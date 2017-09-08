Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) CEO Gary Jacob on Business Update Call (Transcript)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP)

Business Update Call

September 7, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Gem Hopkins - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Gary Jacob - Chairman and CEO

Gary Gemignani - EVP and CFO

Troy Hamilton - EVP and CCO

Analysts

Tim Chiang - BTIG

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Derek Archila - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Liav Abraham - Citi

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Gem Hopkins

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the Synergy Pharmaceuticals' business update call. During today's call, we will be walking through a slide presentation. If you haven't already received the slide deck, please make sure to visit the IR page of our corporate website at www.synergypharma.com to download a copy or follow along on the webcast.

Turning to slide three, I'd like to remind you that during the course of today's call, management will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or other -- or the future financial performance of the company.

It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today, Thursday, September 7th, 2017.

Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Synergy business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Synergy disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Turning to slide four in our agenda this afternoon. Joining us today on our call are Dr. Gary Jacob, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a brief overview of our business; Gary Gemignani, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a financial update; and Troy Hamilton, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will provide an update on the TRULANCE launch.

Dr. Jacob will then provide some closing remarks and turn the call over to the operator for questions. We also have Dr. Patrick Griffin, our Chief Medical Officer; and Marino Garcia, our Chief Strategy Officer available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dr. Gary Jacob.

Gary Jacob

Thank you, Gem and thank you everyone for joining us today. The first half of 2017 was a truly transformative period for Synergy as we transitioned into a commercial organization and launched our first product, TRULANCE, in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation or CIC.

Before we get into the core of today's call, I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank my Synergy colleagues for their continued focus, hard work, and commitment during this time of tremendous growth and transition. I am incredibly proud of this organization and what we've been able to accomplish in our first full quarter of launch, and we are just getting started.

Turning to slide six, we are very pleased with the execution of our commercial strategy and the positive results we achieved for our first full quarter of launch. More than 12,600 TRULANCE prescriptions were filled, representing $2.3 million in TRULANCE net revenues for the second quarter. Troy will provide a more detailed update on the launch later in the call.

During the second quarter, we also made significant progress towards broadening the TRULANCE label with the FDA acceptance of the supplemental NDA file for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or IBS-C and a reminder that the PDUFA date for IBS-C is January 24th, 2018. We are very pleased with our regulatory interactions today and all activities are progressing on track to support a successful review process.

And on Tuesday this week, we announced that we secured a debt financing that provides us with access of up to $300 million in additional capital. This financing strengthens our cash position and provides us with financial flexibility to continue to execute on the launch of TRULANCE and achieve our key business priorities, which we are confident, will ultimately maximize shareholder value.

Turning to slide seven, our recent accomplishments demonstrate the continued progress and commitment of the Synergy team to achieve our three key business priorities. First, we are laser-focused on optimizing the value of our core high-value asset, TRULANCE.

We control 100% of the worldwide rights and have strong patent protection, which covers TRULANCE until 2032, and we are continuing our efforts to further strengthen our IP estate. This will enable us to maximize the brand for many years to come. While we are still in the early stages of launch, we are very encouraged by a number of positive early launch signals, which Troy will discuss in more detail during his update.

We are excited about the significant progress we have made in growing our market share in CIC and plan to continue to execute on our commercial strategy to drive further growth and ensure the long-term success of TRULANCE. As I mentioned, we are also working towards expanding the TRULANCE CIC label with this IBS-C indication this coming January.

Second, we are focused on ensuring a strong financial foundation in driving a profitable franchise. I would like to take this opportunity to formally introduce our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Gemignani, who joined us in April of this year. Gary has been instrumental in our efforts to achieve our key critical business priorities and in developing our long-term financial strategy.

The debt financing that we just announced on Tuesday provides access to additional capital, if and when we need it, and gives us the greatest flexibility to execute on our corporate strategy. In conjunction with this financing, we are continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve expense management with the goal of transitioning to the company to cash flow positive.

