Philip Morris International's (PM) Management on 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference - Transcript

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 7, 2017 1:30 PM ET

Executives

Jacek Olczak – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] value. It's a very exciting time for PM as the world transitions towards the aspirations of a smoke-free world. And clearly, you're framing the arguments and leading the charge there. I know, Jacek, you wanted to lead off with a couple of slides that sort of frame the argument. And then we'll continue in the fireside chat and open it up for questions as soon as possible.

Jacek Olczak

Cool. I mean, thanks for having us here. We literally have two slides, if we can go through this one. So just a quick recap what we have said from the beginning of the year, Q2 when we had the earnings call and how we see the remaining part of the year. I mean, we have guided The Street that we look at the 3% to 4% total combined volume decline, combined volume in either conventional cigarette and HeatSticks reduced-risk products.

The way we look at the volume so far, I think we should be closer actually to the 3% decline than the 4%. So I think this is going pretty okay. But obviously, it's a component of HeatSticks volumes in that forecast, but we really feel pretty, pretty okay on that parameter. That obviously should flow, should help us to grow the revenue above 7% and pretty high standards, I think for tobacco but also for other industries.

So it's coming to really the other piece have started materially to contribute to our results. We have said that this year, we'll have available above – over 32 billion capacity. Actually, if you look at the installations of the machines and how we can run the factories still, our factories today with these new machines, I think we can add another maybe 3, maybe 4 billion still this year. That is how that number looks this year, which is good news for us obviously because we'll have it available for the shipments.

You may recall, since the very beginning of the commercialization in Japan, we're not able to run the – a normal supply chain type of operation as there are some limitations on the devices, products, et cetera, and not much inventories in the market. Remember, we're supplying Japan from a European factory, so you will have the higher volume available for shipments, which also will help us to build while supporting market sales, but also hopefully we'll end the year with some proper inventory levels which should allow for the smooth operations for – in FY2018.

I will talk about the Korea on the next slide because this also starts putting some pressures on the volume. As you've heard, PMTA was accepted by FDA for a substantive review, so the clock starts running. If the FDA stays to the stature, say, the six-month period, we should expect to hear from FDA with regards to the PMTA somewhere around February next year. And as of that moment, essentially, our partners, Altria, would be in a position to start the commercialization of iQOS on the U.S. territory.

There was a lot of attentions for, I think, very good reasons about the recent FDA announcement regarding the tobacco regulations, the tobacco regulatory plan. I have to admit and we have said this in public on a number of occasions, we've been extremely encouraged by the way FDA seems to approach the subject. Obviously, everyone waits for the details, I mean, on how the things are going to unfold. But recognizing that the solution to the smoking as a problem lies also on the innovations and the new product is a very important and, as I said, encouraging signal for PMI.

And just for the technicality, we'll not be discussing guidance today, EPS guidance here. You'll hear from us when we close the Q3 and announce the results on October 2019. I have one quick slide on Korea. So we launched iQOS in May this year. The retail pricing: device, KRW 120,000, HEETS at the 400 – KRW 4,300 per pack. We still very much focus in Seoul. And the latest or the recent weekly offtake share is over 5%. Not surprise to us because unlike many other geographies, which we have outside, in Japan or Asia, we have entered Korea with already a pretty high awareness level despite the fact that the product was still not available in the market.

And that's the big relief and it obviously translates in a much faster uptake compared to some other markets. So it's not the results which we are very happy with. It is not maybe that much surprising to us as we knew that this underlying awareness already will help it from the day one. But still, I mean, a 5% is – at this stage, is a very substantial gain in the market share. That's essentially– that's it from our prepared remarks, and I would suggest we go straight to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Brilliant. And if we can start just like this in the fireside chat mode, and perhaps I can kick it off. I mean, again, you mentioned quite clearly the FDA, and this is – very much corroborates your framing of the argument as you see it for long-term nicotine use. Can you talk a little bit about the time frame over which we could see and potentially see progress and what visibility we should look for in this and perhaps how you will interact in the process?

