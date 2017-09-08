Finisar Corp's (FNSR) CEO Jerry Rawls on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 7, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Jerry Rawls - Chairman & CEO

Kurt Adzema - EVP & CFO

Analysts

James Kisner - Jefferies

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Troy Jensen - Piper Jaffray

Michael Genovese - MKM Partners

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum Capital

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Finisar Corporation First Quarter Results Conference Call. A quick reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn things over to Mr. Jerry Rawls, Chairman and CEO. Mr. Rawls, the floor is yours.

Jerry Rawls

Thank you, Sarah, good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you're taking the time to listen to our conference call today. A replay of this call should appear on our website within eight hours. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic or 1-404-537-3406 for international, and then follow the prompts and conference ID is 61565276.

I need to remind all of you that any forward-looking statements in today's discussion are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Actual events and results can differ materially from any forward-looking statements. In addition, the company undertakes no obligations to update any forward-looking information presented. Unless otherwise indicated, all results discussed are on a non-GAAP basis. A complete reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results may be found in our earnings press release and in the Investor Relations section of our website. We have prepared some slides for today's earnings call, you can view them by connecting to the Investor Relations page of our website at finisar.com. Click on Investors, then scroll down to Webcast Archives and click, you will see a listing for today's first quarter 2018 earnings call.

Now before we discuss the quarter, I wanted to comment on yesterday's press release announcing my intention to retire sometime in the next year or so as the CEO of the company. Since Frank Levinson and I started the company nearly 30 years ago [indiscernible], the company has far exceeded my expectations and has grown to be one of the world's top optics companies with industry leading revenues last fiscal year of more than $1.4 billion. I would like to thank all of the employees of Finisar for their efforts, as well as our customers for their support and making this happen. While I will miss working at Finisar on a day to day basis, I am confident that we have laid a solid groundwork for continuing to build on the company success and its market leading position.

Now onto the quarter. We experienced strong demand in our first fiscal quarter for our 100 gigabit QSFP28 transceivers for data centers. However, our overall revenues for the first fiscal quarter were $341.8 million, a decrease of $15.7 million or 4.4% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from decline in telecom revenues, as well as a decrease in 10 gigabit and below datacom transceivers.

Now I'll let Kurt review the rest of the numbers. Kurt?

Kurt Adzema

Thanks Jerry. Sales of datacom products decreased by $8.4 million or 3.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, primarily as a result of lower sales of our 10 gig and lower transceivers, partially offset by increase of sales of 100 gig QSFP28 transceivers for datacom applications.

Sales of telecom products decreased by $7.4 million or 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter. In the first quarter we had two 10% or greater customers. Our Top 10 customers represented 62.5% of revenues compared to 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross margins were 34.9% compared to 36.2% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower revenue levels. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $73.2 million compared to $71 million in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $46 million or 13.5% of revenues compared to $58.4 million or 16.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income was $45.8 million or $0.40 per diluted share compared to $57.5 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Average diluted shares for non-GAAP purposes totaled $115.7 million. Average diluted shares are expected to be approximately $116 million in the second fiscal quarter. Interest and other income was approximately $2.4 million in the first quarter. Non-GAAP taxes for the first quarter were approximately $2.65 million. Non-GAAP taxes for the remainder of the fiscal year are estimated at approximately 6%. Capital expenditures were approximately $51.9 million in the first quarter. Construction continues on the third building on our Wuxi-China manufacturing site. We expect the construction of this building will be completed in the second half of calendar 2018.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 are estimated to be approximately $50 million to $55 million. We have excluded from our non-GAAP results a number of charges or benefits that are either non-cash or we consider outside of our core ongoing operating results. These totaled $25.9 million of charges last quarter. Include all these items as required under GAAP, we generated net income of $19.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $130.2 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

That concludes my comments and I'll turn it back to Jerry.

