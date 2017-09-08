Tailored Brands' (TLRD) CEO Douglas Ewert Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 07, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Julie MacMedan

With me today are Doug Ewert, CEO, who will provide his perspective on our second quarter results and review our strategic initiatives; and Jack Calandra, CFO who will provide a more in-depth review of our financial results and outlook.

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you, Julie. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, I’ll give you my perspective on Q2, my outlook on the back half of the year and a progress update on our growth initiatives.

But first, I want to share with you an update on our Houston operations. Not only has the impact and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and the surrounding area, but this tragedy hits close to home for Tailored Brands.

Houston is home to 2,000 of our employees and our enterprise support functions, including retail and rental distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, customer service, and other corporate support operations, as well as many of our retail and dry-cleaning stores.

32 retail stores and 39 dry-cleaning stores were closed for three or more days. And by last Thursday, all of our stores, DCs and offices were open and operational except for one K&G store and one dry-cleaning location that suffered significant flooding.

Despite the devastation in Houston, our service to customers across the United States and Canada remained intact. Wedding tuxedos were delivered from other distribution centers, e-commerce orders were fulfilled directly from stores, and customer service stayed online throughout the storm.

I am extremely proud of all of our employees who stepped up during the storm. Not only did they maintain the continuity of our business, but they also supported our employees whose lives were and are still being disrupted by Hurricane Harvey.

Over the last 20 years, our employees have voluntarily funded an employee emergency assistance program. And since then we've distributed over $7 million in relief to employees who suffer catastrophic loss and this assistance program kicked into high gear last week.

Our roots in Houston are deep and significant. As such, our entire Company is rallying in support of Houstonians. We are asking all of our employees, customers, suppliers, and investors to make a donation to the American Red Cross Houston relief fund and Tailored Brands will match the first $1 million. You can make a donation through any of our U.S. retail stores or websites.

Now I'd like to share my perspectives on Q2 performance. We're pleased to report strong second quarter results. All retail brands delivered improved comps versus Q1 on both a one-year and two-year stacked basis, and we reported positive comps for our retail segment as a whole for the first time in eight quarters.

We delivered higher profits in Q2 of this year as a result of our focus on disciplined cost management and a more efficient operating structure. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet and significantly increased our cash position, while at the same time, reducing our debt.

I’ll provide a bit more color on sales by brand. Men's Wearhouse comp sales declined 2.2%, marking an improvement from down 3.1% last quarter. This was achieved against a tougher comparison of positive 2.9% in the second quarter last year.

Average unit retail improved on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. This was due primarily to higher average retail prices for suits from an increased penetration from custom clothing.

Special occasion dressing is a very important business for us and it's at the center of our strategies to acquire millennial-aged men. We established relationships with men starting in high school and build lifetime value with these men by being the place to go when you want to look your best.

Q2 is the most important quarter of the year for occasion dressing because of proms, graduations, and weddings. During Q2, we saw a 2.1% lower comp in our rental business, which we believe was largely recovered in retail sales.

In recent years, we've been growing our occasion business and retail with compelling products like fashion dinner jackets for prom, spring weight suits for destination weddings. And now many wedding parties are choosing to go with custom for the ultimate personalized event. We view growth in the retail occasion business as positive because we create higher average tickets, higher margin dollars, and ultimately a stickier customer than a rental customer.

In social and digital media during Q2, we ran custom clothing influencer campaigns with Joseph Abboud, the NBA Coaches Association and GQ, which generated nearly 150 million impressions and increased engagement with our brands. We also built customer goodwill and strong social media engagement during July with our 10 Annual National Suit Drive to benefit men in the local community who need appropriate interview attire to regain employment.

This year we collected a record number of donations. Thanks to celebrity spokespeople and integration with Jimmy Kimmel Live and support from NBA and NFL coaches. A few weeks ago, we launched a new broadcast campaign at Men's Wearhouse that reinforces the high-touch service experience we provide in our stores from our expert sale consultants and master tailors.

This campaign reinforces the importance of fit and our experience fitting men of all shapes and sizes. The strength of the Men's Wearhouse is in the solutions we provide to our customers and this campaign reinforces our brand promise that you are going to like the way you look.

Turning now to Joseph Bank. We delivered positive 7.8% comp sales that were driven primarily by higher transactions. Transfer from cloth stores partially contributed to the reported comp and was in line with our expectations. We are seeing a lift from existing customers who are replenishing their wardrobes and from new customers shopping for the first time. Suits were particularly strong, led by Traveler, 1905 and Reserve.

