AstraZeneca: Is It Investable After Imfinzi Failure?

By Dr Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is held in a very poor light by much of the analyst world. Goldman Sachs has a sell rating, Fitch recently downgraded it to A-, Moody doesn’t have high opinions either, and the average analyst price target of $32 was lower than the stock’s price until very recently, right until its MYSTIC trial in stage 4 lung cancer for Imfinzi (durvalumab), a PD-L1 inhibitor, failed to meet primary endpoint of PFS. So the stock became slightly more attractive after its critical failure? Huh!

Why was this trial critical? First, stage 1 NSCLC is a much larger market than stage 4, of course, and durvalumab has ongoing phase 3 trials in stage 1 NSCLC, besides a host of other cancers. However, this stage 4 trial in combination with tremelimumab was Imfinzi’s first trial to arrive at phase 3 results, and the investor world was eagerly waiting for that data. Why? Because with declining sales and other widely-publicized woes at AZN, the company needed another blockbuster drug to tide over its troubles- and Imfinzi was considered that promised drug. With its failure at this first trial, AZN lost over 15% of its market cap - nearly $10bn - in the slaughter that followed.

What’s left after this? Apparently, on the surface, a lot - AZN still has a very robust pipeline.

(Pipeline is too large to provide an image here, but check this source.)

However, if you see it carefully, much of the onco-pipeline is ruled by Imfinzi (in combo with tremelimumab, AZN’s own product), and so one needs to ask - did Imfinzi fail the trial because of extraneous circumstances, or because of a problem in the drug?

To understand this, let’s recall that PD1 is the receptor or “hook” on the killer T cells, while PDL1 is the “hook” on the target cancer cells. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1 (abundant in cancer cells), it basically tells the T cell to not kill the cancer cell. Now, Keytruda, the blockbuster drug, blocks PD1, while durvalumab blocks PDL1. Note the difference here. In one, you block the knife, in the other, you block (a part of) the guy getting killed. I say “a part of” because PD1 can attach to the cancer cell using other means than PDL1 (like PDL2), but PD1 alone attaches to cancer cells as a checkpoint in this situation. Meaning, blocking PD1 is a more effective means of inhibiting the checkpoint process than blocking PDL1 - or so it seems.

This, to put it in simple language, is probably the reason Imfinzi failed the trial. If this is correct, then there’s a lot of worry that it will not fare well in other (lung cancer) trials as well, and perhaps even other cancer trials. So, basically, there was a proof-of-concept failure here, not some extraneous failure.

Assuming we rule out Imfinzi entirely - which is what the market did in late July - we are left with what?

First, there’s Lynparza’s (olaparib) label expansion for the second-line maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer that is responsive to platinum-based chemo. It was originally approved in the U.S. for advanced ovarian cancer in patients who have received at least three prior lines of chemo. This should not add (subscription required) more than a few tens of millions of dollars to AZN’s coffer - so, not a major deal.

Second, there’s a new CV study for blood-thinner Brilinta which is, in effect, a sort of label expansion because the drug can now be conceivably used by a broader market. The drug reduces CV risk by 29%. Brilinta is already a minor blockbuster, with sales touching $1bn. This development should considerably improve Brilinta’s performance over the following four quarters.

Third, Faslodex (fulvestrant) was approved by the FDA for use in postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer who have not received previous endocrine therapy. This expands the market for the drug. Faslodex already makes nearly $1bn in annual sales - I have a $704mn figure from 2015. While the expansion isn’t major - HER- makes for about a sixth of HER+ breast cancer, plus there are other parameters here - it still adds to the bottom line.

Fourth, the recent Breakthrough designation for BTK inhibitor acalabrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma. This is the drug AZN acquired from Acerta Pharma, and management has claimed peak sales of $5bn from the drug. MCL has other drugs like Velcade and ibrutinib, so there’s not much traction in this indication alone. But this BTK inhibitor will surely have other expansions, so this is good news.

On the flipside, Faslodex received the standard thumbs down from the UK NICE - the British governmental cost watchdog - which is a negotiating tactic employed by the government to tone down drug pricing. Not much stock should be put on this development.

However, what is to be noted is that AZN lost a lot of drugs to generic onslaught, the latest being Crestor, and then Byetta. Nexium generic also had major impact on the revenue, with sales of Crestor and Nexium in the US declined by 57% and 39%, respectively; overall product sales declined by 22%. Below is a chart that shows what is going on here:



So, again we see that its onco-pipeline is where AZN was actually seeing positive numbers; that is why the failure of Imfinzi had such a devastating impact on the stock. Rumors of the CEO leaving AZN for Teva didn’t help either.

The company did manage to show some decent parameters - for the first half of the current year, the company reported 58 percent increase in its EPS to $0.80 while it managed to slash its reported Selling, General and Administrative expenses by 17 percent to $4.7 billion. However, despite these encouraging numbers during the first half, the company still expects its full year revenue to show low to mid single-digit decline while its core EPS is likely to decline by low to mid teens percentage, thus raising concerns about the likely impact on the stock price in the coming quarters.

AstraZeneca stock had a good run this year until it met with the Imfinzi debacle, which sent the stock price crashing down. Currently, the stock is trading nearly 15 percent lower than its 52-week high of $35.60. AZN also offers a high dividend yield of 4.5 percent, although some analysts referenced earlier do not think that number is sustainable. Overall, AZN presents a mixed bag of pros and cons. We would prefer to put our money elsewhere.