Jerry Rawls

Thanks, Kurt. We expect revenues for our second fiscal quarter of 2018 to be in the range of $322 million to $342 million. We expect revenues for datacom products to be relatively flat in the second quarter. We expect growth for 100 gig QSFP28 transceivers as well as initial sales of our high power of VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing. We expect this to be offset though by declines in both, a 100 gigabit CFP and CFP2 Ethernet transceivers, and the decline in 10 gigabit and lower data rate transceivers. We expect telecom revenues to decline compared to the prior quarter, primarily because of lower demand from our Chinese OEM customers.

We expect second quarter non-GAAP gross margins to be approximately 33% to 34% due to lower revenue levels, higher depreciation levels and the impact of the annual employee merit increases that took effect approximately August 1. We expect operating expenses to be approximately $75 million to $76 million. The increase in operating expense over the prior quarter is expected to be primarily driven by the impact of the annual merit increases. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be in the range of 10% to 11%. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to increase over the prior quarter, they are expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.33 per share.

We remain very optimistic about our long-term growth prospects and we expect to increase our revenues in the second half of the fiscal year. This growth will be driven primarily by sales of a 100 gigabit QSFP28 transceivers for hyper scale data centers and high power VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing. While we continue to make progress with our high power VCSEL array program, the timing of our production ramp has been delayed due to a change we needed to make in our manufacturing process. Therefore while we do expect to receive customer approval to ship production units in the second quarter, we only expect to achieve a relatively low level of revenue in the quarter. We expect to start shipping much larger quantities in the fiscal third quarter.

In addition, by the end of the second quarter we expect our 100 gigabit, 200 gigabit coherent CFP2 ACO transceiver to be fully qualified by a key OEM customer that supplies into the Verizon Metro network. And in the third quarter we also expect our ROADM line card to be qualified at the same customer.

And now with that I'm going to turn it back over to Sarah and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from James Kisner with Jefferies.

James Kisner

So I guess the first question is on gross margin; you give several factors there, just seems like it's down a fair amount here in the guidance given not that [indiscernible], you talk about -- maybe you can quantify these relative factors and how they are embedded in the guidance for gross margin?

Kurt Adzema

I'd say depreciation is probably going to increase some more in the range of $1.5 million to $2 million. Merit increases impact us -- I'd say in somewhat similar way and then obviously lower revenue levels.

James Kisner

So then addition to depreciation, is that all from expansion for components, is there a single…

Kurt Adzema

I would say it's primarily related to the VCSEL project, so we've put a lot of equipment into place but we don't have the volumes yet to offset that.

James Kisner

Okay. And then relatively, I guess you've talked about -- sensing being a lot bigger volumes here in the quarter and for the next one, could you help us out there assuming tens of millions and then maybe talk about how you expect that trajectory to look after that quarter; does that keep going up or is it remain at a certain level, even if you can help us from a modeling perspective it would be great.

Jerry Rawls

I think beyond that quarter it's totally dependent upon our lead customer and their demand, now they are very optimistic but I don't think I can go further than that.

James Kisner

Would you say this is tens of millions of dollars in your first quarter of ramp here?

Jerry Rawls

I think -- yes, I think it's -- it will be measured, it will be more than 10; I don't know if it will be a 100.

James Kisner

Okay. Last thing, on inventories, I see they ticked up quite a bit here. What's driving that?

Jerry Rawls

I think that's primarily driven by the fact that we've expected stronger growth and so we have built up some inventories based on those expectations and so I'd expect those increases to moderate as we grow into that inventory level.

James Kisner

Is there any real risks of obsolescence from that?

Jerry Rawls

No, I think most of the growth in the inventories have been based on our hard new products and so we don't think there is a meaningful rest of there.

James Kisner

Thanks so much, I'll seed [ph] the floor. And congrats Jerry on moving on. Thanks for all your leadership of the company. Bye, bye.

Your next question comes from Doug Clark with Goldman Sachs.

