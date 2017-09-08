Sigma Designs' (SIGM) CEO Thinh Tran on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 7, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Ken Lowe - Vice President, Strategic Marketing

Thinh Tran - Chief Executive Officer

Elias Nader - Senior Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Vahid Khorsand - BWS Financial

Charles Loving-DeCoster - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Sigma Designs, Incorporated Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Ken Lowe, Vice President, Strategic Marketing. Please go ahead, sir.

Ken Lowe

Thank you. Welcome to Sigma's conference call to discuss financial results for our second quarter of fiscal 2018. I'm Ken Lowe, Sigma's Vice President of Strategic Marketing. With me today are Thinh Tran, Sigma's CEO; and Elias Nader, Sigma's CFO.

The press release containing the quarter results was released after the market closed today. If you did not receive the results, the release is available in the Investor section of our Web site. Today's agenda will include my introduction, an executive overview by Thinh, and the financial summary and forward guidance by Elias. We'll then open the call to questions from analysts and institutional investors. We expect to conclude the call within one hour.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everybody that today's call contains forward-looking information, including guidance we provide about our future revenue, gross margin, other financial measures, anticipated trends in our target markets and potential strategic alternatives. We caution you that the forward-looking information we present today is based on our current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, and speak only of today’s date and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Other risk factors that may affect our business and future results are detailed from time-to-time in Sigma's SEC reports, including Sigma's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. A partial list of these important risk factors is set forth at the end of today's earnings public press release. Sigma undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking information except as required by law.

In addition, during today's call, we'll be reporting certain financial information on a non-GAAP basis, which is described in more detail in our earnings press release along with a detailed reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results.

And with that, I'd turn it over to Thinh.

Thinh Tran

Thank you, Ken.

I would like to thank all of you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Sigma.

For the second quarter consistent with our prior quarter guidance, we report $39.5 million in revenue. One positive trend coming out of this quarter's result, IoT device segment becoming a consistent performer, led by the Z-Wave product line, our IoT device business grew 50% sequentially from last quarter and 41% from a year ago quarter.

Due to an overall revenue level under $40 million and in spite of higher gross margins and increased operating expenses, we reported net loss for the quarter. As stated previously, we are executing on overall cost reduction plan that will soften our path to profitability when revenue growth returns. Though these are disappointing result in the short-term, we are making a transition in our business model that should build long-term momentum to our core business.

Let me provide a brief update on our strategic initiative. On July 26, we announced our engagement with Deutsche Bank to help us explore alternative to our existing stockholder value. While we remain focused on our ongoing operation, we continue to work with Deutsche Bank and we'll provide an update on this process when we determine that further disclosure appropriate.

In parallel, with our strategic review, we are also continuing to remain focused on our operations, which includes the implementation of our previously announced restructure plan with a goal of exiting this fiscal year at operating expense run rate of 10% less than the prior fiscal year. Towards this objective, this quarter, we are taking step to incrementally reduce our operating expense in the manner that will not materially impact our ability to maintain our growth revenues.

We expect to complete these measures by the end of this fiscal year, which will deliver a run rate consistent with 10% reduction.

As an update to our previously communicated expectation, while we are making good progress on these operating expense reduction based on the business outlook, we will not achieve operating income profitability during this fiscal year.

I would now like to provide an update on our overall strategy and outlook for each of our two core businesses.

Starting with the smart home segment, the momentum behind our Z-Wave product line is increasing and we are now expected to deliver revenue growth and strong margins for the foreseeable future. This of course is built on the foundation the business has constructed over many years.

Our position in the security provider sector is solid as demonstrated by our consistent revenue production. We continue to see new adoption in our Telco sector, which continues to build our worldwide footprint of home structure. We are seeing increased demand from additional players entering the retail sector with a greater numbers of products built on the Z-Wave platform and we remain consciously optimistic about our prospect for future growth.

Our Z-Wave reliance continued to grow with over 600 members and 21 certified products in our ecosystem. As a result of these positive trends, the second half of this year is expected to bring increased revenue growth in our IoT devices. We will also launch our next generation Z-Wave chipset which delivers lower power and a full price performance. This further solidify our advantage in the smart home marketplace. In short, we feel confident in the future of Z-Wave.

Moving now to our mobile IoT business. We have good progress to what market readiness of our new LTE cellular product line initially targeting the tracking segment, we expect to tap into the 1.5 million unit market as we roll into next year. Towards this goal, we have the process of completing our LTE network segregation, then we will enter the field trial and expect to begin recognizing revenue through our fiscal 2019.

