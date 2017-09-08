Dividend Champion Portfolio September Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott’s Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the “Dividend Champions” as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of August):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 4.55 11.02 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 4.16 8.36 8.6 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 6.61 999 28.8 AT&T Inc. T 5.23 17.59 2.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.1 17.43 16.4 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 3.26 17.93 6.4 W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW 3.15 18.71 10.4 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3.19 17.77 5.8 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.23 18.28 5.9 Old Republic International ORI 3.98 12.24 1.4 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 4.04 27.56 6.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.93 17.66 1.8 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.7 14.47 12.4 People’s United Financial PBCT 4.13 18.56 1.5 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.15 20.62 6.2 Consolidated Edison ED 3.28 20.36 2.9 Emerson Electric EMR 3.25 23.43 4.7 National Retail Properties NNN 4.54 36.37 3.6 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.13 18.17 4.1 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.7 18.79 20.9 Community Trust Banc. CTBI 3.1 15.94 2.8 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.25 47.45 7.7 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 3 14.87 2.6 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.15 40.68 8.6 Chevron Corp. CVX 4.01 34.94 3.2

There is turnover in one position this month. Consolidated Edison was sold for a capital gain of 19.37% and original purchase date of 12/7/16. The proceeds were used to purchase Genuine Parts. The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends PBCT 1758 17.86 7/7/2017 $31,397.88 $28,919.10 -7.89% GPC 375 85.31 9/6/2017 $31,991.25 $31,991.25 0.00% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $21,159.60 13.93% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $32,308.80 1.07% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $22,685.82 -15.48% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $25,308.00 8.82% TROW 300 71.35 7/5/2016 $21,405.00 $24,834.00 16.02% HP 390 76.57 10/6/2014 $29,862.30 $18,076.50 -39.47% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $30,322.56 0.22% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $23,770.50 -4.09%

Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.