Doug Clark

Great, thanks for taking my question. I want to follow-up on the VCSEL 3D sensing component. You talked about the delay being due to a change in the manufacturing process, can you talk a little bit more about that? And then also in the context of last quarter, you were expected to be kind of customer approved in very short order, it sounds like that customer approval is still waiting to come. Can you talk about the signpost or what needs to happen until we get that?

Jerry Rawls

Well, I can't give you much detail about the exact process change and the documentation that goes with that but I'm surprised to say that change required a delay in the customer approval for the production quantities. I mean we have shipped thousands or maybe hundreds of thousands of units so far but production units are millions of units and so we haven't hit that level yet. So that production, I mean that approval we think will come this quarter, in our second quarter, and we will ship a few million dollars' worth probably in this quarter.

Doug Clark

Okay. As a follow-up to that, I mean is there any risk of that for this flagship lead customer that it becomes kind of a source situation and the opportunity really is on other -- kind of OEM -- handset OEM guys?

Jerry Rawls

Well, there is always risks in every part of our business. So I don't think that that's a risk here but we are -- this whole area is, we think is a very exciting area for 3D sensing for a lot of different industries. It's -- some of the analysts' reports that I've seen and the projections for this high powered VCSEL array market are pretty astounding. We've put a lot of money into this and we've hired a lot of people.

Doug Clark

Okay. And then my other question was, if it was helpful to get the -- kind of an updated timeline in the qualifications unto the North America customer and the ACO and the ROADM side. Looking at ROADMs in China, what is the timeline at this point in your opinion on seeing that kind of commercialized in both quarters?

Jerry Rawls

Well, there are some small deployments that are going on in China right now by China Telecom and China Mobile. We are participating in those, we are supplying a fair number of wavelength selective switches, these are line cards that are built by the OEMs in China but this is not like a full scale national deployment that we all drew about and dream of the day when all of a sudden we're going to have to be expanding the capacity of our wavelength selective switch production. So we're -- right now there is a lot of decisions they have to make about the ROADM network, they have never operated ROADM networks on any scale; and so learning how to manage them, learning how to control the software interfaces, how to switch wavelengths from one network to another and then deal with the changes that causes are some of the serious learning that is going on in China right now but that would all lead to full scale deployment at some point in the future.

Doug Clark

All right, great. Thanks, I'll pass it on.

Your next question comes from Alex Henderson with Needham & Company.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. Could you talk a little bit about whether you've committed to purchasing additional new gear to ramp your VCSEL capacity beyond what you currently have in place. What sort of the maximum you have on a -- say a monthly or quarterly basis of VCSEL capacity expressed in a revenue basis? What is the maximum if you were to get your yields where they need to be fully qualified and things were running smoothly, that you could do with what you have today.

Jerry Rawls

Let's see; mostly it has to do with yields. And if our yields are very high, we've got more -- obviously more capacity. So I'm -- we are looking at every possibility of how we might expand that capacity but right now I'm -- I'd say we're focused mostly on yields and I think our most optimistic view right now of yields is that we could potentially ship $30 million a quarter, maybe something like that.

Alex Henderson

That's helpful, thank you. Looking at the ramp, given that it's pushed out a quarter it's obviously causing a pretty significant impact on the October gross margin guide. How would you think about the trajectory of growth margins as you get that volume ramp up? So if we do say $30 million in the January or April quarter for VCSELs, do we get two points of margins back as a result of that? And also as you continue to ramp the next slug of QSFP28 production, can we get margin back here?

Jerry Rawls

Of course, we -- there is a lot of factors that go into margins. I think all other things being equal I think we expect this VCSEL opportunity to be accretive to gross margin. How accretive, it will be highly dependent on volumes and on yields; and so I don't think we're at the position yet where we can say does it add 50 basis points or 200 basis points to the overall number and obviously that also depends on -- again, how big it is. So I would say we expect it to be gross margin accretive, all other things being equal but obviously there is a lot of moving parts in our business, both ups and downs that happen overtime.

