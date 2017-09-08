Enquest's (ENQUF) CEO Amjad Bseisu on 2017 Half Year Results Conference Call - Transcript

Enquest Plc. (OTCPK:ENQUF) 2017 Half Year Results Conference Call September 7, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Amjad Bseisu – Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Swinney – Chief Financial Officer

Richard Hall – Head of Major Projects

Neil McCulloch – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

James Thompson – JPMorgan

Katrina Karasek – RBC

Saurabh Goel – TT International

Amjad Bseisu

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for being with us on this 2017 Half Year Results. So today, with me, is Jonathan Swinney, our CFO, which will – he'll go through the financials after I go through an overview. And then, Richard Hall, the Head of our Major Projects, who's been involved – who's been responsible for Kraken, will talk about Kraken. And then, Neil McCulloch, our Chief Operating Officer, will talk about operations and then I'll summarize at the end.

As you know, we had a trading update two weeks ago and we had hoped to have been travel along on Kraken, but we have made significant progress since then, and we'll report on that today. So we'll take the questions in the audience today, and then go to the people joining us by conference after that at the end of the presentation. So just highlights for first half. We obviously delivered Kraken on schedule and under budget. We will also talk about this further reduction in CapEx, which we highlighted in our 23rd of August presentation.

We have agreed to acquire Magnus Sullom Voe Terminal in the first half and now that has been approved by our partners, the Sullom Voe transaction and we should be closing that by the end of the year. Our EBITDA for the first half is $151 million, which again reduced cash CapEx year-on-year from 260 to 205. The outlook for the year, production guidance around the 37,000, which is our first half production. And to date, Kraken wells has had rates above expectations. We have – we feel we'd derisk the subsurface now. We're seeing wells doing well above 10,000 a day and production cumulative from six wells doing over 30 – well, over 30,000 a day.

We are loading our first cargo, which will be loaded next week. And we are on course to get the production up to 50,000 and getting DC3, the last drill center done by the end of the year. We've reduced our 2017 CapEx range to the upper end to $400 million from $425 million and as I mentioned, we’re completing Magnus by the end of the year and we continuously look at our portfolio and post the Kraken Plateau, we will look at investing selectively to enhance the portfolio value.

So in terms of financials, we continue to have discipline – significant discipline. Our cash CapEx is again materially down on 2016 from 261 to 205. As I mentioned, we have reduced the CapEx for this year. The full project Kraken costs have further then reduced by 100 million. Our net debt increased very slightly between April, within April results and end of June. We still have available capacity in our banks of $213 million and now that we are closing the Magnus deal, we have the option to receive $50 million for managing the amendment and taking a 7.5% and will consider that by the end of the year. We have hedged $2 million in the second half at an average of 55. And the key for us is obviously de-leveraging once we get Kraken fully up and running.

With that, I will hand to Jonathan, and I will see you at the end of the presentation.

Jonathan Swinney

Thank you, Amjad, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Our results for the first half of 2017 reflects the continued challenging op cost environments and the reduced production as compared to the same period last year. Despite these challenges, our focus on cash expenditure has enabled us to minimize increase in net debt and we finished the first half with a 7% increase in net debt since the year-end to just over $1.9 million with $230 million of available facilities and cash.

Our production, on a working interest basis, was 13% lower than the same period last year with the total production of 37,015 barrels per day. This reduced production, together with the reduced average realized oil price including hedging of $52 per barrel, resulted in revenue of $295 million, a reduction just under 25% for the first half of 2016.

Revenue also includes $7.2 of tariff and other income and $0.3 million of revenue from our oil hedges. This hedging income was substantially less than the $128.1 million realized in the first half of 2016 where the hedge portfolio was structured an average of $68 a barrel. Saleable barrels were just less than 1% lower than the export meter barrels and we expect a similar level in the second half of 2017.

The total volume sold was lower than the amount we produced as we unwound the overlift that has built up at the end of 2016, with $23 million overlift being reduced to a $2 million underlift at the 30th of June. Our entitlement to PM8 oil was approximately 74% of our working interest production and we expect our entitlement in 2017 to be around 70%. We’re still very focused on cost and there was a 9% reduction in cost of sales to just under $250 million. The reduced volumes have also led to a slight increase in OpEx barrel from $23 to $25 a barrel. Depletion costs on a per-barrel basis were 11% lower than the first half of 2016 due mainly to the different mix of production. Our EBITDA of $151 million reflects the impacts of the reduced production and average realized oil prices.

Moving on to the next Slide, Slide 7, I would like to highlight a couple of additional profit and loss items. General and administration cost of $1 million is below the equivalent figure for the first half of 2016, reflecting the focus on costs and the benefit of the weaker sterling. Other expenses mainly includes foreign exchange losses on our sterling-denominated bonds and working capital balances, and therefore, is non-cash. Net finance costs were lower than the prior year, and whilst our interest costs were higher, reflecting the higher levels of borrowings, this was offset by higher capitalized interest on Kraken. Our prior period finance costs included $20 million of amortization of put option premium, which is nil in the current period.

In addition, the unwinding of the decommissioning and other provision was $7 million, approximately $1 million lower than the prior period. Total exceptionals amounted to a post-tax net credit of $2 million and further details of full breakdown is set at the back of the presentation.

Moving to the next slide and our focus on cost efficiency. You will see that our cost of sales, including the DD&A charge is down 9%. We're maintaining our focus on reducing our costs right across the supply chain and we also had the benefit of weaker sterling in the first half. On a per-barrel basis, we have a higher production cost, driven by the reduced production volumes. Total operating cost per barrel were therefore 9% above the prior half year period.

Moving on to our tax position. This table shows the U.S. tax losses carried forward to the 30th of June, 2017, of $3.176 billion. Our current oil prices, we don't expect to pay any material UKCS cash corporation tax for supplementary corporation tax. We expect our Malaysian-producing assets PM8/Seligi to be paying full amounts of tax throughout the PSC term.