Jacek Olczak

Well, it's more a question, I guess, to the FDA than Philip Morris. I mean, from the very beginning, I mean, we said there is room for a dialogue with the industry and working out together, I guess, the solutions. We'll see how FDA is going to take it out. But just the fact that you have a reputable regulator like FDA recognizing that there is – recognizing the concept of harm reductions, that something can be done on a combustible side while obviously clearing the way for the new products, obviously, tested products, et cetera, is a very – as I said, is a very, very encouraging sign.

I mean, you don't have that much in regulatory discussions today. So the approach to the problem in a totality in terms of what solutions are available, what is the problem of the tar, what is the problem of a nicotine then going more into the true factual discussions and finding solutions appropriately. So I think it's a very good move. It's very good move. It's a very good move. And we also hope that it's not only in the context of the U.S. market as such. As you know, FDA has a reputation outside U.S., and I think it will help also shaping the right discussions in other geographies, which are very much needed.

Unidentified Analyst

To what extent do you believe that the eventual paper that we will see from the FDA will actually then help to define the tax treatments of both FMC ongoing but also the heat-not-burn and all the other forms of NGP that we see?

Jacek Olczak

I mean, we are of the opinion that the products which are significantly better than a conventional combustible cigarette, right, I mean, these are very verified by the science, which are verified by the regulators, et cetera. I mean, they should be treated differently as the combustible cigarettes, both on the regulations, when it means to the communications, marketing, et cetera, and I guess, it is also pretty important case that they should be taxed differently, how much they should be taxed differently, this remains to be seen.

I mean, you hear the news from Korea and some other places that ministry of finance in the different geographies are start looking into the – how much of the differentiation should be there. And I think this differentiation should be there. I mean, also, it's important component of encouraging smokers to go from one category to another. It's difficult to argue actually the way the product which has such a significant risk profile or has such a potential for such a significant risk profile should be taxed to the consumer, which is important component of the final price to the consumer, should be taxed the same way. It's just the logic doesn't hold anymore. So I think there is a role for indirect taxes, in this case, excise tax on the cigarettes to differentiate these products.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just finally on the U.S. and iQOS, clearly, we had Altria here earlier in the week. But can I just ask you what sort of process you're undertaking for the potential commercialization in the U.S. and how you're working with them? You talked a lot about capacity here, which quite clearly will be needed elsewhere in Japan where there's clear demand. How are you preparing for that process of trialing in the U.S. as and when we have eventual demand?

Jacek Olczak

Yes. Capacity is very much – when we build the capacity, very much focused on international, okay? And that's the prime driver for determining how much capacity we need. Obviously, there was a component of the U.S. market, but we don't see us building the capacity outside the U.S. for a long period of time. So obviously, initially, Altria will have product available manufactured in our facilities offshore. But depending how the demand and the situation unfolds in the U.S., I guess the question mark will be, how do we handle the capacity going forward? But that's in front of us.

I mean, the cooperation – works pretty well, pretty smoothly. I mean, they – everyone is – well, I would say is waiting as we are waiting for the PMTA from FDA. As I said earlier, if everything goes on time, roughly around February, iQOS should get the PMTA done. And since that day, essentially, we – Altria should be ready to go in a test market or whatever is the appropriate commercial plan on their side. Highly motivated, I think that clearly, Altria will benefit from the learnings which we have gained so far from other places.

It's not a single market which is – which you can copy-paste the solutions to another places. But the more markets we open, and by the year-end, we'll be in 30 markets in a different form of – with a different form, shape of commercialization, that's enough of the material to avoid a couple of pitfalls and actually amplify the things that work in the U.S. territories. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Switching geographies but obviously staying with iQOS, Japan has been the focus. I think at the end of June, your market share from it was about 12.7%. Clearly, we’re waiting for some capacity to come online to relieve the demand or the supply bottleneck. Can you give us an update on where you are, but also any color you can give now you've got an active competitor who's been in market for a while and switching potentially you're seeing in the market?