Alex Henderson

I guess what I'm trying to get at; if you look at the margin coming down a couple of hundred basis points in your guidance, that's a pretty steep decline from the 37% you were doing in FY17. What is the trajectory that we should be thinking about? Should we thinking about as flat or should it -- will it improve as we go forward over the next couple of quarters. You're obviously absorbing a lot of costs here for ramping a product that's doing no revenues. What should we be thinking; should we expect margins to rebound into the mid-30s or stay down here in the lower 30s?

Jerry Rawls

Again Alex, we're not going to provide guidance, we never provide guidance more than the quarter we're in, and there is a lot of factors out there. So clearly, we need to get revenue growing again, that's the number one factor. We've had two quarters in a row now where revenue declining, that's problematic for us. I think the other thing obviously is, like you say, we got to get to 3D opportunity ramped so that we're going to start absorbing all these costs that we have there. And then obviously the third thing is just continuing to take off that of our products but there is too many moving parts to forecast beyond the existing quarter and I'm just not going to do it.

Alex Henderson

If I could ask one last question and then I'll cede the floor. Can you talk a little bit about the pricing in LR and CWDM4 and short reach for the data center products. Our pricing relatively stable sequentially, declining 5% or 10% finding more than that. Can you give us some gauge of what pricing environment looks like?

Jerry Rawls

Well, CWDM4 is obviously priced at a lower level than LR4. And in the -- this calendar year -- and our prices, prices actually are pretty stable. The thing that we expect well is that sometime in 2018 there is going to be more capacity online and the prices are going to -- are likely to drop and there is more productive capacity than and there is demand. Now there are – it's a debate among people in this industry, customers and suppliers as to actually when that crossover point will occur and if it really will occur, so we're waiting to see.

Alex Henderson

Sequentially prices are fairly flat in those three classes?

Jerry Rawls

Yes. In this year prices are relatively stable.

Alex Henderson

Great, thank you very much. I'll cede the floor.

Your next question comes from Patrick Newton with Stifel.

Patrick Newton

Good afternoon, and Jerry, congratulations on your eventual retirement. Following up on that last QSFP28 question, do you have -- you said there is varying opinions of when the supply of the main equilibrium will be reached. I'd love to know what your opinion is. And then previously I think you talked to the goal of bringing on $15 million a quarter, roughly plus or minus in sequential QFSP28 growth through the remainder of the fiscal year, is that still golden, are you tracking to that?

Jerry Rawls

I don't know exactly when in 2018 that supply will -- equilibrium will -- supply and demand will be at equilibrium. I honestly just don't know. Obviously it's better for consumers if it happens earlier and suppliers if it happens later but it really depends on if the Web 2.0 consumers of these products continue to have the incredible appetite for a 100 gig that they have, if maybe later. So, I don't know. What was the next one you asked?

Patrick Newton

I think you'd previously been targeting $15 million plus or minus in sequential growth through the fiscal year, are you on-track and is that still the goal?

Jerry Rawls

The goal is roughly $15 million. I think this last quarter we increased about $10 million but if we hit everything we will do better than that next quarter or so. We'll continue to add capacity throughout this year.

Patrick Newton

Okay. And then that kind of -- I think you had said earlier on 3D sensing with the push out that you were recognizing a few million that's embedded into this guidance; can you give us just an exact range of relative to high and the low end of the guidance range or what is 3D sensing this quarter?

Jerry Rawls

We're expecting low single digit millions of dollars.

Patrick Newton

Okay. And then just one more I guess multi-part question on China is, what is China as a percentage of your revenue currently? I think you said it was low-teens last quarter and then as we look…

Jerry Rawls

Yes, it's still low-teens at this point.

Patrick Newton

Okay. And then if we think about the China mobile tender, do you guys have any thoughts or view on the mix of 100 gig as a percentage reports and any thoughts on timing as to when natural rollouts in general can help your Chinese business return to growth?