Moving on to the next slide, Slide 10. This slide outlines how our net debt has evolved from $1.8 billion at the beginning of the year to just over $1.9 billion at the end of June. Cash flow from operations was $151 million, which is lower than the same period last year, reflecting the reduced volumes and lower contribution from hedging.

Cash CapEx was $205 million and I'll come onto a little bit more detail around that in the next slide. Net financing and other costs is primarily made up of interest in our debt, partially offset by $4 million of proceeds on the disposal of our asset resulted of loans. Non-cash items also impacted our net debt, including the capitalization of interests, mainly interest on our bonds that have been added to the bond principal as the oil prices has been below $65 a barrel in the first half.

Also, included are FX movements on our cash and retail bonds. Without the payment in kind interest on the bonds, net debt was approximately $1.865 billion. Moving to the next slide, in terms of our cash capital expenditure. You can see from this chart, our capital expenditure was predominantly focused on Kraken in the first half. Cash capital expenditure in the period amounted to $205 million in total and of this amount, Kraken accounted for about 60%.

The expenditure on Kraken related primarily to the completion of drilling, of drill centers 1, 2 and 3 and also the subsea production systems. The expenditure on Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia and exploration and the exploration is in relation to the Eagle well, primarily relate to the prior year and settled in 2017.Scolty/Crathes also included $9 million paid to Centrica as part of the Greater Kittiwake area consideration contingent upon Scolty/Crathes.

Moving then to the outlook. We're confirming our production guidance as the same as the first half of 2017, plus or minus 10% for the full year. The absolute level of OpEx is expected to be the same level as our previous guidance, but as volumes have reduced per barrel metric has a midpoint of the range moves to $27 per barrel.

We have lowered the range for 2017 in terms of cash CapEx to be $375 million to $400 million and the majority of this CapEx will still be spent on Kraken. We anticipate 2017 net G&A cost to be in line with 2016 although we are hoping to reduce that as much as possible.

2017 depletion of depreciation charge continues around $20 a barrel and the 2017 hedge program for the second half covers two million barrels at approximately $55 per barrel. And with that, I will hand over to Richard.

Richard Hall

Thanks, Jonathan. Good morning everyone. Obviously, Kraken has a great importance within the company, and I'd like to go through where we're at, at the moment. As Amjad already told you first oil was delivered on schedule on 23rd of June and under budget. And it's important to note that, that the main constituents of the projects have worked very well. The downhole hydraulic submersible pumps have been performing superbly. The subsea production system the risers, the turret, the wells themselves all performed above expectations. We're bringing on wells in a phased manner. That means we're flowing production wells one by one, cleaning them up and also the same with the injection wells, injecting them progressively. And to-date, we produced initial gross rates, which were above expectation, so the reservoir is performing very well. I'll talk about that a bit more in the next slide.

Production levels or rates have been constrained, however, by during the commissioning of the FPSO vessel topsides equipment and that's happening offshore with light hydrocarbons now as opposed to all the commissioning that we did in Singapore and on location with water, which is what you would normally do. So we've gone through a rigorous commissioning process with what would could be water and now it's time to do that with actually live hydrocarbons. As we go on, we're getting more and more familiar with everything. And this is being, all those familiarization issues are being addressed in full collaboration with our FPSO operator and I'll talk again a bit more about that.

What I can’t tell you to the field is it is very much expected to deliver its plateau production at approximately 50,000 barrels a day. That's gross barrels. In the first half of next year. And also, good news is the total gross project CapEx has been reduced further, another $100 million off the total. The total now stands at $2.4 billion, that's gross, and it's a good 25% lower than what we originally sanctioned when the project was kicked off. And then, that $100 million is really a result of DC3 wells being completed three to four months earlier than planned. Neil will tell you a bit about the drilling. And we've realized much lower market rates for the remaining subsea campaign. So looking at the wells themselves. Drills center 1, we have all four production wells, when I say online, we've cleaned them all up and three water injection wells, again, all have been injecting water into the reservoir.

On the second drill center, we have three production wells, of which two have been brought online. So far, one is still to be commissioned and by commissioning, it's had a subsea commissioning, so the boat talks to the well, et cetera with the subsea communications. And it's been brought on, but we haven't actually flowed it as much – as such yet. And with respect to the water injection wells from the second drill center, one has been bought online and we've injected through that. There's still two more to be flowed, but they are available.

On the third drill center, we have two production wells already completed and available, but still to be brought online and two water injection wells again available and both still to be brought online. By the year, ahead of schedule, we'll have the remaining four DC3 wells available. There's two more producers, two more injectors. So we're very replete with well stocks. In terms of production, we had some very high initial rates, and we've taken them to get to stabilization. And if we add up the first, the production aggregation from the first six wells, we can achieve more than 30,000 barrels a day of oil on a stabilized basis. So that relates very well to the total being able to produce 50,000 barrels a day plateau. And of the five injection wells, each one has been tested and each has taken more than 15,000 barrels of water per day into the reservoir, which, historically, in heavy oil fields is sometimes a concern.

So the FPSO, it's important to talk about this because this currently where we are experiencing a slightly disappointing ramp up. We've been performing. We've reduced operational uptime. All of these are really becoming more and more familiar with the system's offshore. As we have to now process hydrocarbon through those systems. The other issues with instrumentation. There's a lot of complex instrumentation in this vessel necessarily so, but these instruments are being fine-tuned. And whilst we're fine-tuning them, there's a lot of manual intervention and we're having a lot of process trips, which we're working on around-the-clock.

The fluid processing capacity of the FPSO I should remind you is 500,000 barrels a day of fluid it's a very, very large vessel in terms of the fluid processing capacity. And the operations are designed to be highly integrated. By now, I mean, producing oil is actually a function of water. So we have to have the water systems working in order to produce the oil. It's fully integrated, it's a good process, and it's designed to deliver high efficiency levels at high production rates. And right now, whilst we have lower throughput rates, it's a bit like operating a car or high-performance car in first gear. We need to get through the gears and up to smooth operation.

