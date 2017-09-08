Roku: Beyond The Box

First of all, thank you to everyone who has read my previous Roku (ROKU) article and commented on it. I was blown away by the response and that it was one of my most widely read article over the last year and the MOST widely read article on mobile devices. Mind...Blown!

One of the big discussion points that came out of the article's comments was centered around the idea of how Roku would monetize their watch time and grow service revenues.

You can only charge so much for placing a company's button on the remote and there are only certain places to place ads on the system's home screen.

After all, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu would not likely let you place your own ads in their services, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is not sharing their YouTube advertising revenue stream.

So how do you monetize it?

Roku TV Channel

Just yesterday Roku announced a new in house channel that would give users free content supported by advertising.

Any IPO investor who is concerned with profitability should take note.

The Roku Channel channel delivers hundreds of popular movies – at no cost to you. No subscriptions. No fees. No logins required. Just great movies. Choose from an ever-changing selection of award-winners, big screen classics, Hollywood hits you may have missed and much more. And we’ll keep it fresh – you can expect to see new entertainment every month. We also focused on delivering a great advertising experience with, on average, approximately half the advertising per programming hour as compared to traditional ad-supported linear TV as well as other improvements.

For those who are not familiar with Roku or "channels", this is essentially a video on demand service, or a very small Netflix, where you will be able to watch movies and other content with advertising.

It is NOT a live TV channel however.

The Good

It's revenue, right?

With declining Roku hardware sales figures as seen in the offering documents (based on falling prices and cheaper units) , Roku needs to significantly grow service revenues in order to stay alive long term.

How much revenue can this mean? Let's try to find out.

The good news is, Roku has 15.1 million active accounts.

Digging through the offering documents we know that an "Active account" is defined as destinct user that has streamed content over the last 30 days.

Active Accounts We define active accounts as the number of distinct user accounts that have streamed content on our platform in the last 30 days of the period. The number of active accounts does not correspond to the number of unique individuals who actively utilize our platform or the number of devices associated with an account. For example, a single account may be used by more than one individual, such as a family, and one account may use multiple devices. We believe that the number of active accounts is a relevant measure to gauge the size of our user base and the opportunity to increase our platform revenue and gross profit.

We further know from the S1 documents that users have streamed over 3.5 billion hours over the last quarter. Assuming all of those were from active users, that works out to over 231 hours per quarter per user.

The Roku Channel would be brand new

How much does it mean for advertising?

Let's say in the best case scenario, Roku takes 10% of the total stream time. This would mean 350 million quarterly hours, or 23.17 hours per user per quarter.

Advertising rates vary but on a popular TV show an advertiser can be paying $20 for a 30 second spot per 1,000 views, or CPM.

YouTube charges advertisers about $7.60 CPM for a 30 second ad. Let's go with those numbers as I feel that is what Roku is most likely to get.

On their blog they promise about half the ads of regular television.

Regular TV currently shows about 15 minutes of advertising per hour. Let's take Roku at their word and assume 8 minutes of ads per hour for the Roku channel.

8 minutes of advertising would be enough for 16 thirty second spots.

16 * $7.60 would get us $121.6 CPM per hour,

$121.6 * 23.17 hours per user gets us $2,817.

Divide by 1,000 and multiply by 15.1 million users.... and we have about $42 million in revenue per quarter.

What we have to take into consideration however is that Roku has stated that they may be sharing that revenue with a network partner so that $42 million in revenue may go down to $21 million if they do a similar split to Google/YouTube.

The other big IF.... is IF Roku can actually capture 10% of the total streaming time to their channel.

Currently Netflix accounts for about 1/3, and the top 5 account for most of those hours.

The Bad

The bad part is... Roku has competition.

The first and most obvious are the current top watched channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Sling, YouTube.

Then you have the other multi platform channels such as Pluto, Crackle, and Tubitv which give you free movies.

You further have Roku "channels" for networks such as TNT, CW, TBS, Fox, A&E, USA, History and others that let you watch their own content, most often without commercials.

Thanks to a Seeking Alpha reader who commented on my previous article I now know that if you have cable service from Comcast/xfinity or Spectrum, you can use your Roku as a cable box.

Finally, there are "private" channels such as NowhereTV, FilmOn, XTV and others that let you watch live channels and video on demand from anywhere in the world.... for free.

The Unknown

Monetizing the streaming is the appropriate next step for Roku if they want to be profitable.

There is very little money long term in hardware, especially once research and development costs are considered for the next generation of products. We have already seen pricing pressures on streaming devices and it is likely to continue in the future. Unlike Amazon, Google and Apple (AAPL), Roku cannot afford to give away free devices especially since they are only monetizing a small percentage of the views.

We do know that Roku HAS TO monetize streaming... yet it is highly unlikely they will monetize the majority of the streaming time which currently goes to the top streaming networks.

The question becomes then, will users tune in to the Roku Channel? Or will they just pass it up?

One thing for certain, it will take weeks to even find out. Even though Roku has announced it, it is not yet available on Roku devices.

Sounds like a last minute move to please potential IPO buyers? Perhaps. =)

One thing for sure however, Roku users are quick to offer suggestions...

Bottom Line

As a Roku customer with multiple devices I am pleased to see even more content added to Roku which will make cord cutting easier. Will it make any difference to me? Eh, not really. I will browse the channel just in case I am out things to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Youtube and am not in the mood to watch any live TV or video on demand content from XTV.

As an investor, I am pleased to see Roku try more to monetize their network but I am not sure if this has legs or will merely drive people away to other content and channels. It does feel to me a bit forced and premature considering the announcement comes shortly after the IPO announcement and weeks before the channel is ready to be rolled out.

Only time will tell and am looking forward to the ride.

Thank you for reading and your comments as always.