We took advantage of strong traffic to clear seasonal goods and we are pleased with the progress we’re making to lower overall inventories at Joseph Bank and make our stores easier to shop. To build Joseph Bank to its full potential, we are taking a comprehensive approach to building a stronger aspirational brand identity and closer relationships with our customers.

Our approach to updating and upgrading extends across every customer touch point. We've made tremendous progress with our improvements to our products, our content and inventory, our website experience, and the way we engage with our customers in our stores.

We are also updating the look of our stores. Earlier this year, we tested a new store design to very positive reviews from customers and our employees. We've created a fresh perspective on what it means to be a brand grounded in tradition tailored for today. We've expanded beyond the test and we are rolling out this new look into approximately 200 Joseph Bank stores by the end of this quarter.

This month, we are launching a branding campaign called Tradition Tailored for Today that features modern men in work and home settings wearing classic clothes that never go out of style. This campaign begins to build a connection to customers beyond price and strengthen Joseph Bank as the lifestyle brand for the modern man who values classic style.

At K&G, comp sales were down 1.7% compared to down 7.4% in Q1 and also improved sequentially on a two-year basis. The improvement was driven by a bigger increase in AUR and UPT as well as a smaller decrease in the number of transactions. We were pleased with the response to our prom and Father's Day campaigns where we featured extraordinary value on complete outfit.

Moores comp sales were positive 0.3% compared to negative 5.3% in Q1. Our special occasion customers in Canada are switching to custom clothing at a higher rate than our U.S. customers, which drove an increase in AUR and transactions during Q2. In marketing, Moores is benefiting from similar initiatives as Men's Wearhouse. In July, we ran the 8 Annual Canadian Suit Drive and in August, we launched the Canadian version of the same campaign we launched for Men's Wearhouse.

Now turning to corporate apparel. As anticipated, corporate apparel net sales were down 27% during the second quarter, primarily due to the anniversary of last year's large airline uniform program rollout. In late June, American Airlines and Twin Hill mutually agreed not to renew our current uniform contract when it expires in 2020. We will continue to supply uniforms under our contract for the next three years and we will work with American through the transition. American has said that there will be no recall of our uniforms.

We stand by the quality and integrity of our products, but we've determined that the reputational risk from this program is unacceptable to our business. To put this in perspective, five million people around the world go to work every day in our uniforms and garments provided by our corporate apparel group. We have renewed long-term contracts with our two largest UK customers this year and our new business pipeline continues to grow across our entire international footprint.

To recap, we’re pleased with our Q2 results. That said, based on what we've seen in third quarter to-date, including the impact from Hurricane Harvey and the challenging retail environment, we have a cautious outlook on the back half of the year. Jack will provide more detail on how this is factored into our guidance in a moment.

But first, let me give you an update on some of our initiatives to grow our business. Personalized solutions are an important strategic differentiator and our strategy with custom clothing is to disrupt the traditional suit business by making a custom suit as easy and affordable to buy as a suit off-the-rack.

Men want to look good in a suit, and the fact is, a custom suit will always look better than an off-the-rack suit. Our research shows that men who buy custom suits from us are happier with their purchase, shopped more frequently and have a higher annual spend than off-the-rack customers.

We are seeing positive results from new incentives for customers to try their first custom suit and increased engagement online with new content to inspire the possibilities with custom clothing.

Last year, I reported custom clothing was selling at a run rate of about $1 million a week. And I'm pleased to report through the first half of this year, custom is selling at a run rate of about $2 million a week.

We believe we are expanding the universe of potential custom clothing purchasers to include every man who buys a suit and see tremendous possibilities in the role that custom can play in our future.

Turning now to our omni initiative. We are improving our customer experience to make shopping easier, more personalized, and more productive, whether that means completing the transaction online or streamlining the experience before he arrives in the store.

In August, we launched a beta version of a new guided shopping experience called the Look Finder on both menswearhouse.com and josephbank.com. After answering a few questions, the Look Finder presents a selection of recommended outfits.

In just a few weeks since launch, tens of thousands of customers have completed the experience online, and we’re encouraged by the high completion rate of the experience. We’re working on further omnichannel initiatives to enhance e-commerce, online to offline, and in-store experience that we will tell you about on future calls.

To summarize, we feel good about the traction we are building around our growth initiatives. They support our goal to innovate the men's specialty store of the future, which we're building based on three foundational pillars.