I can tell you that the design of the FPSO in the facility is that in purpose. I can show you something to demonstrate that on the next slide. These are highly specified and high-quality equipment, supplied by top global manufacturers. If you see the slide there, it just shows you can't reread it, but it shows you the modules onboard. And to give you an example, the separators come from a company called [indiscernible] in Norway with special internals from FMC. The produced water system comes from France, in Holland, and seawater system, the sulphate package from a Matfield, the pumps, the big pumps from [indiscernible], these are all first-rate supplies of equipment. This isn't second-rate equipment. I can assure you.

So where are we going to focus to get our uptime up? We still need to get more for crew familiarization and by that, that's just the guys that's seeing hydrocarbon for the first time as they come back from their time-off. The next time they come on, they're used to seeing the process prior to being operated as it should be. And what we're seeing is a great reduction in trip times, and we're seeing a reduction in the time it takes to recover from the process not going down, which we bought back up again.

The process control instrumentation, it is complex stuff. We've got a lot of manual intervention going on at the moment. We need to reduce that and we are reducing it. We need to adjust the instruments, fine-tune them and integrate them with each other. And in terms of plant stability, our aim is to increase throughput as we get more fluid flowing through the plant. We encounter much better stability. So we do very confidently anticipate that the FPSO vessel, it will ramp-up as per our field development plan expectation in the fourth quarter this year.

So the next steps. The little picture on the right-hand side, very – an exciting picture with some test tubes with some oil in it. It is just to show you the cargo – we're going to make a cargo lifting very soon. But it's just to show you that we got no – as I said you before, we got no issues of it going in and you see what's coming out is also a great product. So our aim is to take a systematic and measured approach to resolve our ramp-up issues. That means we'll take our time, we don't want to compromise our asset here, so it's our pride asset. We need to do this in a measured and systematic way and take the time that's needed.

We are going to upload our first cargo the beginning of next week. And now as I said you before, our aim is to run the plants at much higher throughputs and we'll focus on one processing train. We have two processing trains but we'll focus on one cut off seat on that and bring the second process train online. And we also need to ensure that our levels of backup equipment are high. We do have very high levels of redundancy of equipment offshore. So for instance, we need currently one pump to supply water to the [indiscernible] we actually have four pumps. We need to make sure that's all up and running and available to us.

As we said, the remaining DC3 wells will become available to us by year-end. And so we'll commission those and we'll have a great potential to produce oil and to inject water. And as I've said, by all those factors, we are confident, very confident, that we're going to deliver our plateau production in the first half of next year.

So with that, I'll hand you over to Neil and we'll take some questions later.

Neil McCulloch

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, Richard. And I'll now complete the picture on Kraken and speak briefly about the continued drilling success and how well results depend on confidence in the Kraken fields. This rather ornate picture shows out that from the highly advanced deep resistivity tool that we've used on Kraken to-date. The yellow and brown slices follow the 19 wells that we've drilled so far into Kraken and show the sand distribution in a traditional way. The additional slices, you can see, layered through the reservoir, colored red, yellow and blue show the deep resistivity tool that we've used called DFC.

The tool pretty much ceiling to floor in the reservoir and where you see red in the slices, which are in reality, is the 200 foot volumetric cylinders and this corresponds to oil and the deeper the red, the more the oil is there. And so far, we've some pulled about 30 million cubic meters of rock, which is about three orders of magnitude higher than the more traditional formation of valuation methods used in the oilfield.

So overall, the tool has very much confirmed the static model of the reservoir in terms of distribution of sand and the extent of oil. It's also helped us spare our wells ultimately and is a key contributor to our industry-leading drilling performance. And having such a product precise and expensive image of the reservoir and the oil within it, really akin to the advanced MRI scan right away from the South to the North of the reservoir, it really underpins our confidence in the recoverable reserves within Kraken.

So for the 17 development wells, I said 19 earlier because we did do some appraisal drilling early on. We've adopted a batch drilling philosophy, with a focus being on continued improvement from operation to operation, alongside the use of appropriate value-adding technology that just described. The factory approach has enabled us to maintain upper quartile drilling throughout and overall a year-on-year improvement in the operational uptime of our wells program and also drilling through the winter without any loss in operational performance. The drilling program is currently about 10 months ahead of the pre-drill AFE estimates.

Collaboration between onshore and offshore teams and also with our supply chain has enabled us to continuously drive down well cost – I mean all the while meeting those all important reservoir objectives. It looks many achievement so far in the completion of the 17 development wells to-date on Kraken by the transition leader, which is also drilled about 40 miles so far of wells. We did set a world record recently with the longest ever Optipac, gravel pack which is around 4,400 feet in June of this year.

So more generally, the group production average, as Jonathan and Amjad said earlier, was 37,015 barrels of oil equivalent per day in first half of the year compared to 42,520 in H1 2016. The difference really reflects not through decline from existing producing fields, in which has been the pores in drilling was ahead of Kraken coming on stream where we concentrated our assets with the drill bits. Our larger reservoirs fields tend to decline in single figure percentages per annum from the smaller fields in the mid-teens. Overall, the decline we saw in H1 is consistent with these long-term trends when we're not active with the drill bit.

We have continued, however, the necessary maintenance of all of our facilities, including the platform drilling rigs to ensure enduring asset performance and the ability to return to drilling without significant investment and startup costs. We're also performing this year well abandonments, largely funded by legacy owners which sets us up well to further infill drilling in future periods. We all see drill bit led growth in 2018 on Magnus where we've agreed an initial three-well program than the previous structure with BP.

Due to the prolonged Kraken FPSO commissioning, we confirm the update – sorry updated 2017 full year average production guidance being within plus or minus 10% of the 37,015 rate achieved in the first half of the year. Across our North Sea and Malaysian businesses, we've made further significant improvements in operating efficiency, making excellent progress in reducing the duration on productivity of our planned outages.

So the work program in the Central North Sea including the Greater Kittiwake area and Scolty/Crathes for 2017, continue to be focused on optimizing production across the assets. Good production and production efficiency has been delivered from the Kittiwake fields with high levels of Don field time and production efficiency.

