughly $1.8 million worth of shares in the days after the breach was discovered, and the sales were not listed as part of pre-set trading plans. If there is any evidence that these executives knew about the incident when they sold, losing their jobs could be the least of their worries.

Over the last five years, shares of Equifax had tripled, giving the company a market cap of more than $17 billion on Thursday. However, the massive cyber incident that was revealed after the bell is going to hurt this business big time. When a company that's supposed to protect data cannot, consumers and clients are likely to flee. Additionally, stock sales from insiders don't pass the initial smell test. At the end of Q2, Equifax was almost wholly owned by institutions, some of which could be potential clients of the firm. If these firms start selling the stock, the 13% decline we saw Thursday evening may only be the tip of the iceberg. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), for instance, dropped 25% from peak to valley in 2012 when it had a data breach.