Our third business priority, which has always been our operating principle, is to maximize shareholder value. We are confident we will be able to achieve this by continuing to accomplish on our first two business objectives.

Going forward, I am confident that Synergy is well-positioned to execute on these core business priorities as we continue to optimize the value of TRULANCE and leverage the solid foundation we have in place to drive further growth.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Gemignani to provide more details around the structure of our recently announced debt financing and to highlight our financial priorities as we move ahead.

Gary Gemignani

Thank you, Gary. I would also like to echo Gary's appreciation for the tireless efforts of the entire Synergy organization. The company is well-positioned to execute on its core business priorities. It has been an exciting time for me to join the company.

Turning to slide nine, as Gary just mentioned, we achieved an important milestone this week when we announced that the company secured up to $300 million in the debt financing structured as a senior secured loan from CRG, a health care-focused investment firm.

This non-dilutive financing enhances our cash position and provides us with the financial flexibility to continue to execute on the launch of TRULANCE and achieve our business objectives, which Gary just outlined for you.

The structure of the deal provides us with access to additional capital, if and when we need it, to support the product launch and to take the company through 2019, when based on our current assumptions, we expect Synergy to be cash flow breakeven.

The first tranche of $100 million was funded upon the execution of the loan documents. Under the terms of the agreement, we have access to an additional $100 million on or before February 28th, 2018, and up to two additional tranches of up to $50 million each on or before March 29th, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain financial and revenue milestones and other borrowing conditions.

The loans mature on June 30th, 2025, and payments under the loan are interest-only paid quarterly for the initial five-year period, followed by 12 equal quarterly installments of principal and interest during the final three years of the term, which converts into the eight -- into an eight-year interest-only period if certain milestones are achieved.

The loans carry an annual interest rate of 9.5%. The company will only pay interest on total amount of principal that has been drawn down at that particular time. The company also maintains the option to prepay outstanding loan amounts during the term of the loan.

While we are not providing revenue or cash burn guidance at this stage, we are confident in our ability to meet all of the performance milestones stated under the terms of this agreement and we will have access to additional capital if and when we need it.

Going into the second half of 2017, we expect our operating cash burn to be in line with the first half of this year. As we move into 2018, we expect R&D expenses to decrease primarily due to the wind-down of our IBS-C development program. Additionally, we have no plans to initiate any new clinical development or early discovery research programs in 2018.

Looking at SG&A, we're evaluating opportunities to improve cost efficiency measures, and we'll continue to focus investments in key commercial activities that continue to drive TRULANCE demand and ensure long-term success of the franchise and ultimately, drive profitability. We are currently evaluating the 2018 business plans and we'll provide expense guidance in future periods.

In TRULANCE, we have a high-value asset and a large and growing market, supported by a strong and highly experienced commercial team. With the capital from this financing and continued success of the launch, we are confident we are well-positioned to effectively maximize the value of TRULANCE and add significant value to the company and its shareholders.

We look forward to keeping you updated on the progress in the coming quarters. And I'll now turn it over to Troy who can provide an update on the TRULANCE launch.

Troy Hamilton

Thank you, Gary. This afternoon, I'll provide a launch update and share specific details around our key strategies and activities and review key performance metrics. Now as most of you know, our remit from a commercial launch perspective has always been to optimize and maximize the value of TRULANCE with the ultimate objective of providing adult patients with CIC an effective treatment option.

Now, this is done by first setting up TRULANCE for launch success and then executing the plan. And that is what we've done so far. It's been a little more than five months since launch, but early prescriber data and patient feedback is promising and very encouraging.

And to-date, we have met or exceeded our objectives around all key performance or prescription metrics and also in other areas like salesforce-related call plan activities and specific marketing-related initiatives and you'll hear more about these metrics and activities a little later.

Starting at a high level, we believe Synergy and TRULANCE are well-positioned for success and future growth because we're in the right market, have the right product, the right strategy, and the right team as demonstrated by our early launch success.