As you know, production rates on the Scolty/Crathes field have been constrained due to wax buildup in the pipeline. We're proactively managing the wax issue by using periodic chemical treatments, which has enabled production continue, albeit at reduced rates. In parallel, we continue to look at various solutions for the wax.

At Alma/Galia, the final phases of the optimization project for power, produced water and seawater injection on the EnQuest producer have all been completed. As we previously anticipated at the time of our 2016 full year results, 2017 production from Alma/Galia has been lower than in 2016 due to storm damage, natural decline in the reservoir and also premature ESP failures.

In 2017, we've seen a marked improvement actually a step-change in uptime and efficiency on the EnQuest producer. We're currently producing from the three wells and finalizing the work with the pump supplier in preparation for a workover program on the field. An evaluation of the potential from the Eagle field is ongoing and Don has now confirmed is intent to withdraw from the discovery.

Moving on to the Northern North Sea, we’re seeing again high levels of production efficiency across our Northern North Sea assets. On Thistle and Deveron, we have ongoing program to improve reliability of water injection, continues to deliver positive results and some planned uptime also improving. At the Don’s fields well increased – well performance was above expectation at Don Southwest and we're seeing very high levels of production efficiency on the Northern Producer vessel.

Production improving chemical treatments are complete at West Don and are in the way up this moment on Don Southwest. Now Heather, water injection issues have been experienced but those have been offset by high levels of production efficiency from Heather also. And as I said earlier, we've completed a series of well abandonments on Thistle and Deveron safely under budget and funded by legacy partners. And now, the Heather team are preparing for third well abandonment activity and these activities on Heather also largely funded by legacy owners of the assets. And the team also continued to work at Dunlin bypass project to a conclusion.

Moving now to Malaysia on PM8/Seligi. EnQuest continues to invest in low cost well work and facility improvement projects to improve production efficiency and to provide a base for future growth. Our robust inspection and refurbishment campaigns on platform topsides and structures in support of ongoing safe operations. And in the longer term, we'll extend field life through further investment in activities, including our idle well restoration program, facility improvements and upgrades, well workovers and new infill drilling. And you can see the results there in the light and darker blue color and idle well campaign that we been taken over the last couple of years that’s really seen a transformation there and productivity capacity of the PM8/Seligi.

The Magnus and SVT transaction recognizes EnQuest is a natural strategic operator of maturing assets with the right integrated technical skills, operational scale and level of operating efficiency in place. With our track record of successful integration of assets such as Kittiwake and PM8/Seligi in Malaysia, EnQuest is well-placed to extend the life of Magnus and lower cost of SVT. The detailed work done today in preparing for transition has confirmed our business case for the assets. As operator, we'll provide new opportunities for the assets, which will benefit the wider UKCS basin, the Northern North Sea and is very much in the spirit of MER UK at maximizing economic recovery in the OGA initiative.

As the existing operator of three adjacent facilities to Magnus is also significant potential for economies of scale. Innovating structure the transaction aligns interested partners and is a natural evolution of our business. As Amjad said earlier, the SVT has now given the unanimous consent for EnQuest to become the subsequent operator to BP at the Sullom Voe Terminal and the proposed Magnus/SVT acquisition is on course for completion around the end of 2017.

So in summary, we've delivered the successful idle well restoration program in Malaysia on PM8/Seligi. We continue in, both countries, to deliver high levels of production efficiency. We've institutionalized our lower cost base and have delivered structural and sustainable change. We've delivered industry-leading drilling performance, both in field development, but also in well abandonments. And looking ahead, we're minimizing net cash outflow as we focus on de-leveraging the business. Inquiring and operating Magnus offers excellent opportunity for growth and the ability to prove once more that we are the right hands for the right assets in the UKCS, Malaysia and beyond.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Amjad for the summary.

Amjad Bseisu

Thank you very much, Neil. So just really wrapping up, I think our key is getting Kraken on course on or 50,000 barrels a day. We are ahead of DC3 so we'll be able to get to the 50,000 plateau earlier than originally anticipated. Magnus completion is anticipated by year-end now that we have approval – unanimous approval from all the partners, a substantial potential existing portfolio as I mentioned earlier and we will focus Kraken start-up [Audio Dip] in the portfolio. And then, really the key for us is de-leveraging the balance sheet, and that remains the close for the Kraken cycle.

So just the next – the last slide when we started the business, we really had one asset, which is the Dons, which emerged to Heather and Thistle assets. Today, we have seven operated assets and we will add Magnus by the end of the year, so continuing to grow the different quite significantly and I do believe that our business model on operating late life assets and developments, which are challenging in the business model that will continue into the future.

So with that, ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to take questions. And like I said, we'll take questions initially in the room, and then go to get more question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Thompson

James Thompson from JPMorgan. Thanks for taking my questions. Just had three, if that's all right. Firstly, when we think about the reservoir at Kraken so far, clearly, the reservoirs are providing some relief in terms of DC1, DC2. Perhaps is there – are there any kind of geological changes at all associated with DC3 or should we think that, that's very, very similar and kind of look for the same productivity rates?

And then, perhaps one for Richard. You talked about sort of sustained production now and frequency of trips kind of reducing. When you say that, are you getting sort of five, six days or weeks worth of production without the trip? And perhaps you could maybe characterize those trips that you're seeing in a bit more detail?

And then, just finally one for Amjad. You obviously talked in the past about 70% equity on Kraken being a little high. Could you perhaps just talk about now that production is started that form is in process and obviously we're seeing quite a few transactions in the North Sea region, it’s just that this sort of market, as you see it today that would be great. Thanks.

Amjad Bseisu

So I'll take the last question first, and then maybe turn it over Richard on the same production. Neil, maybe you talk about reservoir. So in terms of the equity, I mean, we obviously inherited an extra of 10% and 0.5% that we have said last year that we will be looking to fund down around 20%. We obviously had – we had several offers and we ended up signing them. And we want that transaction, and then it take place. When that transaction didn't take place, we said we are going to restart – we will think about the now course Kraken start-up. So I think it's something we're thinking about now and looking at it again I think the board strategically had said 70% is too high for us as an asset. We haven't started the process, but something we will be thinking about in the future. I guess, Richard could talk about the sustained production, and then Neil on the reservoir on DC1 and DC2.

