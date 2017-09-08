China Trade Balance Surplus Comes In Narrower Than Expected At $41.99 Bln

China's trade balance data came in at a surplus of $41.99 billion, narrower than the $48.6 billion expected for August. Imports jumped 13.3%, better than the 10% gain seen, while exports rose 5.5% compared to a gain of 6.0% expected.

China said oil imports in August reached 33.98 million metric tons, down from 34.74 million metric tons in July.

Earlier, China reported yuan-denominated exports gained 14.4% on year and rose 6.9% on month for an August for a trade balance surplus of CNY 286.5 billion.

Crude oil imports rose 12.2% to 281 million metric tons in the period.

Original Post