Jerry Rawls

I don't know. I mean, it's going to help a bit but there was an analyst report that went around that said this was the biggest tender that China Mobile had ever issued. We've got very different information from the OEMs that it was not the biggest but it was relatively small. So I don't know, I expect we'll see some impact but we're not expecting a boom in China.

Patrick Newton

[Indiscernible] China could return to growth?

Jerry Rawls

Well, I'll tell you there is a bunch of guys in China that say that the People's Congress in October is going to be -- some important announcements will be made that will affect capital spending and infrastructure builds by the government, so we'll all be watching.

Patrick Newton

Great, thank you for taking my questions. Good luck.

Your next question comes from Dmitry Netis with William Blair & Company.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Steve [ph] in for Dmitry. On 3d sensing, I guess two pieces. Are you guys planning just to at this time produce the high power VCSEL array or do you foresee trying to go to low power as well? And then for the array now you're using 4-inch fab for the production; will you go to 6-inch fab or is that in the process now, are you working on yields for the time being? Thanks.

Jerry Rawls

Well, we expect to be able to supply VCSEL arrays and many configurations of how many VCSEL meters [ph] there are on a single dye, so we hope our business is not limited to just one product configuration in the future and we've got enough potential customers right now; we think that's a very unlikely event. And 4-inch versus 6-inch, we're at a disadvantage when we operate only at 4-inch now. We thought it was an advantage for us to being able to scale production and be able to produce a quality product because we -- that's the fab that we run and that's the fab that we know. But in the future if we're going to be competitive in this business we're going to have to expand our capacity to 6-inch, so we're planning on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then I'm not sure if this has been after-ready [ph] but it seemed like CapEx expectations for the rest of the year seemed to be higher than you previously said by maybe $10 million to $15 million as you previously said last quarter. Is this -- what is this being attributed to the QSFP28 ramp or fiscal ramp higher than expected CapEx, higher than expected?

Jerry Rawls

I would say it's a combination of two things. I think number one, it's continued investments in our laser fabs, so we think having adequate capacity in all of our three laser fabs is vital to be successful on this business so we're continuing to invest there perhaps more aggressively than we had thought in the last conference call. And then I think the other thing is again just trying to accelerate maybe some of the fit-outs in the third building in Wuxi, so we talked about building to building creating the shell [ph], I think we want to make sure we're ahead of the game and start to set out that space a little bit earlier than before just because we do expect demand to come back and we want to be ready for it when it does.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then one last question if I may, on the China ROADM opportunity, I know you guys alluded to sometime in 2018, do you know -- do you expect this full-scale deployment to be first half or second half? And I guess how larger an opportunity could this represent for Finisar?

Jerry Rawls

Well, it could be gigantic. If they really did full-scale deployment on a national basis and I have no clue as to whether it will be first half or second half. They've got a lot of questions technically that they have to answer, and then there are the political overtones [ph] of all this with respect to the investment in infrastructure. So I don't know, I'm not smart enough to predict that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Troy Jensen with Piper Jaffray.

Troy Jensen

Kurt, if you think about the guidance, I know you talked about datacom being flat and then telco being down, are you putting VCSEL into either one of those categories or will you be deploying that separately?

Kurt Adzema

Right now we are including it in datacom but as we mentioned in Q2 we don't want to expect that to be in low single digit, millions of dollars.

Troy Jensen

Will you be breaking that out for us in the future or…

Kurt Adzema

We haven't decided that yet.

Troy Jensen

Okay, understood. And then just a follow-up question on -- can you talk about 40G transceivers; you didn't call them out as being down in the current quarter, were they stable top and then [indiscernible] what that looks like for this quarter?

Kurt Adzema

Yes, 40 gig was relatively stable last quarter and I would say the expectation is that will be relatively stable this coming quarter as well. So declines we're seeing more have been in 10 gig and then also in the 100 gigabit CFP and CFP2 Ethernet.