Richard Hall

We’ve been operating. We maybe get two days or three days a time at best at the moment. There are a lot of trips associated with the instrumentation, I guess. I mean familiarization too the sort of trip you get will be like experience level of peeling in a vessel. We're talking about some fairly sophisticated case here. So the level control on the – and the profiling, profiling means what you see or you think you have in the separators that would buy new [indiscernible] which devilishly hard to calibrate in the best of times and now we've crude which is very close in density to water. And then you got guided wave radar acting as your level control.

So it's not easy stuff. So a lot of manual intervention there. So you get a lot of the trips in those levels. We got things like cause and effects as well. So we have maybe we'll get the high-level in our flair drum, which then takes the whole plant down. So when whole plants goes down here we need heat as heavy oil. So it takes a long time to warm the system up again so the time between trips can be quite high between the trips and starting up can be quite a lot. But we're getting that down all the time now. So whereas we're taking two or days to recover to start up again, now we're taking a matter of hours and it's getting better all the time.

So that's the sort of thing. So we are – production previously, we have mostly above about 15,000 barrels a day, now we've regularly over 20,000 barrels a day in terms of our total production. And the improvements today is very tangible. We're going through things systematically and methodically to cure it. Neil, reservoir?

Neil McCulloch

Yes, on the reservoir, I mean, you saw the traces from 17 wells and those have been drilled from the very south of the field at DC1 right up to the very north of trails. We've already done DC3 as the head well, so it's open funnels of the field. So as I said from static reservoir point of view, we're seeing very, very close correlation between the results of that deep [indiscernible] and the 3D seismic. So it's coming in. The extent of sand and nature of the sand is the seismic and suggested and we have unusual level of data to confirm that. And as Richard said, the injection wells are doing very well.

So that really confirms the permeability of the sand and also the mobility and the fluids within the sounds. And again, unusual a lot of water injection on until much later in that life. We as we started water injection first. And then, both in terms of initial rate and stabilized rates, all of the DC1 and 2 of the DC2 wells have come in at/or above expectation. I think a couple of weeks ago, there's 1 DC2 well, which is really well above expectation and average Kraken well should set that about 4,000 barrels a day and we were above 10,000 barrels a day. So if we said just from results so far, were slightly biased to the upside, and we've seen more than 50% of the production promise coming from less than 50% of the wells stops, which allows as the capacity on the FPSO opens up to the wells, then we can beat in the wells in the wells of all performed well injuring that ramp-up period.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, its [indiscernible] Just actually following on a similar theme to James' question. So of all the metering that you've experienced with the FPSO, how many are there and how many have you managed to allow us or in a minute, and I guess what's the subset of issues that remain that's allowing you to reduce your – the periods, in which you have to shut down the vessel? And then, secondly, given that some of the wells have been really good performance, as you said, and you're producing 10,000 barrels a day with there be scope to potential it's asked the capacity of the FPSO once all these issues are eliminated? Or do you think what you're seeing so far would preclude that? Thank you.

Amjad Bseisu

I think both FPSO issues in terms of capacity. I mean again just to read the highlights, the capacity is 40,000 per train and we have two trains above that. So the capacity is 500,000 of liquid and 80,000 of crude. You want to talk about the metering issues in the…

Neil McCulloch

Well, the instrumentation, I can it's sophisticated and it's integrated. So where we're going – we're stepping through the process and currently, we're having the separation process sorted out. But you also have to have steam, produced water, seawater to go in or working at the same time. So and then the cause-and-effect, which I mentioned to James there, where you would get a trip, which is too onerous, if you like so instead of shutting down the whole platform includes the power, the – everything shuts down. We're looking to downgrade those in a very tight manner and just as you would do normally to fine-tune to make sure that the trip justifies the cause, if you like.

In terms of subset, yes. I mean like I said, the separation has produced water, there's seawater and there's heat. So all those have to marry up and worked in conjunction with each other. We got through any issues with the power generation and with the boilers. So the heart of the vessels are working well, but we're still seeing these trips there. But like I say, we're currently using a lot more manual intervention than you would want to, but – and that again, it's difficult to run the plant manually. But we're becoming that as we go. I'm not sure if that gives you answer there et cetera. We are methodically going through now. And like I say, two weeks ago, we were state maximum rate we produces about 15,000 barrels a day and we were above 20,000 barrels. Two weeks ago, we were seeing trip times of well process terms of mainly a day, two days.

Now, we're up to three or four. And two weeks ago, we were seeing recovery times of up to three days, now we're seeing in a matter of hours. So we are going through those things.

Unidentified Analyst

David from BMO. The first question just on finance. Jonathan, can you please give us an update on CapEx cash deferrals that you've mentioned previously? What's the quantum outstanding at the moment? How do you expect those to unwind over the next couple of years? And then, switching to the assets. Obviously, you've seen some declines in H1. You should we – or other any assets where you expect to fully the declines? Or should we be expecting further declines in H2? And then just finally again on the asset – at what point do we start to get like concerns that the investment or the lower investment at the moment is going to have an impact on the overall reserves?

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. I'll answer the decline and further investment, which I've highlighted in my discussion. And then Jonathan, maybe you can discuss the deferral. So in terms of investments, we have been focused on Kraken, but we are going to start looking at select investments in the field to scan the decline. So I think the focus has been really the key asset has been at Kraken and getting that onstream. So we will look at investing to stem the decline. I think we have said in the past an actual decline for the big fields is around high-single digits and for the smaller fields teens type decline.

So on average, it's around 10% or so. But we are – we are looking to stem those declines as we invest – as we have been doing in the past. And the investments will – and do make economic sense, because infrastructure and drilling cost work over costs sort of costs have come down significantly. So I think that will be a program we will look at in the future. Jonathan, on the deferrals?