We remain confident that this new product line will build new revenue stream that offers a sustainable competitive advantage for the future.

Now, let's move to our connected and smart TV platform business. In the smart TV segment, we retain a strong position in the premium segment of 4K television, HDR-equipped TV and integration of branded Internet TV software. As we mentioned last quarter, the primary customer has been dealing with only-demand challenges which has translated into lower unit volume.

So our current TV segment revenue decline, we are optimistic that our customer will regain traction in the market thus Sigma's smart TV revenue should rebound in fiscal 2019.

In summary, I want to reiterate that we are continuing to explore ways to maximize shareholder value with the assistance of Deutsche Bank. At the same time, we will continue to drive both in our IoT device segment, while enabling our connected Smart TV platform to return to normal operating levels, while also reducing our operating expense to make our back to profitability quicker when revenue growth returns.

Now, I will pass the call to Elias to cover the second quarter financial results and forward guidance. Elias?

Elias Nader

Thank you, Thinh. Good afternoon, everyone.

For today's review, I will start with a summary of our second quarter results and then provide our guidance for the third quarter.

Net revenue for the second quarter was $39.5 million. This compares with $39.6 million reported in the previous quarter and $61.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2017. The revenue breakout by our served target markets is as follows. Connected Smart TV platforms was $26.1 million or 66% IoT devices versus $13.4 million or 34%.

The sequential changes included the following. Total Connected Smart TV platforms sales decreased by 1.8 million from last quarter, sales in our IoT devices market increased by 1.7 million over last quarter. This increase was all product related revenue as there are no NRE revenue for our mobile IoT products.

When compared with the second quarter a year ago, sales of IoT devices increased by 3.9 million; Connected Smart TV platform sales increased 25.6 million and license on other sales decreased 0.2 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.1%, this compares with 47.6% to the previous quarter and 49.9% for the same period in fiscal 2017. The sequential improvement was primarily due to the higher mix of IoT device sales.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $26.1 million compared to $26.7 million in the previous quarter and $27.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2017. As a follow-up to our comments last quarter, in Q1, we started to plan to low our operating expenses by 10% on a quarterly run rate basis compared to last fiscal year.

We expect the majority of these reductions to come from a Connected Smart TV platform business over the remainder of this fiscal year.

GAAP operating loss was $11 million compared with an operating loss of $13.4 million in the previous quarter and an operating loss of 0.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.1 million compared with an operating loss of $7.9 million in the previous quarter and operating income of $3.4 million for the same period fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss was $12.7 million or $0.33 per basic share. This compares with a GAAP net loss of $14.9 million or $0.39 per basic share in the previous quarter and a net loss of $1.7 million or $0.05 per basic share for the same period in fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss was $8.8 million or $0.23 per basic share, this compares with a non-GAAP net loss of 9.4 million or $0.25 per basic share in the previous quarter. And net income of $2.5 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2017.

Please refer to our press release for a more detailed reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP performance.

From our balance sheet, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $67.5 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $74.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. The decline was primarily due to the net loss in the quarter.

Working capital was $77.4 million compared with $86.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. This decline was primarily due to the net loss in the quarter.

Net accounts receivable was $24.9 million at the end of the second quarter, compared to $27 million in the previous quarter and $45.9 million the same quarter last year. The average day sales outstanding for receivables as of the end of the second quarter was 58 days, a decrease of approximately 4 days compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of approximately 10 days compared with the same quarter last year.

Net inventory was $16.1 million at the end of the quarter compared with $18.9 million in the previous quarter and $21.5 million in the same quarter last year. This brings our inventory turns for the quarter for 5.9 on an annualized basis up from 5.6 both in the previous quarter and same quarter a year ago.

Accounts payable was $15.6 million at the end of the quarter compared with $17.8 million in the previous quarter and $23.1 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago. Accrued liabilities was 15 million at the end of the quarter compared with $15.4 million in the previous quarter and 21.4 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

I will now cover our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Before discussing the specific guidance for Q3, I wanted to elaborate on some of the items that factored at our third quarter outlook.

For IoT devices business, the demand for our Z-Wave devices continues to improve. With this improved outlook, we expect Z-Wave revenue to [reach] [ph] another quarter of higher revenues in Q3.

Connected Smart TV platform, as we discussed in the management overview, the demand in our Connected Smart TV platform is facing challenges for a primary TV customer going to a product transition as a result revenue is expected to be down sequentially in Q3.

With that as a backdrop here are our current expectations for Q3. Total revenues to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million; non-GAAP gross margins to be in the range of 47% to 50%; non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $25 million.