Jacek Olczak

The latest weekly share which we had for the offtake share for Japan, if I remember, was August, one of the last weeks of August. We've been at that 17.5%. So we continue to grow. That's total Japan. And Sendai, which is the place where we very much initially, we're confronted with a BAT product. I think our market share crossed to about 80%, so we continue growing. Remember what I said a few months ago, that I wouldn't be surprised with the combined category of our HeatSticks and the competitive products in Sendai would cross 30%. Roughly about third of the market can be converted from the conventional cigarettes to the new products. But that's fast. That's big and fast.

Unidentified Analyst

So the way we should definitely be thinking about this is growing the category and the acceptance of the category?

Jacek Olczak

Yes. And I've always said that competition in that field actually is, okay, on the one hand, you have to share the pie with others; but on the other hand, when it comes to the acceptance of the category, normalization of the category, et cetera, from a consumer perspective, it's actually pretty helpful.

Unidentified Analyst

Not moving away from the HeatSticks for too long but actually, just thinking about actually the capacity for the devices, can you bring us up to date on how the sourcing has evolved but actually, also the functionality has improved and how you see that evolving from here?

Jacek Olczak

So as of essentially now, we have an access to the second supplier. Remember, for the last two, two and a half years since the beginning actually, we only had one supplier for the devices, which was good enough at the quantities which we wanted to have at that time. And it's definitely not good enough already for this year. So second supplier, also Asian based, is going to start shipping the products, devices, for us as of essentially this quarter, the Q3, which will help us start matching now the capacity on the HeatSticks and the growing capacity on the HeatSticks with the devices.

One factor which we observe in the markets, well, in Japan, i.e., the market where there's a very substantial presence of the category, that you have a growing ownership of more than one device, which, on the one hand obviously, puts some pressures on our financials, but on other hand, is the final testimony of the acceptance of the proposition. I mean, if consumers want to spend money not for the one device but the two or three devices, which is happening now in Japan, it's essentially the final proof that not only people are fully converted from the combustibles to this product, but they want to stay with the category and, very importantly, with our product because otherwise, my consumers would spend extra money for extra devices. So that's the good sign, but obviously, it puts the further pressure on the supply chain, which we're addressing as we speak.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of the level that's sold on promotion in Japan, has the demand been made almost moved from being a push to a pull market? As the acceptance grows, are we seeing those sort of coming out as – in a less promoted manner?

Jacek Olczak

There is some – well, promotion, there was some support in terms of for lowering price for a certain, if you like, commitment from the consumers. I mean, it essentially comes about the registrations, et cetera, which later on, in the next cycle, helps us to do the better direct marketing because the moment we get the link between a consumer and device, we actually can move a lot of activities into more digital, modern territories. So that's – and the way we look at this promotional support is that the cost of acquisition of a consumer obviously at the beginning in each market is going to be very high, comparing to conventional cigarette very, very high.

But on a conventional cigarette, no one has to explain the category, and no one has to explain the brands because the category, i.e., the cigarette, and the brands are well known. So the marketing is obviously different marketing. When it comes to iQOS or heat-not-burn products, you need to explain the heat versus burn, and you need to explain the iQOS, and you need to start everything from the beginning. So the initial outlay for the consumer is pretty substantial, but this is just the beginning of acquisition, or the acquisition cycle of the consumers.

And later on, I think the metric's going to come and start resembling something closer to what we have on the conventional cigarettes than today. So this is not really something which we look negatively. We just have to – every market has to go through that phase. Actually, the cost – once you reach there, once you cross the critical mass and by far, Japan – Japanese market has crossed this critical mass, you could see that the cost per consumer is significantly coming down because a lot of word-of-mouth, consumers knows the category.