Jonathan Swinney

So in terms of the difference we have in the second half of the year as well. But I think – and then, the remainder is into 2018 and 2019 and I think all I'll probably say in the kind of tens of millions range into 2018 and 2019 in terms of the deferrals on winding phase. It's probably more – it's slightly more an 2018 than 2019. That's the general profile.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, [indiscernible] thanks for taking my question, I have got three. First one is, do you guys expect more hedging in the second part of this year and next? First one is – the second one is you mentioned Magnus and the option to take $50 million by the end of this year given the liquidity position. Can you please elaborate more on that? And then, the third question on CapEx, again, driven by liquidity is, what is the expectation for contractual CapEx next year, i.e. the minimum you have to spend? And can you maybe, site [indiscernible] simplification, but do you have any thoughts on what's your run rate maintenance CapEx is once Kraken becomes full operation? Thank you.

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. I'll start with the hedging. So we expect – we normally hedge into the second half of the year or first. We have obviously hedged 2015 and 2016 quite early. We hedged in the early part of – middle 2014 and then later part of 2014, early part of 2015. We do normally hedge towards end of the cycle and we do continuously look at the market and as you've noted, we've had some additional hedging in the past since our hedging program for the year started. So we will look at towards the end of the year and early next year again depending on levels. We normally we’ll hedge less than we've hedged in the last couple of years because we've hedged up to 80% during the high CapEx years, up 2015 and 2016.

And prior to that, our target was hedging about 50% of our production. The option is actually a Thistle option, not the Magnus option and to manage the decommissioning of Thistle for – and taking a 7.5% share. And that, we will look at in terms of – towards the end of the year, but I think that it's a $50 million option for us to – if we decide to exercise that, so we will look at that. And in terms of contractual CapEx, I guess we are committed to drilling a DC4, and we have a rig contracted to drill that. So that's really the only contractual CapEx we have going forward. And the subsea program for DC4 is not yet committed, but will be committed. The timing of that will depend again on how we feel the right timing in terms of evaluating reservoir and drilling those wells thereafter.

Maintenance CapEx, I don't know if we've said anything?

Jonathan Swinney

No, I think I'll take that as a license to operate CapEx rather than a kind of drilling program, if you like. So I think in terms of the new hubs really need anything. But in terms of the likes of Thistle and Deveron, et cetera, I mean we're talking kind of generally single maybe to double-digit, depending on what work needs to be done on what asset. I think that's the kind of level you're looking at as you're looking after Magnus operate in terms of the house.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] from Cantor. I've got three questions. Bumi Armada has been telling position rate is 16,000 to 20,000 value per day as we speak. Can you confirm Bumi Armada [indiscernible]

Amjad Bseisu

Good question, Bumi Armada has confirmed.

Unidentified Analyst

Very confident vessel that the current run rate is 16,000 to 20,000 barrels per day as we speak. So can you just confirm that number? If this number is correct, then I'm a little bit too at the low end of the guidance. What you build in what kind of scenario are you building in your low end of guidance of production for the second part of this year? And the last question is on the first – the discount to brand that you're selling all Kraken. So you had your first banker rising soon. What is the discount compared to price that you saw convertible?

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. Yes, I guess, and then general run rate. So the – in terms of sales, we have – we’ve sold the first cargo. But we also sold subsequent cargoes and we do see improvement in the discount. I think our targets are around $5 a barrel. We kind of set in terms of management and I think we will get there quite soon. I don’t know, when we started we saw the first cargo for maybe $2 or $3 discount and now we’re selling it for a premium. So we would expect to see the same thing. We do want many refiners to try the crude, so we will not just look at the discount, we look at new clients, new partners that can take the crude and work the crude.

So there’s nothing – the first sale, we don’t discuss who we sell through. But we have said that we sold to a super major on the wires. So we have the sort of – it’s an end-user, not a trading company. In terms of scenario for production I mean, we are – we have kept a wide range in terms of new guidance because of the uncertainty around Kraken. And so we are hopeful that we will get to the 30,000 rate that we had hoped to get without the DC3. With DC3, we’re going to get to hopefully 15,000 range as this plateau range with once DC3 is in place.

So that’s really all I can say. I don’t think we are – we’ve left a wide range because of the uncertainty. We are much more hopeful couple of weeks after the 23 of August, that as Richard is mentioning, we are having better turnaround times quicker trips and higher production from not – it still only three wells that we’re producing, we’re producing about 20,000 a day. Do you want to talk about the run rate?

Jonathan Swinney

It’s kind of the same answer I had before, things are improving all the time. So I don’t know what day that guidance was issued at, but I can tell you that things are improving and we’ve certainly been producing about 20,000 barrels a day in more recent times. But the big thing to understand it’s not an off switch. So we don’t go back 20,000 barrels we filled up. So we may trip when the plant is producing 5,000 barrels a day. It maybe 10 – we have to build up gradually in time. It’s not straight, it’s not binary on us. So sometimes, you’ll see different numbers. But certainly, we’ve been producing about 20,000.

Katrina Karasek

Katrina Karasek from RBC. And just on the transition leader and the rig commitments, could you remind us how long you have this under contract? And then, one for you Jonathan on the bank covenant. You mentioned that you’re undergoing – you asked a waiver for the September covenant. Could you just let us know how far you’re down the road for the bank you are seeing? And is the total cost that you mentioned in the account, is this progress in the total cost for the September waiver you can see?

Amjad Bseisu

So I’ll take the first one and Jonathan can do the second one. We have a – our first contract with the transition leader finishes around May next year, and then there’s a year extension. And then, that’s obviously at the lower rate. Jonathan?

Jonathan Swinney

I think we’ve disclosed actually received the waiver for September we went proactively to the banks to do that. I’m not sure in terms of provision. There isn’t any provision in our cash flow that we know with regard to the $12 million fees with respect to the restructuring, that’s what’s in our balance sheet. There are not any fees in the September covenant.