First, be the authority on what men wear to look their best at work and for special occasions. With our connection to 30 million loyalty members, we believe we are uniquely qualified to be this authority through the high-touch service provided by our expert style consultants and master tailors, our outstanding team of merchants and our experienced design team led by Joseph Abboud.

Second, Own the Easy. We know many of our customers don't like to shop and they look to us to make clothing shopping as fast and frictionless as possible, delivering the solutions they need when, how and where they want, whether it's guided shopping online, express tailoring in our stores or a new custom suit in as little as three weeks. We're designing our customer solutions to be unmatched in the marketplace.

Third, make it personal. We know our customers want personalized solutions, whether it's our expert style consultants who help men create the perfect business casual looks or our bridal consultants who help brides and grooms create the perfect looks for their big day. Our stores are staffed with teams of experts to make sure you like the way you look.

To help us achieve our vision for the future, we are strengthening our Management Team and Board of Directors. We recently added three new senior executives and a Board of Director.

Frank Hamlin is our new Chief Marketing Officer and is an expert in digital and direct-to-consumer marketing, as well as loyalty programs. He was most recently with GameStop and before that Guitar Center.

Boris Sherman is our new Chief Technology Officer and is an expert in both retail enterprise and consumer-facing technology. He was most recently with L Brands.

Andrew Iwaskow is our new Executive Vice President of Human Resources and is an expert in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. He was most recently with Toys "R" Us.

And Sue Gove is our new Board of Director and Member of the Audit Committee. Sue is a highly accomplished executive who has held CEO, COO, and CFO roles in major publicly traded retail companies and bring significant board experience to our Company.

In closing, we delivered strong second quarter results, improved comps, and disciplined cost management helped drive higher profitability. We're pleased with our progress in Q2. However, the retail environment remains challenging and therefore we have a cautious outlook for the second half of the year.

We are focused on what we can control to drive increased transactions and improve comp sales. We are still in the early innings of our custom in omnichannel initiatives and our new marketing campaigns to build the strength of our brands and communicate our high-touch store solutions for men. We like our position as the leading men specialty retailer and our ability to grow market share.

Our authority, convenience, and personalized solutions will continue to strengthen and build an even stronger competitive mode as we realize our vision to innovate the best men's specialty store of the future.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jack to review the financials.

Jack Calandra

Thanks Doug. Good afternoon, everyone. Today I’ll review the financial results for the second quarter and discuss our 2017 outlook. I will also report on progress against our goal to unlock additional cash flow in the business and how we are executing on our capital allocation strategy.

Before I start with the second quarter results, I'd like to make sure everyone knows that I will be discussing adjusted numbers today, which eliminates certain costs that are not indicative of our core business results. While there were no adjustments in the current quarter, we are comparing against adjusted numbers in the prior year period.

Starting with second quarter results. Total sales were $850.8 million, a decline of 6.5%. Sales for our retail segment were down 4.5%, primarily due to store closures, while comp sales were up 0.1%. As Doug mentioned, comp sales improved sequentially from Q1 on both the one and two-year basis across all brands.

Within our retail segment, Men's Wearhouse comp was down 2.2%. While we saw an increase in average unit retail, this was not enough to offset lower transactions and a slight decrease in units per transaction.

Joseph A. Bank posted a positive 7.8% comp. Transactions and units per transaction were up. Average unit retail was down, as we took the opportunity to clear seasonal goods.

K&G comps were down 1.7%. Higher units per transaction and average unit retail were offset by lower transactions. Moores comp sales were up 0.3%. Average unit retail and transactions were higher while units per transaction were down.

As expected our Corporate Apparel sales decreased $22 million or 27%, primarily due to lapping last year’s rollout of the large uniform program. Nearly $4 million of the decrease was due to the weaker British pound, which was also in line with our expectations.

Moving to gross margin. Second quarter consolidated gross margin of $397 million was down $13 million versus last year, primarily due to a decrease in corporate apparel sales. As a percent of sales, gross margin increased 160 basis points to 46.6%.

Retail gross margin increased 230 basis points to 48.2%, primarily due to the anniversary of last year’s clearance activity when we exited the outlet business. Excluding the impact of the outlet business, consolidated gross margin rate decreased 20 basis points and retail gross margin rate increased 20 basis points.

Advertising was $5.1 million below last year and was 4.7% of sales compared to 4.9% last year. This was primarily due to a reduction in TV spend consistent with our strategy to increase digital spend as a percent of the marketing mix, as well as the shift in timing of marketing campaigns to later in the year.

