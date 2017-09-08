How To Profit From UVXY's Gradual Decline

Overview

Investing is as much about avoiding losers as it is about picking winners. However, most investors spend almost all of their time trying to pick winners. “What’s your best idea at the moment?” is a question I am often asked. Often, it is hard to predict which of one’s picks is going to do well. Could anyone have guessed that Apple (AAPL) would be up 40% this year on ho-hum results that have largely been in line with expectations? On the other hand, I have high confidence that my worst pick will do badly in most circumstances. This would be the Proshares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY). A long-term chart of the security is frightening, with it losing 99.99% of its value in the last five years after numerous reverse splits. It is down 80% this year alone. In this article I will address three points:

Why the security is structurally positioned to perform poorly Why it still exists How one can profit from it while mitigating risk

Structure

UVXY is structured to deliver daily results that double the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The ETF’s fact-sheet lays out its goal as enabling knowledgeable investors to profit from increases in the expected volatility of the S&P 500 index. It holds CBOE VIX futures with a weighted average of one month to expiration. The ETF has a 0.95% expense ratio and is treated as a partnership for tax purposes, which means you will receive a K-1 tax form at the end of the year if you own it.

If you’ve ever invested in a double or triple leveraged ETF, you’ve probably experienced the slow drift downward as the asset manager of the ETF buys on the way up and sells on the way down in order to maintain the targeted leverage to the underlying index. In a market without a strong trend, this causes the security to gradually lose value, partly due to the high transaction costs incurred. In the case of UVXY, it is also subject to negative roll-yield. Volatility futures are usually in contango, with implied volatility higher in the longer-term than near-term. Thus the security constantly sees the value of its positions go down as time passes and it rolls its positions forward. The exception is when there is a spike in short-term volatility, which causes its valuation to rise rapidly.

Raison d’etre

How is it possible for a security to consistently go down in value and yet exist? The demand for it primarily comes from investors who allocate money to it as a hedge against their portfolio suffering a decline from a market collapse. They treat this as the cost of buying insurance. When there is cause for concern in the market, people also buy into it as a temporary measure. Finally, the cost to borrow the security usually runs in the 10-15% annualized range, so professional investors can go long UVXY and lend it out, making a steady return while profiting from a possible rise in volatility.

How an individual investor can profit

The obvious route of shorting the security is probably not the best one. The cost of borrow is high and a sharp rise (say 30% in a day) can lead to huge losses. My recommended strategy is to sell calls 60 to 100% above the current price with expiration a few months out. While a spike in volatility can cause a large mark-to-market loss, realized losses are likely to be low as these spikes are rarely sustained. There is also sufficient leeway in case volatility plateaus at a higher level. At the current market price of $31, one can get a premium of $2.95 selling the Oct $50 strike calls expiring in six weeks. That is more than a 9% absolute return on the current market price, and a 100% annualized yield! Given the high risk/reward, one should allocate only a small portion of one’s portfolio to such a trade.

The best time to sell the calls is on a day when the VIX (Volatility Index) spikes and you believe this is temporary or the top. Volatility usually rises in September and October, so the next few weeks should give many opportunities to execute the plan. If you believe the VIX is going to continue to rise, the best strategy to mitigate one’s mark-to-market losses is to (somewhat paradoxically) sell puts on UVXY. One can usually garner a pretty good premium in this case as well because when the VIX rises, so does the volatility on it (the so-called VVIX). This causes a double-whammy on the price of the calls sold, but if UVXY were to rise to say $35, the $25 puts expiring in Oct would still be at around $2.60, where they are now.

Risks are high, but manageable

Selling options on UVXY is a high-risk endeavor. A rise in volatility will cause you to see red on your screen, so you need to have the fortitude to ride out the storm. Appropriate position sizing is important.

Any sustained increase in volatility like during the financial crisis will result in large losses. If you believe North Korea is going to lob missiles at the U.S., this is probably not a good idea. On the other hand, if you think the world is going to be obliterated, it’s probably okay as you won’t be around to nurse your losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.