Troy Jensen

Okay. Maybe one last question for me, just on the CFP requalifications at [indiscernible] and ZTE, where are you guys and when China bounces back will they return to CFP or are they going to move to QSFP28 and then CFP2?

Kurt Adzema

We are back on the AVL and I think that -- we're expecting that there will be some CFP, CFP2 revenue that comes out of any increase in 100 gig deployment but we predict that that will move to QSFP28 over the coming some number of quarters.

Troy Jensen

All right, understood. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Genovese with MKM Partners.

Michael Genovese

Thanks very much. I want to ask two questions, each separately, but given the delays we've already seen, what are the risks to qualification; your current expectations for qualification, both with the 3D sensing customer and with Cisco/Rising [ph], what are the factors we should be worried about that could slip again and/or why should we not be worried about those things?

Jerry Rawls

I think the probability is very high that we will be qualified in this quarter in both cases. Now it is not a 100%, bad things can happen on the way to the forum and -- but they would be totally unexpected because at this point we think all of the heavy listing is behind us.

Michael Genovese

Okay. Would you be -- I mean does one of those two carry more risk than the other in your opinion or do you have the same level of confidence in each?

Jerry Rawls

No, I have a lot of confidence in both. I think we've had heavy customer engagement on both projects and we've got a lot of feedback from the customers that we are in little good shape and so we're -- we feel good about both of them.

Michael Genovese

Okay. And just one more for me which is -- given that you have a lot of cash on the balance sheet but you also have fairly depressed equity price right now; does that impact the way that you think about M&A having your stock here where it is? Would you prefer to look at M&A when your stock is higher or does that not really matter?

Jerry Rawls

Well, one of the reason why we did the capital raise back in last December is to give ourselves financial flexibility in times like these when there are M&A opportunities and our currency isn't what we would like it to be. So I think we're going to continue to explore those opportunities and we do believe in continued consolidation in this space but certainly wonder when you're stock currency is down, your model equity is cashed and stocked in any sort of transaction.

Michael Genovese

All right, thanks Jerry and Kurt. Good luck this quarter getting us qualifications.

Jerry Rawls

Thanks.

And your next question comes from Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets.

Tim Savageaux

Good afternoon. I think most of the sort of puts and takes have been covered around -- just sort of telecom and datacom. But just to be clear on a go-forward basis with regard to kind of non-QSFP28 datacom; you're expecting sort of an acceleration or sort of a material acceleration declines in the 10 gig side? I think you just said 40 gears [ph], expected to remain stable; if you can review the dynamics there on the datacom side assuming that we're continuing to get solid increases on QSFP28, a 100 gig?

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think as we mentioned for last couple of quarters we have seen declines in 10 gig and lower transceivers and so we'd expect that trend to continue. They've been candidly stronger than expected the last couple of quarters. We also have -- in the other place we've really seen declines on CFP and CFP2 Ethernet, some of that has been driven by declines in the business out of the Chinese OEMs. And so some of that could bounce back but as Jerry mentioned, those customers are also considering going to other foreign factors in the future. So until we see exactly how some of these new tenders play out, it's a little hard to predict exactly where that business is going.

Tim Savageaux

Okay. And then back on 3D, given that sort of focus on the -- kind of orders coming out of last quarter, I don't know, I think you might be obliged to maybe provide a little bit more detail in terms of what went wrong beyond [indiscernible], there was a manufacturing change; should we assume this is an execution issue on your part, changes in specs and to the extent that there is a window with regard to some of these initial builds and launches for this device? And kind of hard getting back to the last question, is there sort of a risk that you've missed it here?

Kurt Adzema

No, I don't think there is a risk that we missed it but we did have to make a change in one of the processes that we run and that was in order to improve the performance of the product, the reliability of the product, it turns out it was a key process point and we had dialed it in a little bit off where it should have been; so with dialed it back and the results have been terrific. So we're rolling and I don't think that there is much risk.

Tim Savageaux

Okay, thanks.