SG&A decreased by about $17 million primarily due to lower store-related costs from last year's fleet rationalization program, as well as lower employee benefit costs. Some of the employee benefit savings is due to the timing of anticipated costs associated with our new medical plan options and we expect these expenses to increase later in the year. SG&A expenses were flat as a percent of total sales at 29.2%.

That gets us to operating income of $108 million, which was over $9 million or nearly 10% higher than last year. Operating margin improved 180 basis points to 12.7% versus 10.9% last year.

Net interest expense decreased nearly $800,000, as we’ve reduced our outstanding debt. We realized a net gain on extinguishment of debt of about $3 million or $0.05 per share primarily resulting from the repurchase of our senior notes. The effective tax rate was 32.5% compared to 34.2% last year. Earnings per share were $1.19, up 20% compared to $0.99 last year.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow. We made good progress on our goals to strengthen the balance sheet and unlock cash in our business. We ended the second quarter with about $113 million in cash, an increase of over $100 million versus last year and no draw against our $500 million revolving credit line.

Inventories were down $79 million or 8% below last year, primarily driven by lower inventories at Joseph A. Bank as we continue to align inventory to the smaller store footprint, as well as lower inventory at corporate apparel due to last year's large uniform rollout.

Total debt at quarter end was approximately $1.5 billion. During the quarter, we made our $1.8 million payments on our term loan and as we shared with you on our previous conference call, we made a $4.6 million mandatory excess cash flow prepayment.

In the second quarter, we also repurchased and retired $42.6 million face value of our senior notes at an average price of about 90% of par. This includes the $17.5 million we reported on our last conference call plus an additional $25.1 million repurchased subsequent to that call. This brings the year-to-date total to $50 million in face value.

As a reminder, per the terms of our debt agreements, we have the continued capacity to repurchase senior notes through open market transactions via borrowings on our ABL facility.

Operating cash flow for the six months ended July 29, 2017 was $141 million, up $40 million to last year. This was primarily due to higher earnings as well as lower rental product in inventory purchases this year, which was partially offset by last year's income tax refund.

CapEx spend through the second quarter was $34 million, which is $22 million lower than last year, primarily due to last year's spend to build out the Macy's Tux shops and to expand our distribution center to support our omnichannel strategy.

With respect to real estate, during the second quarter, we closed all 170 tuxedo shops at Macy's as planned. We also closed seven Joseph A. Bank stores, two Men's Wearhouse and Tux stores, and one K&G store, and we opened one Men's Wearhouse store for a net nine closures. This brings the total number of locations we operated at the end of the second quarter to 1,484 down from 1,767 at the end of the second quarter last year.

Now I will discuss our fiscal 2017 full-year outlook. We are updating our expected adjusted EPS range to $1.65 to $1.85 per share. Our guidance assumes the following. We continue to expect comparable sales, up mid-single digits for Joseph A. Bank, down low-single digits for Men's Wearhouse, and down mid-single digits for K&G.

We are raising our outlook for Moores comps to be down low-single digits versus previous guidance of down mid-single digits. We continue to expect the impact of store closures to be a headwind to sales in the second half, although less so than it was in Q2.

We continue to project corporate apparel EBIT to be about $14 million lower than 2016, primarily due to lapping the large uniform rollout from last year. As a reminder, the uniform rollout benefit Q2 and Q3 of 2016.

We now anticipate an operating loss on the Macy's business of about $5 million, excluding the cost to exit the business, which we recognized in Q1. This compares favorably to our previous guidance of an operating loss of between $7 million and $8 million.

While it is too soon to accurately quantify the impact of Hurricane Harvey, our guidance includes an estimated impact of about $4 million or $0.05 of EPS. This includes approximately $2 million for potential uninsured losses, $1 million for our matching contribution to the American Red Cross and $1 million for loss profits associated with store closures.

We continue to expect effective tax rate of about 33%. We continue to expect capital expenditures of about $90 million. And with respect to real estate, in addition to the Macy's Tux shops that we closed in the second quarter, we continue to expect to close about 20 stores on a net basis as their leases expire.

Turning to our strategies to unlock additional cash flow in our business. We continue to expect to generate higher cash flow from operations in 2017 compared to last year. We are executing in four key areas to unlock cash.