Amjad Bseisu

Any other questions from the audience here? One more, two more.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] from HSBC. Just on the notes about the covenants. Is it a leverage or are you looking to kind flex down all the schedule going forward?

Jonathan Swinney

What we received and what we’ve asked for is the leverage covenant for September 2017 because that’s what we’ve received so the bank have been very supportive and we’re keeping a very close dialogue with the banks unsurprisingly we speak to them and present them absolutely every quarter. I speak to the more regular than that as you wouldn’t be surprised. So I’m still very pleased with certainly the banks and their supported in the way they’ve supported us through this and actually for the restructuring as well. I think that’s actually been I think we have a good strong relationship with our lending banks.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you consider publishing your schedule for bondholders going forward?

Jonathan Swinney

Well the unlock schedule has been published already.

Amjad Bseisu

But the bonds, yes, the bonds are especially in 2022, which is extendable to 2023 if we don’t refinance the asset?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [indiscernible] just on the guidance how large is the first cargo, is it more than about 5,000?

Amjad Bseisu

Yes, that’s a normal cargo size. It is normal cargo size.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So if I do my math right, it’s about 84 days since you started producing. And well, let’s say that the cargo has lifted mid-September, so this would imply that – so the average rate over the summer of about 6,000 barrels or 4,000 net? And so you just said that the current reduction is about 20,000. And it is improving. So if I do the math right, those spend would be about 13,000 average for the H2 production on the Kraken or about 9,000 net. Am I missing anything or…

Amjad Bseisu

You’re missing everything. So we start at zero and there are many trips, so it’s not a linear – unfortunately, it’s not a linear calculation. We are approaching 120,000 and we are looking to go – we have capacity. We have six wells of above 30 and we will sanction the seventh wells so we’re hoping to be higher than that and we are hoping to have production efficiency, which is higher than what we have had in the past. I mean, the fraction efficiency using your numbers at an average of, say it, 15% would have been less than 50%. And so we are all hoping to have higher production efficiency, less trips and indeed increase the numbers. So we're doing more than 20,000 a day with only three wells and we're hoping to add the additional three wells plus the additional well that we have not yet commissioned.

Unidentified Analyst

Well. On top of that, the legacy asset you guarded about 10% decline. So let's call it 5% between the second half and the first half. So your production for the legacy asset, excluding Kraken, would probably in the mid-30s, hence, well, about 9,000 to 10,000 from Kraken and you’ve seen – because I'm missing the upside on the Kraken at least 10,000. So then we're looking at the production in the mid-40s in the second half?

Amjad Bseisu

Assuming your numbers, that's correct.

Richard Hall

I think we had shutdown in the second half, et cetera. So it's not – I mean, we’re taking this into account, so that's why we have our guidance as we have our guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a reason that the second half is normally lower production excluding natural decline from Kraken?

Amjad Bseisu

The shutdowns of natural decline, so those are the only two reasons, I think.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Amjad Bseisu

Thank you. One more question, I think…

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. It's Jeff from UBS. Just a quick question on the Kraken sand. In your going concern statement, you talked about the need to execute on pursue to ensure that business going forward. You combined that with the non-transferable tax strip with asset. Do you believe you can on terms of a significantly diluted to equity holders?

Amjad Bseisu

Yes, I do think so. I mean, again the reason we delayed the effort before is because we did think that the value – the market was actually much worse when we put the asset when we were in discussions earlier last year, much worse. I think the market has actually improved markedly, oil prices have slowed in the early part of the January last year. So that's when we are looking to market the interest. And so yes, we have seen – what we have seen is evidenced from the last few transactions of that the – transactions are getting good valuations and significantly higher than the run rate the forward curve rates, which obviously would be attractive to us. But we haven't started the process.

We will stabilize the production and get – we have a lot of comfort with the subsurface, a lot of comfort on the reservoir. We have used the project very significantly. The crude is flowing. We are selling cargoes, we are on spec, we’re – the reservoir is performing better than expected, water injection is performing better than expected, the subsystem is performing well perfectly, and the agent peoples are performing perfectly, so there is a lot of the system has been de-risked. We are working on the last piece, which is getting efficiency on the vessel. But I'm confident that, that won't get in the way of process if we get into a process, because we have said that by end of the year, we expect all these issues to be resolved. Okay. I think probably the last question we’re going to hear.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. [Indiscernible] Can help me reconcile the average realized price that you have in the first half of 2017, the $52 a barrel? I can't quite make the math work in your revenues and there's also a big $47 million or $48 million of unrealized gain on hedging contracts. So I can't quite understand how that works. That's the first question.

And then, the second question is on, Alma/Galia. I think you've been mentioning since the beginning of the year that there's been – ASP pump failures and that you're in discussions with the pump supplier about sorting out the issues. Can you give us an update on whether that's already resolved? And once you got reinstalled those pumps, what sort of production should we be expecting from that field? Thanks.

Amjad Bseisu

I think reconciling would be – may you can…

Richard Hall

I have to go through the detail but it will be affected by the fact that you got the overall lift movement in terms of realized price is actually what we're sold during the half. The 47 you mentioned is actually an unrealized gain on hedging contracts so it's just the mark-to-market movement from December last year to June this year. So that's not relevant number, but I mean I have to go through the detail around that so you can reconcile that. And that also takes into account the fact that we as I mentioned, we intended to sale the – compared to production is about 1% less than any sort of…

Amjad Bseisu

So in terms of the ESPs, Neil, may be you can talk about…

Neil McCulloch

Yes. So important to remember that all ASPs to fail eventually and what we have is by one measure premature failure. We’re doing an autopsy with no patient. So to understand the exact reason for premature failure, you have to pull the pump, and therefore, stripped-down. So we will find out eventually the exact nature of each failure of each pump. Meanwhile though, obviously, we talked with a provider. And the number one seller in the world, and we also talked about to use them on a adjacent asset or one of our asset vessel and also company's such as Apache will use them extensively also in the North Sea.

