KBR Inc.: On The Road To Recovery

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) is a leading, global provider of full-lifecycle professional services, project management services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors having operations in 40 countries with customers in more than 80 countries, across three synergistic global businesses: Government Services ((NYSE:GS)), Technology & Consulting (T&C) and Engineering & Construction (E&C)

Strategic Focus and Revenue Break-up

Since the appointment of the new CEO, the company has undergone a global strategic review of its business. Previously it had 16 business lines and over the last three years KBR Inc has narrowed down on the businesses where it has more competitive advantage and a strong global presence.

As evident from the graph below, around half of the revenue comes from U.S. supporting the strategic focus of expanding government business, specifically its footprint supporting the U.S. government domestically. KBR has also re-branded its Government Services business segment as KBRwyle and are supporting a number of different government divisions and agencies including NASA, NavAir, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The second major chunk of revenue comes from the Middle East owing to ongoing tension giving rise to increased demand for international military support services. 70% of the total revenue comes from the U.S. and Middle East alone, and going forward it is likely to continue at least for the remainder of this decade.

Revenues 2013 2014 2015 2016 United States 34% 37% 43% 49% Middle East 13% 11% 15% 20% Europe 8% 10% 10% 12% Australia 25% 22% 16% 9% Canada 10% 12% 4% 3% Africa 8% 4% 3% 3% Other 2% 4% 9% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Highlights of 2Q17 Financial Results

Earlier in August, KBR Inc has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. The company posted net income and EPS attributable to KBR of $77 million (up by 64%) and $0.54 (up by 69%, excluding $0.03 impact of U.S. Government legacy fees) respectively while consolidated revenues clocked in at $1.09 Bn, up by 8% as compared to same period last year. During the quarter company also gained $35 million as a result of finalizing its long standing PEMEX settlement which proved to be a key driver in boosting cash performance for the quarter.

Government Services (GS) Results

For the second quarter GS posted revenue of $543 million (up by whopping 137%) greatly reflecting the impact of the two GS acquisitions, Wyle and HTSI (converted into KTS), and organic growth in the U.S. government contracts LogCAP IV and other base operational support services (BOSS) contracts in support of the U.S. military. However, gross profit was recorded at $37 million, down by 10%, mainly due to settlement of $33M in reimbursable legal fees related to the sodium dichromate case as compared to same period last year.

Government Services 30-Jun-17 31-Mar-17 31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 30-Jun-16 31-Mar-16 Revenues $M 543 515 519 410 229 210 Costs $M 506 478 476 378 188 189 Gross Profit $M 37 37 43 32 41 21 Percentage on total revenue 0.496 0.468 0.433 0.373 0.227 0.210 Percentage of total costs 0.513 0.470 0.399 0.333 0.201 0.203 Gross Profit/ Operating Income 0.363 0.627 -0.827 -0.432 0.837 0.356

Technology & Consulting (T&C) Results

T&C revenue for 2Q17 was $82 million, a decrease of $16 million (16%) as compared to same period last year, primarily due to a lower volume of proprietary equipment sales partially offset by higher license revenues and by new consulting contracts from upstream projects. T&C gross profit was $17 million up $2 million (13.3%) from the second quarter of 2016, due to improved mix of licenses in the second quarter of 2017 and cost reductions implemented in 2016.

Technology & Consulting 30-Jun-17 31-Mar-17 31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 30-Jun-16 31-Mar-16 Revenues $M 82 76 85 67 98 97 Costs $M 65 62 61 50 83 80 Gross Profit $M 17 14 24 17 15 17 Percentage on total revenue 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.10 Percentage of total costs 0.066 0.061 0.051 0.044 0.089 0.086 Gross Profit/ Operating Income 0.167 0.237 -0.462 -0.230 0.306 0.288

Engineering & Construction (E&C) Results

E&C revenue for the second quarter was $462 million (down by 26%) due to reduced activity in some sector owing to projects near completion.

E&C gross profit was $55 million an increase of 57% as compared to the second quarter of 2016. This was largely attributable to the favorable settlement of the PEMEX litigation resulting in $35 million of gross profits this quarter.

Engineering & Construction 30-Jun-17 31-Mar-17 31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 30-Jun-16 31-Mar-16 Revenues $M 462 489 530 595 621 606 Costs $M 407 456 588 594 586 577 Gross Profit $M 55 33 -58 1 35 29 Percentage on total revenue 0.422 0.445 0.442 0.541 0.615 0.606 Percentage of total costs 0.413 0.448 0.492 0.523 0.627 0.619 Gross Profit/ Operating Income 0.539 0.559 1.115 -0.014 0.714 0.492

VALUATION

The following table depicts expected financial performance upto FY2020. Every figure is mentioned in millions of dollars, except for percentages.

Both top and bottom line results of KBR are strong on the back of solid project execution leading to increased guidance for the next period.

Steady increase in revenue is expected, especially in GS and T&C going forward. During the current quarter, KBR has successfully won various contracts in different countries like Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, France, Papua New Guinea, Senegal etc.

However, cash flow from operations can be adversely affected depending on the political and civil unrest, terrorism, and war or other armed conflict, inflation, fluctuations in oil prices and foreign currency exchange.

I assume fiscal 2017 (FY17) performance to be similar to that of reported six months. Other measures like tax rate, gross margin and depreciation are projected to assume their historical averages after FY17.

General and administrative expense is likely to decrease because throughout 2015 and 2016 costs savings initiatives were implemented resulting in reduced overhead costs and increased operating profits. Going forward this trend is likely to continue as more economies of scale are realized.

FY 14A FY 15 A FY 16A FY 17E FY18E FY19E FY20E EBITDA $M (722) 349 73 257 280 304 330 CFO $M 170 47 61 111 119 128 138 FCFE $M 128 48 683 67 72 77 83 Revenue Growth -19.95% -16.25% 4.00% 5.50% 6.00% 7.50% Gross Margin -1% 6% 3% 7% 7% 7% 7% NI Margin -19% 4% -1% 4% 4% 4% 4% Debt/Equity 0.07 0.05 0.92 0.63 0.39 0.20 0.10 Common Shares O/S 146 144 142 141 141 141 141

With regards to capital structure, KBR Inc has been maintaining low long-term-debt to equity ratio. However, in 2016 on account of recent acquisitions of Wyle and HTSI, KBR has borrowed $700 million under credit agreement of which $180 million was paid off in the recent quarter ($470M outstanding). The company does not intend to take additional debt but most likely will seek long-term financing to replace a portion of this debt in the ongoing year, eventually reverting D/E ratio back to previous years.

Beta 1.04 MRP 4.40% Rf 2.16% Cost of Equity 6.74% Value of Firm Equity 2445.524 Shares (M) 141.0 Stock Value 17.34

By assuming terminal free cash to equity (FCFE) terminal growth of 2.5% and applying discounted cash flow (DCF) model, firm equity value is found to be $2446 million. With 141 million shares outstanding, intrinsic worth of the stock (Dec-2017) is $17.34. After declining almost 60% of its value since 2011 this stock seems to be back on track, as evident from its FY2017 financial results so far.