First, inventory management, as noted, Q2 inventories were down about 8% year-over-year and we continue to expect inventories to decrease in mid single-digits on a percentage basis in 2017. We also continue to expect the rental product purchases to be down 50% to 75% compared to last year.

Second, SG&A. SG&A expenses were flat as a percent of sales in Q2 on 6.5% lower net sales. While we have undergone extensive cost reduction programs over the past two years, we still see opportunity for greater efficiency. For example, we are implementing a more robust measurement of ROI and marketing spend and working to optimize our marketing mix.

Third, payment terms. We’ve reviewed our payment terms identified opportunities to standardize and extend these terms across our suppliers. We have already improved payment terms with many of our largest merchandise vendors and we are looking for opportunities with our non-merchandise supplier base.

Fourth, capital spend. We've instituted a more comprehensive evaluation approach for allocating capital to strategic growth priorities and implemented a more rigorous process to ensure these investments generate the required level of returns. I look forward to sharing progress on these and other cash generation strategies on future calls.

In summary, we were pleased with the progress achieved on our financial priorities and how we executed on our capital allocation strategy. We tightly managed our costs while still investing in our growth initiatives. As a result, we delivered a 10% increase in operating income and a 20% increase in EPS, and we strengthened our balance sheet increasing our cash position by over $100 million while also reducing outstanding debt by about $47 million.

Now I'll turn the call back to the operator, who will open the line for your questions.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Paul Trussell of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Trussell

Good afternoon.

Douglas Ewert

Hi Paul.

Paul Trussell

Good progress on Joseph A. Bank this quarter. Just give us a little bit more detail on how you see the brand continuing to evolve and ongoing enhancements that you are implementing into the stores in online? And how should we think about Joseph A. Bank comps in the second half, particularly from a transaction in AUR standpoint as you’ll have some more difficult compares ahead? Thanks.

Douglas Ewert

Sure. Well Paul, as you know over the last couple of years, we've made a lot of progress to improve the merchandise assortment and the customers are responding very favorably to the newness that we're bringing into the store, particularly around the collections 1905 and Reserve. Also we've now added custom to the stores, so expanding the offerings and offering more personalization through custom.

The work that we've done with the training in the stores and aligning the incentives with our strategic goals to elevate the customer experience. And we're seeing the feedback in the research that we're doing that we're getting credit for the customers and noticing the improvements that we're making in the business.

I would also highlight a comment I made in the prepared remarks about the refreshes we're doing to the stores that the stores haven't – had been touched in a very long time. And after some initial stores that we tested at the beginning of the year with the positive feedback that we got, we’re aggressively rolling out across the fleet, we'll have 200 stores refreshed by the end of this quarter.

And then finally, I would point to marketing, which I think is – has continuously improved year-over-year and now we're launching a new branding campaign that we're pretty excited about. It's going to go on air next week that I think is going to do a much better job telling the story of the Joseph Bank brand.

So I think there's a lot of things working in our favor at Joseph Bank that give us confidence that we should be able to continue to grow this business. We see there’s a long runway of growth in front of us. As far as lapping comps from a year-ago, you're right, we're going to lap our positive comp in Q4 from last year. We haven't found a solid trend line looking at two years tux comps. So when we look at the business and evaluate that we’re comfortable reaffirming our guidance of mid single-digit increase on the year.

Paul Trussell

Great, I appreciate that color. I know you don't give quarterly guidance, but maybe in hindsight, I just want to better understand how second quarter results particularly margins, fared versus your expectations coming into the period. And just want to better understand some of the puts and takes on margins moving forward and what maybe held you back from increasing your guidance for the year? And just particular comments on whether this – the promotional environment, the competitive backdrop, things that you're seeing on that front? Thanks.

Douglas Ewert

Let me take the second piece of that, Paul. As far as guidance, obviously, we bake into it everything that we know and anticipate about the business. So far in Q3, we saw August get off to a soft start and then certainly we had the impact from the hurricane. So that caused us to give that caution on our outlook on the back half of the year. But essentially have reaffirmed our annual comp guidance across all of our brands and slightly improve the annual comp guidance in Moores, so all of that is baked into our guidance.

Jack Calandra

Yes, and Paul it’s Jack. So just to add to Doug’s comments, I think what we saw in the second quarter was improvement in the selling margins at many of our brands. We also had P&D costs, which leveraged in the second quarter. Now we still expect those costs to deleverage on the full-year. So that will be a headwind, a P&D deleverage will be a headwind as we go into the second half. And then we also have some FX with a slight headwind in the second quarter. But I think that will be a little bit of a tailwind as we move into the second half.

