GoPro Stock: A Good Turnaround Play?

Shares of action camera maker, GoPro (GPRO) have had a largely quiet year. Well, until this morning. GoPro stock had closed the last trading session (September 6) at a price of $8.9 a share, a 2.2% gain for the year. Well, that was yesterday. Barely an hour into today's trading session, GoPro stock was trading at $10.4 a piece, up 16.8% over the last close (at the time of writing). The year-to-date chart looks vastly different, with the stock leading the Nasdaq Composite's over 18% gain. The big question to answer; Are these signs of a stock that's past the bottom? Is GoPro a good turnaround play?

Why are GoPro Shares Running Higher?

The 16%+ jump in GoPro stock price has been a divergence from the disappointing run the stock has had so far in 2017. Therefore, it's prudent to look for the cause of this change in sentiment. As it turns out, the sudden movement at the GPRO counter can be traced to this morning's press release from the GoPro management, which stated that GoPro's Q3 revenue/gross profit margins will come in at the higher end of the earlier issued range.

Putting The New Guidance in Context

To put things in context, let's revisit our GoPro Q2 2017 earnings review. We wrote, "GoPro management guided for Q3 above expectations as well, guiding for non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of -$0.01 to $0.11, on a revenue of $290 to $310 million. Both of those were significantly higher than the Wall Street consensus, which was anticipating Q3 loss per share of 35 cents on revenue of $278.5 million, prior to the earnings call. The Wall Street estimate is already up, to a loss per share of 5 cents on revenue of $304 million." And, what exactly did the management say in its latest press release?

The management believes that "revenue and gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 are both expected to be at the high end of their previously announced respective ranges of between $290-$310 million and 36-38 percent." The press release goes on to state that GoPro "forecasts the third quarter to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis, though not profitable on a GAAP basis." To put things in perspective, consider this: GoPro had reported a non-GAAP loss per share of 60 cents, on revenue of $240.6 million in Q3 2016.

Signs Of A Turnaround

In other words, the GoPro management expects Q3 2017 revenue to see a 29% year-over-year jump. Coming to the bottom line, even a 1 cent non-GAAP EPS would be a huge improvement over the 60 cent loss per share the company had posted in the year-ago period and the 9 cent loss reported in the last quarter. These are definitely signs of a turnaround, which are also reflected by the gross margin improvements.

At the high end of the earlier guidance, GoPro should register gross profit margin of 38% in the third quarter. This will be a continuation of the margin expansion which was witnessed in the last quarter with gross margins expanding by 4.26% in Q2.



Source: Ycharts

Nicholas Woodman, Founder and CEO, GoPro, had attributed the margin expansion to increased sales on Hero5 Black and Hero5 session cameras, which are the more recent and higher priced products in the GoPro lineup. In this context, the raised gross margin estimates can only mean one thing: GoPro is seeing a strong traction for its higher margin products, which has implications beyond the obvious.

More Positives For GoPro

GoPro, as a brand, had taken a beating, following the Hero 5 production delays and the Karma drone recall. In this context, the improving gross margins are proof that customers are willing to pay for the 'GoPro brand', which is reassuring given that cheaper GoPro competitors have been constantly finding their way into the market.

The recent positive signals also mean that GoPro will launch its upcoming products, the Hero 6 camera, and the 5.2K spherical camera, Fusion, into a more favorable business environment, which should help sales of the newer products, scheduled to be launched this year. In addition, the Karma drone, which, as the company had pointed out during its earnings call, has been a success in the US markets, has been rolled out across international markets recently. If GoPro can replicate the success of the Karma drone in the international markets, the product could become a significant contributor to revenue/earnings in the coming quarters.

To sum up, the latest update from the GoPro management is a confirmation of our belief that GoPro is clearly on a turnaround track. However, GoPro stock remains a high risk/reward play at the moment. While high-risk seeking investors could consider buying in now, risk-averse investors should wait on the sidelines given the weak fundamentals which support GoPro stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.