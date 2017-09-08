A Sweet Treat At A 2.50% Yield For You

HSY shows 8 consecutive years with a dividend raise and it will continue in the future.

Hershey’s power brands will fuel the company with money to expand their business in the snack industry.

Investment Thesis

I don’t know about you, but I have a sweet tooth. My favorite chocolate bar is the Cookie & Cream by Hershey (HSY). You can imagine how pleased I am now that the stock is on sale:

Source: Ycharts

While I understand the market to be disappointed as HSY keeps failing in the Chinese market, I don’t think the growth is over for one of the largest chocolate bar manufacturers in North America. As the company will continue to enjoy its dominant position in the U.S. (46% of market share in the chocolate bar sector), management continues to seek growth vectors through the snack industry and, obviously, emerging markets.

Understanding the Business

Hershey dominates the chocolate bar industry in North America with 5 power brands and other popular treats. Their brand recognition gives them additional negotiating power with retailers. Therefore, Hershey’s bars are always best positioned.

Source: 2017 HSY investors’ presentation

Strong from their position, but also aware that chocolate bars aren’t the healthiest thing in the world, Hershey’s has made several efforts to offer other snack possibilities. The snacking industry is an expanding market across the world. Through those efforts, HSY is now ranked second in market share, right behind Pepsi Co (PEP).

Source: 2017 HSY investors’ presentation

Source: 2017 HSY investors’ presentation

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

After an impressive ride between 2008 and 2015, revenues are stagnating over the past 24 months. This is mainly attributable to a strong U.S. dollar and the company’s known difficulties to improve their market share in emerging markets.



Source: 2017 Q2 HSY Infographic

As management does a good job at improving sales in North America, we are all waiting to finally see growth from international markets.

Earnings



Source: Ycharts

While the revenue growth is pretty straight forward, earnings aren’t following the same trend over the past 2 years. However, when you take off all the “non-recurrent event”, adjusted EPS looks a lot better:

Source: 2017 HSY investors’ presentation

While HSY is evolving in a highly competitive industry where marketing expenses are king, management has been able to keep strong margins:



Source: Ycharts



Dividend Growth Perspective

In 2017, Hershey’s posted its 8 th consecutive year with a dividend increase. The company is in good standing to reach the level of Dividend Achievers in 2019. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.



Source: Ycharts

HSY isn’t just a consistent dividend grower; the company is also quite generous with a dividend growth rate of 8.2% CAGR over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, you cannot expect the company to keep such strong pace in the future.

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, both payout and cash payout ratio rose rapidly around 75%. While those ratios remain under control, it is obvious HSY will not keep up with high-single digit dividend growth rate. For example, the increase of 2017 was of “only” 6%. Overall, HSY meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

This is not a surprise for anybody; Hershey’s failure to expand in the Chinese market is a real bummer. While many food related company aim at the second largest economy in the world to support their future growth, HSY is seriously lagging. HSY is very strong in North America, but this is a mature market. Acquisitions could temporarily boost their sales, but if HSY cannot make other countries eat chocolate like we do here, it will be hard to sustain those revenue growth numbers.

Another factor to follow is the volatile cost of cocoa, sugar and dairy. HSY is highly dependent of these inputs and any variation in price affects their margins.

Source: Ycharts

Valuation

For the final segment of this analysis, I will use two valuation methods. At first, let’s take a look at the PE history to see how the market values HSY:

Source: Ycharts

Last year, Mondelez’s (MDLZ) bid to acquire HSY pumped up those shares to higher level of valuation. It seems the stock is still surfing on this wave at the moment. At first sight, I can’t tell that I’m delighted by the valuation.

Digging deeper, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As I wrote in the Dividend Perspective section, I do not expect the company to keep a 8-10% dividend growth rate in the future. However, I believe HSY will pursue in the snack industry and develop these growth vectors. This should push earnings higher in the upcoming years and support a steady dividend growth.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.62 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $233.63 $139.94 $99.80 10% Premium $214.16 $128.28 $91.48 Intrinsic Value $194.70 $116.62 $83.17 10% Discount $175.23 $104.96 $74.85 20% Discount $155.76 $93.29 $66.53

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

At a fair value of $116.62, HSY shows a potential upside of 8%.

Final Thought

An investment in HSY today is a play that the company will pursue its expansion through the snack business along with finding a solution to the “Chinese growth issue”. At this point, I think management will be able to make it happen and continue on their path to growth. The recent pull-back is a good opportunity to buy more.

Disclaimer: I do hold HSY in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.