Douglas Ewert

And I would also just remind you that we articulate roughly a nickel of – attributed to Hurricane Harvey that, obviously, we didn't anticipate at the beginning of the year.

Paul Trussell

Thanks a lot. Best of luck.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Eric Beder of FBR Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Bryan Caronia

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Bryan Caronia on for Eric.

Douglas Ewert

Hi, Bryan.

Jack Calandra

Hi, Bryan.

Bryan Caronia

The first question we had is that we noticed that in the Joseph A. Bank brand, this is somewhere around at least the third consecutive quarter when you've noted year-over-year declines and the average unit retail prices as a concepts. Could you maybe indicate what might have caused that, not only for this quarter, but on a more longer-term basis and perhaps the implications in that regard for the introductions of the custom product to the brand?

Douglas Ewert

Sure. As you know, we closed 100 full-line Joseph Bank stores last year and consolidated that inventory into the remaining fleet. So we've been working through that inventory. We've also been working through discontinued product that is not selling as well as the new stuff that's coming in, to make room for the new stuff and bringing down the overall inventories pretty aggressively while doing that.

So that has some impact on the AURs as we’re liquidating clearance and discontinued product and bringing the inventory levels down. I don't anticipate that as a long-term issue, but certainly dealing with the realities of the business, we're making those decisions as we go.

As far as custom goes, we see custom is a very attractive business from a both a sales and a margin standpoint. It delivers higher AURs, higher margin dollars, and very attractive margins to the total.

Bryan Caronia

Great. And if I could just add on one more. Obviously, you guys had made some pretty substantial strides in terms of being more efficient with your advertising dollars. But in regards to how much that has been reduced over the first half of 2017, any color you could give in terms of what you foresee either for this year or really going forward with the potential run rate for your advertising expense could conceivably be?

Douglas Ewert

I would just say that our strategies are obviously to optimize our marketing spend across all of our channels. We are finding success getting more efficient, moving marketing dollars out of broadcast and into digital, more direct to consumer. We get a very high ROI on direct mail, and so we're constantly optimizing our spend. We're also optimizing the timing of that spend throughout the year. So some of the shifts that you're seeing in advertising is essentially moving money into the back part of the year, and we're also dropping some savings to the bottom line.

Bryan Caronia

Great. Best of luck.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Janet Kloppenburg of JJK Research. Please proceed with your question.

Janet Kloppenburg

Hi, everybody. Congrats on a good quarter.

Douglas Ewert

Thanks Janet.

Janet Kloppenburg

Just couple of questions. Jack, am I right that the guidance for the back half and given that you've got $1.46 in. I think that's $1.19 and $1.27. Is that – you would be down year-over-year? I know there's $0.05 from Houston, but it looks to me like you [indiscernible] to $0.39. And last year, maybe you were around $0.48 - $0.47, am I right?

Jack Calandra

Yes, I think that math is right, Janet. As you pointed out, we've got this $0.05 headwind in for Hurricane Harvey, but that math is correct.

Janet Kloppenburg

So is that all related to the sluggish start to August, some of which is Harvey? Or is it more because you're going to increase your spending on digital and marketing? Or is there some change in the gross margin outlook?

Jack Calandra

Yes, I think it's really a couple of those things. So first of all, I would say yes, definitely with Q3 getting off to a little bit of a soft start, that is part of it. As I mentioned in gross margin, P&D cost which have been leveraging in the first half, we think will deleverage in the second half. And then we've got a couple of…

Janet Kloppenburg

I think you said that for a while, maybe, yes – okay, go ahead, yes.

Jack Calandra

And then we've got some expense shifts, particularly advertising, which Doug talked about. And then we've got these – this new medical benefits program where we expect those costs to be more weighted in the second half. So it's really a combination, I think, of all those four things that make us feel like the guidance we provided for the second half is balanced.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. And then another question I had was on the – maybe, Doug, you could help with this. I know that you're making more – the rental business being down, is being offset by the custom suit business growing. I know that the rental business is probably a higher margin business than even the custom suit, and I could be wrong on that.

But should we continue to think that the tux business or the rental business, as you call it, will decline and that will get the offset from the custom business? And if you could also comment on just trends in off-the-rack suit business at Joseph A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse, that would be helpful? Thank you.