The CIC market is the right market to be in. It is a large, growing market with a significant opportunity for continued growth in the future. And the unmet needs of CIC patients have created an opportunity for other options.

TRULANCE is a strong treatment option with the right product profile; the pharmacology, efficacy, safety, tolerability and dosing. Those four pillars make up the foundation to support everything we're doing from a promotional and/or educational perspective.

Now, you can be in the right market and have the right product. But to be successful, you also need to have the right strategy and the right team to execute. And I would like to now focus on our launch strategies and key activities and what our team, including our in-house and all of our field-based teams, are doing to execute our plans.

As with any launch, it is imperative to gain as much customer insight as possible during the prelaunch phase. Last year, we focused on generating a substantial amount of customer insights through our market research and advisory board activities before approval and launch.

These insights on our key customers, the health care professionals or HCPs, patients and payers, allowed for a comprehensive understanding of their needs. And that helped us to finalize our brand positioning, core message platform, and the core launch strategies that you see here for each customer and I'd like to first discuss our approach and efforts around the HCPs.

TRULANCE is a launch brand and we are in launch mode. We haven't been on the market for 11 years or almost five years like our competitors. We've been on the market for a little over five months. So, we strongly believe we have to be successful at the most productive prescribers at launch. We have to establish that foothold with those high-performing prescribers in order to drive long-term success of the brand. That's why we're targeting this group.

Fortunately for us, the market is fairly concentrated in terms of the number of more productive prescribers. Less than 20% of prescribers account for over 70% of the brand prescriptions. That's about 27,000 prescribers that account for 70% of the prescriptions. That is decile four through decile 10 writers in the table presented on this slide. And this includes gastroenterologists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

And interestingly, those 27,000 are further concentrated within 15,000 group practices. That means it's not necessarily an individual prescriber play, but more of an account-based sell, which is a key reason why we've hired a talented, highly experienced sales force.

We're not focused on the lower deciles; the decile one, two, and three prescribers. We do have some non-personal promotional activities that may influence this group. But given the lower number of prescriptions per prescriber, we firmly believe targeting the more productive prescribers is a better use of our salesforce at this point.

We're 100% focused on TRULANCE, 100% focused on one disease state, one company, one culture, and we're going to leverage that to be successful with the most productive prescribers during launch mode. Not only is our salesforce laser-focused on these prescribers, but we also have multiple marketing-related activities targeting this group and supporting our sales efforts.

So, turning to our launch strategy for HCPs. We are focused on activities that drive awareness of TRULANCE and stimulate trial and adoption among our targets, leveraging, of course, our strong creative campaign.

One key piece to our strategy, as we just talked about, is having our experienced sales force of about 250, educating these 27,000 prescribers. And as of July, they had reached 71% of our targeted prescriber base and over 92% of our high-volume prescribers.

Another launch objective is to enable physicians and patients to quickly observe the potential benefits TRULANCE can offer. To help achieve this, we have shipped over 360,000 sample packs to-date and we will continue to evaluate and adjust the number of samples distributed based on utilization and competitive response.

We also have peer-to-peer educational events or our speakers' bureau program in place to help educate HCPs on TRULANCE. Now prior to launch, we had trained close to 140 HCPs, mostly gastroenterologists, to lead these events. To-date, we have completed nearly 430 programs, reaching over 6,000 HCPs.

In addition, we launched a comprehensive HCP media plan that includes print, digital, and paid search platforms. We have placed print ads in 14 prominent journals for all key HCPs and we have multiple highly visible digital campaigns in venues like Medscape and [Indiscernible].

And Digestive Disease Week in May was a very successful meeting for Synergy and TRULANCE. We had a significant promotional presence with substantial exhibit booth and advertising activities. And on the medical side, we had six abstracts, two posters of distinction, and one oral presentation on our IBS-C data.