Regarding operating expenses, as I mentioned earlier, based on our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018, we believe, we will get our operating expenses down to approximately $24 million by the end of the fiscal year.

This concludes my prepared remarks for today. Thank you very much. And at this time, I would like to open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Gary Mobley from Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Hi, guys. Good afternoon.

Thinh Tran

Hi, Gary.

Gary Mobley

Want to start with a clarification. Elias, what did you say the gross margin guide for the October quarter?

Elias Nader

47 to 50.

Gary Mobley

Okay. And Ken or Thinh, could you view this as a sense of the under current taking place within the Connected Smart TV business specifically towards a trend by taking place for HPNA, G.hn, primary converters, [PSoC] [ph], the IPTV business?

Ken Lowe

Okay. Well, in smart TV, we have got a new line up of products there as we talked about, we are in the process of working with our customers to make plans for their rollout next year. And that's right there. In connectivity, we are seeing -- as we talked about a decline in HPNA and at the same time, we are still pursuing the engagements we have with G.hn, which is spread out into IoT as well as service providers we are working with.

In the mobile IoT, I think as we have indicated we're nearing network certification. And for the Z-Wave, we of course have talked a lot about that about how that it strengthened and we are continuing to increase our ecosystem, continuing to gain about 10% or so per quarter in the revenue. So, we are seeing a lot of strength there.

Gary Mobley

Okay. Relating to the mobile IoT business, I know that qualification or certification is tied to one specific [indiscernible] telco and could you give us a sense of -- from a competitive technology standpoint to how you feel about your prospects in light of this new CAD versions of mobile IoT coming out and made available on the marketplace, something maybe more power efficient et cetera?

Ken Lowe

I think the biggest indicator we get is, is in working closely with a major service provider. We continue to get reinforcement that the kind of power, energy management, we expect to deliver is by far and away better than what they are seeing. So, we are very confident with the technology and where it's going to lead us. That continues to be the driving force behind an entire product line and our belief in the differential advantage that will carry us forward there.

Gary Mobley

Okay. One last question. Elias, what was in the interest of that category that I think that was probably and exceptionally, the interest expense and other was exceptionally high this quarter, and I think that non-GAAP reconciliation added to that?

Elias Nader

I think that was due to one item only and it's probably under a foreign exchange issue. I don't have the details behind it right now. But, I think that was what it was due to.

Gary Mobley

Okay. All right. Thank you guys.

Elias Nader

All right.

Operator

Our next question will come from Quinn Bolton from Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton

Hi, guys. Just wanted to start-off with a question obviously announced the strategic review with Deutsche Bank on July 26. I know you can't comment specifically on that process. But, wondering if you've seen any impact in the run rate business either in connected smart TV or in IoT, given the announcement that you are pursuing strategic alternatives reported all of the business?

Thinh Tran

No. We have not seen any impact in our normal business. I think, yes, we continue to operate under the same condition have nothing much impact at all.

Quinn Bolton

Okay. Great, the [figure I had] [ph] asked. And then, just obviously, the smart TV business you have mentioned your largest customer going through a product transition in calendar 2017. It sounds like your new products here in the process of designing those into that customers TV schedule launch in calendar 2018 and I was hoping you can give us an update on that progress?

And then, secondly, in the TV business as you look into 2018 with these new products what are the chances you will be able to expand the customer base or perhaps pick-up share with some of those new products. Thanks.

Ken Lowe

The chips are in various stages of development and validation as we speak. The projects that they move into in terms of the TV providers and they are all engaged at the same time in the planning process. So, we are continuing to move forward there. We have expectations that these new chips will take the place of the previous chips that were holding down those sockets. And then, we will continue to build on that momentum where we will be able to develop additional accounts that remains to be seen. I think that we have advantages. TV is a pretty dynamic market. And with the trends that change on an annual basis, we have found ourselves on both sides that being the beneficiary and also being challenged. So, we are hoping that we are going to be a beneficiary as much as possible and push our advantage.

Quinn Bolton

Great. So, it sounds like the expectation for a rebound in the smart TV business really remains focused on your largest customer and expectations that customer will see a recovery in its business as it completes this product transition it's going through this year?

Ken Lowe

Certainly for the next year, the majority of our turnaround is depending on that customer and their turnaround with their business and again the appropriate benefit that we get from that. We are continuing to pursue additional customers in Japan and China. We have engagements. And I don't want to downplay that. But, I think tough from a timing standpoint, I think certainly our current customers are the ones that will affect next year the most.

