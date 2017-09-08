Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/6/17: COTY, IFF, FRGI, FSP, X, HAL

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/6/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small- to mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Franklin St Prop (FSP);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI), and;
  • COTY (COTY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • US Steel (X), and;
  • Halliburton (HAL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMC);
  • Barracuda Netw (CUDA);
  • Usana Health (USNA);
  • Mohawk Ind (MHK);
  • Humana (HUM);
  • Cognizant Tech (CTSH);
  • Cryolife (CRY);
  • Best Buy Co (BBY), and;
  • Alarm Com (ALRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tyler Tech (TYL);
  • Pg & E (PCG), and;
  • Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$3,850,430

2

Kleitman Laurent

PR

COTY

COTY

B

$1,979,988

3

Friedman Brian P

DIR

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$1,483,760

4

Spencer Edward L Jr

CB,DIR,BO

Auburn National Bancorporation

AUBN

B

$529,840

5

Oswald Brian H

CFO,CCO,SEC

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$336,365

6

Froidefond Sebastien

HR

COTY

COTY

B

$280,191

7

Kimmel Roger H

DIR

Pg & E

PCG

AB

$278,720

8

Gerber Murry

DIR

US Steel

X

B

$107,548

9

Harper Philip R

BO

Aevi Genomic Medicine

GNMC

JB*

$100,530

10

Hansen Brian N

DIR

Franklin St Prop

FSP

B

$74,528

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Perone Michael D

DIR

Barracuda Netw

CUDA

AS

$6,510,720

2

Leinweber Larry D

DIR

Tyler Tech

TYL

AS

$6,164,163

3

Joly Hubert

CB,CEO

Best Buy Co

BBY

S

$5,847,803

4

Lorberbaum Jeffrey S

CB,CEO,BO

Mohawk Ind

MHK

S

$5,022,458

5

Mackin James P

PR,CEO

Cryolife

CRY

AS

$2,751,740

6

Tcv Vii

PT,BO

Alarm Com

ALRM

S

$2,587,263

7

Bierbower Elizabeth D

PR

Humana

HUM

S

$2,534,574

8

Gull Global

BO

Usana Health

USNA

AS

$2,336,301

9

Mehta Rajeev

PR

Cognizant Tech

CTSH

S

$2,272,640

10

Pope Lawrence J

VP

Halliburton

HAL

S

$1,705,535

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