We're also working to activate and support the Rx Ready Patient. Now historically, there were a few products pulled from the functional GI space. So, all of our competitors really have been focusing on reenergizing this market and now we are a beneficiary of that.

Our competitors' recent promotional activities with HCPs have allowed HCPs to be more comfortable prescribing branded prescription treatments. In a similar fashion, disease education and DTC advertising by our competitors has helped enable patients to go into the doctor or healthcare providers' office. This has paved the way for TRULANCE, and we're going to do our best to take advantage of this strong market opportunity and focus on the Rx Ready Patient.

We are currently doing that with a compelling direct-to-patient, or DTC, approach that focuses on these Rx Ready Patients. I think it's worth noting that we are also evaluating large scale DTC advertising opportunities for the near future, especially because we feel that TRULANCE product profile links strongly to a DTC opportunity.

But before a DTC campaign is launched, it is imperative that you meet certain brand awareness and market access objectives first. We do not want to do DTC too soon where it could benefit the competition. So, as we prepare for DTC advertising, we will continue to push our DTC approach, both from a branded and non-branded perspective.

On the branded front, our DTC consumer media plan is going very well. We have point-of-care promotion in approximately 20,000 offices, including digital displays, branded pamphlets, et cetera.

We have web sponsorships and display ads, which have generated over 245 million impressions. We have search engine marketing, which has generated over 403,000 clicks through Trulance.com. And our Trulance.com consumer site has had over 615,000 visits since launch.

On the unbranded front, we introduced the Confront Constipation campaign in April, aimed at helping patients get more comfortable discussing CIC with their healthcare provider. This campaign utilized the hook of the emoji keyboard called the Poop Troop, which created a substantial amount of buzz and engagement.

To-date, we had a significant number of original articles in notable publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, and Newsweek and a significant number of media impressions and emoji downloads as well.

Most importantly, we have a substantial number of people visiting the unbranded website to search for additional information on CIC. It was a very cost-efficient program that also made more people aware of Synergy as a company, which was another positive outcome from the campaign.

Our third target group is payers and we want to continue to ensure access or unobstructed access for patients. Over the last year and a half, our market access team has worked tirelessly to remove barriers and gain more open access for patients. Their efforts have delivered excellent results for our company.

As of July, about 67% of adult CIC patients with commercial insurance have unrestricted access to TRULANCE for 2017 and this is based on the top 20 pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, and payers.

Non-restricted means no step added, no prior authorizations, or no new-to-market blocks. New-to-market blocks are standard with certain payers and with every launch now, which is much different than in years past. Out of the top 20 accounts, almost half have some kind of new-to-market block and many of those last for at least six months.

Fortunately, we've had the opportunity to remove those blocks much sooner in some accounts. This includes both Express Scripts, or ESI; and CVS Caremark. That's a positive signal, and we will continue to work with accounts to remove the rest of the new-to-market blocks as well.

And while we do that, we will continue with our TRULANCE Savings-to-Go program that ensures a co-pay of $25 per prescription or about 95% of patients with commercial insurance.

And for those that require prior authorization, we do have a program, which is basically a hub-like program that helps the doctor's office to complete the prior authorizations if they opt in.

That's 2017 and we have been active or in active contract negotiations with PBMs and payers for 2018 coverage to ensure our goal of broad access to TRULANCE. And most of those decisions will be made over the next several months.

We have already secured a 2018 managed care contract with CVS Caremark, which manages approximately 50 million commercial lives in the U.S. They will place TRULANCE on formulary without restriction for its Commercial Template Clients or Employer Groups, representing approximately 24 million lives. We're also in contract discussions with CVS Caremark for the remaining commercial lives as well.

As I mentioned before, TRULANCE is currently available through ESI, which manages approximately 80 million total lives in the U.S., and this commercial formulary status will continue for the remainder of 2017. ESI recently released its 2018 National Preferred Formulary List and introduced 64 new drug exclusions, including TRULANCE.