They learn it from friend, from neighbors, whoever. People are coming to our stores. They know how the device operates. They know all the tricks of the – how to use the device. It's much, much less effort on our side to acquire consumer million something versus the consumer who is in the first 10,000 group.

Unidentified Analyst

And jumping across to Korea, you've very kindly given us some figures and tweaking it, so we get an idea of the economics, but what learnings have you brought to – from Japan to Korea? And to what extent do you feel you have to move quicker given that I think in Japan, before BAT came to Sendai, you had 18, 24 months, whereas here, they have the ability to move more quickly or come in quicker behind you?

Jacek Olczak

Well, we said that, the competitive advantage which we think we have versus competitors, I mean, you don't count us in a decade. I mean, you're talking maybe a year, et cetera, depends how you look. I believe that the iQOS in terms of resembling the ritual of a conventional cigarette is obviously closer than a competitive proposition. If I look how the consumers react in Sendai or in other places in Japan when the both products are available, seems that iQOS is a better proposition both in terms of the taste, in terms of the ritual, et cetera.

Obviously, there is a difference in the convenience, in the use of the device, but we're also improving the product, making some adjustment, et cetera. I mean in Japan, Japan today is on a third generation of the device. So the product which we have shipped to Sendai three or so years ago is device-wise, is a different product that we're shipping as of last two months actually. So we're going into the connectivity. We improved quite significantly the cycle time, i.e., the interval consumers can have between one experience and the next one; the battery; couple other things which were generally irritating for the consumers.

And once you go into this territory, the whole machine of PMI is – already has a pipeline of what are the further improvements which we should get it. So we never said that the iQOS as is today, when it comes to the device, we look the design into every detail, and then for 20 years, we will be selling the same device. It will be very unwise to assume that's the case. Those – this, we'll have to address. So again, I feel pretty comfortable that iQOS can stand the competition, as we said, this stage what it is. And as I said, we continue growing share in Japan in the places with or without the competitive products. So maybe absent the competition products – competitive products, we could have – get even higher shares. But definitely, we don't see that we're losing something because of it.

Unidentified Analyst

And moving westwards towards Europe, where, again, we've got trials in place, and in your end market, you're getting good conversions of HEETS but actually relatively low penetration. Can you give us a quick update on…

Jacek Olczak

Yeah, we will give differences between awareness levels, which, okay, Japan, we earn it, we build it, et cetera. And we're very much focused on Japan. Korea, as I mentioned earlier, was already a benefit for this cross-border, if you like, flow of information, et cetera. And obviously, in Korea, consumers looks of the trends in Japan, so this is very helpful. So if I am not mistaken, before we ship the first product to consumers in Korea, we were already at about the 10% awareness. I mean, that's the level of awareness which we still, after investment, et cetera, don't have in most of the European markets.

So it just shows you how in some markets, when the information travels and it's relevant for that audience, may help you with the commercialization. But finally, we'll have to go and continue building then awareness. I mean, you always start with the 1%, bring it, over a period of time, to 5%, 10%. And then the snowball effect starts there. Conversion rates are good because this is what we focused very much. They are very similar. We're at par with what we have in Japan. And that, for us – the initial, very important test that the product is liked and consumers are willing to stay with the product for good, i.e., permanently switching from conventionals to the new proposition. And the rest is just the component of what regulatory framework do we have. Remember that in many countries, iQOS is somehow, from a marketing perspective, within the tobacco categories with all these ramifications, ability to talk to consumers, et cetera, working how to address this one, but this is one by one type of marketing, so it takes time.

Unidentified Analyst

And that slide's a sort of nice segue into talking a bit about Platform two because a more intuitive product perhaps to some existing smokers. Can you update on where we stand with that and the potential you see there and potentially some of the impact on economics?

Jacek Olczak

Well, Platform two, if you remember from our – number of our presentations, I mean, it looks essentially like a conventional cigarette. And in terms of the ritual, it's essentially 100% copy – true copy of the conventional cigarette other than you don't see that the cigarette has shortened due to the burning. So essentially, your product at the beginning and the end looks the same because it's based on the same heat-versus-burn technology. So if I compare it to iQOS, it's by far much easier to explain to the consumers how we're going to use the – how I should use the product, et cetera.