Douglas Ewert

Yes. The trends are certainly shifting and they've been shifting a while in the occasion business. We are seeing more and more customers migrating to retail – custom, yes, but also off-the-rack. So we think that we aren't losing share, and we think we're very well positioned to capitalize on these shifting trends because of the retail components that we can bring to bear with these customers.

As far as the suit business at Joseph Bank, it's obviously a strong and important business to the brand. We're seeing higher AURs in suits as the mix shifts over time. The new reserve program, custom, all delivers higher AUR. And so the trends are all looking favorable in the suit business at Joseph Bank.

Janet Kloppenburg

But overall AUR trends have been soft at Joseph A. Bank. That must be mixed as well, yes?

Douglas Ewert

Well, that's mixed and primarily because of clearance liquidation, yes.

Janet Kloppenburg

And when does that update, the clearance liquidation?

Douglas Ewert

Well, clearance is an ongoing part of the business and we reacted to the sell through and the inventories we go. So I would just point out that the – those retail selling margins at Joseph Bank are very healthy and, in fact, higher than that Men's Wearhouse.

So though we maybe liquidating some inventory and we're certainly trying to consume the inventory from the 100 stores we closed last year. We're doing that without destroying margins. So yes, the AUR may tick down a little bit as we're trying to get the inventory a little more efficient, but it not a bloodbath.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay, and just lastly it sounds like advertising expense is shifting a bit more that digital, so could we see this maybe second half this here and going forward, actually lower advertising dollar spend? I mean, you may have as many exposures in different channels, but given TV down might bring the overall spend down.

Douglas Ewert

Well, we're not going to guide on forward marketing spend. I told you what our strategies are. We're trying to optimize around the channel.

Janet Kloppenburg

Right.

Douglas Ewert

If we can drive incremental profitable business by increasing our advertising spend, we will do that. So for that reason, we're not going to guide on advertising forward.

Our next question comes from the line of William Reuter of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

William Reuter

Hey, guys. In your previous – in an answer to a previous question, you guys commented that AUR as well as margin dollars are better for the custom suit. But a couple of quarters ago, you guys said at one point maybe you'd give a little more in terms of margin percentages of the custom business. It's getting pretty big. Can you give us anything in terms of at least directionally how it compares at this point relative to the rest of the products you’re selling?

Douglas Ewert

No, we're not going to break that out. Listen, it's a very profitable business certainly from a margin dollars standpoint. The rates are very attractive. We're continuing to optimize the business with offers to convert existing retail customers to try their first custom suit to take tux rental customers and convert them into custom and obviously to drive new customers into the store.

So we're going to – we're constantly trying new offers and promotional strategies to optimize the business. So it's not as stable as maybe some of our more mature businesses are and while we're growing it, I don't want to run it like that I want to be – nimble and entrepreneurial and how we try to grow this business. And I’ll sacrifice a little rate to drive dollars. And so it's not our highest margin rate business, but it's certainly very healthy.

William Reuter

Okay, and then just as a follow-up maybe you guys continue to make progress with regard to your debt reduction as well as leverage your debt reduction. Can you talk just about how you're viewing future bond repurchases and then with regard to it, a reminder of target leverage and that's all for me? Thank you.

Jack Calandra

Yes, William this is Jack. So our capital allocation priorities are unchanged. So number one, investment business where we can get a good return; two, maintain our dividend; and then three, use the excess cash flow to pay down debt. I think with some of the initiatives we've put in place to unlock cash flow this year.

I think we're going to be able to – and as you've seen, we've been more aggressive in terms of repurchasing our senior notes, which is our most expensive debt. So to the extent we continue to generate free cash flow. I think that's going to be the highest ROI in terms of our debt repurchase.

William Reuter

Thank you.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Carla Casella of JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Carla Casella

Hi, you’ve made some nice improvement bringing inventory levels down, and an excellent working capital would be more of it source for this year. Does that means that we've saw about putting the back half to reduce inventories or you could most of the reductions has already taken place?

Jack Calandra

Well, our guidance for the year is for inventories to be down mid single-digits. That’s a full-year number. So I think inventories are something we're still working towards. I mentioned some of those other things that we're doing and working capital as well. So yes, I think we still have some opportunity.

Douglas Ewert

Yes, I think long-term, you'll see us continue to lower inventory levels over time as custom becomes a larger piece of the business, requires less on hand inventory in the stores and leveraging technology. We can get more and more efficient with the allocation of our products. So I think inventory is – long-term, is going to continue to be an opportunity to unlock cash.