Now this change only affects access to the ESI National Formulary for a non-custom clients, representing approximately 22 million lives, and this is effective January 2018. TRULANCE will remain available through ESI lives covered under this National Preferred Formulary via the "Non-Formulary Exception Request" prior authorization process.

And keep in mind; we already have a support program in place, as I just mentioned, to help ensure patient access with prior authorizations. ESI also manages a larger book of business with its custom clients, representing approximately 49 million lives. And we are still in active discussions with ESI to determine 2018 formulary status for these larger books of business.

In addition, Med D and Medicaid discussions are ongoing and we expect several major accounts to include TRULANCE on formulary in 2018 and these decisions will take place over the next several months as well.

So, we have discussed our key customers and core launch strategies and activities. So, now I'll provide more data on key performance metrics. And although we are in the early phases of our launch, we are already beginning to see our efforts translate to positive results.

Notably, as per QuintilesIMS, TRULANCE total monthly prescription volume has increased over 140% on average month-over-month since launch. And in July, TRULANCE was the only brand overall that grew at 15%. And this is with the summer seasonality that started in July for the whole market.

And also according to QuintilesIMS, TRULANCE total weekly prescription volume has shown consistent growth, particularly as we battle through launching during the seasonality of July and August. We had over 2,000 total prescriptions last week and we are approaching 30,000 total prescriptions year-to-date.

And these are weekly numbers. They can go up and down depending on multiple factors. It's early. We're still sampling, which is not captured, and 90-day prescriptions are considered one prescription, not three. And these are national numbers that include all prescribers, even prescribers we're not calling on.

We do look at trends within the weekly national data, but it's also very important to look at our performance with prescribers we call on and the adoption curves and evaluate our new-to-brand prescription data.

Overall, the positive trends we're seeing with TRULANCE are encouraging and this is all occurring in a different competitive landscape compared to previous launches in the GI space. First, there are more competitors, more sales representatives, and the payer environment is much different on the commercial and Med D and Medicaid fronts.

And to my point around evaluating prescribers that we're focused on, here's another encouraging trend. TRULANCE new-to-brand market share among gastroenterologists continues to grow at 13.3%, a little over four months with July monthly data from QuintilesIMS. We've already had an impact on established products new-to-brand market share.

In fact, a competitor launched a new dose formulation in the March timeframe. And as you can see at the bottom of the graph, TRULANCE surpassed this formulation's new-to-brand market share in spite of that product's ability to leverage the same market access as other doses that have been on the market for almost five years. This is encouraging not only because of the metric, but also because these are gastroenterologists, the most productive prescribers.

So, it gives us confidence in the TRULANCE product profile and the impact of our message platform and creative campaign. Again, this is a little over four months, and TRULANCE will potentially have a 15-year runway. These results speak to our focus during launch mode on the most productive prescribers.

The number of TRULANCE prescribers also continues to gain momentum, increasing at an average of 136% month-over-month since launch. And we are very excited to see that more than half of new prescriptions are still coming from new patients. This tells us that prescribers are considering TRULANCE first for new patients that are Rx Ready, ready to try a branded prescription treatment and not just for those patients that have tried and failed other branded prescription treatment options.

As you can see, we continue to realize positive early launch results. In addition, early qualitative prescriber and patient experience appears promising. Going forward, we see a strong opportunity to broaden the base and build off the successful TRULANCE launch with DTC development as well as preparing for the launch of IBS-C.

And as we disclosed in the Q2 press release, we have initiated the process to transition our Publicis Touchpoint contract sales representatives over to Synergy in preparation for our anticipated approval of TRULANCE for the IBS-C indication this coming January.

We're confident that we are in a strong position to shift our sales teams internally in a very cost-efficient manner and build on our commitment to optimize and maximize the value of TRULANCE and Synergy.

So, thank you and I'll now turn the call back over to Gary Jacob for closing remarks.

