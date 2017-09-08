Some Thoughts On UTG's Rights Offering

The rights entitle the holder to purchase one share for each three rights at 95% of the market price or net asset value of the fund, whichever is lower.

UTG Rights Offering

If you hold Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) you should now have the transferable subscription rights (UTGRT) in your account. UTG’s shareholders received one right for each share owned. These entitle the holder to participate in UTG’s offering of new shares at the rate of one share for each three rights held. Shareholders who fully exercise their rights will be entitled to purchase shares that had not been purchased by other rights holders.

I recently wrote about UTG (The Top Utilities And Infrastructure CEFs) where I noted that the rights offering had been announced and the fund had experienced a small sell-off as the market reacted. I also noted that I added some UTG on that dip. Now readers are asking my opinion on the rights offering. First thing I would recommend is going back to that article and looking at the overview of the category. As you’ll see, I like UTG, hold it in my own portfolio and have been adding to it. I also like Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) which has a broader portfolio with global holdings. I added UTF about the time I wrote that article. Between the two, I consider that I have my allocation to utilities and infrastructure well-covered.

Pricing

Pricing for exercising UTG's rights will be equal to 95% of the net asset value or market price of the common shares, whichever is lower, on the October 4 expiration date. Market price will be determined as the average of the last reported sales price for the five trading days preceding the expiration date.

Current Market, NAV and Trading Value of Rights

At yesterday’s close, UTG’s discount to NAV was -0.08%, so market price for the day was slightly lower, $35.47 to a NAV of $35.50. For the sake of an example, let's suppose these were the prices at the expiration of the rights. In that case, right holders would be entitled to purchase shares at $33.6965, a discount to NAV of -$1.8035 (-5.08%).

This morning the rights (UTGRT) were trading at close to $0.22, or $0.66 for each share of UTG that the rights would purchase on October 4. At today’s price foregoing that $0.66 reduces the discount to NAV on the purchase of new shares to -$1.1435 (-3.22%). The pricing of the rights will, of course, change as the market price of UTG changes over the next four weeks.

Your Choices Are Straightforward

If, like me, you are holding UTG, you can hold onto the rights and exercise them, increasing your position in UTG by 33.3%. This avoids having your ownership share diluted by the addition of the new shares. Or, you can sell the rights and take the cash as compensation for the dilution.

The choice is straightforward. If you are satisfied with your position in UTG and would like to increase your allocation, you would exercise the rights.

If not, you should sell those rights. When they were posted to my account, the pricing was at $0.28; so they are down -22% as I write this. This despite UTG being up 0.05% for the day. The volume on the rights' trading is over one million shares today. So my expectation is that the pricing for the rights is depressed as newly assigned rights holders are quickly selling their new rights. The price is, I suspect, likely to pick up a bit relative to UTG’s market price. So, if you're interested in acquiring UTG, or adding more UTG to your present holding beyond your own rights entitlement, this may represent an opportunity to acquire those shares at an attractive price. Of course, if UTG's market price drops, the rights’ value will likely move down in tandem with it.

Background

UTG has had rights offerings in the past. Typically, there is a dip followed by a recovery and the fund continues to add value. The next chart shows total return (distributions reinvested), price change and NAV change over the last ten years compared with SPY and Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). The important metric is total return because it best reflects a level playing field by accounting for UTG’s higher distribution yield (currently 5.41%) relative to SPY (1.87%) and XLU (3.11%).

CAGR over all time frames underscores UTG's impressive performance record.

Over the course of 2017, UTG has moved between a -5% discount and a 5% premium. Being able to pick up about three percentage points on the discount for a purchase of new shares looks appealing to me.

(from cefconnect)

My plan is to wait and watch. I expect to exercise my rights unless the price of those rights moves sufficiently to a point that greatly reduces the discounted value of exercising them. Should that happen I’ll likely sell them and wait for the next opportune buying moment. On the other hand, if the rights’ value continues to drop, say into the high-teens, I may purchase some and take advantage of the attractive pricing for UTG they present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF, UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