Quinn Bolton

Great. It sounds like -- follow-up on Gary's question just sounds like as we think about modeling that connected smart TV business, you will see a recovery in the TV side of the business. But, we should be thinking about the home connectivity at the HPNA business and the set-top box business, it sounds like those businesses are still likely in decline?

Ken Lowe

Correct. And again, reiterating, the current -- the previous generation HPNA devices are definitely in decline, they are in the sunset period of their lives. But, the G.hn remains engaged and we have expectations for their growth next year.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Okay. Thanks Ken.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Jaeson Schmidt

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to start on the TV business, just want to get a sense if the headwinds that you have been seeing is, are entirely due to this one customer or have there been any market share shift at all?

Ken Lowe

Well, I think we are dominantly impacted by this primary customer [indiscernible]. We have some customers that are very solid and we are continuing to get normal order rates. And I think we have -- we in general we are -- our balances is much larger into the primary TV customer we are talking about. So, I would say that's the main issue.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And then, when you look at gross margin, really expected to be at this for -- elevated rate given the make-shift or the IoT at least since the year?

Elias Nader

Correct. Yes.

Jaeson Schmidt

And then, finally, on the mobile IoT product, when should we be serious to finally contribute to revenue, is that early fiscal 2019, late fiscal 2019?

Ken Lowe

I think what we have been saying is throughout fiscal 2019 that we would ramp; the exact timing on that ramp, timing and magnitude is something that we really can't comment on at this point in time.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question will come from Vahid Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Vahid Khorsand

Hi, guys. Three questions. Let me understand how you -- where you see the four plus million dollars in OpEx coming in this quarter?

Elias Nader

Where do you see that OpEx?

Vahid Khorsand

The 24 million.

Elias Nader

You are talking about the 24 million compared to 25. No, we guided into 25 million for OpEx in Q3.

Vahid Khorsand

Right. How do you see yourself getting to?

Elias Nader

Through majority of headcount reductions. This is something we have planned back in last year and remember starting in Q1; we have started executing certain risk. However, the overall projection is to go through 10% annualized rate. So, that's how you get to $24 million because if you are going to start at 27 million. Back in Q4 FY 2017, we were 27 million and we made a plan to reduce by 10% on an annualized rate. So, we should exit the year at about 24 million that's through headcount. Headcounts and [such other transactions] [ph] we are doing such as moving to lower region certain functions and consolidating certain offices.

Vahid Khorsand

And is that a mix from R&D and sell the marketing or is it a majority from one side?

Elias Nader

It's across the board, but it's the majority from the one business that's it not from both.

Vahid Khorsand

Okay. And then, my second question, is the increase in Z-Wave due to a one-time inventory built to customers?

Ken Lowe

No. I don't know. Consistent of course.

Vahid Khorsand

And then, I guess I remember last quarter you announced the new big customer for Z-Wave, just wanted to get an update on that?

Ken Lowe

We announced what? Repeat that.

Thinh Tran

One customer.

Ken Lowe

Basically we are indicating that we are starting to see some pick-up in the consumer side. We have a major consumer design win that we haven't announced the name. And we believe it is substantive in nature and we look forward to that -- moving into the market being able to announce it and seeing the kind of ramp they can deliver.

Vahid Khorsand

Do you know when you would expect to announce it?

Ken Lowe

It is depending on -- yes. It is depending on that customer what we would expect some time in the fall based on conversation.

Vahid Khorsand

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Charles Loving-DeCoster from Craig-Hallum.

Charles Loving-DeCoster

Hello. Thanks for taking my question. First question is, can you give us the status of the design [intending] [ph] process with your lead carrier?

Ken Lowe

Are you talking about mobile IoT?

Charles Loving-DeCoster

Yes.

Ken Lowe

Yes. We basically embroiled in the process that to bring it up under their network go through the qualification tests, get through all the pre-certifications moving into certification et cetera there is an entire litany of test and tuning that occur during the period of certification.

So, we are simply embroiled in that. We are participating in their labs with them and are moving through on a week-by-week basis checking up milestones and going through the normal checking process.

Charles Loving-DeCoster

Okay. Thanks for that. And second question, so for the IoT business with the 15% sequential growth, is that all from the Z-Wave or is there more to that?

Ken Lowe

Yes. At this point in time, it's already driven by Z-Wave. The growth that we just announced is completely Z-Wave driven.

Charles Loving-DeCoster

Okay. All right. Thank you. That's all my questions.

Operator

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Ken Lowe for any additional or closing remarks.

Ken Lowe

I'd like to thank all of you for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to keeping you updated on our business developments and our progress on the strategic alternatives. And look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

It does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.