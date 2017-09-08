Opko: Why I Am Cautiously Bullish

This is an abridged version of the type of research that will be available to subscribers of the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT).

S. Mitra, MBA (ISB) with inputs from Dr UK Maiya, MD

Opko (OPK) has 5 things going for it - its beaten down stock price, on-the-surface mixed earnings with a possible positive explanation, strong Rayaldee uptake, Dr Philip Frost’s involvement, and a moderately strong pipeline. On the flipside, the company has low cash balance compared to its market cap. Overall, I am cautiously bullish OPK.

The stock price saw some major damage this year, trading nearly 30% below YTD and 50% below 1-year prices. The decline in OPK began in late 2015 along with the broad sector, despite its Varubi and 4kscore test approval. While the sector itself has largely recovered from all that, OPK never went back to pre-disaster days. Despite Rayaldee’s approval in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), lack of quick uptake of the drug, and some lackluster performance from its diagnostics business has kept the stock depressed. Another major reason, as I pointed out in an earlier article, was what appeared to be bad data from its phase 3 hGH-CTP trial, which shaved off 20% from the stock, but was later resolved with much better data. However, these low prices may actually be good entry points into what is actually a stock with high potential. Rayaldee’s formulary issues have now been sorted out - and this was probably what was keeping physicians from prescribing it. So in the following couple of quarters, we can expect much better performance from the drug - something that is not priced into the current stock price.

The company’s latest earnings showed a decline, but as analysts have pointed out, there was a one-time $50mn milestone payment from last year. As a press release says:

“Revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2017 was $314.2 million, which included a $10.0 million milestone payment from TESARO related to the commercial launch of VARUBY® in Europe. This compares with revenue of $357.1 million for the comparable 2016 period, which included a $50 million payment related to a RAYALDEE license to Vifor Fresenius.”

So, removing the two milestone payments, we get $304.2 million for this quarter and $307.1 million for the comparable 2016 quarter - last year was still better than this year, but not as drastically. Now, if you go back to the first quarter, the results are much better, considering the tax benefit last year:

“Consolidated revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017 of $296.1 million improved incrementally over the comparable period of 2016 of $291.0 million. During the first three months of 2017, operating expenses included significant investment in the commercial activities supporting the launch of RAYALDEE, as well as continued investment in advancement of the Company's pharmaceutical pipeline. The three month period ended March 31, 2016 benefited from a non-recurring income tax rate change in Israel, which was the principal result of the $20.5 million income tax benefit.”

Barring any other rationale behind the slight revenue dip in the second quarter, we can probably call it a fluke.

Rayaldee uptake has been quite strong, if not in absolute terms, at least in percentages. There was a 140% increase in prescription numbers from the previous quarter. However, as the company has guided more than once, they expect initial uptake to be slow until all the formularies take up Rayaldee. 60% potential patient lives were covered under insurance plans in the first quarter, while that number increased to 68% in the second. The company expects uptake to significantly increase over the coming quarters as coverage grows further.

Dr. Philip Frost keeps buying small tranches of OPK shares almost every day. Someone with a net worth running to billions of dollars can certainly do that. However, what is better news is that 6 other key management also bought shares in the open market. While those numbers could certainly be improved upon, they offer a boost to investor confidence.

Opko’s pipeline remains decent in both size and progress. It has both diagnostic and therapeutic ventures, and the latter looks like this:

Source - Opko website

For late stage product candidates, here’s the relevant piece of news:

“Clinical trials of Claros point-of-care (POC) prostate specific antigen test completed and Premarket Approval filing anticipated this fall. Analytic and clinical validation studies of OPKO's proprietary POC diagnostic test for PSA have been completed; PMA application to the FDA is planned for 4Q 2017. OPKO expects to begin an additional multicenter study of its POC testosterone test in late 2017 or early 2018, followed by a 510(k) submission to FDA.”

Enrollment has begun for a global phase 3 trial for pediatric hGH-CTP, and a Phase 2a trial for intravenously administered Factor VII-CTP and Phase 1 trial for subcutaneously administered Factor VII-CTP is ongoing. Five phase 2 trials are also planned for launch this year. So the pipeline is moving along, and although for a company this size we would expect at least couple more phase 3 trials in progress, what we have isn’t that bad either.

Opko’s main problem as I see it is its cash balance vis-a-vis its market cap. With a market cap of $3.54bn, its cash balance of “$130.5 million as of June 30, 2017” doesn’t cut it for me. While a cash balance in the $300mn range would have been more appropriate, note the first quarter numbers - “Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $131.1 million as of March 31, 2017.” So, the company did manage to net spend only about a million dollars in the entire quarter, meaning its cash balance was bolstered by cash flow from marketed products.

Given all these factors, and its low price point right now, I am cautiously bullish OPK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.