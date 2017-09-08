Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Great Future And Great Dividends

The markets have been trending in a bull fashion for many years now, but, between multiple hurricanes and potential foreign threats, investors are looking for safety and security in high-yield dividend stocks. To find one of the best performing companies with advancing dividends, look no further than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BPI).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' main business practice is securing and managing high-quality, globalized infrastructure assets from a variety of regulated sectors (utilities, telecommunications, railways, etc.). BIP's acquisitions generate a healthy cash flow that's increased over 100% YoY, typically from customer usage. And, because they've maintained a diverse portfolio of industries under their management, they've generated revenue of nearly $3 billion with a market cap of nearly $16 billion.

As Hurricane Harvey leaves Texas in disarray, Hurricane Irma is heading toward shore, and North Korea poses a nuclear threat, investors are looking to find non-volatile stocks (particularly outside of the oil and transportation sectors) that can provide an opportunity for income or reinvestment. BIP offers a strong option with its 3.83% dividend that the company has said they plan on raising annually by 5%-9%. BIP can do this because, structured as a partnership, the company distributes a majority of their net income to investors after covering expenses and planning for future investments.

BIP is currently trading around $43 per share with a forward P/E of 21.05, below the S&P 500 average of 24.58, and a PEG ratio of exactly 1.0. These stats signal a healthy company with room to grow. It will be important to keep a close eye on operating expenses and debt load going into the future to ensure BIP isn't overextending their reach in expensive markets that garner little return. Net income year-to-year has increased over the past three years due to intelligent business practices. I expect this to continue.

Most exciting for BIP's future is their expansion into developing markets, particularly India. With a population of over 1.3 billion citizens, India is a prime market for BIP's core operations. Currently, BIP has a pending purchase of over 40,000 cell phone towers in India that, I believe, can provide excellent inroads into increased business in the densely populated country. Not to be overlooked, BIP also has currently operations in other growth regions such as Peru and Brazil.

Analysts covering BIP hold a majority "Buy" rating with an average price target of 44.28, a conservative 4% from the current price per share. Credit Suisse upgraded the company in June to "Outperform" only to downgrade them back to "Neutral" in late August. I credit the analyst's conservative increase in current share price but would expect closer to a 5%-7% price increase once the telecommunication purchase in India is finalized. Given the current and, potentially, upcoming market volatility, BIP stands as an attractive buy due to an increased price per share outlook, an increasing annual dividend, and increased business in emerging markets. This will be a steadily rising stock that needs to be in your portfolio for now and into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.