Gary Jacob

Thanks Troy. As we think about the long-term growth of our business, we are confident that Synergy has a significant opportunity to capitalize on our high-value asset, TRULANCE.

We are confident that we have the right product, right strategy, and right team to address the unmet needs of this large and growing market and add significant value to the company over the next few years.

We remain focused on executing on our core business priorities, including optimizing the value of TRULANCE, ensuring a strong financial foundation and driving a profitable franchise and ultimately maximizing long-term value to our shareholders.

As a reminder, we will not be providing further financial guidance today beyond what Gary has already stated in his update. We will have more information for you during our third quarter 2017 earnings call in early November.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Our first question is from Tim Chiang with BTIG. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Chiang

Hi thanks. First of all, congrats on your deal with CRG. My question is really twofold. Really, first and foremost, to Troy. Troy, you mentioned that you've distributed about 360,000 sample packs already. So, at what point do you think that you'll start to see the benefit of these sample packs translating into prescriptions? I mean, are you already seeing that? Or do you think it will take a little bit more time and we'll start to see that ramp in prescriptions later this fall?

Troy Hamilton

Hey Tim, how are you? Yes, I think we -- anytime you leverage or utilize samples, you're going to start to see benefit early. The question is -- we try to give guidance to doctors in terms of the number of packs, et cetera that they would give out.

But essentially, once you start to utilize samples and you start to, as I mentioned in the call, see both the patients and the physicians see the benefit, then, in turn, you should start to see the scripts come through. I think that's probably one of the reasons why we're seeing that really good NBRx number that I shared with you earlier.

So, I would suggest that we have already seen the benefit. I think as we move forward, we will continue to evaluate the number. And again, that depends on utilization and competitive response. So, I would imagine that we'd start to see the uptick continue here in the next several months.

Tim Chiang

And just maybe one follow-up for Gary. In terms of the CRG deal, I noticed that it is somewhat of a tiered deal in terms of the timing of the debt or the cash that you'll receive. And I just wanted to circle back and ask how confident are you that you'll hit the milestones or the financial targets that CRG set for you?

Gary Gemignani

Tim thanks. Look, we're very confident. In fact, the way we structured this deal, we looked at numerous types of structures and with the goal of getting the right size, the lowest cost-to-capital and structure in a way where our debt service would be as low as possible in the earlier years so that we could put the cash to work on funding or commercial launch.

So, we're -- again, we got -- the CRG obviously did extreme amounts of diligence and we are -- as we constructed the tiers, we were very comfortable we'll be able to meet all of the commitments.

Tim Chiang

Okay, great. Thanks.

Gary Gemignani

Thank you.

John Newman

Hi guys. Congrats on the early launch progress and thanks for taking my questions. The first question I had is in terms of the current size of the salesforce, I believe I saw on the slides that it's 250, just wanted to verify that that's correct?

And also, you discussed initiating the process to transfer the Publicis salesforce over for IBS-C. I'm wondering if that's going to be in addition to the 250 or if that number is included in there? Thanks.

Troy Hamilton

Yes. So, John its Troy. Yes, so it is -- our full salesforce is 250. And what we're doing is we're going to take -- and keep in mind, as I mentioned in previous discussions, that we have a hybrid approach where we have -- we already have our Synergy senior managers, regional business directors. We already have them on Board, so what we're talking about is specifically sales representatives. So, we are transitioning those Publicis Touchpoint sales representatives over to be full-time Synergy employees. So, that's all inclusive, that number.

John Newman

Okay. And then had one additional question, which I realized may be difficult to answer. But the feedback that you've gotten from the prescribing physicians, can you tell us if the physicians are prescribing your drug mainly based on patients that they feel might have an issue with diarrhea? Or if you're simply hearing the doctors are viewing this much more broadly and they're looking at the total product profile, so things like being able to take the drug with or without food? Thanks.