We believe that there was a room – we don't believe there will be a country or entire consumer groups which will entirely choose one of the platforms. I think once all of these platforms hit the marketplace, consumers would rather have an ability to choose between the platforms depending, for example, on the need of the day, occasions, et cetera. There are moments where you feel like having a cigarette-like product with Platform two because it’s remind you about the pleasure times you had when you were smoking conventional cigarettes, but not necessarily, you would like to be seen with this product, okay.

So there might be the occasions during a day you feel like having that product. IQOS might be more appropriate for other moments during a day. And correspondingly, Platform three and four may also cater to the different needs. So the common umbrella above the platforms is – obviously is iQOS, but more importantly, common umbrella is all of them are offered to the consumers, a significantly different – a lower risk profile versus the combustible cigarettes. So the consumer shouldn't be trading between the risks, if you like, or the reduction in the tox but should be rather trading based on the convenience of use, et cetera.

So Platform three is very encouraging for us. I mean, I will initially do the test markets, the initial plans were before the year-end, in some form to get that product to the – in a commercial type of a setup. And then I think we'll be looking in 2018 or in next year for, I guess, to follow with the partners with that with an iQOS. I mean I said one sizable city, roll it out to national, et cetera. The infrastructure, which we're building for iQOS especially the online and offline embassies, iQOS flagship stores, et cetera, will come very handy because that infrastructure will be ready to accommodate Platform two and obviously other platforms as well. So every next platform from a marketing perspective, if you like, preparations and spend should actually benefit from all of this upfront investment which we're making behind iQOS.

Unidentified Analyst

And just having talked for a moment about iQOS but also Japan and Korea, can you make any early observations and talk about your interactions? We've seen headlines today on potential tax changes in Japan and, I think, Korea, but how you're interacting with the government on this.

Jacek Olczak

Japan is not much interaction because I think there was just one of the parties mentioned something. Look, there will be discussions about the appropriate level of taxations in this product. There's no questions about it. I think the product – our position is that the product shouldn't be taxed and regulated, i.e., the marketing communication territory should be different than the conventional cigarettes. Otherwise, when a marketing side is depriving consumers from ability to learn that the alternative better products are available.

And second, you need to demonstrate for your tax policy how differentiate the product according to your tax policy. So true is that in some places, in some markets, the initial taxes imposed on iQOS compared to cigarettes, the advantage which we get is pretty substantial. I mean, over a period of time, different governments may decide differently, but I think there is room for having the different taxation at for iQOS than our combustible cigarettes.

So, I mean, actually it counts also pretty handy on our side that at least this big marketing commercial cost which we have to incur at the beginning, to some extent, is, at this stage, offset by the tax – a lower tax which we pay. So that's – from a timing perspective, it's not a bad model for us.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sure we want to come back to iQOS in – when we sort of open up, but just very quickly, I'll come back to combustibles. I mean, again, in the first half of the year, I think your volumes fell short of where you aspired them to be. Can you talk about the issues that you saw and actually why we should expect a stronger recovery into the second half?

Jacek Olczak

Actually, I should bridge back to what I had on a slide, I mean, thanks for the question, is that we said the total combined volume for the year is 3% to 4% negative, I mean, actually closer to 3%. The way we look at this, we should be in Q3 about the 1% negative, around this number. And then obviously, the balancing number to reach the minus 3 or so percent for the year [indiscernible].

I mean, we have this continuous pressure on the Russian market, around 6% or so percent of volume decline. Okay, Indonesia, total market is, relative to past years, on a soft side. And we had – as you remember in June, end of the Q2, we had a pretty significant tax increase in the GCC. The tax essentially resulted in a doubling of prices. So these are the markets which will put quite a pressure on the total volume, but this is in this total guidance. More actually painful if I may say, is lack of a pricing in Russia, which we highlighted in our Q2 earnings and that’s combined with big negative volume. So, I mean, it doesn't allow you to grow profitability at all in a market and Russia is a significant contributor to PMI over L-OCI.