Carla Casella

Okay. And can you provide us – custom product, is that all made here?

Douglas Ewert

No. We have – well, we have our factory here in Massachusetts, where we make a lot of it, and then we also have an offshore partner in China where we make a lot of it as well.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And just one clarification on the cash. You're sitting on a big cash balance. How much do you need to keep on the balance sheet just to run the business?

Jack Calandra

Well, I guess the way we think about it is we think about it more in terms of total liquidity, so cash plus our available credit under our ABL. So we always look at that as a sort of a percentage of sales and make sure we feel comfortable with our total liquidity. So there can be some fluctuations between how much cash we have on hand. But generally, we're going to be looking to make sure we maintain a healthy level of liquidity relative to sales.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Geoffrey McKinney of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Geoffrey McKinney

Hi, thanks for the question. Most of mine have been answered, so just a quick one. You referenced omnichannel success in the release. Can you give us a sense of where you are in terms of sales online versus brick-and-mortar and how you see that playing out as the custom business increases penetration?

Douglas Ewert

Yes, Geoff. We don't break out just a pure online business. We see more holistically than that. The websites are obviously big drivers of traffic to our stores. We certainly sell product online as well, but our omnichannel strategies are built around driving traffic to our stores much as we can, and we don't break out just the pure online business.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. And do you guys have – I mean, is there anything in place from your standpoint for systems to know kind of what the online advertising is doing to drive foot traffic or into the brick-and-mortar so you can have a sense of how you're doing on that side?

Douglas Ewert

Yes. We have some pretty good attribution. We use some offers to help track that, and we're able to really see a direct ROI on that digital spend much more so than we can through broadcast.

Geoffrey McKinney

Forgive me for asking, but can you give us a sense of how – kind of what the drive is there? Or is that all in-house on your end?

Douglas Ewert

Yes, I'd rather not break out all the components of that, but we're pretty aggressive marketers in all channels, obviously, broadcast and direct mail and digital and social. And so they're all an important part of telling our stories to attract customers.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay, thanks. And I guess one last. You referenced the inventory targets. The previous guidance for rental product purchases being down. I think it was roughly $20 million year-over-year. Are you maintaining that as well as you think about working capital?

Jack Calandra

Yes. So the guidance on rental product purchases of down 50% to 75% versus last year is unchanged.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Jack Calandra

Sure. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Grant Jordan of Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Grant Jordan

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, first question, just wanted to get a follow-up. You said the environment had weakened coming into Q3. Is there anything specific you can call out as it relates to the environment?

Douglas Ewert

No. I don’t have any more specific for you. We saw businesses softened early in August, and then certainly, we got whacked by the hurricane. So all of that information went into our guidance, but I don't have anything more specific for you.

Grant Jordan

Okay. And then on the Jos. A. Bank side, can you update us on how the loyalty program roll-out is going and kind of your expectations for timing and when that should start to make an impact?

Douglas Ewert

Well, it's making an impact now. We're enrolling a large percentage of our customers every day into our loyalty program. As you know, we introduced the program about a year ago, and so it's building off of obviously a small base and growing rapidly.

And then once a customer enrolls into our loyalty program, they go into a direct-to-consumer marketing cadence that we find pretty effective and reactivating those customers. And then they're eligible for – to earn points and gift cards and we get a high redemption rate on those with a very attractive up-spend on those gift cards that come out of loyalty program. So we are pretty happy with it.

Grant Jordan

Okay. So is the spend by your loyalty members approaching where it is at Men's Wearhouse or still quite a ways to go?

Jack Calandra

Well, the average ticket and the annual spend of customers at Joseph Bank in on average is still little lower the Men's Wearhouse, but it's been coming up dramatically.

Grant Jordan

Talking more as a percent of the total spending within the Jos. A. Bank store do loyalty members account for the same percentages they do at Men's Wearhouse?

Douglas Ewert

No, it's much smaller. The Men’s Wearhouse royalty program has been around for a couple of decades and we have – I think 20 million members in the Men's Wearhouse loyalty program, so a large percentage of customers visiting every day of already existing members. The Joseph Bank program being so much newer, we have a larger percentage of existing loyalty customers coming in everyday and enrolling a lot more new members.

Grant Jordan

Okay, great. All right, that’s all I had. Thank you very much.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you.

There are no further questions over the audio portion of the conference.

Douglas Ewert

Thank you for your interest in our Company and we look forward to updating you next quarter.

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