And your next question comes from Simon Leopold with Raymond James.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. This is Moldy [ph] for Simon today. Jumping to your datacom products, specifically the QSFP28; can you guys provide the quarterly growth on the QSFP28?

Kurt Adzema

I think Jerry said it was -- I think it was little under $10 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So basically in the range of $84 million to $87 million this quarter?

Kurt Adzema

Again, we're not going to give specifics of where we're at this. Again, I think we had expected -- we've talked for a while about this roughly $15 million of growth a quarter, we expected this quarter to be less, I mean it was less and we expect next quarter to be more and our expectations are that we will be over $100 million next quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then can you give us an update on the current supply and demand as well as the pricing environment for both, the CWDM4 and the LR4 [ph]?

Jerry Rawls

Well, currently there is still a shortage in the industry, there is more demand than there is supply. And so that means that as long as that stays in place, the prices are relatively stable and the real question is as it's known to be in 2018 are we likely to see an equilibrium in that market and between supply and demand and I don't know exactly when that's going to occur.

Unidentified Analyst

One last one on the QSFP28, do you have an operability issue early this year one of your North American OEMs which I believe was unique to this particular customer, will that be sold this quarter?

Jerry Rawls

You're going to have to say that again because I missed it -- we didn't get the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, there was -- I believe an interoperability issue with your QSFP28, one of your North American OEM customers?

Jerry Rawls

Yes, that's true and that has been resolved and we are shipping to that customer again.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Switching to China, there was a lot of excitement following the tender announced by China Mobile for 42,000 ports [ph], even as like any details regarding the mix. I guess my question is, have you heard any further details from your customers regarding the size, timing or product mix of this order? And do you believe this is incremental to previous expectations or this is probably just built-in on your previous projections?

Jerry Rawls

Well, I've seen the breakdown and the breakdown is the combination of lot of different ports, some of which are 1 gigabit, some are 10 gigabit, some are 100 gigabit, I think some are 40; so it's a combination of all of those and the OEMs that received this tender didn't think it was overly exciting, that it was not -- this was not a huge purchase. So I think everybody appreciates every bit of business that comes from our -- from any customer but this was -- this one was clearly overhyped by at least one analyst.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And one last question for me; do you attributed some of the lower guidance to the telecom segment, particularly as it relates to Chinese OEMs. Can you give us some color on the specific products that are being effective by this inventory builds in China? What we're hearing from some of your competitors, it seems that some OEMs build large or some quantities of inventory in client side equipment, mainly CFP or CFP2 datacom transceivers. And it looked like inventory builds on ROADM is not as severe; so I guess I'm a bit surprised that you're not seeing a larger headwind in datacom given the breadth of your CFP sort of family datacom offerings and the large contributions from datacom to your total revenues?

Kurt Adzema

So first of all, you need to understand, both for our CFP and CFP2 we have Ethernet based products and then we have dual rate based products. The Ethernet based products are -- fall into the datacom buckets and the dual rate products fall into the telecom bucket. And we are seeing an impact in those products as reflected in our guidance, and so we did talk in our guidance both about telecom being down which would be partially attributable to declining in the 100 gigs dual rate products. And then we also talked about growth in QSFP28 being offset by declines in CFP and CFP2 Ethernet products. So I would say those -- that is one of the areas where we are continuing to see some weakness.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. That's all my questions.

Your next question comes from Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum Capital.

Richard Shannon

Thanks for taking my questions as well, maybe two quick clarifications. Kurt, in response to a question regarding revenues from QSFP28; I think you said you expected the yield over $100 million referring to the current quarter or the next one?

Kurt Adzema

Referring to Q2.

Richard Shannon

Okay, perfect. Second question on VCSELs and 3D sensing. I think it was a question regarding the movement to 6-inch in a potentially 6-inch size wafers; Jerry, any sense of whether you've made a decision on how you're going to approach or either in-house or out or using a foundry basis and if so, can you comment on what you're thinking there?