So obviously, the GCC volumes, the market reacted as expected with quite significant declines. I mean, they posted a 100% price increase. And we'll see how the stabilization will go for the next month and what will it look this year and how much of that's going to go to next year. But that's put some pressure on our financials. That's clear, which really is good that this is the same time when we're ramping up the volumes on iQOS. So in the total company basis, it helps us, as I said, to estimate that the revenues for the year should be above 7% despite the fact that we have these pressures from the combustible in these [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of just Europe and the EU TPD, I mean, that clearly – and the introduction of plain pack in the U.K., which I know is – that's running for you. But to what extent did that interrupt the opportunity for pricing?

Jacek Olczak

Not really, not really. There weren't interruptions, not for pricing at all. I think it's more just the things which we highlighted at the beginning of the year. There's some supply chains destocking at the retailer. They have to stop selling one version of the product and go with the new pack, new – to new versions of the – new formats of the packs. Other than that, price-wise, if I take a global view other than the Russian pricing, which is truly the – purely the competitive type of an issue, there was nothing really surprising going with the pricing to the negative or positive versus the past years.

Unidentified Analyst

Super. Let's see. We’ve got just nine minutes run. So very much like to open it out to questions from the floor, right. I expect we should see some decent interest. Okay. Didn't want to pop that bubble. If I could sort of carry on, we've recently seen some consolidation, Indonesia and Philippines. Mighty have been less helpful for pricing in the past, at least the way they've come to market. Without asking about the commercial direction their new owners might want to take them, how do you see this impacting your business in terms of market disruption?

Jacek Olczak

Well, I mean, based on this media news, et cetera, it seems that the JTI is going to take over Mighty, which I look at that as a net positive to us because we rather have a competitor who has some degree of the compliance rather than the situations which we've been in for the last four or so years with Mighty. So prices actually went up in over the last few months in Philippines, so we're managing the gap to Marlboro but also have a net pricing. So Philippines is nicely recovering from the situations that have been there. But as I said, if JTI were to end up buying or taking over Mighty, I think for us it's a net positive from a competitive landscape perspective. And the rest of the consolidation, frankly speaking, if you refer to BAT, I guess, I don't think it has any impact on PMI. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So once again, looking at the floor, but if not, I very much, sort of, carry on. I suppose a question that I'm often asked is that if I was working in – for PM and was still working within the FMC part of the business, I was feeling that I was somehow missing out on some of the fun at the party. How are you keeping everyone equally engaged and infused across the organization?

Jacek Olczak

Excellent, I don't think actually, if you would be working in PMI today, you would be able that clearly to differentiate on which part of that business you're working, especially if you're on a commercial; I'm talking the market when we started the commercialization et cetera. Obviously, there was a focus on a combustible business and our brands, Marlboro very much, et cetera. But remember our objective is to convert existing smokers into the new product proposition. So you somehow have to coordinate what you're doing on a combustibles part of the business and what are your plan for the new product, for reduced-risk products. Otherwise, you will have complete hell.

So actually, if I take the entire management team, for obvious reasons, i.e., Andre, myself, the regional presidents, if I go down in a structure, I don't think you would notice, is one objective for the company, and we know how we want to play the combustibles. We know how we want to play RRPs. There is no divisions indefinitely. And from the very beginning, we never wanted to establish two PMIs, if you like: one which is on this product, you could call it the old product, past products; and one which is on a new product.