Troy Hamilton

So, it goes back to a couple things. It goes back to the new-to-brand information. I think there, you clearly see -- to kind of answer your questions both; obviously, we're going to get some of those patients that perhaps don't respond to other products. But I think it's very encouraging to see when you look at the NBRx data where 51% of TRULANCE NRx or the actual new prescriptions are actually from new patients.

So, I think it really does talk to the message platform that we've created. I think it talks to our product profile when you look at the balance between the efficacy, the safety, tolerability, the dosing, et cetera, with the core of the pharmacology, I think that, that message is getting out.

So, we're really encouraged to see these data in terms of when you're looking at new prescriptions, how many are from new patients. So, it's very encouraging for us to see that. So, I think it's a balance. I think you're going to get patients from both sides. But as of right now, the majority of our new prescriptions are actually new patients.

John Newman

Okay. Thank you.

Derek Archila

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just the first one I wanted to confirm. Gary G., I think you said the operating expenses for the second half of 2017 are going to be similar as the first half. I just wanted to confirm that.

Gary Gemignani

That's correct. That's correct, Derek, yes.

Derek Archila

Okay. And then just a follow-up on John's question with the salesforce coming in-house maybe later this year, early next year. How should we think about -- and I know you're not giving guidance, just about incremental spend bringing them in-house? Is that something that is typical as you kind of take on more overhead? Just wanted to kind of get a sense of where you kind of see that going.

Gary Gemignani

No, it's a good question. I mean, basically, what we're going to do is obviously beef-up the infrastructure a little bit, and there are some -- clearly, some initial upfront costs. But in the long-term, really, what you're looking at is pretty much a flip and quite frankly, we think there's an opportunity for cost savings.

But at a minimum, I'd look at it from a neutral cost standpoint where it's a flip between the fees that we paid approval versus the costs of the -- of maintaining the internal infrastructure.

Derek Archila

Got it, okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Gary Gemignani

Thank you.

Liav Abraham

Good afternoon guys. Just a couple of questions. Maybe the first one on your expenses just following on the previous question. I know you're not giving guidance, but any color that you can provide on the level of expenses -- operating expenses going into 2018? You talk about managing maybe your cost base a little bit more effectively.

On the other hand, you did also mention DTC. So, directionally speaking, can we expect expenses to go up in 2018? That will be my assumption, but please correct me if I'm wrong.

Gary Gemignani

So, I think it's -- Liav, its Gary G.

Liav Abraham

Hi.

Gary Gemignani

Couple of -- just kind of as you know, I just recently joined the company and the first priority for me, as Gary and the Board asked me to do, was to raise capital. And obviously, we've done that, and we feel really good about how we've positioned ourselves to fund the continued launch of TRULANCE.

That said, we're focused right now on really refining the business plan going forward. So, looking at all opportunities to spend more efficiently and put the dollars towards those that are going to -- those spending that's going to have the best return on our investment.

What I can say is, obviously, on the R&D front, we're going to have a significant decrease. We're winding down the IBS-C program and we have no plans of initiating or continuing to do any further development for other programs in 2018 and, quite frankly, in the near future.

So, the focus again, we'll be heavily -- we'll be completely focused on key commercial activities to drive the value of the TRULANCE franchise. And going forward, over the next one or two quarters, we'll come back with a little bit more clarity on what that spend looks like going forward.

Liav Abraham

Great. And then just perhaps a [Indiscernible] question on your comments. You mentioned that R&D spend will be going down. What plans do you have for lifecycle management of TRULANCE? I do understand that the molecule has -- or the drug has a long IP runway.

But I'm just interested on any thoughts you have in that regard or should we expect 2032 to be kind of the end of the -- we should expect [Indiscernible] immediately thereafter [Indiscernible] the opportunity to diminish significantly after 2032?

Troy Hamilton

Hey Liav its Troy. I can answer that question. Obviously, from a lifecycle perspective, we're evaluating several options, I think. Of course, the first one is IBS-C. And that -- it's rather obvious, but also it's very important in terms of how we can enhance our promotion materials and provide additional data to prescribers.