Jerry Rawls

We're considering a number of alternatives and -- but we have not pulled the trigger on any of them.

Richard Shannon

Okay. Probably two more quick questions for me back on the QSFP28 topic here. Any way you can give us a sense of how big your revenues are LR4 and the short distance products?

Jerry Rawls

Well, our revenue is still higher for LR4 but our units are still higher for CWDM4.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe I'll follow-up offline on that topic. And the last quick questions for me is on the lower speed products; 10 gig and below datacom. We had a couple of quarters of softness here; what's your sense of the drivers for this is -- you know, software inventory build -- burning some inventory, some software geographically or competitive issues or Jerry, what's your sense of what's going on there and when do you expect that to return?

Jerry Rawls

Well, one of the things that's happened is that we sell a lot of 10 gigabit transceivers in the enterprise space, so OEMs and the sell-through to the enterprise datacenters but we also sold a lot of 10 gigabit to Web 2.0 customers, particularly in the times when they were building 40 gigabit interconnects between their switches. If you think about 40 gigabit, it's four times 10 gigabits and most of the server reports were at 10 gigabit; so we were selling a fair quantity, I mean it's a big quantity of 10 gigabit transceivers to Web 2.0. And as with a switch to 100 gig by the Web 2.0 guys, their consumption of 10 gigabit has declined. So that's been -- and we expect that's going to continue to decline.

Richard Shannon

Okay. If you were to offset your lower speed datacom grouping for this dynamic with the cloud guys, how would you characterize the trends in your -- in that -- in those products that have been kind of flattish or kind of growing at -- kind of GDP kind of growth or how would you characterize it?

Jerry Rawls

You mean outside the Web 2.0?

Richard Shannon

Yes.

Jerry Rawls

Well, it varies a bit. I mean, 10 gig -- I think 10 gig outside Web 2.0 is pretty stable. We have been seeing a decline in gigabit Ethernet; I don't know, for several years, right and it's a very, very slow decline and there is some maintenance level there. The 2 gigabit, 4 gigabit, 8 gigabit -- and we still sell a lot of fiber channel parts that go into that world and they are declining as well as most of the same customers are now buying 16 gigabit and 32 gigabit.

Richard Shannon

Okay, thanks for that characterization. That's all the questions for me. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Joseph Wolf with Barclays.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. First off, just to add to my congratulations and thank you to Jerry for all the work over the years. I guess on the 3D VCSEL side, can you just give us a little bit of an update on perhaps timing and the scope of your engagement beyond the lead customer and whether that's baked in any revenues you would see in calendar '18?

Jerry Rawls

We've made no forecast of calendar year '18 revenues but we're very hopeful that our high power VCSEL arrays is going to be a really important contributor in calendar year '18. And some of those revenues we -- well, for sure some of those revenues are going to come from other customers besides our lead customer. Now the question is, whether there will be any significant percentage of the lead customer's consumption and that's one that we don't really -- we don't have a clue yet as to when some of these things are going to go into production.

Joseph Wolf

And when we address that or any of those outside of the handset market right now?

Jerry Rawls

Yes.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then on the annual telecom pricing, and not as per guidance for beyond the October quarter but as we think about our modeling going forward, what do you think about the annual pricing declines in the telecom side of the business given the gives and takes in terms of demand but which kind of products your mix and product expected in 2018?

Jerry Rawls

I don't know. I'm always an optimist and given that our normal price declines are in the range of 10% to 15%, I always hope that they are going to be closer to 10%. So we've had a few of those years and the last few but we've had some that weren't right [ph]. I would hate even to speculate at this point.

Joseph Wolf

Okay, thanks. That's all for me.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. Mr. Rawls, do you any closing remarks?

Jerry Rawls

Sarah, thank you. Thanks to everybody for tuning in today. We really appreciate your time and we hope that you will be able to join us again three months from now. Thank you.

Thank you for participating in today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