I think it would be very unhealthy, and it wouldn't allow us to leverage actually the core strength of the PMI. So you wouldn't notice. But you want to join PMI? Do you want to join PMI or…

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Just within the same zone. I mean , just on some of the long-term genuine economics of NGP is going to be defined by when we have a consistent tax environment relating to the products with FMC, how are you at the moment incentivizing your sales guys at the coalface? I mean, are they going through the same sales guys? Or is it one team for the FMC, one team for the – and I appreciate there are different routes to market.

Jacek Olczak

Well, there are different jobs to be done by the sales or commercial teams, which clearly are coming from the different stages of the product, okay, of the life cycle of the product. I mean, obviously, for the conventional business, the basics, if you like, i.e., the product has to be available, has to be visible, et cetera, et cetera is important component of giving support to your brands when it comes to iQOS, it’s obviously less of an availability. It's more about the consumer, about building the awareness and it’s not enough for the consumers yet I am aware about iQOS, but do I understand the proposition, do I understand the benefit? In many places, we have to go back to the basics and explain to consumers what is wrong about the cigarettes, okay?

There was a tar component, which is bad, and there was a nicotine component, which was a completely different – which is not that similar, like as bad, and therefore, how you can address the tar, you need to explain the combustion, and you need to explain the heating versus combustion, et cetera. So it's a different breed. But so far, if I look at the scale commercializations, like Japan, okay, Korea but Gernamay, Italy et cetera, you haven’t seen that any confusions among our commercial people. Some are fully dedicated only to iQOS. Some are fully dedicated only to support, continue supporting combustibles. And there is quite a group in organization, which know clearly on each product category what they have to do. So, I mean, so far it works pretty well.

Unidentified Analyst

And final one for me was hoping to put all that together, is that when we look at again your volume targets for the year, I mean, clearly, when we – when iQOS was – the performance of iQOS was dominated by the Japan market, we had very good visibility about the cannibalization we were effectively seeing between FMC and the iQOS how should we be thinking about that, again, for – as much as anything, for our modeling purposes as we see the rollout move from Korea and iQOS, again, probably take another significant step into the following year?

Jacek Olczak

I mean, the robust data we have actually on Japan and that cannibalization was somewhere or is somewhere – used to be – sorry, used to be somewhere at the level of about 10 points above the national underlying share in combustibles and has a tendency over time to fade out. So essentially, you're taking proportionally more from a competitive combustible products than from your portfolio, which very much is a function also of the price positioning because even with some support of the promotional support, the product clearly is positioned in the premium segment.

So initially, that cannibalization, because Philip Morris is very much the premium company, Marlboro share, et cetera, in the segment and, overall, the share of the premium segment, I think in some or many markets, we might have that initial cannibalization higher on our side than on the competition. However, if you look at the Japan today, the product clearly up-trades consumers from our price segments. As you know, historically, Philip Morris is not necessarily the main player or key player in the mid-priced segments or in the low-priced segments.

So I think this stems behind that fact that the cannibalization overall starts coming down because we started taking more consumers from our price segments. I mean the value of iQOS, I always use this example. At the very beginning, when we go to the market and give the price or set the price for the device and the HeatSticks to consumer, it's nothing else than a few digits rolled on a piece of paper; that people don't know what is the price because they don't understand the value, the price without the value doesn't exist. I cannot judge whether the price is high or low if I don't understand the benefit which I will get it.

But over a period of time, once you use, once you start using product, once you see other people using the product, while you understand the benefits, then you can start – put that value against the price which you get there. And this is the moment when I think the product has a big potential for up-trading because you're getting that value against this price. And yes, uptick, it looks like a premium price, but combined with the benefit the product offers and then now really giving to up-trade by a couple of hundred yens on the consumable to get to the proposition.

And we see this in other places as well; at the different scales obviously because the market shares are different, and product is not taking smokers from a premium segment.

Unidentified Company Representative

Jacek, I appreciate we've now been on stage for 40 minutes. I’d love to continue this conversation in the breakout room, but firstly, I'd like to thank you very much indeed for your insights. Thank you very much indeed.

Jacek Olczak

You're welcome. Thank you.