But in terms of other options, we are evaluating that and we'll continue to provide updates as we progress with any of those options. But at this time, we're not going to divulge any details in terms of some of those lifecycle options.

Liav Abraham

Thank you very much.

Troy Hamilton

Thank you.

Bill Tanner

Thanks for taking the questions. Troy, I had one for you. As it relates to the high prescribers, I'm wondering if you could just give some color as to their prescribing pattern.

I would assume that they would start out with a number of patients and see how that goes and then maybe expand it there, so, not enough baseball analogy. What inning do you think they're in, in terms of what their full adoption might look like? I had a couple of follow-ups.

Troy Hamilton

Yes. I mean, that's a detailed question because involved in that, Bill, its high by the way, is a lot of background in terms of segmentation because you're going to have some prescribers like in the early adopters and others that might be early laggards or laggards.

So, it really does depend. I would -- I think it's fair to say that your higher deciles, you're going to start to see prescribing a lot sooner. And some of your lower deciles will take into consideration what some of those higher prescribers are doing. It varies. You're going to have some folks that might jump on board right away based on their previous experience, based on their interactions in terms of the data. Do they -- are they familiar with the data, et cetera, samples? So, it's a tough question to ask.

I would submit that, yes, you're going to see some trial. You'll always see trial with some docs and then they get that feedback, and then they would expand from there. It seems like that's happening because when you look at our NBRx and then TRx and refill rates, it does seem like we're definitely moving in the right direction.

Bill Tanner

Got it. And then would you have the IBS-C indication? And I mean, maybe it's an obvious question, I'll ask it anyway. The groundwork has been laid in -- the groundwork that's already been laid in the initial launch, I'm assuming that, that's going to pave the way, or is it safe to assume that's going to pave the way for maybe a more rapid uptake for the IBS-C indication?

And then with that -- so would that then benefit also the CC as well? I mean, if you've got two indications for one drug going into the physicians, just trying to understand a little better if there couldn't be -- no pun intended, some synergy between the two indications.

Troy Hamilton

Well, Bill, I think it's the launch of a new indication. And that, in itself, can be a big deal in terms of, as I mentioned with Liav, new, fresh promotion materials and new data to share with HCPs. It will allow us to really determine the final look of a DTC campaign, right, because you're going to have both of those indications. So, I do think that on the promotional front, there's definitely benefit.

And then for our MSLs, et cetera, there's a lot of data-related discussions that we can have in future conventions. So, I think that having a new indication in itself is very exciting and it does open up from a promotional perspective the ability for our sales representatives and everyone at Synergy to talk to that indication because, as you know, right now, we cannot do that. So, hopefully, that answers your question, Bill.

Bill Tanner

That's fine. And maybe the last one is you -- now that you've got financial flexibility, there was something more you [Indiscernible] immediate or, I don't know, if there's something right now that you feel like you need it, I heard you mention [Indiscernible] DTC campaign. But is there something more that the recent transaction gives you the flexibility to do that might move the needle a little bit more? Or is this still just kind of getting the base business going and then seeing where you might move the pieces around thereafter?

Troy Hamilton

Yes, one of the things that we talk about often is this theme of we're in launch mode and we want to stick to our core strategies. We had that strategy developed year and a half years ago where we wanted to focus on the most productive prescribers. And at least during launch mode, we will continue with that.

And maybe down the road -- three, four years down the road in terms of evaluating different options, maybe that will come into play. But for right now, we're pretty much -- because of the funding, it feeds our strategies and tactics and activities we already have in place and planned in the next years, two years.

Bill Tanner

Okay, perfect. Thanks for taking the questions.

Troy Hamilton

You're welcome.

Gary Jacob

Thank you. I would like to close by thanking you for your questions and thanking everyone on the call for joining us for this business update call this afternoon. We look forward to updating you during our third quarter earnings call in early November. Have a good evening everyone.