So we've got a good idea of what caused the ASP to fail. And therefore, we are able to do work and anticipate what those failures are. You need the drilling rigs to and pull them up. We don't have one at the moment. And so there's never our intention to actually pull the pumps and replace them this year, what were taking forward for consideration to work over in the program and some of the wells on Alma in the near future.

Amjad Bseisu

But really it’s, we had not expected to do anything this year. We are looking as next year as the possible timing for that program.

Neil McCulloch

Obviously, the rig market is much more favorable in terms of units.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of where you see production next year for our Magali a once the work is being done. I think it will be hopeful to get a bit of clarity, given the three shaft decline in production at this field.

Amjad Bseisu

I mean, I don’t think we go well by well, but I think if you – it'll be good maybe to look at the field development plan and to see the layering of the wells. I think the wells are generally very similar in terms of productivity, so if you look at the productivity of the numbers of wells we have, which is actually the three wells versus the additional four that will come on, you would expect equivalent increase.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, any further question or should we go to the remote question? Can we go to remote question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take our next question [indiscernible] please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

One thing that hasn't been discussed so far is your liquidity position. Clearly, things are tightening. You would have been started the year given the downward revision to production guidance. I just wondered what measures can be taken to further bolster your liquidity, should it need it to occur in the short term? Especially given the, say, the net debt by the year-end will be higher than it is today, implying further cash burden in the second half. And just how comfortable are you with your current headroom?

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. I mean we have said our headroom is around $213 million. We are going into a period where our CapEx will be going down. So I think, we are comfortable with our headroom is at. I mean, the net debt does obviously include the bonds, which are expire either 2022 or 2023. So really that is of the long-term position on the bonds. But that's my view. I think we have [indiscernible] capacity.

Jonathan Swinney

Exploring other things that we have been thinking about is things like prepayments and also things like tangible utilities and to get these additional amounts and as Amjad mentioned, is an option that we take ourselves in terms of the on our controlled. To add additional $50 million. So I think overall, I think we are in a place that we feel comfortable.

Amjad Bseisu

And if you look at our cash burn, even in the first half, where we had a significant – where the CapEx growing obviously higher and it will start coming down. Yes, we had about $100 million and that's including the servicing in the first half.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, given your guidance on that, I appreciate that the bonds take. The expect cash in the second half? Do you expect cash in the second half, half? Do you expect to bent cash in the second half? Or not? Does that included in your guidance.

Amjad Bseisu

For me, that really primarily depends on two factors, which is oil price, which is improving. and also Kraken production. So those are the really two key factors. And I guess, different analyst look at different factors for both of those.

Unidentified Analyst

So as a things envisaging, any material transactions to boost your liquidity?

Amjad Bseisu

I think Jonathan mentioned the couple of things, but those are options I think at present, we feel we have sufficient liquidity. A so again will finish with our big project. So we just finalized or a big CapEx program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Saurabh Goel from TT International. Please go ahead.

Saurabh Goel

I'm just trying to understand a little bit better the issue that is causing this system shutdowns on these FPSO is that you're getting erratic like gas pressures some people worry about something called [indiscernible] flow is that about the mix that’s coming up that the instruments can’t handle, you’ve done a very good job explaining what’s happening in the shut down manual intervention etcetera. But what is the exact issue that's causing these instruments to go down?

Richard Hall

Yes. There's no one issue. I did mention in the presentation quite a lot about throughput. So the vessel was designed – and the whole system is designed to take considerable volumes of low. We are capable without processing 500,000 barrels per day fluid. When the throughputs are low you do get, you mentioned slug flow. Well, you do get some slugging in the subsea architecture. You got the S-shaped to rise or configuration. As so you'll get water and oil separating out in the pipeline, which you would normally get when you move to a higher rate. So we are contending with things like that. And those are part of paints of start ups, so you’re re writing your observations there, but it's not insurmountable. We've done full flow assurance and everything we're seeing is consistent with that. We should be able to handle the slugs and weekend and we need the instrumentation to tell us exactly what we're seeing. So these new profilers, whilst – when we started out and we thought we are seeing bands between oil emulsion water, et cetera, where we've revised those a little bit. So we have to fine-tune all of this.

Saurabh Goel

So just to follow-up on the one, so you don't think you need extra instruments they need to replace the instruments on the of the topside to be able to handle this slug flow, whatever it is. Because sometimes is slug flow require kind of more expensive and more time-consuming success. So we're happy with what you have on board, anything you can handle the flow of the well from what you have on board?

Richard Hall

Yes. And that's what we're seeing an improvement. But you're right to point it out, it wasn't unexpected it's just part of the pain of the start of. But as we get more throughput, the slightly get more less of an issue.

Amjad Bseisu

I think fundamentally what we have talked about and what Richard mentioned initially is we think the process plant is robust. We don't think there's a problem with the process or the process plant. So there are no changes in that we're looking at. But I do think these are all just relating to start up.

Saurabh Goel

And one last point I want to confirm on the FPSO. So one of the comments Bumi made was that there was so many of Bumi and experts and that will flow onto the FPSO. But the FPSO stuff itself fully to be there to complete the commissioning of the FPSO had no kind of bed space. And when you get the issue under had can the FPSO staff come in and complete the remaining instruments on the FPSO. Is that an observation you can confirm as well? Or you think the FPSO is pretty much for regulatory approvals and everything else?

Amjad Bseisu

Bed space is always an issue. As you can imagine, we have 91 beds onboard and things take the time when you have hydrocarbons onboard because of permitting process. Yes, there's always a competition between people doing construction commissioning work. But the main bones of the stuff is done. So we had two process trains available. What we are still to commission, and hasn't commissioned is some of the reasons we would like to use our fuel gas more effectively. And things like some sort of lagging and heat treating. But this stuff is getting done in parallel with the production operations. But obviously, losses and production takes priority at the moment.

Saurabh Goel

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

For your information, we have no further questions remaining in the queue and the phone at this time.

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. Well, thank you very much everyone, I’m looking forward to seeing you in the next results announcement. Thank you

