Investors Should Keep An Eye On The Ongoing Dilution They Experience From Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a high-growth technology company that is the leader in the business it is active in -- investors have to pay a premium price for the company's shares though. The valuation could be justified in the long run if Palo Alto Networks can continue its growth and bring up its profits, but shareholders should keep an eye on the ongoing dilution via share issuance for share-based compensation.

Palo Alto Networks has reported very strong fourth quarter results, that easily beat the analyst consensus:

A 27% revenue growth rate is something not many companies are able to generate, and one of the key items that make Palo Alto Networks attractive: The majority of Palo Alto Networks' revenues are stemming from the subscription and services side of the company's business (which also saw the best growth rate, at 42% year over year), whereas product revenues grew at a comparatively lower rate of eleven percent.

The high services & subscription growth rate is positive due to two factors: First, an especially high growth rate for Palo Alto Networks' biggest business segment should lead to accelerating growth for the company's top line, and on top of that those service and subscription revenues come at very strong margins:

The gross margin for services & subscription revenues is 75%, whereas the gross margin of the products segment is 500 base points lower than that. Palo Alto Networks should thus be able to continually raise its margins as more and more revenues are generated via subscriptions/services.

When we look at the profitability of Palo Alto Networks, we get two very different pictures, depending on whether we look at the company's GAAP numbers or its adjusted (non-GAAP) results:

During the most recent quarter Palo Alto Networks' GAAP net loss of $40 million was turned into a net profit of $85 million via several big adjustments, the most prominent one being the exclusion of share based compensation expenses. That is a non-cash, but recurring cost for the company, and one that heavily affects shareholders:

The company's share count has risen by almost fifty percent over the last five years, which is mainly due to the big amount of shares being issued to the company's employees -- since each shareholder's portion of the company's assets, earnings and cash flows continuously shrinks as the share count is rising, I believe that those expenses should not be excluded.

Other adjustments the company is making, such as intangible asset amortization and legal costs, are justified -- those are one time costs that do not really affect shareholders. Due to the stock issuance being the biggest adjustments, investors should keep an eye on GAAP earnings though, as the non-GAAP earnings are less meaningful. The high amount of new shares being issued also explains some of the company's cash flows, which totaled $240 million in the most recent quarter, a quite high run rate for a company valued at just $13 billion.

Palo Alto Network's price to cash flow multiple is not the best way to value the company due to the aforementioned impact of the company's ongoing share dilution, but we can use other metrics to compare Palo Alto Networks to other growth stocks:

Based on its price to sales ratio Palo Alto Networks is a lot cheaper than other high-growth technology companies, and valued more in line with companies such as Microsoft. That comparison only makes sense if Palo Alto Networks can get its GAAP earnings up significantly though -- that is what investors should focus on.

If Palo Alto Networks can increase its profitability, its high growth and inexpensive price to sales multiple could lead to substantial share price gains in the long run, but if the profitability remains challenged and if shareholders are continually diluted, Palo Alto Networks could turn out as a less attractive investment.

Takeaway

Palo Alto Networks is and remains a high growth tech stock, and changes in the company's sales mix are beneficial for margins and its growth outlook. Palo Alto Networks is rated as a leader in the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls report, but its strong technological position has so far not resulted in high profits -- right now the company is not profitable on a GAAP basis and shareholders are continually being diluted, thus investing into the company's shares makes only sense if one believes that the company will be able to bring its net margins up significantly, I believe. In that case an investment could turn out quite profitable, as the high growth rate could result in strong long term gains.

