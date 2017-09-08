U.K. Manufacturing Production Increases More Than Expected In July

Manufacturing production in the UK rose more than forecast in July, bolstering optimism over the British economy, official data showed on Friday.

In a report, the UK Office for National Statistics said that manufacturing production increased 0.5% in July from the prior month, compared to expectations for a 0.3% rise and following a flat reading in the previous month. On an annualized basis, manufacturing production rose 1.9% in July, beating forecasts for a 1.7% gain and after increasing at a rate of 0.6% in the previous month.

The report also showed that industrial production advanced by a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in July, in line with forecasts and compared to a 0.5% increase in the preceding month. Year on year, industrial production rose by 0.4% in July, also in line with expectations and following the 0.3% advance registered a month earlier.

Immediately after the report, which was released simultaneously with the UK trade balance and construction output for the same month, GBP/USD was at 1.3139 from around 1.3138 ahead of the announcement, EUR/GBP was at 0.9170 from 0.9169 earlier, while GBP/JPY traded at 141.43 from 141.42 prior to the release.

Meanwhile, European stocks were trading lower. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.24%, the Euro Stoxx 50 lost 0.20%, France's CAC 40 dropped 0.40%, while Germany's DAX traded down 0.15%.

